Kanau Sushi

55 Reviews

2850 Fannin St

Houston, TX 77002

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Roll
Miso Soup
California Roll

.NA Bev

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Evian

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$8.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Kirin Light

$6.00

Sapporo

$8.00

GUINESS

$6.00

Kyoto IPA

$12.00

Echigo Lager

$10.00

Red Ale Echigo

$9.00

Asahi Black

$10.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Wine

Patz & Hall Chardonnay Blt

$83.00

William Chablis Blt

$45.00

Matua Sauv Btl

$36.00

Plum Wine Blt

$34.00Out of stock

Silver Gate Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir

$97.00

Essence Pinot Noir BTL

$42.00

Silver Gate Cabernet BTL

$28.00

Sake

Sake Flight Special

$27.00

Hakkaisan "Snow Aged"(720ml)

$125.00

Brooklyn Kure

$68.00

Katsuyama Ken (720ml)

$139.00

Kiku Nigori "White Silk" (500ml)

$34.00

Kikusui (300ml)

$28.00

Kikusui (720ml)

$63.00Out of stock

Kubota (300ml)

$35.00Out of stock

Kubota (720ml)

$73.00Out of stock

Ryujin "Green Dragon God" (720ml)

$97.00

Sugei "Drunken Whale" (720ml)

$55.00

Suigei "Drunken Whale" (300ml)

$30.00

Tatsuriki "Cherry Blossom"

$290.00

Bushido Ginjo

$10.00

Joto Umeshu

$48.00

Tozai Night

$9.00

Yaemon Nigori 720ml

$46.00

Nihon Sakari Daiginjo (720ml)

$48.00

Nihon Sakari Junmai Ginjo (200ml)

$12.00

Chika Sake Junmai

$8.00Out of stock

Yaemon Nigori (300ml)

$19.00Out of stock

Demon Slayer

$78.00Out of stock

Kikusui Perfect Snow 300ml

$27.00

Hana Awaka

$25.00

Cold Appetizers

Eden

$22.00

Cured Kanpachi (Amberjack), compressed cucumbers, kiwi, cucumber vinaigrette

Goma Wakame Salad

Goma Wakame Salad

$5.00

seaweed salad-Seaweed mixed with sesame seed, sesame oil, vinegar, pepper

Mori Sake

$15.00

Seared salmon, yuzu soy, pistachio, ikura, micro green

Poke Hamachi Taco

$7.00

Poke sauce, guacamole, shallots, cilantro

Poke Sake Taco

$6.00

Poke Tuna Taco

$7.00

diced fresh tuna with poke sauce

Smoking ghost

$24.00

sliced yellowtail - chili garlic - picked wasabi - ghost pepper salt

Spicy chirashi

Spicy chirashi

$22.00

diced fish, chochang, avocado, cucumber, furikake

Sunomono

Sunomono

$4.00Out of stock

Japanese cucumber Salad Pickled cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, seaweed, sesame seeds

Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$24.00

chopped bluefin tuna - squid ink chip - fresh wasabi - chives -tartar sauce

Truffle Hon Maguro

Truffle Hon Maguro

$20.00

marinated toro - truffle oil - truffle salt - dehydrated egg yolk

Venus

Venus

$20.00Out of stock

raw scallops, sea urchin, salmon roe, soy reduction, yuzu aioli, chive oil

Saute/Grill

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

deboned chicken wingette, tare glaze, furikake, togarashi

Bone Marrow

Bone Marrow

$16.00

bone marrow, soy glaze, crunch flakes, chives

Cauliflower

$12.00

grilled cauliflower, pistachio, cauliflower puree, soy butter

Chicken & Mochi

$18.00

Chicken Yakitori

$8.00

grilled glazed chicken ginger teriyaki

Crab Noodle

$22.00

vermicelli noodles, crab meat, crab paste, compressed tomatoes

Diced Shrimp

Diced Shrimp

$14.00

Battered fried diced shrimp, spicy lemon garlic sauce

Duck Fat Waygu

Duck Fat Waygu

$22.00

Diced wagyu mixed with duck fat, fried nori chip, shaved dehydrated egg yolk

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

boiled soybeans, sea salt

Fried Ika

Fried Ika

$11.00

fried squid calamari

Inked Salmon

$15.00
Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

grilled yellowtail collar with tare sauce, lemon, ponzu

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

miso with soft tofu, scallions and shimeji mushrooms

Okra Yakitori

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled okra, aka miso glazed

Pork yakitori

$9.00

grilled pork belly, onion, chojang glaze, sesame

Shishito Yakitori

$5.00

Grilled shishito peppers, glazed with ponzu

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$11.00

Fried batter octopus ball with soy glaze, mayo, bonito flakes

Truffle confit egg

$14.00

Egg confit, nikiri (soy-based sauce), fried shallots, caviar

Uni Toast

Uni Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Toast bread top with uni and egg yolk soy butter

Drunken Mussels

$18.00

Sashimi (2 pcs)

Amaebi Sashimi

$14.00

Spotted Prawn

Chu-toro sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

medium fatty tuna

Escolar Sashimi

$7.00
Hamachi Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail

Hon Maguro Sashimi

Hon Maguro Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

lean toro

Hotate Sashimi

$7.00

Hokkaido scallop

Ikura sashimi

$7.00

salmon roe

Kanpachi Sashimi

$8.00

Madai Sashimi

$8.00

red snapper

O-toro Sashimi

O-toro Sashimi

$12.00

fatty bluefin tuna

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$6.00

salmon

Tobiko Sashimi

$5.00

flying fish roe

Unagi Sashimi

$8.00

freshwater eel

Uni Sashimi

Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Magochi Sashimi

$13.00

Seigo Sashimi

$12.00

Itoyori Sashimi

$14.00

Shiokko Sashimi

$13.00

Nigiri (1 pc)

Amaebi Nigiri

Amaebi Nigiri

$8.00
Chu Toro Nigiri

Chu Toro Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

Escolar Nigiri

$7.00
Hamachi Nigiri

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

yellowtail

Hon Maguro Nigiri

Hon Maguro Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Lean toro

Hotate Nigiri

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Hokkaido scallop

Ikura Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

salmon roe

Kanpachi Nigiri

$8.00

amberjack

Madai Nigiri

Madai Nigiri

$7.00

red snapper

O-Toro Nigiri

O-Toro Nigiri

$12.00

Fatty toro

Sake Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$6.00

salmon

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.00

flying fish roe

Unagi Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$8.00

fresh water eel

Wagyu Nigiri

Wagyu Nigiri

$18.00

torched A5 wagyu, caviar, chives

Amaebi Sp Nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

sweet shrimp

Chu Toro Sp Nigiri

Chu Toro Sp Nigiri

$13.00Out of stock

SP Foie Gras Nigiri

$13.00
Uni Sp Nigiri

Uni Sp Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

Magochi Nigiri

$13.00

Seigo Nigiri

$13.00

Itoyori Nigiri

$14.00

Shiokko Nigiri

$13.00

Chef's Selection

Chef's Selection Sashimi (5)

Chef's Selection Sashimi (5)

$28.00

5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi set

Chef's Selection Nigiri (7)

Chef's Selection Nigiri (7)

$32.00

7 kinds of chef's choice nigiri set

Toyosu Market Sashimi

$40.00

Toyosu Market Nigiri

$20.00
Belly Flight

Belly Flight

$21.00

salmon belly, hamachi belly, otorro

Bluefin Tuna Flight Nigiri

$25.00Out of stock

Maki

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Snow crab, mixed with yuzu aioli, rolled inside out with avocado and cucumber

Fire Mountain

$15.00

spicy tuna - seaweed salad - unagi sauce - chili aioli - tobiko

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Negi hama Maki

$12.00

Negi Toro Maki

$10.00

Rainbow

$16.00

Crab - Cucumber - Tuna - Salmon - Hamachi - Avocado

Recommended

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura - Salmon - Spicy Tuna - Yuzu Aioli

Red Dragon

$15.00

Fried Unagi - Avocado - Cucumber - Spicy Tuna - Chill Aioli

Sake Maki

$6.00
Scallop Meet Sake Roll

Scallop Meet Sake Roll

$18.00

Salmon, cucumber, topped with torched Japanese scallop, avocado lime puree, tobiko

Seared Salmon Roll

Seared Salmon Roll

$16.00

fried shrimp, avocado, topped with torched-salmon and unagi sauce

Shaggy Roll

Shaggy Roll

$16.00

Shrimp temp and avocado topped with kanikama, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Battered and fried prawn, rolled with avocado, cucumber and kaiware, in nori and sushi rice

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, cucumber, shiso and green chili aioli inside

Spicy Yellowtail

$9.00

Yellowtail, chile aioli, cucumber, kaiware

Summer

$18.00

Spicy Tuna - Cucumber - Salmon - Avocado - Shiso

Sweet Toro Roll

Sweet Toro Roll

$20.00

fried sweet potato, avocado, topped with truffle oil and mixed with bluefin tuna and fresh wasabi, microgreens.

Tekka Maki

$6.00
Texas Roll

Texas Roll

$16.00

Unagi, deep fried shrimp, mango ,cream cheese and tobiko fried roll with mango puree and unagi sauce

Thai Cowboy Roll

Thai Cowboy Roll

$18.00

White fish, cucumber, serrano, Jap pesto, tobiko, bonito flakes, mixed greens, soy paper

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Kani Salad

$4.00

Hand roll

California HR

$6.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$6.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$7.00

Shrimp tempura HR

$8.00

Sweet Ocean HR

$18.00

Toro HR

$18.00

Miyazaki Wagyu HR

$22.00

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sauces, etc

Fresh wasabi

$2.00

Kizame Wasabi

$3.00

Ponzu

$0.50

Sambal

$0.50

Serrano Peppers

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Unagi Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu

$1.00

Fresh Root Wasabi

$8.00

dessert

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$13.00

with green tea ice cream and raspberry puree

Raspberry Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$13.00Out of stock

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Macaron

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2850 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

