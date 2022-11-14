Restaurant header imageView gallery

KANCHA

No reviews yet

643 4th Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Popular Items

Aji de Gallina

COLD PLATES

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Serrano chilies, pine nuts, ponzu foam, avocado mousse, root chips

Seared Hokkaido Scallops

$21.00

Red quinoa salad, passion fruit leche de tigre, basil oil

Golden Beet Salad

$14.00

Satsuma vinaigrette, crispy quinoa, Crème fraîche

Quinoa Caprese Salad

$17.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette, burrata, micro basil, Aged Balsamic

CEVICHES

Clásico

Clásico

$17.00

Catch of the day, leche de tigre, cancha, sweet potatoes, root chips

Nikkei

$18.00

Tuna, Nikkei leche de tigre, avocado mousse, sweet potatoes, cancha, root chips

CAUSAS

Limeña

$22.00

Dungeness crab salad, cherry tomatoes, huancaina

Vegetariana

$15.00

Marinated Portobellos mushroom, roasted pepitas, Aji huacatay sauce

HOT PLATES

Dungeness Crab cakes

$24.00

Dungeness crab, mango salsa, sweet chili aioli

Very Adult Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Huancaina sauce, bread crumbs

Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

Chicha de jora, huacatay, cherry tomatoes, fresno pepppers

Pork Belly Bao Buns (2)

$16.00

Yuzu Miso Black Cod

$21.00

Pulpo Anticuchero

$21.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Corn

$12.00

Mussels in coconut sauce

$15.00

Risotto

$23.00

EMPANADAS

Aji de Gallina

$16.00

Pulled chicken, aji mirasol cream sauce, pecans

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Beef tenderloin, soy, potato, rocoto huancaina

Mushroom

$15.00

Wild mushrooms, fontina cheese, truffle oil

Empanada Sampler

Out of stock

1 of each

SIDES

SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF CROSTINI

$3.00

4 PIECES OF BREAD

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

DESSERT

Cherry Blossom Panna Cotta

$9.00

season fruit, mango sauce

Green tea Cheesecake

$11.00

Tres Leches Cake

$12.00

Low A.B.V. Cocktails

Amaro Sour

$13.00

Saketini

$13.00

Yuzu 75

$12.00

Mango SmackDown

$14.00

Purple Passion

$14.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Rose Sangria

$11.00

N/A Bevs

San Pellegrino Sparking Water 750 ml

$10.00

Acqua Panna Still Water 1 Liter

$10.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Inca Cola

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Yuzu Palmer

$4.00

Seltzers

Ficks, Hard Seltzer Mango

$8.00

Coronado Ginger Lime

$8.00

Coronado Tangerine

$8.00

Coronado Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

TOPO CHICO

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Stone Brewery, Buenaveza Salt and Lime Lager

$7.00

Echigo, Japanese Rice Lager

$12.00

Hitachino Nest, Belgium White Ale

$10.00

Fort Point, "KSA" Kolsch

$7.00

Onibi West Coast DIPA

$12.00

COORS LIGHT 16 OZ

$8.00

Sake BTB

Born Muroka Nama Genshu (Junmai Daiginjo)

$125.00

Nanbu Bijin

$60.00

Champagne by the Bottle

BTL Boizel, Brut Reserve

$108.00

BTL Chateau de Bligny

$100.00

BTL Delahaie, "Brut Prestie" 1er Cru

$108.00

BTL Drappier Carte D'or

$100.00

BTL Jacquart Brut Mosaique

$106.00

BTL Lanson, Brut, Reims

$100.00

BTL Moet & Chandon, Imperial Brut

$120.00

BTL Moet & Chandon, Imperial Brut ROSE

$126.00

BTL Palmer, Solera, Brut Rose, Reims

$148.00

BTL Pascal Lallement, Brut 1er Cru

$98.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot, "Yellow Label"

$148.00

BTL Jean Josselin, Extra Brut

$104.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Btl Alma Negra Brut Nature Rose

$68.00

Btl Bellavista Franciacorta Alma Cuvee Brut

$76.00

Btl Chandon by the Bay, Reserve

$72.00

Btl Chateau de Passavant, Brut Nature

$80.00

Btl Domaine Carneros

$72.00

Btl Gloria Ferrer, Blanc de blancs

$56.00

Btl Langlois Chateau, Brut

$56.00

Btl Marques de Caceres, Cava

$36.00

Btl MUMM NAPA, Brut Rose

$56.00

Btl Schramsberg, Brut Rose

$80.00

Btl Pascual Toso

$44.00

Rose by the Bottle

Btl Famille Perrin

$40.00

Btl Fathia, Rose of Pinot Noir

$56.00

Btl Tormaresca, Calafuria

$48.00

Btl Trecini Rose of Grenache

$48.00

Whites by the Bottle

Btl Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Btl Domaine Michel Girault, Sancerre

$62.00

Btl Hess Select, Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Btl Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Btl La Chablisienne, Chardonnay

$60.00

Btl Nik Weis Riesling

$48.00

Btl Zemmer Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Reds by the Bottle

Btl Coudoulet de Beaucastel

$64.00

Btl Beronia Tempranillo

$40.00

Btl Delas

$60.00

Btl E guigal

$95.00

Btl Tenuta Sette Cieli

$64.00

Btl Banshee, Cabernet blend

$52.00

Btl Don Nicanor, Malbec

$52.00

Btl Fathia, Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Btl Freemark Abbey, Merlot

$90.00

Btl Foppiano, Petite Sirah

$68.00

Btl Markham, Merlot

$64.00

Btl Saldo by Prisoner, Zinfandel

$62.00

Btl St Francis, Old Vines Zinfandel

$60.00

Btl Silver Palm, Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Btl Unshackle, Proprietary Blend

$60.00

Btl Willakenzie Estate, Pinot Noir

$82.00

Dessert Wines by the Bottle

Btl Tokaji Aszu 5 Puttonyos

$131.00

Btl Bodega Norton, Cosecha tardia, Late Harvest

$40.00

Btl Grahams, 10yr old Tawny Port

$90.00

Btl Château Guiraud

$47.00

Btl Norton, Late Harvest

$42.00

Btl Port

$55.00

Btl of Late Harvest

$55.00

Btl Madeira

$60.00

Lunch MIMOSAS

Mimosa Sampler

$22.00

Mimosa

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Kancha is full service restaurant and champagne bar , serving Californian cuisine with Peruvian and Japanese flavors. The menu is curated and intended to be shared in a “family-style” manner.

643 4th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

