Kandahar Afghan Kitchen

914 W. 36th

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Kadoo App
Mantu Entree
Aushak Entree

Food Menu

Appetizers

Aushak App

$5.50

Afghan style ravioli filled with leeks and scallions, topped with ground beef and served with garlic and mint yogurt sauce (Vegetarian option also available)

Banjan App

$5.50

Pan fried seasoned eggplant with fresh tomatoes and served with garlic and mint yogurt sauce

Banjan Laghatak App

$5.50

Stewed spicy eggplant with garlic, tomatoes, and peppers served with garlic and mint yogurt sauce

Bolani App

$5.50

Pan fried twin pastry shells filled with seasoned leeks and spicy potatoes garnished with a mint yogurt sauce

Kadoo App

$5.50

Pan fried and baked baby pumpkin seasoned with sugar and served with garlic yogurt sauce

Mantu App

$5.50

Afghan style dumplings filled with seasoned beef and onions, topped with yogurt and a yellow split pea, carrot, and meat sauce (vegetarian option also available)

Salads

Salata

$5.50

Afghan style mixed greens and tomatoes tossed in pomegranate dressing or red onion vinaigrette

Shornakhod

$5.50

Mix of red potatoes, chickpeas, and kidney beans tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, kale, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions, seasoned baked potatoes, mixed vegetables, walnuts, and boiled egg tossed in basil vinaigrette or house made dressing

Beet Salad

$10.95

Beets, arugula, grape tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, and walnuts, tossed in a pomegranate or house made mango dressing

Soups

Aush

$5.50

Fresh vegetable soup with a variety of beans and peas with noodles and beef meatballs, served with a garlic yogurt sauce and topped with mint garnish (Vegetarian option also available)

Mashawa

$5.50

Afghan soup with chunks of beef, black eyed peas, mung beans, and chick peas served with a garlic yogurt sauce

Shorwa

$5.50

Lamb soup with mixed vegetables

Entrees

Aushak Entree

$13.95

Afghan style ravioli filled with leeks and scallions, topped with ground beef and served with garlic yogurt sauce, served with pallow

Mantu Entree

$13.95

Afghan style dumplings filled with seasoned beef and onions, topped with yogurt and a yellow split pea, carrot, and meat sauce, served with pallow

Chopan Entree

$22.95

Three pieces of marinated, grilled lamb chops served with pallow and chopped tomato and cucumber salad

Zardalou Challow

$17.95

Chunks of lamb cooked with organic dried apricots, fresh chili pepper, and turmeric; served with challow and shalgham

Poached Salmon

$17.95

Salmon fillet marinated in special Afghan seasoning, served with challow and sabzi

Shaftalou Challow

$16.95

Boneless, skinless chicken breast cooked with dried peaches, ginger, turmeric, and honey; served with challow and chopped tomato and cucumber salad

Mourgh Challow

$13.95

Chunks of bone-in chicken stewed with tomatoes, onions, turmeric, and yellow split peas; served with challow and sabzi

Bowls

Kabuli Pallow

$15.95

Afghan style rice baked with chunks of lamb tenderloin, raisins, and glazed julienned carrots; served with shalgham

Chicken Kabuli Pallow

$14.95

Afghan style rice baked with chunks of chicken, raisins, and glazed julienned carrots; served with shalgham

Dwopiaza

$15.95

Seasoned tenderloin of lamb cooked with onions and sauteed with yellow split peas and tossed onions lightly marinated in vinegar; served with pallow and sabzi

Chicken Kabob

$15.95

Marinated boneless chicken breast served with pallow, marinated vegetables, and shalgham

Seekh Kabob

$17.95

Char-broiled marinated lamb tenderloin served with pallow, marinated vegetables, and shalgham

Kofta Challow

$15.95

Spicy beef and lamb meatballs seasoned with sun dried baby grapes and turmeric in a green pea, corn, and tomato sauce, served with challow and kadoo

Lamb Lawand

$17.95

Boneless lamb slow cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, green peas, and corn, seasoned with herbs and garnished with yogurt and sour cream, served with challow and sabzi

Chicken Lawand

$15.95

Boneless chicken slow cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, green peas, and corn, seasoned with herbs and garnished with yogurt and sour cream, served with challow and sabzi

Chopandaz

$17.95

Beef tenderloin marinated with fresh garlic and Afghan seasoning, char-grilled and served with pallow, marinated vegetables, and shalgham

Vegetarian

Dolma Murch

$13.95

Bell peppers stuffed with seasoned vegetables and beans simmered in sun-dried tomatoes and rhubarb sauce, served with challow and sabzi

Vegetarian Mantu

$13.95

Afghan style dumplings filled with onions and topped with yogurt and a yellow split peas and carrots, served with pallow

Vegetarian Platter

$13.95

Sampler of various vegetable dishes cooked with our special spices and herbs, served with challow

Vegetarian Korma

$13.95Out of stock

Assorted vegetables simmered with sun-dried grapes, herbs, and Afghan seasonings, served with challow and sabzi

Vegetarian Dolma

$13.95

Baby eggplant filled with spinach simmered in sun-dried tomatoes and herb sauce, served with challow and shalgham

Vegetarian Aushak

$13.95

Afghan style ravioli filled with leeks and scallions topped with a garlic yogurt sauce, served with pallow

Mushroom Lawand

$13.95

Whole mushrooms sauteed with spices, tomatoes, sweet corn, and green peas topped with yogurt and sour cream sauce, served with challow and sabzi

Cauliflower and Chick Peas

$13.95

Cauliflower slow cooked with chick peas, coriander seeds, and turmeric in a tomato sauce, served with challow and kadoo

Sabzi Challow

$13.95

Spinach sauteed with Afghan seasoning, rhubarb, cinnamon, and lemon juice, served with challow and kadoo

Wraps

Kofta Kabob Wrap

$11.95

Lightly spiced ground beef served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Chicken Kofta Kabob Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Lightly spiced ground chicken served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$11.95

Marinated boneless chicken served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Seekh Kabob Wrap

$14.95

Marinated boneless lamb served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Beef Kabob Wrap

$14.95

Char-broiled marinated beef tenderloin served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Vegetarian Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Specially prepared cooked vegetables served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and onions on freshly baked bread made in house

Kabob Combos

Chicken and Kofta Kabob

$21.95

Seekh and Chicken Kabob

$22.95

Chopandez and Chicken Kabob

$22.95

Seekh and Chopandez Kabob

$24.95

Chopan and Chicken Kabob

$26.95

Salmon and Chicken Kabob

$23.95

Salmon and Chopan Kabob

$28.95

Salmona and Seekh Kabob

$24.95

Sides

SD Kadoo

$5.50

SD Banjan Laghatak

$5.50

Eggplant

SD Banjan

$5.50

SD Shalgham

$5.50

Sweet and spicy turnips

SD Bendi

$5.50

Okra

SD Sabzi

$5.50

Spinach

SD Mushrooms

$5.50

SD Pallow

$5.50

SD Challow

$5.50

SD Naan (small basket)

$1.95

Baked fresh in house

SD Naan (large basket)

$3.50

Baked fresh in house

Desserts

Afghan Ice Cream

$5.50

Cardamom infused vanilla bean ice cream served with dates, dried figs, and fresh mango

Baklava

$5.50

Layered pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey

Jhala Ice Cream

$5.50

Cardamom infused vanilla bean ice cream topped with rice noodles and almonds, served with rose water syrup

Drink Menu

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

$2.95

Yogurt Drink

$3.50Out of stock

Pomegranate Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottled Yogurt Drink

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Hours: Sunday: 12 PM - 9 PM Monday: Closed Tuesday: 11 AM - 9 PM Wednesday: 11 AM - 9 PM Thursday: 11 AM - 9 PM Friday: 11 AM - 9 PM Saturday: 12 PM- 9 PM (For parties of 20+ on Mondays, we provide catering)

Location

914 W. 36th, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

