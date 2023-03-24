Kandahar Afghan Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Hours: Sunday: 12 PM - 9 PM Monday: Closed Tuesday: 11 AM - 9 PM Wednesday: 11 AM - 9 PM Thursday: 11 AM - 9 PM Friday: 11 AM - 9 PM Saturday: 12 PM- 9 PM (For parties of 20+ on Mondays, we provide catering)
Location
914 W. 36th, Baltimore, MD 21211
