Kane Social Club Mill Creek Geneva, IL

No reviews yet

39w525 Herrington Drive

Geneva, IL 60134

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Your adventure awaits. With two (2) restaurants, Kane Social Club is your one stop for all your food cravings. The breakfast menu is available until 12pm the lunch and dinner menu starts from 11am to close.

39w525 Herrington Drive, Geneva, IL 60134

