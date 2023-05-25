Kane Social Club Mill Creek Geneva, IL
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your adventure awaits. With two (2) restaurants, Kane Social Club is your one stop for all your food cravings. The breakfast menu is available until 12pm the lunch and dinner menu starts from 11am to close.
Location
39w525 Herrington Drive, Geneva, IL 60134
Gallery
