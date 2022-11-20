Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kanela Breakfast Club - Andersonville

786 Reviews

$$

5413 N. Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Fried Egg Sandwich
Kanela Roll

Starters

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.99

organic acai blended with berries, banana & honey. Topped with house made granola, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, coconut, fresh seasonal fruit

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

$7.49

old fashioned oats, almond milk, walnuts, farro, brown sugar stewed apples, caramel drizzle

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$9.99

almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$8.99

house made, honey, berries, granola

Kanela Roll

Kanela Roll

$7.49

glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting

Loukoumades

Loukoumades

$8.49

greek doughnut; honey, toasted walnuts

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$8.49

kanela (cinnamon), honey butter, caramel, toasted walnuts

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.99

fresh herbs, sour cream, applesauce

Savory

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.49

southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs

Burrito

Burrito

$12.99

scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde + house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99

California Benedict

California Benedict

$13.99

poached egg, avocado, sautéed spinach, tomato, sriracha hollandaise, english muffin + add peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $2.49

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.99

corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro

Chorizo & Eggs

Chorizo & Eggs

$15.49

eggs over easy, house made chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde, toast

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$14.99

mushroom, avocado, tomato, onion, broccoli, green pepper, salsa verde, toast

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce + add egg | $1.00

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.49

cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel

Goat Cheese Omelette

Goat Cheese Omelette

$14.49

whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast

Lorraine Scramble

Lorraine Scramble

$14.49

peppered bacon, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, charred scallions, toast

Pork & Jam Sandwich

Pork & Jam Sandwich

$14.49

house made pork sausage, cheddar, sunny side up egg, arugula, spicy pepper jam, english muffin

Spicy Feta Omelette

Spicy Feta Omelette

$13.99
Three Eggs w/ Meat

Three Eggs w/ Meat

$12.99

three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Sweet

Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.99

caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup

Crunchy French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$13.99

challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise

Kanela French Toast

Kanela French Toast

$13.49

challah bread, sweet lemon crème fraîche, apricot jam

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$13.99

fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter

Plain French Toast

Plain French Toast

$10.99

French Toast served w/ fruit or without

Plain Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$11.99
Plain Waffles

Plain Waffles

$8.99
Red Velvet French Toast

Red Velvet French Toast

$13.49

cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise

Short Stack Banana Nut

Short Stack Banana Nut

$8.49
Short Stack Blueberry

Short Stack Blueberry

$8.49
Short Stack

Short Stack

$5.49

2 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

Waffle w/ Fruit

Waffle w/ Fruit

$11.99

classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit

Greek Yogurt Waffle

$13.99

Build Your Own

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$11.99

Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075

BYO Skillet

BYO Skillet

$11.99

Soup & Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.99

mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Brussels Sprouts Caesar

$14.49

Harvest Salad

$14.99
Kale Cobb Salad

Kale Cobb Salad

$14.99

kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

Cream Of Broccoli

$7.49

Tomato Soup

$7.49

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.99

avocado spread, avocado slices, pickled red onion, black & white sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, kale slaw, vegan tartine + add egg | $1

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$14.49

angus beef patty, peppered bacon, sunny side egg, cheddar cheese, pickle, dijonaisse, brioche bun

Chicken Avocado

Chicken Avocado

$14.99

roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese & Tom Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tom Soup

$12.49

challah bread, cheddar, swiss, tomato + peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $2 + fried egg or avocado | $1

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.99

impossible burger patty, kale slaw, avocado smash, vegan thousand island, kaiser bun

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$15.49

smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel

Quinoa Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

$13.49

quinoa, farro, grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, fresh spinach, avocado spread, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato basil wrap

Turkey Ruben

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast Stix

$5.00

Kids Full Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Griddle

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Sides

Bagel w/ Cream Cheeese

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.49

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Short Stack

$5.49

S/ Avocado

$2.00

S/ Bacon

$5.49

S/ Bagel

$1.99

S/ Biscuit

$1.50

S/ Chicken Sausage

$5.49

S/ Chili Aioli

$0.75

S/ Cream Cheese

$0.75

S/ Eggs

$3.99

S/ Fried Chicken

$7.49

S/ Gravy

$1.50

S/ Ham

$5.49

S/ Lox

$6.00

S/ Pork Sausage

$5.49

S/ Potatoes

$4.99

S/ Ranch

$0.75

S/ Salsa Verde

$0.75

S/ Sour Cream

$0.75

S/ Toast

$1.49

S/ Veggie Bacon

$5.49

S/ Veggie Sausage

$5.49

S/Impossible Sausage

$5.49Out of stock

S/ Chorizo

$5.49

S/ Mayo

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

$Add Extra Egg

$1.00

Side Mixed Greens

$4.49

S/ Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$8.99

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

$8.99

Matcha Smoothie

$8.49

PB&J Smoothie

$8.99

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Macchiatto

$5.50

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cortado

$4.00

Freddo Espresso

$4.00

French Press

$5.00

Greek Frappe

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee Refill

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Decaf Americano

Decaf Americano

Peppermint Mocha

$5.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.49

Sunrise

$7.99

Skin Revive

$7.99

Citrus Kick

$7.99

Pear Splash

$7.99

Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$5.49

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberri

$3.50

House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.00

Drink Kits

Bloody Mary

$12.00

1 50 mL Bottle Titos vodka, 1 Can Zing Zang, all the fun fixings, just pour over ice!

Bloody Mary Kit

$20.00

Bloody Mary Kit w/ Vodka

$50.00

To Go Mimosa Drink Pouch

$8.00

Lamarca Mimosa Package for 2

$15.00

Mimosa Kit

$22.00+

champagne, 1 glass fresh-squeezed orange juice, 1 glass fresh-squeezed strawberry orange juice. Must be 21 to purchase.

Louis Martini Cabernet 375ml

$8.00

LaMarca Mimosa Kit

LaMarca Kit

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!

Website

Location

5413 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Kanela Breakfast Club image
Kanela Breakfast Club image
Kanela Breakfast Club image
Kanela Breakfast Club image

