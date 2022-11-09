Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanela Breakfast Club - Old Town

871 Reviews

$$

1552 N. Wells St

Chicago, IL 60610

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken & Waffles
Pork & Jam Sandwich
BYO Skillet

Starters

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

organic acai blended with berries, banana & honey. Topped with house made granola, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, coconut, fresh seasonal fruit

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

Caramel Apple Oatmeal

$7.49

old fashioned oats, almond milk, walnuts, farro, brown sugar stewed apples, caramel drizzle

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$9.99

almond milk, agave nectar, coconut shavings, blueberries, almonds

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$8.99

house made, honey, berries, granola

Kanela Roll

Kanela Roll

$7.49

glazed cinnamon roll, cream cheese frosting

Loukoumades

Loukoumades

$8.49Out of stock

greek doughnut; honey, toasted walnuts

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$8.49

kanela (cinnamon), honey butter, caramel, toasted walnuts

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.99

fresh herbs, sour cream, applesauce

Cheese Cake

$7.49

Savory

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.49

southern style biscuits, house made pork sausage, sage gravy, sunny side up eggs

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$15.49

buttermilk fried chicken, sriracha honey sauce + add egg | $1.00

Lorraine Scramble

Lorraine Scramble

$14.49

peppered bacon, swiss cheese, caramelized onion, charred scallions, toast

Three Eggs w/ Meat

Three Eggs w/ Meat

$12.99

three eggs any way with your choice of breakfast meat or veggie meat, toast

Chorizo & Eggs

Chorizo & Eggs

$15.49

eggs over easy, house made chorizo, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde, toast

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$14.99

mushroom, avocado, tomato, onion, broccoli, green pepper, salsa verde, toast

Spicy Feta Omelette

Spicy Feta Omelette

$13.99
Goat Cheese Omelette

Goat Cheese Omelette

$14.49

whipped sun dried tomato pesto goat cheese, arugula, toast

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$16.99

crab cake, avocado, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, english muffin

California Benedict

California Benedict

$13.99

poached egg, avocado, sautéed spinach, tomato, sriracha hollandaise, english muffin + add peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $2.49

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.99

corn tortilla chips, chorizo, salsa verde, queso fresco, red onion, sunny side up eggs, avocado, sour cream, cilantro

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.49

cheddar, spinach, tomato, peppered bacon or veggie bacon, chili aioli, bagel

Pork & Jam Sandwich

Pork & Jam Sandwich

$14.49

house made pork sausage, cheddar, sunny side up egg, arugula, spicy pepper jam, english muffin

Burrito

Burrito

$12.99

scrambled eggs, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, potato, salsa verde + house made chorizo, chicken sausage or veggie meat | $1.99

Croissant Sandwich

$14.00

Sweet

Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

$13.99

caramelized bananas, toasted walnuts, maple syrup

Crunchy French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$13.99

challah bread rolled in crunchy corn flakes topped with fresh berries, crème anglaise

Kanela French Toast

Kanela French Toast

$13.49

challah bread, sweet lemon crème fraîche, apricot jam

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$13.99

fresh blueberries, lemon zest, blueberry jam, honey butter

Plain French Toast

Plain French Toast

$11.99

French Toast served w/ fruit or without

Plain Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$11.99
Plain Waffles

Plain Waffles

$10.99
Red Velvet French Toast

Red Velvet French Toast

$13.49

cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise

Short Stack Banana Nut

Short Stack Banana Nut

$9.49
Short Stack Blueberry

Short Stack Blueberry

$9.49
Short Stack

Short Stack

$5.49

2 Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

Waffle w/ Fruit

Waffle w/ Fruit

$11.99

classic Kanela waffles topped with seasonal fruit

Berry Baked French T

$14.50Out of stock

Build Your Own

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$11.99

Build your own omelette or skillet // $10.49 + each additional ingredient $.075

BYO Skillet

BYO Skillet

$11.99

Soup & Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.99

mixed greens, bbq chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Brussels Sprouts Caesar

Brussels Sprouts Caesar

$14.49

Harvest Salad

$14.99
Kale Cobb Salad

Kale Cobb Salad

$14.99

kale, roasted chicken, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$7.49

Tomato Soup

$7.49

S.O.D On Bread

$8.50

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.99

avocado spread, avocado slices, pickled red onion, black & white sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, kale slaw, vegan tartine + add egg | $1

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$14.49

angus beef patty, peppered bacon, sunny side egg, cheddar cheese, pickle, dijonaisse, brioche bun

Chicken Avocado BLT

Chicken Avocado BLT

$14.99

roasted chicken, spinach, tomato, avocado, peppered bacon, swiss cheese, chili aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

buttermilk fried chicken, kale slaw, cheddar, pickle, mayo, brioche bun

Grilled Cheese & Tom Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tom Soup

$12.49

challah bread, cheddar, swiss, tomato + peppered bacon or veggie bacon | $2 + fried egg or avocado | $1

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.99

impossible burger patty, kale slaw, avocado smash, vegan thousand island, kaiser bun

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$15.49

smoked salmon, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers, dill cream cheese, bagel

Quinoa Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

$13.49

quinoa, farro, grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, fresh spinach, avocado spread, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato basil wrap

Cesar Salad Wrap

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast Stix

$5.00

Kids Full Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Griddle

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Sides

S/ Toast

$1.49

S/ Eggs

$3.99

S/ Potatoes

$4.99

S/ Crispy Pots

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.49

S/ Bacon

$5.49

Crispy Bacon

$5.49

S/ Veggie Bacon

$5.49

S/ Chicken Sausage

$5.49

S/ Pork Sausage

$5.49

S/ Veggie Sausage

$5.49

S/ Ham

$5.49

S/ Lox

$7.00

S/ Fried Chicken

$7.49

S/ Avocado

$2.50

S/ Salsa Verde

$0.75

Short Stack

$5.49

Bagel w/ Cream Cheeese

$3.99

S/ Bagel

$1.99

S/ Biscuit

$1.50

S/ Gravy

$1.50

S/ Chili Aioli

$0.75

S/ Cream Cheese

$0.75

S/ Ranch

$0.75

S/ Sour Cream

$0.75

S/ Peanut Butter

$0.75

S/ Spicy Feta

$0.75

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$8.99

PB&J Smoothie

$8.99

Blueberry Muffin Smoothie

$8.99

Matcha Smoothie

$9.49

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Macchiatto

$5.50

Cortado

$4.75

Espresso

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Greek Frappe

$6.00

Freddo Espresso

$4.00

Iced Coffee Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Americano

$3.50

French Press

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.49

Strawberry Orange Juice

$5.99

Grapefruit Juice

$5.49

Apple Juice

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.50

Skin Revive

$7.99

Citrus Kick

$7.99

Pear Splash

$7.99

Sunrise

$7.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Ice

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull Red

$4.00

Drink Specials

Hilo CBD Cucumber Melon

Hilo CBD Hibiscus Acai

$8.00

Hilo CBD Ccmbr Melon

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.00

Assorted Tea

$3.50

BEER

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

Sofie Goose Island

$9.00

Revolution (Rotating Can)

$7.00

Miller High Life Pony

$2.00

Drink Kits

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

1 50 mL Bottle Titos vodka, 1 Can Zing Zang, all the fun fixings, just pour over ice!

Bloody Mary Kit

$20.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Kit w/ Vodka

$50.00Out of stock

Lamarca Mimosa Package for 2

$15.00Out of stock

Wycliff Mimosa Kit

$22.00+Out of stock

Champagne, 1 glass fresh-squeezed orange juice, 1 glass fresh-squeezed strawberry orange juice. Must be 21 to purchase.

Louis Martini Cabernet 375ml

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!

Website

Location

1552 N. Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

