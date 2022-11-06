Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanella Restaurant

1001 Spruce Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Meze

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

crispy chickpeas, tahini

Muhammara

Muhammara

$10.00

roasted peppers, walnut, pomegranate molasses

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$10.00

yogurt, cucumber, dill

Mutabal

Mutabal

$10.00

eggplant salad, garlic, pomegranate molasses, tahini and yogurt.

Shepherd Salad

Shepherd Salad

$10.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese,onion

Cyprus Potato Chips

Cyprus Potato Chips

$10.00

Shishito peppers, herbed yogurt, zaatar

Entrees

Chicken Shish

Chicken Shish

$18.00

sumac onions, garlic toum, rice pilav with orzo served with pita

Adana

Adana

$18.00

Ground lamb kebab, rice pilav with orzo served with pita

Ribeye Cap

Ribeye Cap

$18.00

Beef Cubes, long hot peppers, Rice pilav, contains dairy and gluten

Spanokopita

Spanokopita

$18.00

feta and spinach pie, spring onions

Falafel

Falafel

$18.00

ground fava and chickpea fritters, tahini, cabbage yogurt salad.

Salmon Kebab

Salmon Kebab

$18.00

Salmon cubes, grilled lettuce, rice pilav with orzo served with pita

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$10.00

Layered filo pastry with walnuts garnish with pistachios

Caramelized Pumpkin

Caramelized Pumpkin

$10.00

tahini with walnuts

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Mediterranean Feast

Location

1001 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

