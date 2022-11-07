- Home
Kane's Donuts - Boston
Kane's Donuts Boston
90 Oliver Street
2 International Place
Boston, MA 02110
Popular Items
Traditional Donuts
Apple Fritter
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
Boston Cream
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
Butter Crunch
Made in both a cake- and yeast-style variety, each is dipped in our signature honey glaze and hand-rolled in toasted coconut for crunchy, buttery goodness.
Chocolate Glazed
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
Cinnamon Sugar
Our authentic Plain Donut gets rolled in cinnamon and sugar...for comfort and simplicity at their best.
Coconut
A tropical treat! Our cake and yeast versions of this donut are covered in our signature honey glaze and hand-tossed in sweetened coconut.
Cookies & Cream
An all-ages favorite! Our chocolatey cake-style donut is topped with vanilla frosting and Oreo™ chunks…and we mean “chunks!”
Crème Brûlée
An original Kane’s creation since 2006, we fill our puffy brioche donut shell with vanilla-bean custard and blanket it (thick!) with our signature honey glaze. Then, we hand-torch each donut to caramelized perfection. Soft, creamy, crunchy…delicious. A Kane’s fan favorite.
French Cruller (Friday)
Made only ONE day a week (…sometimes on weekends, if our head baker has the time), our #FrenchCrullerFridays are a thing for a reason: The egg-based batter of our curvy, handcrafted crullers are part eclair, part soufflé and 100-percent delicious. After kettling, they’re bathed in the same honey glaze we’ve made since 1955. Perfect for your next #DonutDestination indulgence.
Honey-Dip
Our award-winning signature dessert since 1955—and ranked by Travel+ Leisure as one of the country’s top-10!—this perfect donut is drenched in our signature honey glaze. (And, yes…it contains real honey. That’s what helped us win!)
Jelly
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our sig-nature honey glaze. (#KanesFunFact: We’ve used the same jelly recipe since 1955! #IfItAintBroke)
Lemon
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our sig-nature honey glaze. (#KanesFunFact: We’ve used the same jelly recipe since 1955! #IfItAintBroke)
Maine Blueberry
Bursting with Maine blueberries, we finish this treat with a coating of our signature honey glaze for just the right sweetness.
Maple Bacon
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
Plain Chocolate Frosted
Our classic Plain Donut…blanketed with our house-made chocolate frosting and sprinkled with seasonal, multi-colored jimmies.
Plain
Our comforting old fashioned-style cake donut has been a favorite since ‘55 for a reason: it’s perfectly sweetened and spiced to complement any coffee or tea…and it’s also utterly enjoyed on its own.
Raised Chocolate Frosted
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting
Strawberry Frosted
A year-round fan favorite: We blanket our light yeast donut with strawberry frosting made with robust (real!) strawberries.
Turtle
We coat our deeply chocolatey cake-style donut with both our signature honey glaze AND dulce de leche frosting. Then…we top it with hunks of Heath Bar™ and a drizzle of dark chocolate glaze. Quite possibly our most decadent donut.
Whoopie Pie
This fan-favorite features our classic raised yeast-donut shell that’s sliced in half and piped with creamy vanilla whoopie pie filling (made in-house!); piled with snowy confectioner’s sugar; and finished with colored jimmies.
Monthly- Apple Cider
We use real fresh local cider in our donuts from Brooksby Farm! A cake style donut loaded with spices and apple cider then rolled in cinnamon and sugar!
Monthly- Lord Hobo's Cranberry Sour
A light and fluffy yeast donut, dipped in a glaze made from reduced Lord Hobo’s Cranberry Sour IPA and our Signature Honey Glaze and a final drizzle of orange fruit icing! This combination is absolutely tantalizing to the tastebuds!
Monthly- Pumpkin Cheesecake
A cake style pumpkin donut, made with pumpkin fruit, fresh ground cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Drenched in our Signature Honey Glaze. We then top this delicious donut with cheesecake frosting and festive sprinkles!
Dozen Donut Holes
Please give us 48 hours notice to place order. A yeast style donut hole dipped in our honey glazw. Three good size bites in each!
Donut Of The Day
KGF
KGF Apple Cider
This KGF version of our traditional fall-only donut is available ALL year! Made with ap-ple cider and ground cinnamon, and coated in our delicious honey glaze.
KGF Blueberry Blast
This gluten-free riff off our traditional Maine Blueberry Donut is FULL of bright blueber-ries and topped with a tangy (and beautiful!) blueberry glaze.
KGF Chocolate Butter Crunch
We smother our KGF Chocolate Glazed Donut with our own gluten-free butter crunch mixture featuring roasty-toasty coconut.
KGF Chocolate Coconut
It’s our KGF Chocolate Glazed…rolled in sweetened shredded coconut. Wicked good.
KGF Chocolate Glazed
One of our two original KGF flavors and still a fan favorite: A rich, chocolatey cake-style donut coated in a honey glaze. Simple, delicious and addictive.
KGF Cinnamon Sugar
Deemed one of our best-ever donuts by #KanesNation AND #KGFNation, we toss our classic KGF Plain Donut with cinnamon and sugar instead of glaze…and that’s all, Folks.
KGF Jelly
KGF fans can finally have their cake and eat their jelly, too! We’ve filled our classic KGF Plain Donut with the same signature black raspberry filling we’ve used in our traditional Jelly Donuts since 1955 and dusted it with granulated sugar.
KGF Lemon
No longer the stuff dreams are made off, this filled donut features our classic lemon curd filling in our cake-style KGF Plain Donut. We dust it with powdered sugar for the old-timey flavor our gluten-, dairy- and nut-free customers have craved.
KGF Lemon Poppyseed
We infuse our KGF Plain Donut with fresh lemon and a perfect amount of poppy; then it’s coated in honey glaze and drizzled with more lemon for zing.
KGF Maple Bacon
While we’re known for our traditional Maple Bacon Donut, our KGF version lives up to its cousin’s hype. We top our KGF Plain Donut with a rich maple syrup glaze and tons of rough-chopped cherrywood-smoked bacon.
KGF Plain Chocolate Frosted
Our KGF Plain Donut gets topped in a rich chocolate frosting that’s as gluten-, dairy- and nut-free as our KGF donuts themselves. Finished with dark-chocolate, gluten-free jimmies by Guittard Chocolate Co. for an elegant (yet homey) touch.
KGF Plain Coconut
We take our KGF Plain Glazed Donut and dress it in a coat of coconut. Sweet, tropical and delicious.
KGF Plain Glazed
Our old fashioned-style gluten-free donut is perfectly sweetened and spiced to com-plement any coffee or tea…or, enjoyed all on its own.
KGF Pumpkin Spice
Just as authentic as our seasonal traditional version…minus the gluten and dairy (AND available all year!). Features perfect pumpkin-pie spices and a coating of our honey glaze.
KGF Cookies and Cream
This gluten/dairy/nut-free version of our traditional Cookies and Cream Donut is every *bite* as delicious as its traditional cousin...without the ghastly gluten. Please note: This recipe contains real-deal Nabisco-brand gluten-free Oreos®. In some cases, people who can- not tolerate gluten cannot tolerate these Oreos® because they contain oats. We'll continue to refine this new recipe and seek out some safer wafers...but for now, please know that they do in fact con- tain the Nabisco-brand cookies. #ForNow.
Specialties+Packages
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
Coffee Roll: Honey-Glazed (Large)
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
Sticky Bun
Sufganiyot Set
Blueberry
Chocolate Chip
Banana Walnut
Corn
Cranberry Orange Wallnut
Bran
Pumpkin Cinnamon
Blueberry
Chocolate Chip
Banana Walnut
Corn
Bran
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Bagel No Tax
English Muffin
Croissant
Side Cream Cheese
All-Day Dining
Classic Egg Sandwich
Made-to-order all day, a local egg and American cheese come on your choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant, with either a sausage patty or our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon. (Both meats…if you’re sassy!)
Cluck
Same as our Classic Egg Sandwich...minus the meat.
Double Cluck
The Cluck...with two eggs.
Oink
Our Classic Egg Sandwich...minus the egg and with BOTH cherrywood-smoked bacon *and* patty-style sausage.
24-7 Burrito
Available all day, our classic breakfast-style burrito features a toasted flour tortilla filled with eggs, onions, red and green peppers, cheddar-Jack cheese, and sausage. Hot sauce comes on the side for zing. (Sorry: No substitutions.)
Sweet N’ Salty
Only at Kane's! Our award-winning Honey-Dip Donut (named by Travel+Leisure magazine as the best in the U.S.!) is filled with a fresh egg patty, savory American cheese and cherrywood-smoked bacon.
Kane's King
This royal sandwich features two thick slices of Texas toast with two fresh egg patties; five slices of our signature cherrywood-smoked bacon, and two slices of American Cheese.
Waffle Sandwich
You love our seasoned egg patties. You love our American cheese. You love our patty-style sausage and our thick-cut, cherrywood-smoked bacon. How about it all between two waffles? With your choice of sausage or bacon, it’s finished with a drizzle of real maple syrup.
