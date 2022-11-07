Kane's Donuts Boston

KGF Cookies and Cream

$4.50

This gluten/dairy/nut-free version of our traditional Cookies and Cream Donut is every *bite* as delicious as its traditional cousin...without the ghastly gluten. Please note: This recipe contains real-deal Nabisco-brand gluten-free Oreos®. In some cases, people who can- not tolerate gluten cannot tolerate these Oreos® because they contain oats. We'll continue to refine this new recipe and seek out some safer wafers...but for now, please know that they do in fact con- tain the Nabisco-brand cookies. #ForNow.