Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Kane's Donuts Internal Online Ordering

1,045 Reviews

$$

120 Lincoln Ave

Saugus, MA 01906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Donuts

Honey Dip

$11.17

Maple Bacon

$11.17

Creme Brulee

$11.17

Chocolate Frosted

$11.17

Chocolate Honey Dip

$11.17

Boston Cream

$11.17

Jelly

$11.17

Butter Crunch

$11.17

Snickers

$11.17

Plain

$11.17

Old Fashion Gluten Free

$11.17

Chocolate Gluten Free

$11.17

Turtle

$11.17

Coconut

$11.17

Strawberry Frosted

$11.17

M&M

$11.17

Chocolate Orgasm

$11.17

Reeces Pieces

$11.17

Reeces Peanut Butter Cup

$11.17

Apple Fritter

$11.17

Apple Cider Glazed

$11.17

Apple Cider Cinnamon

$11.17

Caramel Apple

$11.17

Pumpkin

$11.17

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$11.17

Sam Adams Pumpkin Ale

$11.17

Halloween Themed

$11.17

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.17

Apple Crunch

$11.17

Cran/Orange Fritter

$11.17

Carrot Cake

$11.17

Red Velvet Christmas

$11.17

Egg Nog

$11.17

Gingerbread

$11.17

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering Account. To be used by Kane's Employees ONLY

Website

Location

120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus, MA 01906

Directions

Kane's Donuts image

