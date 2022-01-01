Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Kane's Donuts Internal Online Ordering
1,045 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering Account. To be used by Kane's Employees ONLY
Location
120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus, MA 01906
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Atlantic View Cafe @ Eastern Bank Headquarters
No Reviews
195 Market Street Lynn, MA 01901
View restaurant