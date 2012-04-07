Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kang's Boba House Ramen & Bubble Tea

review star

No reviews yet

2221 N Ocoee St

Cleveland, TN 37311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Milk Tea
Tonkotsu (Pork)
Paitan (Chicken)

Broth Base

Already includes: 1 choice of protein, 1 egg, 1 naruto fishcake, and green onions

Tonkotsu (Pork)

$9.99

Paitan (Chicken)

$9.99

Shoyu (Soy Sauce)

$9.99

Miso (Soy Bean)

$9.99

Iced Bubble Tea

Milk Tea

$4.35

Black Tea

$4.35
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please enjoy the authentic Japanese ramen! We'll text you when your order is ready to pick up!

Location

2221 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lupi's Pizza Pies - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2382 N. Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Deli Boys - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2538 Keith St Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Steam Boys- Cleveland TN - 5 - Cleveland, TN
orange starNo Reviews
674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402 Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
True
orange starNo Reviews
201 Keith St SW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Apricot Place Cafe
orange star5.0 • 9
283 Hwy 64 Ocoee, TN 37361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
The Diving Mouse
orange star4.7 • 12
201 Keith St SW #31 Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston