Kani House - Cumming

BEVERAGES TO GO

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ramune

$3.00

Japanese soda with a marble inside the bottle.

Green Tea

$2.00

Rose Tea

$6.00

Chrysanthemum Tea

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

HOT APPS

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00

Lightly breaded tofu fried and topped with strips of nori (seaweed), scallions, and tempura sauce

Baked Seafood Appetizer

Topped with our signature spicy aioli sauce, masago, & scallions. Choice of mussels, shrimp or scallop.

Baked Seafood Sampler to Share

$15.00

Shrimp, scallops & mussels, topped with our signature spicy aioli sauce, masago, & scallions

Bam Bam Scallop

$11.00

Fried & tossed in our own firecracker sauce & topped with scallions, jalapenos & lemon zest

Bam Bam Shrimp

$10.00

Fried & tossed in our own firecracker sauce & topped with scallions, jalapenos & lemon zest

Edamame

$3.50

Steamed Japanese soybeans served lightly salted or sautéed in a sweet chili sauce

Gyoza

$6.00

5 pcs of fried pork or vegetable dumplings

Kani House Sampler

$15.00

2 pcs of spring rolls, 3 pcs of shrimp tempura, 3 pcs of Kani rangoon & 3 pcs of fried pork gyoza

Kani Rangoon

$6.00

6 pcs filled with crab, shrimp and cream cheese

Kani Shrimp Appetizer

$7.00

Shrimp, kanikama, and cream cheese wrapped in a string of potatoes & fried to a golden crisp

Potato Croquettes

$5.00

Buttered mashed potatoes & cream cheese covered with panko & fried

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Japanese hot peppers grilled and served salted or sauteed in a sweet & spicy sauce.

Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Topped with panko with spicy mayo then baked

Shumai

$6.00

6 pcs of steamed shrimp dumplings

Soft Shell Crab

$9.00+

Lightly breaded and deep fried topped soft shell crab served with our tempura sauce

Spring Rolls

$6.00

3 pcs of fried vegetable spring rolls

Sweet Chili Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Crispy chicken nuggets tossed in our sweet chili sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with tempura sauce. Choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetables.

Yakitori

Skewers glazed with teriyaki sauce & served on a bed of sautéed vegetables. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Steak or Scallops

SUSHI APPS

Hamachi Ceviche

$12.00

Fresh yellowtail ceviche served with masago, kaiware, & jalapeños on top

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

Baked yellowtail collar served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce

Salmon & Avocado Carpaccio

$13.00

Thin slices of salmon & avocado drizzled with olive oil, ponzu sauce, & fresh lemon Sub: Flounder, Seabass or Red Sea Bream +$3

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

7 pcs of assorted sashimi. Chef's choice only

Spicy Tuna Jalapeño Poppers

$10.00

Stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese then fried & served with sweet chili sauce

Steak Tataki

$14.00

Thin slices of seared angus steak served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce

Sunomono

$14.00

Surf clam, octopus, shrimp & crab served on cucumber slices in regular or spicy ponzu sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$11.00

5 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi. Chef's choice only

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Fresh tuna chopped & marinated in our special blend of spicy sauces with avocado & masago Add quail egg +$ 1

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Thin slices of seared tuna served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce

SALADS

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Thin slices of cucumber topped with shredded crab stick and dressed with sweet vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Squid Salad

$8.00

Crab & Avocado Salad Entree

$13.00

Choice of lump crab meat or fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges. Served with chicken or miso soup.

Sesame Chicken Salad Entree

$12.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges

Tuna & Avocado Salad Entree

$13.00

Seared tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges

A - L ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$11.00

Fresh salmon, kanikama, avocado, & cream cheese

Atomic Bomb Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with salmon & sweet cream sauce then baked & topped with sweet eel sauce & hot sauce

Autumn Roll

$16.00

Low carb - no rice roll. Crab salad, cucumber & steamed asparagus rolled in spicy tuna & topped with masago and scallions

Bagel Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese

Black Dragon Roll

$13.00

California roll topped with slices of BBQ eel

Bonsai Tree Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, & shrimp rolled then flash fried & topped with crunchy crunch, red & black tobiko, sweet cream sauce, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Bulldog Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, fresh jalapeños & cream cheese, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & hot sauce

California Roll

$7.00

Kanikama, avocado, & cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

$11.00

BBQ freshwater eel & cucumber topped with thin slices of avocado & sweet eel sauce

Cherry Blossom Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & kanikama, topped with fresh tuna & fresh salmon along with red & black tobiko, wasabi sauce, & spicy mayo

Cowboy Roll

$13.00

Angus strip steak cooked your choice of rare or medium rare & green onion, topped with avocado & our sweet wasabi sauce

Cowgirl Roll

$11.00

Chicken tempura (fried) & green onions, topped with avocado & our sweet wasabi sauce

Crazy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & crab salad topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, mango sauce, sweet white sauce & jalapeños

Crunch California Roll

$10.00

California roll tempura battered & fried & topped with sweet eel sauce & sweet cream sauce

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy crunchy tempura, masago, & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon, avocado, & spicy mayo

Crystal Roll

$13.00

Low Carb - No rice. Fresh tuna, salmon, crab meat salad, shredded radish, lemon zest, & cucumber rolled in rice paper & topped with sweet sesame sauce

Dancing Eel Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with BBQ freshwater eel, avocado, & sweet eel sauce

Drunken Tiger Roll

$11.00

Tuna roll tempura battered & fried & topped with eel sauce, sweet cream sauce, & hot sauce

Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.00

Flaming Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, volcano sauce, green chili, hot sauce, & red tobiko

Georgia Peach Roll

$13.00

Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese rolled & covered with tempura crunch then topped with smoked salmon, sweet eel sauce & sweet cream sauce

Godzilla Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, wasabiko, & sweet eel sauce

Golden Bridge Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna & cream cheese topped with bbq freshwater eel, avocado, masago, hot sauce, & sweet eel sauce

Heather's Roll

$13.00

Fried kanikama, avocado & cucumber topped with fresh tuna, then seared, & topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tempura crunch

Holy Moly Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeños, & lemon zest topped with fresh tuna & spicy mayo

Incredible Hulk Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese, topped with crab salad & thin slices of avocado & mango sauce

Kani House Roll - NEW

$16.00

Soft shell crab fried, steamed asparagus & avocado rolled with a sweet lump crab mix, red & black tobiko, scallions & sweet eel sauce

Kani House Roll - OLD

$12.00

California roll topped with salmon and baked

Kani House Spicy Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab fried, steamed asparagus & fresh jalapenos rolled & topped with a spicy lump crab mix, red & black tobiko, scallions & hot sauce

Ladybug Roll

$13.00

Fresh tuna, fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, & scallions topped with red & black tobiko

Lobster Tempura Roll

$17.00

Fried lobster, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo

Lotus Roll

$14.00

Low Carb - No Rice. Fresh tuna, fresh salmon & avocado wrapped in cucumber layers & served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce

M - Z ROLLS

Mama's Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, & kanikama rolled then flash fried & topped with sweet cream sauce, hot sauce, & masago

Mango Bango Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura & cream cheese topped with avocado, shrimp, & mango sauce

Manhattan Roll

$14.00

Low Carb - No Rice. Steamed asparagus & avocado wrapped in our crab meat salad & then topped with shrimp & eel sauce

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy onion mix, & masago topped with slices of avocado & spicy mayo

Ocean's Eleven Roll

$12.00

Fresh salmon & avocado topped with tuna, avocado, & masago

Orange Crunch Roll

$11.00

Fried salmon, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo

Orochi Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, salmon & white fish mix topped with salmon, spicy tuna & spicy mayo

Papa's Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura & spicy onion topped with seared scallops, avocado, & wasabi sauce

Pink Panther Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & jalapeños topped with baked spicy crab salad

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with assorted fresh fish & avocado

Rock n Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, & avocado topped with bbq freshwater eel, smoked salmon, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, & masago

Salmon Crisp Roll

$8.00

Baked salmon skin, cucumber, & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Rice on the inside. 6 pcs.

Salmon Teriyaki Roll

$8.00

Scott's Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna & asparagus tempura topped with avocado, bbq freshwater eel, spicy mayo, & sweet eel sauce

Sea Dragon Roll

$16.00

Fried soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, & masago topped with bbq freshwater eel and sweet eel sauce

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Cooked shrimp rolled with rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside. 6 pcs

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Fried shrimp, avocado and cucumber topped with masago & sweet eel sauce

Sky Track Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, tamago, & fried asparagus topped with shrimp tempura & cream cheese then wrapped in soy paper & drizzled with eel sauce & sweet cream sauce

Snow Dragon Roll

$15.00

Low Carb - No Rice. Fresh tuna & asparagus wrapped in crab salad & topped with fresh tuna & sweet white cream sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with hot sauce.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy scallop and cucumber topped with hot sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with hot sauce.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with hot sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & sweet eel sauce

Sunday Morning Roll

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, kanikama, masago, & green onion topped with fresh tuna, fresh white tuna, avocado, sweet eel sauce, & creamy wasabi sauce

Sunshine Roll

$11.00

Low Carb - No Rice. Kanikama, shrimp & avocado rolled in cucumber layers & served in a sweet vinaigrette

Super Crunch Roll

$9.00

Tempura crunch mixed with masago & mayo & topped with cooked shrimp

TNT Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna & crunchy crunch, masago, & spicy mayo mix topped with tuna & hot sauce

Tokyo Roll

$13.00

Fresh salmon, fresh tuna, shrimp, kanikama, & avocado rolled then flash fried & topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, & masago

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Rice on the inside. 6 pcs

Volcano Roll

$10.00

California roll covered with our house spicy mayo volcano sauce & baked

White Dragon Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with bbq freshwater eel & wrapped in white seaweed & topped with hot sauce, eel sauce & sweet cream sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Rice on the inside. 6 pcs

VEGGIE ROLLS

Bugs Bunny Roll

$10.00

Asparagus, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with steamed carrots & sesame sauce

Emerald Roll

$9.00

Zucchini, asparagus, & jalapeños topped with cucumber & wasabi sauce

Green Goddess Roll

$9.00

Asparagus, carrots & cucumber topped with thin slices of avocado

Iron Man Roll

$10.00

Low Carb - No Rice. Spinach, avocado & cream cheese wrapped in cucumber layers & drizzled with sesame sauce

Popeye Roll

$10.00

Spinach, cucumber, & carrots rolled & topped with thin slices of avocado & sweet sesame sauce

Spicy Tofu Roll

$10.00

Asparagus, carrots, avocado rolled & topped with tofu mixed with spicy mayo

Create Your Own Veggie Roll (1 item)

$5.00

Create Your Own Veggie Roll (2 items)

$6.00

Create Your Own Veggie Roll (3 items)

$7.00

NIGIRI (WITH RICE) 2 PCS

Ama Ebi Sushi

$9.00

Sweet shrimp (not cooked)

Anago Sushi

$7.00

Sea Eel

Bincho Sushi

$6.00

Albacore tuna

Ebi Sushi

$5.00

Cooked Shrimp

Hamachi Sushi

$6.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Sushi

$7.00

Flounder

Hokkigai Sushi

$6.00

Surf clam

Hotategai Sushi

$7.00

Scallop

Ika Sushi

$6.00

Squid

Ikura Sushi

$6.00

Salmon Roe

Inari Sushi

$5.00

Sweet Tofu Pocket

Kampachi Sushi

$7.50

Amberjack

Kani Sushi

$8.00

Lump crab

Kanikama Sushi

$4.00

Crab Stick

Kuro Tobiko Sushi

$6.00

Black Flying Fish Roe

Madai Sushi

$8.50

Red Sea Bream

Maguro Sushi

$7.00

Tuna

Masago Sushi

$5.00

Orange Smelt Roe

Saba Sushi

$6.00

Mackerel

Sake Kunsei Sushi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

Sake Sushi

$6.00

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Sushi

$6.00

Escolar

Suzuki Sushi

$6.00

Seabass

Tako Sushi

$7.00

Octopus

Tamago Sushi

$4.00

Sweet Egg Omelette

Tobiko Sushi

$6.00

Red Flying Fish Roe

Toro Sushi

$13.00

Fatty Tuna

Unagi Sushi

$7.00

BBQ Freshwater Eel

Uzura Sushi

$4.00

Quail Egg

Wasabiko Sushi

$6.00

Green Flying Fish Roe

SASHIMI (NO RICE) 3 PCS

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$11.00

Sweet Shrimp (not cooked)

Anago Sashimi

$9.00

Sea Eel

Bincho Sashimi

$7.00

Albacore Tuna

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Cooked Shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

$8.00

Seabass

Hokkigai Sashimi

$8.00

Surf Clam

Hotategai Sashimi

$8.00

Scallop

Ika Sashimi

$8.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Roe

Kampachi Sashimi

$8.50

Amberjack

Kanikama Sashimi

$6.00

Crab Stick

Kuro Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Black Flying Fish Roe

Madai Sashimi

$9.50

Red Sea Bream

Maguro Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna

Masago Sashimi

$6.00

Orange Smelt Roe

Saba Sashimi

$7.00

Mackerel

Sake Kunsei Sashimi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

Sake Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$7.00

Escolar

Suzuki Sashimi

$7.00

Seabass

Tako Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Sweet Egg Omelette

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Red Flying Fish Roe

Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Fatty Tuna

Unagi Sashimi

$9.00

BBQ Freshwater Eel

Uzura Sashimi

$5.00

Quail Egg

Wasabiko Sashimi

$7.00

Green Flying Fish Roe

SUSHI RICE BOWLS

Chirashi Don

$24.00

16 pcs of assorted sashimi, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.

Sake Don

$24.00

12 pcs of fresh salmon, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.

Tekka Don

$24.00

12 pcs of fresh tuna, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.

Trio Don

$24.00

3 pcs each of fresh tuna, salmon & yellowtail, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.

Unagi Don

$24.00

8 pcs each of bbq freshwater eel, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.

SUSHI COMBINATIONS (TAKEOUT)

Sushi & Sashimi Bento

$22.00

4 pcs of sushi, 4 pcs of sashimi and Tuna Tartare. All bento boxes are served with chicken soup, salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura & steamed rice.

Maki Combo

$24.00

California Roll, Shrimp Tempura roll, & Bagel Roll Served with a soup & a salad.

Spicy Maki Combo

$24.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll & spicy yellowtail roll Served with a soup & a salad.

Kani Maki Special

$50.00

Spicy Tuna roll, Kani House roll, Rainbow roll, Shrimp Tempura roll, & Bagel roll Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.

Sushi Regular

$24.00

7 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & a California roll Served with a soup & a salad.

Sushi Deluxe

$42.00

14 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi, one Eel & Avocado roll & one Golden California roll. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.

Sashimi Regular

$30.00

15 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with a soup & a salad.

Sashimi Deluxe

$55.00

30 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.

Sushi & Sashimi Regular

$32.00

8 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & 10 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with a soup & a salad.

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$54.00

14 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & 17 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.

HIBACHI ENTREES

Hibachi Combos

Create your own combination. Choose 2 or more.

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Sharing Charge

$8.00

Includes soup, salad, 2 pc grilled shrimp appetizer, grilled vegetables & steamed rice.

Vegetable Hibachi

$11.00

Carrots, broccoli, onion, cabbage, zucchini, mushrooms & baby corn.

Chicken Hibachi

$16.00

Angus Steak Hibachi

$21.00

Angus Filet Mignon Hibachi

$24.00

Hula Steak Hibachi

$23.00

Angus steak grilled with fresh pineapples and our sweet sesame glaze.

Hula Filet Mignon Hibachi

$26.00

Angus filet mignon grilled with fresh pineapples & our sweet sesame glaze.

Sukiyaki Hibachi

$19.00

Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce

Galbi Hibachi

$21.00

Beef bone-in short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze

Ribeye Hibachi

$25.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$19.00

Scallop Hibachi

$21.00

Salmon Hibachi

$19.00

Tilapia Hibachi

$17.00

Grilled with your choice of lemon butter or our ginger soy sauce.

Lobster Hibachi

$38.00

Two 6 oz lobster tails

Kani Special

$24.00

Angus steak, chicken and shrimp

Chef's Special

$30.00

Angus filet mignon, shrimp & scallop

Seafood Lover

$27.00

Shrimp, scallop & your choice of salmon or tilapia

Emperor's Special

$38.00

Angus filet mignon, shrimp & lobster

DINING ENTREES

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Fried Rice Entrees

Served with a soup & a salad.

Teriyaki Bento Box

Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice

Katsu Bento Box

Choice of protein breaded with panko and deep fried. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice

Sauteed Noodle Bento Box

Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice

Sukiyaki Bento Box

$19.00

Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice

Galbi Bento Box

$20.00

Beef bone-in short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice

Sushi & Sashimi Bento

$22.00

4 pcs of sushi, 4 pcs of sashimi and Tuna Tartare. All bento boxes are served with chicken soup, salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura & steamed rice.

Seared Tuna

$20.00

Seared sushi grade tuna served with asparagus & our creamy wasabi sauce. Served with a soup, salad & steamed rice.

Teriyaki Hot Pot

Choice of protein grilled in our signature teriyaki sauce and served over steamed or fried rice & grilled vegetables. Served with a soup & a salad.

Yum Yum Shrimp

$21.00

Panko battered shrimp fried & served with our signature "yum yum" sauce. Served with a soup, salad & steamed rice.

Spicy Crab Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

Salmon filets topped and baked with lump crab meat & volcano sauce. Garnished with crunchy potato strings and scallions. Served with soup, salad & steamed rice.

Tempura Entrees

Lightly battered and fried. All tempura entrees include broccoli, onion, zucchini, sweet potato, mushroom, & asparagus tempura. Served with soup, salad & steamed rice.

Sauteed Noodles

Choice of udon or yakisoba noodles sautéed in teriyaki sauce with assorted vegetables & your choice of protein. Served with soup & salad.

Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup

$11.00

Thick Japanese noodles & assorted vegetables in a hot, light soy sauce broth served with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Served with soup & salad.

HIBACHI SIDES

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Grilled cabbage, onions, zucchini, broccoli and carrots.

Side Teriyaki Noodles

$4.00

Choice of udon or yakisoba noodles sauteed in teriyaki sauce.

Side Tofu

$4.00

Fried tofu

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Angus Steak

$9.00

Side Angus Filet Mignon

$12.00

Side Sukiyaki

$8.00

Side of Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce

Side Galbi

$10.00

Side of bone-in beef short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Scallop

$10.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Tilapia

$7.00

Grilled in your choice of lemon butter or soy ginger sauce.

Side Lobster Tail

$18.00

One 6 oz lobster tail.

A LA CARTE SIDES

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side Chicken Soup

$2.00

Side Miso Soup

$2.00

Side Brown Fried Rice @

$4.00

Side Black Fried Rice @

$4.50

Side Steamed Rice

$1.50

Side Brown Steamed Rice

$2.50

Side Black Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Chlorella Rice

$3.00

Side Midori Rice

$3.00

Side Berry Rice

$3.00

2 oz SAUCE (takeout)

$1.50

8 oz SAUCE (takeout)

$5.00

16 oz SAUCE (takeout)

$10.00

KIDS@ KITCHEN

Side French Fries

$3.00

Kids Popcorn Shr

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Temp

$10.00

Kids CH

$10.00

Kids ST

$12.00

Kids FM

$14.00

Kids SH

$12.00

Kids SAL

$12.00

Kids ST/CH

$14.00

Kids ST/SH

$15.00

Kids FM/CH

$16.00

Kids FM/SH

$17.00

Kids CH/SH

$14.00
Restaurant info

Enjoy fine dining in our Japanese hibachi steakhouse, sushi bar and full service bar.

Website

Location

1770 Market Place Blvd,, Cumming, GA 30041

Directions

