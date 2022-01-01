Kani House - Cumming
1770 Market Place Blvd,
Cumming, GA 30041
Popular Items
HOT APPS
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly breaded tofu fried and topped with strips of nori (seaweed), scallions, and tempura sauce
Baked Seafood Appetizer
Topped with our signature spicy aioli sauce, masago, & scallions. Choice of mussels, shrimp or scallop.
Baked Seafood Sampler to Share
Shrimp, scallops & mussels, topped with our signature spicy aioli sauce, masago, & scallions
Bam Bam Scallop
Fried & tossed in our own firecracker sauce & topped with scallions, jalapenos & lemon zest
Bam Bam Shrimp
Fried & tossed in our own firecracker sauce & topped with scallions, jalapenos & lemon zest
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soybeans served lightly salted or sautéed in a sweet chili sauce
Gyoza
5 pcs of fried pork or vegetable dumplings
Kani House Sampler
2 pcs of spring rolls, 3 pcs of shrimp tempura, 3 pcs of Kani rangoon & 3 pcs of fried pork gyoza
Kani Rangoon
6 pcs filled with crab, shrimp and cream cheese
Kani Shrimp Appetizer
Shrimp, kanikama, and cream cheese wrapped in a string of potatoes & fried to a golden crisp
Potato Croquettes
Buttered mashed potatoes & cream cheese covered with panko & fried
Shishito Peppers
Japanese hot peppers grilled and served salted or sauteed in a sweet & spicy sauce.
Shrimp Stuffed Mushrooms
Topped with panko with spicy mayo then baked
Shumai
6 pcs of steamed shrimp dumplings
Soft Shell Crab
Lightly breaded and deep fried topped soft shell crab served with our tempura sauce
Spring Rolls
3 pcs of fried vegetable spring rolls
Sweet Chili Chicken Nuggets
Crispy chicken nuggets tossed in our sweet chili sauce
Tempura Appetizer
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with tempura sauce. Choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetables.
Yakitori
Skewers glazed with teriyaki sauce & served on a bed of sautéed vegetables. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Steak or Scallops
SUSHI APPS
Hamachi Ceviche
Fresh yellowtail ceviche served with masago, kaiware, & jalapeños on top
Hamachi Kama
Baked yellowtail collar served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce
Salmon & Avocado Carpaccio
Thin slices of salmon & avocado drizzled with olive oil, ponzu sauce, & fresh lemon Sub: Flounder, Seabass or Red Sea Bream +$3
Sashimi Appetizer
7 pcs of assorted sashimi. Chef's choice only
Spicy Tuna Jalapeño Poppers
Stuffed with spicy tuna & cream cheese then fried & served with sweet chili sauce
Steak Tataki
Thin slices of seared angus steak served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce
Sunomono
Surf clam, octopus, shrimp & crab served on cucumber slices in regular or spicy ponzu sauce
Sushi Appetizer
5 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi. Chef's choice only
Tuna Tartare
Fresh tuna chopped & marinated in our special blend of spicy sauces with avocado & masago Add quail egg +$ 1
Tuna Tataki
Thin slices of seared tuna served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce
SALADS
Cucumber Salad
Thin slices of cucumber topped with shredded crab stick and dressed with sweet vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Crab & Avocado Salad Entree
Choice of lump crab meat or fried soft shell crab served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges. Served with chicken or miso soup.
Sesame Chicken Salad Entree
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges
Tuna & Avocado Salad Entree
Seared tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, red cabbage, kale, cucumbers, thin slices of avocado and oranges
A - L ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Fresh salmon, kanikama, avocado, & cream cheese
Atomic Bomb Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with salmon & sweet cream sauce then baked & topped with sweet eel sauce & hot sauce
Autumn Roll
Low carb - no rice roll. Crab salad, cucumber & steamed asparagus rolled in spicy tuna & topped with masago and scallions
Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, & cream cheese
Black Dragon Roll
California roll topped with slices of BBQ eel
Bonsai Tree Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, & shrimp rolled then flash fried & topped with crunchy crunch, red & black tobiko, sweet cream sauce, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Bulldog Roll
Spicy tuna, fresh jalapeños & cream cheese, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo, & hot sauce
California Roll
Kanikama, avocado, & cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
BBQ freshwater eel & cucumber topped with thin slices of avocado & sweet eel sauce
Cherry Blossom Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, & kanikama, topped with fresh tuna & fresh salmon along with red & black tobiko, wasabi sauce, & spicy mayo
Cowboy Roll
Angus strip steak cooked your choice of rare or medium rare & green onion, topped with avocado & our sweet wasabi sauce
Cowgirl Roll
Chicken tempura (fried) & green onions, topped with avocado & our sweet wasabi sauce
Crazy Roll
Shrimp tempura & crab salad topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, mango sauce, sweet white sauce & jalapeños
Crunch California Roll
California roll tempura battered & fried & topped with sweet eel sauce & sweet cream sauce
Crunchy Salmon Roll
Spicy crunchy tempura, masago, & cream cheese topped with fresh salmon, avocado, & spicy mayo
Crystal Roll
Low Carb - No rice. Fresh tuna, salmon, crab meat salad, shredded radish, lemon zest, & cucumber rolled in rice paper & topped with sweet sesame sauce
Dancing Eel Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with BBQ freshwater eel, avocado, & sweet eel sauce
Drunken Tiger Roll
Tuna roll tempura battered & fried & topped with eel sauce, sweet cream sauce, & hot sauce
Eel & Avocado Roll
Flaming Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura & jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, volcano sauce, green chili, hot sauce, & red tobiko
Georgia Peach Roll
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese rolled & covered with tempura crunch then topped with smoked salmon, sweet eel sauce & sweet cream sauce
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & cucumber topped with shrimp, avocado, wasabiko, & sweet eel sauce
Golden Bridge Roll
Spicy tuna & cream cheese topped with bbq freshwater eel, avocado, masago, hot sauce, & sweet eel sauce
Heather's Roll
Fried kanikama, avocado & cucumber topped with fresh tuna, then seared, & topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tempura crunch
Holy Moly Roll
Spicy tuna, jalapeños, & lemon zest topped with fresh tuna & spicy mayo
Incredible Hulk Roll
Shrimp tempura & cream cheese, topped with crab salad & thin slices of avocado & mango sauce
Kani House Roll - NEW
Soft shell crab fried, steamed asparagus & avocado rolled with a sweet lump crab mix, red & black tobiko, scallions & sweet eel sauce
Kani House Roll - OLD
California roll topped with salmon and baked
Kani House Spicy Roll
Soft shell crab fried, steamed asparagus & fresh jalapenos rolled & topped with a spicy lump crab mix, red & black tobiko, scallions & hot sauce
Ladybug Roll
Fresh tuna, fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, & scallions topped with red & black tobiko
Lobster Tempura Roll
Fried lobster, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo
Lotus Roll
Low Carb - No Rice. Fresh tuna, fresh salmon & avocado wrapped in cucumber layers & served with regular or spicy ponzu sauce
M - Z ROLLS
Mama's Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, & kanikama rolled then flash fried & topped with sweet cream sauce, hot sauce, & masago
Mango Bango Roll
Shrimp tempura & cream cheese topped with avocado, shrimp, & mango sauce
Manhattan Roll
Low Carb - No Rice. Steamed asparagus & avocado wrapped in our crab meat salad & then topped with shrimp & eel sauce
Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy onion mix, & masago topped with slices of avocado & spicy mayo
Ocean's Eleven Roll
Fresh salmon & avocado topped with tuna, avocado, & masago
Orange Crunch Roll
Fried salmon, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo
Orochi Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon & white fish mix topped with salmon, spicy tuna & spicy mayo
Papa's Roll
Shrimp tempura & spicy onion topped with seared scallops, avocado, & wasabi sauce
Pink Panther Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & jalapeños topped with baked spicy crab salad
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fresh fish & avocado
Rock n Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, & avocado topped with bbq freshwater eel, smoked salmon, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, & masago
Salmon Crisp Roll
Baked salmon skin, cucumber, & avocado topped with sweet eel sauce
Salmon Roll
Rice on the inside. 6 pcs.
Salmon Teriyaki Roll
Scott's Roll
Spicy tuna & asparagus tempura topped with avocado, bbq freshwater eel, spicy mayo, & sweet eel sauce
Sea Dragon Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, & masago topped with bbq freshwater eel and sweet eel sauce
Shrimp Roll
Cooked shrimp rolled with rice on the inside and seaweed on the outside. 6 pcs
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp, avocado and cucumber topped with masago & sweet eel sauce
Sky Track Roll
Spicy tuna, tamago, & fried asparagus topped with shrimp tempura & cream cheese then wrapped in soy paper & drizzled with eel sauce & sweet cream sauce
Snow Dragon Roll
Low Carb - No Rice. Fresh tuna & asparagus wrapped in crab salad & topped with fresh tuna & sweet white cream sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, & cucumber topped with masago & sweet eel sauce
Sunday Morning Roll
Fried soft shell crab, kanikama, masago, & green onion topped with fresh tuna, fresh white tuna, avocado, sweet eel sauce, & creamy wasabi sauce
Sunshine Roll
Low Carb - No Rice. Kanikama, shrimp & avocado rolled in cucumber layers & served in a sweet vinaigrette
Super Crunch Roll
Tempura crunch mixed with masago & mayo & topped with cooked shrimp
TNT Roll
Spicy tuna & crunchy crunch, masago, & spicy mayo mix topped with tuna & hot sauce
Tokyo Roll
Fresh salmon, fresh tuna, shrimp, kanikama, & avocado rolled then flash fried & topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, & masago
Tuna Roll
Rice on the inside. 6 pcs
Volcano Roll
California roll covered with our house spicy mayo volcano sauce & baked
White Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with bbq freshwater eel & wrapped in white seaweed & topped with hot sauce, eel sauce & sweet cream sauce
Yellowtail Roll
Rice on the inside. 6 pcs
VEGGIE ROLLS
Bugs Bunny Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with steamed carrots & sesame sauce
Emerald Roll
Zucchini, asparagus, & jalapeños topped with cucumber & wasabi sauce
Green Goddess Roll
Asparagus, carrots & cucumber topped with thin slices of avocado
Iron Man Roll
Low Carb - No Rice. Spinach, avocado & cream cheese wrapped in cucumber layers & drizzled with sesame sauce
Popeye Roll
Spinach, cucumber, & carrots rolled & topped with thin slices of avocado & sweet sesame sauce
Spicy Tofu Roll
Asparagus, carrots, avocado rolled & topped with tofu mixed with spicy mayo
Create Your Own Veggie Roll (1 item)
Create Your Own Veggie Roll (2 items)
Create Your Own Veggie Roll (3 items)
NIGIRI (WITH RICE) 2 PCS
Ama Ebi Sushi
Sweet shrimp (not cooked)
Anago Sushi
Sea Eel
Bincho Sushi
Albacore tuna
Ebi Sushi
Cooked Shrimp
Hamachi Sushi
Yellowtail
Hirame Sushi
Flounder
Hokkigai Sushi
Surf clam
Hotategai Sushi
Scallop
Ika Sushi
Squid
Ikura Sushi
Salmon Roe
Inari Sushi
Sweet Tofu Pocket
Kampachi Sushi
Amberjack
Kani Sushi
Lump crab
Kanikama Sushi
Crab Stick
Kuro Tobiko Sushi
Black Flying Fish Roe
Madai Sushi
Red Sea Bream
Maguro Sushi
Tuna
Masago Sushi
Orange Smelt Roe
Saba Sushi
Mackerel
Sake Kunsei Sushi
Smoked Salmon
Sake Sushi
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Sushi
Escolar
Suzuki Sushi
Seabass
Tako Sushi
Octopus
Tamago Sushi
Sweet Egg Omelette
Tobiko Sushi
Red Flying Fish Roe
Toro Sushi
Fatty Tuna
Unagi Sushi
BBQ Freshwater Eel
Uzura Sushi
Quail Egg
Wasabiko Sushi
Green Flying Fish Roe
SASHIMI (NO RICE) 3 PCS
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp (not cooked)
Anago Sashimi
Sea Eel
Bincho Sashimi
Albacore Tuna
Ebi Sashimi
Cooked Shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hirame Sashimi
Seabass
Hokkigai Sashimi
Surf Clam
Hotategai Sashimi
Scallop
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon Roe
Kampachi Sashimi
Amberjack
Kanikama Sashimi
Crab Stick
Kuro Tobiko Sashimi
Black Flying Fish Roe
Madai Sashimi
Red Sea Bream
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Masago Sashimi
Orange Smelt Roe
Saba Sashimi
Mackerel
Sake Kunsei Sashimi
Smoked Salmon
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Escolar
Suzuki Sashimi
Seabass
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Sweet Egg Omelette
Tobiko Sashimi
Red Flying Fish Roe
Toro Sashimi
Fatty Tuna
Unagi Sashimi
BBQ Freshwater Eel
Uzura Sashimi
Quail Egg
Wasabiko Sashimi
Green Flying Fish Roe
SUSHI RICE BOWLS
Chirashi Don
16 pcs of assorted sashimi, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.
Sake Don
12 pcs of fresh salmon, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.
Tekka Don
12 pcs of fresh tuna, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.
Trio Don
3 pcs each of fresh tuna, salmon & yellowtail, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.
Unagi Don
8 pcs each of bbq freshwater eel, thin slices of avocado, cucumber & kaiware sprouts served on a bed of seasoned rice. Served with a soup & a salad.
SUSHI COMBINATIONS (TAKEOUT)
Sushi & Sashimi Bento
4 pcs of sushi, 4 pcs of sashimi and Tuna Tartare. All bento boxes are served with chicken soup, salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura & steamed rice.
Maki Combo
California Roll, Shrimp Tempura roll, & Bagel Roll Served with a soup & a salad.
Spicy Maki Combo
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll & spicy yellowtail roll Served with a soup & a salad.
Kani Maki Special
Spicy Tuna roll, Kani House roll, Rainbow roll, Shrimp Tempura roll, & Bagel roll Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.
Sushi Regular
7 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & a California roll Served with a soup & a salad.
Sushi Deluxe
14 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi, one Eel & Avocado roll & one Golden California roll. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.
Sashimi Regular
15 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with a soup & a salad.
Sashimi Deluxe
30 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.
Sushi & Sashimi Regular
8 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & 10 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with a soup & a salad.
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
14 pcs of assorted nigiri sushi & 17 pcs of assorted sashimi. Served with 2 soups & 2 salads.
HIBACHI ENTREES
Hibachi Combos
Create your own combination. Choose 2 or more.
Side Fried Rice
Sharing Charge
Includes soup, salad, 2 pc grilled shrimp appetizer, grilled vegetables & steamed rice.
Vegetable Hibachi
Carrots, broccoli, onion, cabbage, zucchini, mushrooms & baby corn.
Chicken Hibachi
Angus Steak Hibachi
Angus Filet Mignon Hibachi
Hula Steak Hibachi
Angus steak grilled with fresh pineapples and our sweet sesame glaze.
Hula Filet Mignon Hibachi
Angus filet mignon grilled with fresh pineapples & our sweet sesame glaze.
Sukiyaki Hibachi
Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce
Galbi Hibachi
Beef bone-in short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze
Ribeye Hibachi
Shrimp Hibachi
Scallop Hibachi
Salmon Hibachi
Tilapia Hibachi
Grilled with your choice of lemon butter or our ginger soy sauce.
Lobster Hibachi
Two 6 oz lobster tails
Kani Special
Angus steak, chicken and shrimp
Chef's Special
Angus filet mignon, shrimp & scallop
Seafood Lover
Shrimp, scallop & your choice of salmon or tilapia
Emperor's Special
Angus filet mignon, shrimp & lobster
DINING ENTREES
Side Fried Rice
Fried Rice Entrees
Served with a soup & a salad.
Teriyaki Bento Box
Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice
Katsu Bento Box
Choice of protein breaded with panko and deep fried. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice
Sauteed Noodle Bento Box
Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice
Sukiyaki Bento Box
Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice
Galbi Bento Box
Beef bone-in short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze. Served with chicken soup, house salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura, grilled vegetables & steamed rice
Sushi & Sashimi Bento
4 pcs of sushi, 4 pcs of sashimi and Tuna Tartare. All bento boxes are served with chicken soup, salad, edamame, California roll, shrimp & vegetable tempura & steamed rice.
Seared Tuna
Seared sushi grade tuna served with asparagus & our creamy wasabi sauce. Served with a soup, salad & steamed rice.
Teriyaki Hot Pot
Choice of protein grilled in our signature teriyaki sauce and served over steamed or fried rice & grilled vegetables. Served with a soup & a salad.
Yum Yum Shrimp
Panko battered shrimp fried & served with our signature "yum yum" sauce. Served with a soup, salad & steamed rice.
Spicy Crab Stuffed Salmon
Salmon filets topped and baked with lump crab meat & volcano sauce. Garnished with crunchy potato strings and scallions. Served with soup, salad & steamed rice.
Tempura Entrees
Lightly battered and fried. All tempura entrees include broccoli, onion, zucchini, sweet potato, mushroom, & asparagus tempura. Served with soup, salad & steamed rice.
Sauteed Noodles
Choice of udon or yakisoba noodles sautéed in teriyaki sauce with assorted vegetables & your choice of protein. Served with soup & salad.
Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup
Thick Japanese noodles & assorted vegetables in a hot, light soy sauce broth served with two pieces of shrimp tempura. Served with soup & salad.
HIBACHI SIDES
Side Vegetables
Grilled cabbage, onions, zucchini, broccoli and carrots.
Side Teriyaki Noodles
Choice of udon or yakisoba noodles sauteed in teriyaki sauce.
Side Tofu
Fried tofu
Side Chicken
Side Angus Steak
Side Angus Filet Mignon
Side Sukiyaki
Side of Asian marinated beef stir fried with carrots, onions, mushrooms, cabbage & our teriyaki sauce
Side Galbi
Side of bone-in beef short ribs marinated in our sweet soy glaze
Side Shrimp
Side Scallop
Side Salmon
Side Tilapia
Grilled in your choice of lemon butter or soy ginger sauce.
Side Lobster Tail
One 6 oz lobster tail.
A LA CARTE SIDES
Side House Salad
Side Chicken Soup
Side Miso Soup
Side Brown Fried Rice @
Side Black Fried Rice @
Side Steamed Rice
Side Brown Steamed Rice
Side Black Steamed Rice
Side Sushi Rice
Side Chlorella Rice
Side Midori Rice
Side Berry Rice
2 oz SAUCE (takeout)
8 oz SAUCE (takeout)
16 oz SAUCE (takeout)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy fine dining in our Japanese hibachi steakhouse, sushi bar and full service bar.
1770 Market Place Blvd,, Cumming, GA 30041