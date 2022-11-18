Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Kanji Summerville

review star

No reviews yet

1211 N Main Street Suite B

Summerville, SC 29483

Popular Items

Any 3 Rolls
Side Fried Rice
Crispy Wonton

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.25
Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$6.25
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.50

Hibachi

Serve with Fried Rice,Mix veggies
Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$15.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$15.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$16.75

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Salmon

Hib Salmon

$21.95

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$12.95

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Chicken Shrimp

Hib Chicken Shrimp

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Chicken

Hib Steak Chicken

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Shrimp

Hib Steak Shrimp

$17.50

Served with Fried Rice

Pick 3

Pick 3

$23.95

Pick 3 is hibachi combo with chicken,steak and shrimp.service with fried rice and veggies

Bowl / Poke

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$11.50

Served with Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.95

Serve with Fried Rice

General Tso Chicken Bowl

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.95
Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

$10.95
Beef Udon Noodle

Beef Udon Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Soba Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Udon Noodle

Chicken Udon Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Soba Noodle

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Udon Noodle

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Soba Noodle

Veggie Soba Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Udon Noodle

Veggie Udon Noodle

$10.95

Drink

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Classic Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

Any 2 Rolls

$13.95
Any 3 Rolls

Any 3 Rolls

$16.95
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.25
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy Tuna, cucumber

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.50
Spicy Kani

Spicy Kani

$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Asparagus Roll - Cucumber Roll - Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95
Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$7.95

Inside eel,avocado &eel sauce on top

G.M.C

G.M.C

$7.95

Crab,crunch ,topped w.spicy crab

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon,cream cheese &cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Crab,avocado,cucumber inside

Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$7.95

Tempura shrimp,crab,cream cheese inside with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75

Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce

Last Sushi Roll

Last Sushi Roll

$8.95

Crab,crunch,topped w.tuna,salmon,yellowtail &wasabi mayo sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese,avocado wrap seeweed outside & deepfried,eel sauce

Old Bay Roll

Old Bay Roll

$8.50

Inside w.blue crab,avocado steam shrimp,wrap seeweed outside, deep fried with old bay mayo on top

Doge To The Moon

Doge To The Moon

$9.25

Salmon,avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna &Eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce

Roll Combo

Spicy Combo

Spicy Combo

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, spicy salmon, spicy kani

Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$15.95

Tuna Roll - Salmon Roll - Yellowtail Roll

Crispy Combo

Crispy Combo

$21.95

Dynamite Roll - Fire Cracker Roll - Old Bay Roll

A.A.C Combo

A.A.C Combo

$14.95

Asparagus Roll -Avocado Roll - Cucumber Roll

Rain Cali Combo

Rain Cali Combo

$15.95

Rainbow Roll - California Roll

Last Deluxe Combo

Last Deluxe Combo

$12.95

Last Sushi Roll - Deluxe Crunch Roll

Triple T Combo

Triple T Combo

$22.95

Triple Tuna Roll - Spicy Tuna Roll - Tuna Roll

Classic Combo

Classic Combo

$16.50

Tuna Avocado Roll - Salmon Avocado Roll - Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Old Dragon Combo

Old Dragon Combo

$20.95

Old Bay Roll - Angry Dragon Roll

Double Signature Combo

Double Signature Combo

$21.95

Sex On The Beach Roll - Rainbow Roll

Sushi Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$8.95
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.95
Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.95
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95
Ebi Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$8.95
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.95
Eel Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$8.95
Crab Nigiri

Crab Nigiri

$6.95
Crab Sashimi

Crab Sashimi

$8.95

Special Roll

Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$16.50

Tempura shrimp and spicy crab,topped with salmon,tuna,yellowtail,white fish,avocado and drizzled with spicy mayo,eel sauce &garlic cream sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$15.95

Spicy tuna,cream cheese,avocado,deep fried with spicy crab salad &black sesame sauce.

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$15.95

Tempura shrimp,spicy tuna,mango,with snow crab salad on top with eel sauce & sweet mango sauce.

Kanji Sashimi (No Rice)

Kanji Sashimi (No Rice)

$16.50

Spicy tuna,avocado inside,topped with tuna,salmon,yellowtail,white tuna &avocado,Served w. Wasabi yuzu sauce.

Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$14.95

Spicy tuna,avocado,crunch,topped w three different kinds of tuna

Rainbow

Rainbow

$12.95

Crab,cucumber inside,topped w. Tuna,salmon,yellowtail

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

Inside w.Crab,cucumber,topped w.eel,avocado&eel sauce

Firecracker

Firecracker

$12.95

Inside w.tuna,salmon ,yellowtail and crab,whole roll deep fried with kimchee sauce

Nemo

Nemo

$13.95

Spicy kani inside, topped w,salmon and avocado.

My My Mai

My My Mai

$15.95

Tempura shrimp,crab,cucumber,cream cheese and spicy mayo sauce inside,topped w.bakee salmon,crunch,masago &white sauce over the roll

Sashimi Tango

Sashimi Tango

$15.95
Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab,asparagus inside,topped w.salmon &avocado toped with that.served eel sauce and garlic cream sauce

Side Items / Sauce

Side Steak

$6.50

Side Shrimp

$6.50

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side soba

$5.50

White Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side udon

$5.50

Bottle White Sauce

$9.50

Bottle Spicy Mayo

$9.50

Bottle Eel Sauce

$9.50

Bottle Teriyaki Sauce

$9.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Blackbean Chilli sauce

$0.75

Soy sauce

$0.50

Garlic Cream Sauce

$0.75

Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Wasabi Yuzu Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Mango Sauce

$0.75

Cup of Wasabi

$0.75

Cup Of Ginger

$0.75

Extra Sweet Chilli Sauce

$0.75

Extra Potsticker Sauce

$0.75

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50

Extra cup of Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Kanji Summerville Location

Website

Location

1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville, SC 29483

Directions

Gallery
Kanji Summerville image
Kanji Summerville image
Kanji Summerville image

