  Kanji Sushi - 4115 Lake Atlas Dr, Ste 310
Kanji Sushi 4115 Lake Atlas Dr, Ste 310

No reviews yet

Lake Atlas Dr

Bryan, TX 77807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salad

Kanji Chopped Salad

$8.00

FINELY SHREDDED JAPANESE SLAW, NUTS, DRIED FRUIT, CRISPY RICE, CREAMY MISO GINGER DRESSING

House Salad

$6.00

BABY GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, PICKLED RADISH, SAVORY MISO GINGER DRESSING

Wakame Salad

$7.00

MARINATED SEAWEED AND PICKLED CUCUMBER WITH SWEET MIRIN VINAIGRETTE

Citrus Tuna & Avocado

$16.00

DICED AHI TUNA, AVOCADO, BABY GREENS, RED RADISH, CITRUS GARLIC OLIVE VINAIGRETTE

Cucumber & Japanese Mint Salad

$9.00

THINLY SLICED CUCUMBER & OBA JAPANESE MINT, CREAMY MISO GINGER DRESSING

Cold Appetizers

Seared Steak Carpaccio

$14.00

SEARED PETITE FILLET, TRUFFLE SOY VINAIGRETTE, LAYU OIL, GINGER, GARLIC, CHIVE, MICRO HERB

Seven Spiced Ahi

$15.00

SEVEN SPICED MARINATED AHI TUNA, CRISPY RICE CANAPE, JALAPENO, HOT SAUCE

Ecstasy

$13.00

SEARED ESCOLAR, OLIVE GARLIC SAUCE, MASAGO, SCALLION, CREAMY CITRUS SAUCE

Blue Fin Crudo

$16.00

THIN SLICES OF BLUE FIN TUNA, ASIAN PEAR, CUCUMBER, SPICED GARLIC CHILI CHIPS, PONZU

Scallop Ceviche

$14.00

THIN SLICES OF SCALLOP, MANGO PICO DE GALLO, WASABI CITRUS VINAIGRETTE, RADISH, BLACK SALT

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

FRESH OYSTER, SAKE, PONZU, QUAIL EGG YOLK, CHIVE, HINT OF CHILI

Truffle Bluefin

$18.00

DICED BLUEFIN TUNA, AVOACDO, PICO DE GALLO TOBIKO ROE, RICE PUFF, BALSAMIC RED WINE GLAZE, TARO CHIPS

Hot Appetizers

Salted Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

STEAMED SOYBEAN PODS. SERVED SALTED OR SPICY

Miso Soup

$4.00

ORGANIC TOFU, WAKAME SEAWEED, HONSHIMEJI

Kobacha Cream Soup

$6.00

CREAMY JAPANESE SQUASH SOUP WITH AROMATICS

Japanese Gyoza

$12.00

PORK DUMPLING WITH GINGER, HONSHIMEJI MUSHROOM, SCALLION, AND SPICED SOY VINAIGRETTE SAUCE

Mixed Tempura

$12.00

SHRIMP, SWEET POTATO, ONION, CARROT, BUTTERNUT SQUASH, MUSHROOM *ALL VEGETARIAN OPTION IS AVAILABLE

Shrimp & Calamari

$14.00

TEMPURA FRIED AND SERVED WITH WASABI AIOLI

Diver Scallop

$14.00

PAN SEARED SCALLOP, KABOCHA PUREE, PICKLED RADISH, CANDIED BACON, SOY HONEY BALSAMIC

Broiled Octopus

$14.00

BRAISED OCTOPUS, ROASTED POTATO, YUZU HERB RELISH, SWEET BALSAMIC SOY GLAZE

Entrees

Miso Glazed Sea Bass

$34.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLE & FINGERLING POTATO

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.00

GARLIC SPINACH, SOY DASHI BROTH, CRISPY SHIITAKE, LAYU OIL

Seared Ahi Tuna

$34.00

DEN MISO MUSTARD GLAZE, HONSHIMEJI MUSHROOM, GINGER, SCALLION, RED PEPPER

Grilled Steak

$36.00

14 OZ CUT, ASPARGUS TEMPURA, POTATO, JAPANESE CURRY BUTTER, SHIITAKE BALSAMIC DEMI GLAZE

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

10 OZ CARAMELIZED CHICKEN, ONION & PEPPER, BABY GREENS, PICKLED ONION, GARLIC

Steam Rice

$1.00

Nigiri

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

RAW SWEET SPOTTED PRAWN w/ Sushi Rice

Anago Nigiri

$4.00

SEA EEL w/ Sushi Rice

Ebi Nigiri

$3.00

STEAMED TIGER SHRIMP w/ Sushi Rice

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.50

YELLOWTAIL AMBERJACK w/ Sushi Rice

Honmaguro Nigiri

$7.00

Hotate Nigiri

$3.50

SEA SCALLOP w/ Sushi Rice

Ika Nigiri

$3.00

JAPANESE SQUID w/ Sushi Rice

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

MARINATED SALMON ROE w/ Sushi Rice

Kani Nigiri

$7.00

Maguro Nigiri

$4.50

BIG EYE TUNA LOIN w/ Sushi Rice

Masago Nigiri

$4.00

SMELT ROE w/ Sushi Rice

Otoro Nigiri

$12.00

Saba Nigiri

$3.50

MACKEREL w/ Sushi Rice

Sake Nigiri

$3.50

FRESH SALMON w/ Sushi Rice

Shima Aji Nigiri

$6.00

Sumokusamon Nigiri

$4.00

SMOKED SALMON w/ Sushi Rice

Tai Nigiri

$4.50

JAPANESE SEA BREAM w/ Sushi Rice

Tako Nigiri

$3.50

STEAMED OCTOPUS w/ Sushi Rice

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

SWEET OMELEY w/ Sushi Rice

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

FLYING FISH ROE w/ Sushi Rice

Unagi Nigiri

$4.00

BARBECUED FRESH WATER EEL w/ Sushi Rice

Uni Nigiri

$7.00

Walu Nigiri

$3.50

ESCOLAR w/ Sushi Rice

Suzuki Nigiri

$4.00

Signature Nigiri

Aburi Ika

Aburi Ika

$8.00

Aburi Maguro

$5.00

LIGHTLY MARINATED IN GARLIC OLIVE OIL AND SEARED

Botan Ebi

$6.50

FRESH SPOTTED PRAWN TOPPED WITH BUTTER ROASTED GARLIC, CHIVE

Buri

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL AMBERJACK WITH BANANA PEPPERS SAUTÉED IN BUTTER

Fugo

$20.00

MILLIONAIRE NIGIRI. FATTY TUNA , SEA URCHIN ROE, CAVIAR, AND GOLD FLAKE

Kani Gunkan Sushi

$8.00

Konbu Saba

$4.00

MARINATED MACKEREL WITH GINGER, CHIVE, KIZAMI WASABI, WHITE KELP

Madai

$5.00

JAPANESE SEA BREAM WITH CHILI DAIKON, CHIVE, AND CITRUS SOY

Shiitake Maguro

$5.00

BIG EYE TUNA, SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS SAUTEED IN BUTTER AND SOY

Zuke Sake

$4.50

SEARED SALMON MARINATED IN HOUSE SOY, SAUTÉED ENOKI IN TRUFFLE OIL

Sashimi

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$11.00

RAW SWEET SPOTTED PRAWN

Anago Sashimi

$7.00

SEA EEL

Ebi Sashimi

$5.00

STEAMED TIGER SHRIMP

Hamachi Sashimi

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL AMBERJACK

Honmaguro Sashimi

$13.00

Hotate Sashimi

$6.00

SEA SCALLOP

Ika Sashimi

$5.00

JAPANESE SQUID

Ikura Sashimi

$7.00

MARINATED SALMON ROE

Kani Sashimi

$13.00

Maguro Sashimi

$8.00

BIG EYE TUNA LOIN

Masago Sashimi

$7.00

SMELT ROE

Otoro Sashimo

$20.00

Saba Sashimi

$6.00

MACKEREL

Sake Sashimi

$6.00

FRESH SALMON

Shima Aji Sashimi

$10.00

Sumokusamon Sashimi

$7.00

SMOKED SALMON

Suzuki Sashimi

$7.00

Tai Sashimi

$8.00

JAPANESE SEA BREAM

Tako Sashimi

$6.00

STEAMED OCTOPUS

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

SWEET OMELEY

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

FLYING FISH ROE

Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

BARBECUED FRESH WATER EEL

Uni Sashimi

$15.00

Walu Sashimi

$6.00

ESCOLAR

Makimono

Aggieland

$20.00

SPICY TUNA, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO INSIDE LAYERED WITH ESCOLAR, RED TOBIKO, CITRUS OLIVE GARLIC SAUCE

Blazing Mango

$20.00

ESCOLAR, AVOCADO, FRESH STRAWBERRIES INSIDE LAYERED WITH FRESH TUNA, WASABI AIOLI, MANGO JALAPEÑO SALSA AND CHILI TOBIKO

Blufin Toro

$36.00

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Chef Soon's Special

$20.00

YELLOWTAIL, AVOCADO, JALAPEÑOS INSIDE LAYERED WITH FRESH TUNA, TRUFFLE VINAIGRETTE. FRESHLY GROUND BLACK PEPPER AND MICRO HERB

Chef Tai's Spicy Tuna

$20.00

SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER INSIDE LAYERD WITH FRESH TUNA, SPICY MAYO, POTATO FRITTER, TOBIKO,

Dragon Fest

$20.00

SOFT-SHELL CRAB TEMPURA, SCALLION, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, SPICY MAYO TOPPED WITH BROILED EEL, RED TOBIKO, CHILI OIL, UNAGI SAUCE

Fire Ball

$20.00

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO SPICY MAYO LAYERED WITH JALAPENO AND SEA BASS, CHILI TOBIKO, WASABI MAYO, CITRUS SOY, CHILI SAUCE

Hamachi Gone Wild

$20.00

CHOPPED YELLOWTAIL, WASABI TOBIKO, SCALLIONS, AVOCADO INSIDE LAYERED WITH YELLOWTAIL, CUCUMBER, ONION, BACON SALSA. CHIVE OIL, MICRO HERB

King Kong

$18.00

DEEP FIRED ROLL WITH SPICY TUNA, SNOWCRAB MEAT, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, DRIZZLED WITH SPICY MASAGO MAYO, UNAGI SAUCE

Lake Atlas

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado inside rolled in soy paper. topped with spicy crab.

Ocean Drive

$20.00

TUNA, YELLOWTAIL, AVOCADO, BELL PEPPERS, CILANTRO AND SPICY MASAGO MAYO WRAPPED WITH MAMENORI, DRIZZLED WITH CHILI OIL AND LIME JUICE

Summer

$18.00

SPICED SCALLOP, CRABMEAT, & SHRIMP MIX, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO LAYERED WITH SALMON, LEMON, PICO DE GALLO, SPICED CITRUS VINAIGRETTE

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Tradition

$18.00

FIRST SURHI ROLL CHEF TAI LEARNED: SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER, SPICED SCALLOP, CRABMEAT, & SHRIMP MIX, LAYERED WITH AVOCADO, BROILED EEL, TEMPURA CRUNCH, UNAGI SAUCE

Tropical Island

$20.00

TUNA, SPICED SCALLOP, CRABMEAT, & SHRIMP MIX, MANGO, MASAGO, AVOCADO, WRAPPED WITH MAMENORI, CITRUS VINAIGRETTE, CITRUS MAYO AND CHILI SAUCE

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

GREEN TEA INFUSED CUSTARD, FRESH BERRIES

Black Sesame Ice Cream

$6.00

HOUSE MADE ICE CREAM WITH FRIED RICE PUFF

Matcha Cheescake

$9.00

HOUSE MADE GREEN TEA CHEESECAKE

Chocolate Truffle

$8.00

MATCHA, SESAME, COCOA, CHOCOLATE COVERED

Cook Book

Cook Book

$45.00

Signature Cocktails

Yuzu Margarita

$12.00

512 Tequila Blanco, Gran Marnier, yuzu juice, simple syrup, fresh lime juice

Ginger Fizz

$13.00

Suntory Toki Whisky, Ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, topped with ginger beer

Sake-Tini

$14.00

Hendricks Gin, Kurosawa premium cold sake, fresh lime juice.

Pear-fect Martini

$12.00

Absolut Pear Vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, pear nectar, topped with prosecco.

Blushing Geisha

$12.00

Absolut Peach Vodka, Soho Lychee Liqueur, Housemade Lemonade, lychee juice, orange juice,

Osaka Mule

$12.00

Suntory Haku Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, fresh lime juice, topped with ginger beer.

Wine BTG

GL Val D'oca Prosecco

$9.00

GL Altered Dimension Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL J Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL 4 Graces Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL Ch Ste Michelle Merlot

$11.00

GL Juggernaut Cab Sauv

$13.00

GL VIP Sparkling

GL Altered Dimension Sauv Blanc (Copy)

$11.00

VIP Sparkling

Wine BTL

Val D'oca Prosecco

$24.00

Faire Le Fete Brut

$39.00

Lallier Brut Champagne

$90.00Out of stock

Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc

$90.00

Alteres Dimension Sauv Blanc

$39.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay

$45.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Pascal Jolivet 'Attitude' Sauv Blanc

$51.00

Unshackled Chardonnay

$49.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse

$80.00

Stag's Leap 'Kiara' Chardonnay

$75.00

Blindfold Blanc De Noir

$52.00

Monchhof Urziger Wurzgarten-Riesling Kabinett

$58.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$53.00

Ch Ste Michelle 'Indian Wells' Merlot

$39.00

Juggernaut Hillside Cab Sauv

$45.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Noir

$60.00

Pats & Hall Pinot Nior

$79.00

Pulenta 'La Flor' Malbec

$42.00

Unshackled Red by Prisoner

$49.00

Brownie 'Heritage' Cab Sauv

$50.00

Two Hands 'Sexy Beast' Cab Sauv

$75.00

Orin Swift 'Palermo' Cab Sauv

$110.00

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Sake

Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto

$11.00

Okunomatsu Tokubetsu Junmai

$33.00

Poochie Poochie Sparkling Sake

$36.00

Hakushika Snow Beauty Nigori

$29.00

Okunomatsu Ginjo

$73.00

Mizubasho Junmai Diaginjo

$90.00

Ken Diaginjyo

$150.00

SM Hot Sake

$6.00

LG Hot Sake

$10.00

VIP Hot Sake

Beer

Kawaba Pearl Pilsner

$4.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$4.00

Orion

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Miller

$4.00

Michelob

$4.00

Seasonal

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Cold Green Tea

$4.00

Fresh Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Lake Atlas Dr, Bryan, TX 77807

Directions

