Kanji Goose Creek

review star

No reviews yet

119 Plantation North Boulevard

Goose Creek, SC 29445

Order Again

Popular Items

Any 3 Rolls
Chicken Potstickers
Crispy Wonton

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.25
Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$6.25
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.50

Hibachi

Serve with Fried Rice
Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$15.75

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$15.75

Served With Fried Rice

Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$16.75

Served With Fried Rice

Hib Salmon

Hib Salmon

$21.95

Served With Fried Rice

Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$12.95

Served With Fried Rice

Hib Chicken Shrimp

Hib Chicken Shrimp

$17.50

Served With Fried Rice

Hib Steak Chicken

Hib Steak Chicken

$17.50
Hib Steak Shrimp

Hib Steak Shrimp

$17.50

Served With Fried Rice

Pick 3

Pick 3

$23.95

Pick 3 is a hibachi combo with chicken, steak, and shrimp. Served With Fried Rice

Bowl / Poke

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$11.50
Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.95
Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Served With Sushi Rice

Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

$10.95

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$10.95

Beef Soba Noodle

$10.95

Veggie Soba Noodle

$10.95

Chicken Udon Noodle

$10.95

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$10.95

Beef Udon Noodle

$10.95

Veggie Udon Noodle

$10.95

Drink

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Classic Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

Any 2 Rolls

$13.95
Any 3 Rolls

Any 3 Rolls

$16.95
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.25
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95
Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$7.95
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Asparagus, Cucumbers, And Avacado

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.50
Spicy Kani

Spicy Kani

$7.50
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
G.M.C

G.M.C

$7.95

Crab, Crunch, Topped With Spicy Kani

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Kani, Cucumbers, And Avocado

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, And Cream Cheese

Dynamite Rolls

Dynamite Rolls

$7.95

Cream Cheese, Avocado, And Spicy Tuna

Old Bay Roll

Old Bay Roll

$8.50

Blue Crab, Avocado, Shrimp, And Old Bay Mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75
Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$7.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab, And Cream Cheese

Last Sushi Roll

Last Sushi Roll

$8.95

Crab, Crunch, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, And Wasabi Mayo

Doge to the Moon

Doge to the Moon

$9.25

Salmon, Avocado, Topped With Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, And Spicy Mayo. DOGE TO THE MOON BABY!

Roll Combo

Spicy Combo

Spicy Combo

$15.95

Spicy Tuna - Spicy Salmon - Spicy Kani

Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$15.95

Tuna Roll - Salmon Roll - Yellowtail Roll

Crispy Combo

Crispy Combo

$21.95
A.A.C Combo

A.A.C Combo

$14.95

Avocado Roll - Asparagus Roll - Cucumber Roll

Rain Cali Combo

Rain Cali Combo

$15.95

Rainbow Roll - California Roll

Last Deluxe Combo

Last Deluxe Combo

$12.95

Last Sushi Roll - Deluxe Crunch Roll

Triple T Combo

Triple T Combo

$22.95

Triple Tuna Roll - Tuna Roll - Spicy Tuna Roll

Classic Combo

Classic Combo

$16.50

Tuna Avocado Roll - Salmon Avocado Roll - Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Old Dragon Combo

Old Dragon Combo

$20.95

Old Bay Roll - Angry Dragon Roll

Double Signature Combo

Double Signature Combo

$21.95

Sex On The Beach Roll - Rainbow Roll

Sushi Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.95

Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95

Salmon Sashimi

$8.95
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.95
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.95

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95

Ebi Sashimi

$8.95
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.95

Eel Sashimi

$8.95
Crab Nigiri

Crab Nigiri

$6.95

Crab Sashimi

$8.95

Special Roll

Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$16.50

Tempura Shrimp And Spicy Crab, Topped With Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, White Fish, Avocado And Drizzled With Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, And Garlic Cream Sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Deep Fried With Crab Salad And Black Sesame Sauce

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$15.95

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna Mango, Snow Crab, Topped With Eel Sauce And Sweet Mango Sauce

Kanji Sashimi

Kanji Sashimi

$16.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, And White Tuna. Served With Wasabi Yuzu Sauce

Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$14.95

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Crunch, Topped With 3 Kinds Of Tuna

Rainbow

Rainbow

$12.95

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, And Yellowtail

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

Crab, Cucumber, Eel, And Avocado

Firecracker

Firecracker

$12.95

Deep Fried With Yellowtail, Salmon, Tuna, And Crab.

Nemo

Nemo

$13.95

Spicy Kani, Salmon, Avocado, And Scallions

My My Mai

My My Mai

$15.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crab Cucumbers, Cream Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Baked Salmon, Crunch, And Masago

Sashimi Tango

Sashimi Tango

$15.95

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Crunch, and Avocado Wrapped With Soy Paper In Homemade Soy Yuzu Sauce.

Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crab, Asparagus, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, And Served With Garlic Cream And Eel Sauce.

Side Items / Sauce

Side Steak

Side Steak

$6.50
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.50
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$5.50
Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50

Side udon

$5.50

Side soba

$5.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Bottle White Sauce

$9.50

Bottle Teriyaki Sauce

$9.50

White Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Bottle Eel Sauce

$9.50

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Bottle Spicy Mayo

$9.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Goose Creek Location

Location

119 Plantation North Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Directions

Gallery
Kanji Goose Creek image
Kanji Goose Creek image
Kanji Goose Creek image

