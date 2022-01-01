Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Kanji West Ashley

No reviews yet

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

Any 2 Rolls
Any 3 Rolls
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.25

Vegetables

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$6.25
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.50

Hibachi

Serve with Fried Rice
Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$15.75

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$15.75

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$16.75

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Salmon

Hib Salmon

$21.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$12.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Chicken Shrimp

Hib Chicken Shrimp

$17.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Chicken

Hib Steak Chicken

$17.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Steak Shrimp

Hib Steak Shrimp

$17.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Pick 3

Pick 3

$23.95

Pick 3 is hibachi combo with chicken,steak and shrimp.service with fried rice and veggies

Bowl / Poke

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice.Green Pepper&Onion

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice Crispy Chicken With Coconut Sauce

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

General Tso Chicken Bowl

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Serve with Fried Rice Crispy Shrimp With Coconut Sauce

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95

Marinated Tuna,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Marinated Salmon,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95

Marinated Tuna,Salmon,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

Marinated Eel,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice

Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Crispy Battered Chicken With Spicy Mayo &Eel Sauce. Green pepper.onion

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$11.50

Sliced Beef,Stir Fried With Onins&agreed Onion In Chili Garlic Sauce

Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

$10.95

Chicken,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Shrimp Soba Noodle

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$10.95

Shrimp ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Beef Soba Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

$10.95

Beef ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Veggie Soba Noodle

Veggie Soba Noodle

$10.95

Zucchini,Broccoli,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Chicken Udon Noodle

Chicken Udon Noodle

$10.95

Chicken,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Shrimp Udon Noodle

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$10.95

Shrimp ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Beef Udon Noodle

Beef Udon Noodle

$10.95

Beef ,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Veggie Udon Noodle

Veggie Udon Noodle

$10.95

Zucchini,Broccoli,onion,carrot,scallion,cabbage

Drink

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75

Snapple Apple Juice

$2.50

Snapple Kiwi & Strawberry Juice

$2.50

Snapple Mango Maddnrss Juice

$2.50

Classic Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

Any 2 Rolls

$13.95
Any 3 Rolls

Any 3 Rolls

$16.95
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.25
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95
Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$7.95

Eel,Avocado Topped With Eel Sauce

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.50

Asparagus,cucumber,avocado

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.50

Spicy crunch tuna,cucumber

Spicy Kani

Spicy Kani

$7.50
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
G.M.C

G.M.C

$7.95

Crab,crunch,topped with spicy kani

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail, scallion

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Kani,cucumber,avocado

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon,cucumber,cream cheese

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$7.95

Cream cheese, avocado, spicy tuna

Old Bay Roll

Old Bay Roll

$8.50

Blue crab, avocado,shrimp,old bay mayo

Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$7.95

Tempura shrimp,crab,cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75

Tempura shrimp ,cucumber, avocado,masago

Last Sushi Roll

Last Sushi Roll

$8.95

Crab,crunch,topped with, tuna,yellowtail,salmon,wasabi mayo

Doge to the Moon

Doge to the Moon

$9.25

Salmon,avocado,inside topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce,spicy mayo

Roll Combo

Spicy Combo

Spicy Combo

$15.95

Spicy Tuna Roll-Spicy Salmon Roll-Spicy Kani Roll

Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$15.95

Tuna Roll-Salmon Roll- Yellowtail Roll

Crispy Combo

Crispy Combo

$21.95

Dynamite Roll-Fire Cracker Roll-Old Bay Roll

A.A.C Combo

A.A.C Combo

$14.95

Avocado Roll-Asparagus Roll-Cucumber Roll

Rain Cali Combo

Rain Cali Combo

$15.95

Rainbow Roll-California Roll

Last Deluxe Combo

Last Deluxe Combo

$12.95

Last Sushi Roll-Deluxe Crunch Roll

Triple T Combo

Triple T Combo

$22.95

Triple Tuna Roll-Tuna Roll-Spicy Tuna Roll

Classic Combo

Classic Combo

$16.50

Tuna Avocado Roll-Salmon Avocado Roll-Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Old Dragon Combo

Old Dragon Combo

$20.95

Old Bay Roll-Angry Dragon Roll

Double Signature Combo

Double Signature Combo

$21.95

Sex On The Beach Roll-Rainbow Roll

Sushi Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$8.95
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.95
Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.95
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95
Ebi Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$8.95
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.95
Eel Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$8.95
Crab Nigiri

Crab Nigiri

$6.95
Crab Sashimi

Crab Sashimi

$8.95

Special Roll

Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$16.50

Tempura Shrimp and Spicy Carb,Topped With Salmon,Tuna,Yellowtail,With Fish Avocado and Drizzled With Spciy Mayo&Eel Sacue &Garlic Cream Sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$15.95

Spicy Tun,Crem Cheese,Avocado,Deep Fried,With Spicy Crab &Black Sesame &Spicy Mayo

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$15.95

Tempura Shrimp,Spicy Tuna,Mango,With Spicy Crab On Top With Eel Sauce &Weet Mango Sauce

Kanji Sashimi

Kanji Sashimi

$16.50

Spicy Tuna,Avocado Inside ,Topped With Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,White Tuna,Avocado With Soy Paper &Wasabi Yuzu Sauce (No Rice)

Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$14.95

Spicy Tuna,Avocado,Crunch,Topped W.Three Different Kinds Of Tuna&Kimchee Sauce

Rainbow

Rainbow

$12.95

Carb,Avocado,Cucumber,Topped Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Avocado

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

Crab,Cucumber,Topped With Eel,Avocado &Eel Sauce

Firecracker

Firecracker

$12.95

Yellowtail,Salmon,Tuna,Crab Deep Fried&Kimchee Sauce

Nemo

Nemo

$13.95

Spicy Kani,Topped Salmon Avocado,&Spicy Mayo, Scallions

My My Mai

My My Mai

$15.95

Tempura Shrimp,Crab,Cucumber,Cream Cheese,Spicy Sauce,Baked Salmon,Crunch &white Sauce&Masago

Sashimi Tango

Sashimi Tango

$15.95

Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Crunch,Avocado Wrapped W. Soy paper in Homemade Soy Yuzu sauce

Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$15.95

Spicy Crab,Asparagus Topped W.Salmon,Avocado &Garlic CreamSauce &Eel Sauce

Side Items / Sauce

Side Steak

Side Steak

$6.50
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$6.50
Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$5.50
Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$4.50
White Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$0.75
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.75
Teriyaki Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side Fried Rice

$3.50
Bottle White Sauce

Bottle White Sauce

$9.50
Bottle Spicy Mayo

Bottle Spicy Mayo

$9.50
Bottle Eel Sauce

Bottle Eel Sauce

$9.50
Bottle Teriyaki Sauce

Bottle Teriyaki Sauce

$9.50

Side Soba

$5.50

Side Udon

$5.50

Side Sushi Rice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:50 pm
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston, SC 29407

