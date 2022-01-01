Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanji North Charleston

review star

No reviews yet

5060 Dorchester Rd

Unit 250

North Charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$6.25
Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$6.25
Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$6.95
Edamame

Edamame

$5.95
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$6.75
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.75
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.50
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.50

Hibachi

Serve with Fried Rice,Mix veggies
Hib Chicken

Hib Chicken

$15.75

Serve with Fried Rice

Hib Shrimp

Hib Shrimp

$15.75
Hib Steak

Hib Steak

$16.75
Hib Salmon

Hib Salmon

$21.95
Hib Vegetables

Hib Vegetables

$12.95
Hib Chicken Shrimp

Hib Chicken Shrimp

$17.50
Hib Steak Chicken

Hib Steak Chicken

$17.50
Hib Steak Shrimp

Hib Steak Shrimp

$17.50
Pick 3

Pick 3

$23.95

Pick 3 is hibachi combo with chicken,steak and shrimp.service with fried rice and veggies

Bowl / Poke

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

Steak Fried Rice Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Mongolian Beef Bowl

Mongolian Beef Bowl

$11.50
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Serve with Fried Rice

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.95

Serve with Fried Rice

General Tso Chicken Bowl

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Spicy Chicken Bowl

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$10.95
Coconut Chicken Bowl

Coconut Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$11.95

Serve with Fried Rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.95
Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95
Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

Tuna Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.95
Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

Beef Soba Noodle

$10.95
Beef Udon Noodle

Beef Udon Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Soba Noodle

Chicken Soba Noodle

$10.95
Chicken Udon Noodle

Chicken Udon Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Soba Noodle

Shrimp Soba Noodle

$10.95
Shrimp Udon Noodle

Shrimp Udon Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Soba Noodle

Veggie Soba Noodle

$10.95
Veggie Udon Noodle

Veggie Udon Noodle

$10.95

Drink

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Classic Sushi Roll

Any 2 Rolls

Any 2 Rolls

$13.95
Any 3 Rolls

Any 3 Rolls

$16.95
Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$6.25
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.25
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.25
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.50
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.50
Spicy Kani

Spicy Kani

$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.50
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95
Yellowtail Avocado Roll

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$7.95

Inside eel,avocado &eel sauce on top

G.M.C

G.M.C

$7.95

Crab,crunch ,topped w.spicy crab

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$7.50
Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon,cream cheese &cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Crab,avocado,cucumber inside

Deluxe Crunch Roll

Deluxe Crunch Roll

$7.95

Tempura shrimp,crab,cream cheese inside with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75

Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce

Last Sushi Roll

Last Sushi Roll

$8.95

Crab,crunch,topped w.tuna,salmon,yellowtail &wasabi mayo sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$7.95

Spicy tuna, cream cheese,avocado wrap seeweed outside & deepfried,eel sauce

Old Bay Roll

Old Bay Roll

$8.50

Inside w.blue crab,avocado steam shrimp,wrap seeweed outside, deep fried with old bay mayo on top

Doge To The Moon

Doge To The Moon

$9.25

Salmon,avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna &Eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce

Roll Combo

Spicy Combo

Spicy Combo

$15.95
Maki Combo

Maki Combo

$15.95
Crispy Combo

Crispy Combo

$21.95
A.A.C Combo

A.A.C Combo

$14.95
Rain Cali Combo

Rain Cali Combo

$15.95
Last Deluxe Combo

Last Deluxe Combo

$12.95
Triple T Combo

Triple T Combo

$22.95
Classic Combo

Classic Combo

$16.50
Old Dragon Combo

Old Dragon Combo

$20.95
Double Signature Combo

Double Signature Combo

$21.95

Sushi Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$6.95
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$8.95
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.95
Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.95
White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.95
White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.95
Ebi Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$6.95
Ebi Sashimi

Ebi Sashimi

$8.95
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$6.95
Eel Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$8.95
Crab Nigiri

Crab Nigiri

$6.95
Crab Sashimi

Crab Sashimi

$8.95

Special Roll

Sex On The Beach

Sex On The Beach

$16.50

Tempura shrimp and spicy crab,topped with salmon,tuna,yellowtail,white fish,avocado and drizzled with spicy mayo,eel sauce &garlic cream sauce

Volcano

Volcano

$15.95

Spicy tuna,cream cheese,avocado,deep fried with spicy crab salad &black sesame sauce.

Angry Dragon

Angry Dragon

$15.95

Tempura shrimp,spicy tuna,mango,with snow crab salad on top with eel sauce & sweet mango sauce.

Kanji Sashimi (No Rice)

Kanji Sashimi (No Rice)

$16.50

Spicy tuna,avocado inside,topped with tuna,salmon,yellowtail,white tuna &avocado,Served w. Wasabi yuzu sauce.

Triple Tuna

Triple Tuna

$14.95

Spicy tuna,avocado,crunch,topped w three different kinds of tuna

Rainbow

Rainbow

$12.95

Crab,cucumber inside,topped w. Tuna,salmon,yellowtail

Dragon

Dragon

$12.95

Inside w.Crab,cucumber,topped w.eel,avocado&eel sauce

Firecracker

Firecracker

$12.95

Inside w.tuna,salmon ,yellowtail and crab,whole roll deep fried with kimchee sauce

Nemo

Nemo

$13.95

Spicy kani inside, topped w,salmon and avocado.

My My Mai

My My Mai

$15.95

Tempura shrimp,crab,cucumber,cream cheese and spicy mayo sauce inside,topped w.bakee salmon,crunch,masago &white sauce over the roll

Sashimi Tango

Sashimi Tango

$15.95
Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab,asparagus inside,topped w.salmon &avocado toped with that.served eel sauce and garlic cream sauce

Side Items / Sauce

Side Steak

$6.50

Side Shrimp

$6.50

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side soba

$5.50

White Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side udon

$5.50

Bottle White Sauce

$9.50

Bottle Spicy Mayo

$9.50

Bottle Eel Sauce

$9.50

Bottle Teriyaki Sauce

$9.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Soy sauce

$0.50

Cup of Wasabi

$0.75

Cup Of Ginger

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5060 Dorchester Rd, Unit 250, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Callao - 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
orange starNo Reviews
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
The Jamaican Jerk Hut
orange starNo Reviews
5093 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
orange starNo Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Manny's Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3032 W. Montague Ave N. Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
orange starNo Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 146 North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston