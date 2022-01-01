Kan Kiin 201 Southgate Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 Southgate Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Joe's Westlake - OJ Westlake
No Reviews
11 Glenwood Avenue Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurant
Shihlin - SAN FRANCISCO STONESTOWN
No Reviews
3251 20th Ave 250G San Francisco, CA 94132
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Daly City
Jamba - 000699 - Serramonte Center
4.6 • 1,468
127-J Serramonte Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurant
Jamba - 000745 - Westlake Shopping Center
4.6 • 1,468
340 Westlake Center Daly City, CA 94015
View restaurant