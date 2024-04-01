- Home
Kanok Thai Bistro 1450 Baker St
No reviews yet
1450 Baker St, Suite C
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- THAI SAMPLER$14.95
The combination of Garden roll (3), Blanketed Shrimp (2), Golden Pouch (2), Crab Rangoon (2), served with sweet and sour sauce.
- GARDEN ROLLS$8.95
Deep fried spring rolls stuffed with mixed vegetable served with sweet sour sauce.
- SHRIMP ROLLS$10.95
Deep fried spring rolls stuffed with marinated shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.
- GOLDEN POUCH$9.95
Deep fried bag dumpling stuffed with chicken, carrot, and glass noodle served with sweet sauce.
- CHICKEN SATÉ$11.95
Marinated sliced chicken served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- FRIED WONTONS$9.95
Deep-fried wonton with marinated ground chicken, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- FRIED TOFU$8.95
Deep-fried tofu served with crush peanut in sweet and sour sauce.
- CRAB RANGOON$8.95
Deep-fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab, served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
- BLANKETED SHRIMP$11.95
Fried shrimp wrapped with crispy egg noodle, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- FRIED CALAMARI$10.95
Deep-fried battered calamari ring served with sweet and sour.
- DUMPLING$9.95+
Dumpling stuffed with ground chicken and mixed vegetable,
- STEAMED SHRIMP DUMPLING$10.95
Shrimp dumpling bedded with lettuce, served with house spicy black sauce.
- CURRY SHRIMP DUMPLING$11.95+
Choice of Green or Yellow curry topped on shrimp dumpling.
- MEE KROB$11.95
Chicken, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and crispy noodle sautéed with ruby plum sauce.
- LETTUCE WRAP$11.95
Ground chicken, mushrooms, glass noodle, and onions, served with fresh lettuce on side.
- SEA SPIDER$17.95
Deep-fried seasoning battered tasty softshell crab, served with sweet and sour sauce, alongside with mixed salad.
- STEAMED EDAMAME$6.95
Steamed organic edamame topped with lightly salt.
- FRESH ROLL$9.95
Fresh rice paper wrapped in vegetable, green leaf, shredded carrots, cucumber, basil,
SALAD
- GREEN SALAD$8.95
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers come with house dressing on the side.
- CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Sliced grilled chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, carrots, and cucumber served with house dressing on the side.
- PAPAYA SALAD$13.95
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, carrot, peanuts, green beans, and shrimp in spicy lime juice
- MANGO SALAD$14.95
Fresh sliced mangoes, onions, cashew nuts, and cilantro seasoned with spicy lime dressing.
- BEEF SALAD$14.95
Sliced grilled beef, lettuce, onions, cucumber, cilantro, and chili in spicy lime juice sauce.
- CHICKEN LARB$13.95
Minced chicken seasoned with lime juice, chili, onions, roasted rice, and mint.
- NAM SOD KAO TOD$14.95
Minced chicken mixed with crispy rice, cilantro, gingers, fresh chili, garlic, red and green onions, Roasted peanuts, and house special spicy lime juice in Thai style.
- THAI SHRIMP SALAD$15.95
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass cucumber, tomatoes, and onions seasoned with spicy lime juice.
- THAI SQUID SALAD$14.95
Squid, onions, chili, celery, tomatoes, and carrots mixed in spicy lime juice.
- THAI SEAFOOD SALAD$19.95
Mixed seafood, squids, shrimps, white fish, mussels, mints, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, seasoned with spicy Thai lime juice.
- GLASS NOODLE SALAD$14.95
Glass noodle, minced chicken, shrimp, onions, celery, peanut, and tomatoes, mixed in lime juice, chili.
- THAI SALMON SALAD$18.95
Grilled salmon seasoned with spicy lime juice, onions, mixed salad, tomatoes, and cucumber.
SOUP
- TOM YUM KAI$8.95+
Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass in hot and sour soup.
- TOM YUM KOONG$9.95+
Shrimp, tomatoes, lemon grass and mushrooms in a hot and sour soup.
- TOM KHA KAI$9.95+
Hot and sour coconut soup with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass.
- TOM KHA KOONG$10.95+
Hot and sour coconut soup with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lemon grass.
- SEAFOOD SOUP$19.95
Shrimp, squid, mussels, fish, ginger, mushrooms and basil in Thai spicy and sour soup.
- TOM KHA SEAFOOD$20.95
Thai spicy hot and sour coconut soup with shrimp, squid, mussels, fish,
- VEGETABLE SOUP$8.95+
Onions, carrot, cabbage, mushrooms, and baby corns in a light broth.
- CHICKEN WONTON SOUP$8.95+
Chicken wonton, celery, carrot, napa, and green onions in light broth.
- SHRIMP WONTON SOUP$9.95+
Shrimp wonton, celery, carrot, napa, green onions in light broth.
A LA CARTE
- BROCCOLI$14.95
Stir-fried broccoli and carrot with homemade oyster sauce.
- CASHEW NUTS$14.95
Stir-fried cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions and carrot with Thai chili paste.
- GARLIC AND PEPPER$14.95
Stir-fried meat with garlic and black pepper sauce, broccoli, and carrot on the bed of lettuce.
- GINGER$14.95
Meat stir-fried with ginger, onions, carrot, bell peppers and mushroom with house sauce
- THAI BASIL ( PAD KRA-POW )$14.95
Stir-fried meat with basil, chili, onions, bell peppers, and carrots with Thai spicy sauce.
- SWEET AND SOUR$14.95
Stir-fried meat in sweet and sour homemade sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapples, carrots, and cucumber
- PRIK KING$14.95
Stir-fried green bean and bell peppers with red chili curry paste.
- MIXED VEGETABLE$14.95
Stir-fried onions, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, napa, and broccoli in light sauce
- CHILI$14.95
Meat stir-fried with green chili, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers in light sauce.
- ORANGE CHICKEN$13.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried chicken with broccoli in tangy orange homemade sauce.
- MONGOLIAN BEEF$15.95
Stir-fried beef with onions, mushrooms, carrots, and bell peppers in homemade sauce
- THAI BASIL CRISPY PORK$16.95
Stir-fried green beans, bell peppers, onions, basil and crispy pork belly with Thai spicy sauce.
- TOFU DELIGHT$14.95
Golden fried tofu topped with onions, carrots, baby corn, and mushroom in gravy sauce.
- BROCCOLI AND MUSHROOM$13.95
Broccoli, carrot and mushrooms stir-fried with light sauce.
- EGGPLANT$14.95
CURRY DISHES
- YELLOW CURRY$14.95
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, and carrot
- GREEN CURRY$14.95
Thai green curry paste in coconut milk with basil, eggplant, and bell peppers
- RED CURRY$14.95
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves
- PANANG CURRY$14.95
Curry paste in coconut milk with basil and bell peppers
- PINEAPPLE CURRY$14.95
Red curry in coconut milk with chunk of pineapple, bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil.
- MASSAMUN CURRY$14.95
Massamun curry with potatoes, onions, carrots and peanuts.
- PUMPKIN CURRY$14.95
Red curry paste in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
- CURRY TRIO$16.95
Our three famous curry come in one dish! : Yellow, Green, and Red curry.
RICE DISHES
- THAI FRIED RICE$14.95
Fried rice with onions, egg, and tomatoes
- DRUNKEN FRIED RICE$14.95
Spicy fried rice with basil, onions and bell peppers
- GREEN CURRY FRIED RICE$14.95
Our special fried rice stir-fried with green curry paste, bell peppers, eggplant, and basil
- CRAB FRIED RICE$17.95
Real crab meat cooked with rice, onions, tomatoes and egg.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$15.95
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, cashew nut, onions, raisin and egg
- KANOK FRIED RICE$15.95
Tasty fried rice seasoned with curry powder, chicken, onions, carrots, egg
NOODLE DISHES
- PAD THAI$14.95
Traditional Thai dish of rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg
- PAD SEE EW$14.95
Flat rice noodles pan-fried with broccoli, carrots and egg in light brown sauce.
- CHOW MEIN$14.95
Egg noodle stir-fried with cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, and broccoli
- DRUNKEN NOODLE$14.95
Flat rice noodles pan-fried with bell peppers, onion, and basil in spicy chili sauce.
- PAD WOON SEN$14.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions and tomatoes.
- KUA KAI NOODLE$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, onion, and black peppers in light sauce.
- RAD NARH$14.95
Flat rice noodles topped with broccoli, carrot in brown gravy sauce
- DRUNKEN PASTA$14.95
Our special stir-fried pasta with Thai spices, basil, onions, and bell peppers
- GREEN CURRY PASTA$14.95
Unique pan-fried pasta with basil, eggplant, and bell peppers in green curry paste.
NOODLE SOUP
- NOODLE SOUP$13.95
Our clear broth rice noodle soup with bean sprout, onions, with chicken broth soup.
- SHRIMP WONTON WITH EGG NOODLE SOUP$15.95
Egg noodles, shrimp wonton, chicken, and shrimp in light broth
- UDON TOM YUM SOUP$14.95
Thai style udon noodle with lemon grass, tomatoes, and mushroom in Thai hot and sour soup.
- UDON TOM KHA SOUP$15.95
Udon noodle with lemon grass, tomatoes, and mushroom in Thai hot and sour coconut soup.
- SPICY PORK NOODLE SOUP$14.95
Spicy noodle soup with grounded pork, fish soup, bean sprout, and green onions.
HOUSE SPECIAL COMBO
- SATÉ CHICKEN + EGG FRIED RICE + SALAD$16.95
- BBQ CHICKEN + EGG FRIED RICE + SALAD$16.95
Grilled marinated half chicken, egg fried rice, and side salad served with sweet chili sauce.
- BBQ PORK RIB + EGG FRIED RICE + SALAD$17.95
Homemade special grilled marinated pork spare rib, egg fried rice, and side salad
- CRISPY SALMON + JASMINE + SALAD$16.95
Deep-fried salmon, jasmine rice, and side salad.
- BASIL GROUND CHICKEN + JASMINE RICE + FRIED EGG$16.95
Thai style pan-fried ground chicken with chili, onions, bell peppers, carrot, and basil leaves, thai style pan-fried ground chicken with chili, onions, bell peppers, carrot, and basil leaves
- BASIL CRISPY PORK + JASMINE RICE + FRIED EGG$17.95
Our signature stir-fried dish crispy pork belly, green beans, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves
SIDE ORDER
- STEAMED JASMINE RICE (S)$2.50
served with white jasmine rice and fried egg.
- STEAMED JASMINE RICE (M)$4.95
- STEAMED JASMINE RICE (L)$6.95
- STICKY RICE$2.95
- STEAMED BROWN RICE (S)$2.95
- STEAMED BROWN RICE (M)$5.95
- STEAMED BROWN RICE (L)$7.95
- STEAMED NOODLE$3.95
- PEANUT SAUCE (S) (2 OZ.)$1.95
- PEANUT SAUCE (M) (4 Oz.)$3.95
- PEANUT SAUCE (L) (12 OZ.)$6.95
- STEAMED MIXED VEGETABLE$5.95
- SIDE OF CURRY SAUCE ( 12 OZ.)$7.95
- STEAMED BROCCOLI$3.95
- FRIED EGG (2)$3.95
- FRIED RICE (SMALL)$4.95
FROM THE GRILL
- BBQ CHICKEN$14.95
Grilled marinated half chicken served with sweet chili sauce.
- CHICKEN TERIYAKI$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce.
- BBQ PORK SPARE RIB$15.95
Grilled marinated pork spare rib served with sweet and sour sauce.
- SALMON TERIYAKI$17.95
Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, served with vegetable
- SALMON THAI BASIL$17.95
Grilled salmon topped with Thai spicy basil sauce.
- SALMON GARLIC$17.95
- SALMON PANANG CURRY$18.95
Grilled salmon topped with panang curry sauce
- CRYING TIGER$18.95
Grilled tender marinated New York Steak served with cucumber, tomatoes and
FROM THE SEA SPECIALTIES
- GULF OF SIAM$19.95
Sautéed mixed seafood of shrimp, squid, mussel, and fish with Thai chili paste, onion, tomatoes
- LEMON FISH$18.95
Steamed fish fillets, onion, ginger, mushrooms, and sliced of lemon in Thai spicy lime juice
- YELLOW CURRY FISH DELIGHT$18.95
Deep-fried fish fillets topped with Thai yellow curry sauce.
- SHRIMP IN HOT CLAY POT$16.95
Shrimp, glass noodles, onions, celery, and ginger seasoned with black pepper sauce
- GINGER FISH$18.95+
Deep-fried choice fish topped with spicy ginger sauce.
- THREE FLAVORED FISH$18.95+
Homemade three flavored sauce on the side with choice of fish.
- MANGO FISH$18.95+
Deep-fried fish with our homestyle sauce, mango, onions, cashew nuts, and carrots.
- GARLIC SOFTSHELL CRAB$18.95
Deep-fried light battered softshell crab, topped with our garlic sauce.
- PANANG SOFTSHELL CRAB$18.95
Deep-fried light battered softshell crab, topped with Thai panang curry sauce.
DESSERT
Drinks Menu
BEVERAGE
- THAI ICED TEA$5.95
- THAI ICED COFFEE$5.95
- THAI ICED GREEN TEA$5.95
- THAI LEMON ICED TEA$4.95
- SODA$4.50
- REGULAR ICED TEA$4.50
- RASPBERRY ICED TEA$4.50
- SWEET ICED GREEN TEA$4.50
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$4.50
- APPLE JUICE$3.95
- FRESH COCONUT JUICE$6.95
- BOTTLE WATER$2.50
- PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER$4.50
- ICED CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA$4.95
- HOT TEA$2.95+
- ARNOLD PALMER$4.50
- LEMONADE$4.50
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Whether you're craving a classic Pad Thai, a spicy Tom Yum soup, or a flavorful Panang curry, Kanok Thai Bistro promises to delight your taste buds and leave you wanting more.
1450 Baker St, Suite C, Costa Mesa, CA 92626