Kanoon - North Brunswick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
572 MILLTOWN RD, North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sigri Indian BBQ - North Brunswick
No Reviews
540 Shoppes Boulevard North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurant
Wu's Shanghai Dumpling - - North Brunswick
No Reviews
885 U.S. 1 North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurant
Mr. Subs - North Brunswick
No Reviews
1048 Livingston Avenue North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Brunswick
More near North Brunswick