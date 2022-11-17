Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanpai Sushi

4593 Washington Ave

Evansville, IN 47715

Crab Rangoon
Kanpai Salad
California Roll

Sushi Menu

Avocado Special Roll

$8.00

avocado topped with avocado

Boston Roll

$9.00

shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago

C.B. Roll

$8.00

yellowtail, scallions, cucumber, mayo, crunch, masago

California Roll

California Roll

$5.50

crab, avocado, cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$9.00

crab, cucumber, topped with avocado, BBQ eel, sesame seeds & eel sauce

Charizard Roll

Charizard Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese topped with avocado, yellowtail, tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha

Chuck Norris Roll

$16.00

tuna, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, topped with avocado, spicy crab, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Crab Rangoon Roll

$11.00

**Deep fried** crab, cream cheese, scallions topped with Thai sweet chili sauce

Crabzilla

$11.00

**Deep Fried** crab topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha & scallions

Dragon Roll

$8.00

BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago, sesame seeds & eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$9.00

tuna, scallions, avocado, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sriracha

Eel Crunch

$9.00

BBQ eel, cream cheese, crunch topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce

F.D.R.

$9.00

salmon, crunch, scallions, masago, sriracha

Fire Dragon

Fire Dragon

$12.00

California roll topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha & jalapeño

Flamingo Roll

$12.00

cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado topped with spicy crab & eel sauce

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$11.00

**Deep fried** tuna, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions & sriracha

Jellyfish

$12.00
Kanpai Sushi Pizza

Kanpai Sushi Pizza

$10.00

shrimp, crab, crunch, Japanese mayo, topped with avocado & masago; toasted

King Kong

King Kong

$14.00

**Deep fried** maki style, crab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese topped with sriracha

OMG

$17.00

spicy crab, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado & tuna, topped with spicy crab, tuna, eel sauce & spicy mayo

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with chefs choice sashimi

Ricardo

Ricardo

$13.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, crab, cream cheese, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Richies Roll

$14.00

cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado topped with yum yum crab, eel sauce & crunch

S.O.B Roll

S.O.B Roll

$10.00

tuna, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, spicy mayo, lime juice

Salmon Crunch

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, crunch, soy paper

Samurai Roll

$11.00

California roll topped with spicy crab & chopped tuna

Shrimp Crunch

$8.00

tempura/steamed shrimp & scallion, spicy or regular mayo

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

crab topped with spicy crab

Spicy Tako (Octopus) Roll

$9.00

octopus, cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$9.00

tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, cucumber, crunch, soy paper, masago

Spider Roll

$11.00

tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & spicy mayo(optional)

Summer Roll

$9.00

soy paper with shrimp, cucumber, crab & tomago wrapped in masago

Sun Kiss Roll

$16.00

spicy crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, lime zest, citrus soy sauce on the side

SUSHI BOAT

$60.00

yum yum, godzilla, King Kong, california, SOB & spicy tuna crunch

T-Rex

$13.00

crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with yum yum & eel sauce

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.00

tempura shrimp, scallion with spicy or regular mayo

Three Spicy Roll

$15.00

tempura fried asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, & spicy mayo

Tiger Roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp topped with spicy crab

Triple A

$15.00

Toasted Salmon Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese topped with salmon then toasted, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.00

cooked carrots, onions, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini topped with eel sauce & scallions

Volcano Roll

$10.00

avocado & cucumber inside, topped with crab, scallions, crunch, Japanese mayo. Toasted

Yum Yum Roll

$14.00

**Deep fried** tempura shrimp, cream cheese, sesame, topped with shrimp, crab, yum yum sauce & eel sauce

Zig-Zag Roll

Zig-Zag Roll

$11.00

cucumber, avocado topped with mixture of soft shell crab, crunch, scallions & spicy mayo

grab and go

$100.00

hot tuna sandwich

$11.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$12.00

ROCK N ROLL

$14.95

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

FREE HALF ZILLA

NEW sushi roll

$16.00

Nigiri/Maki

Avocado Maki

$5.50

BBQ Eel Nigiri

$4.50

BBQ Eel sashimi

$4.50

Crab Nigiri

$4.50

Cucumber Maki

$5.50

Eel Unagi Maki

$5.50

Octopus Nigiri

$4.50

Octopus Sashimi

$4.50

Salmon Maki

$5.50

Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Shrimp & Scallions Maki

$5.50

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Maki

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Spicy Tuna Maki

$5.50

Squid Nigiri

$4.50

Sushi Jalapenos

$6.95+

deep fried jalapeño, tuna, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce & scallions

Tamago Maki

$4.00

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Tuna Maki

$5.50

Tuna Nigiri

$4.50

Tuna Sashimi

$4.50

White Tuna Nigiri

$4.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$4.50

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

$12.00

Yellowtail & Scallions Maki

$5.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$4.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$4.50

Combinations

Combination A

$18.00

8 pieces of nigiri, tuna maki & your choice of salad or soup

Combination B

$16.00

6 pieces of nigiri, tuna maki & your choice of salad or soup

Sashimi Combination

$19.00

15 pieces of sashimi & your choice of salad or soup

Sushi Bowl

$12.95

Handrolls

EEL Handroll

$6.00

Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Shrimp Crunch Handroll

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Yellowtail Crunch Handroll

$6.00

Appetizers

1/2 & 1/2 Spring Rolls

$6.95

Avocado Salsa & Chips

$7.95

Served with wonton chips.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Flash fried, famous sauce and cilantro.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

**Kanpai Favorite** Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed and salted.

Eggrolls

$6.95

Chicken, cabbage and green onions.

Fusion Dip Duo

$13.95

Asian tuna tartar, avocado salsa, cucumber, wonton chips and soy-lime reduction.

Generals Cauliflower

$13.95
Godzilla Nachos

Godzilla Nachos

$13.95

Fried wonton chips, seaweed salad, sashimi tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions.

Gyoza

$7.95

Pork filled dumplings, soy garlic sauce and carrots

Gyoza Nachos

$9.95

Pork dumplings, cabbage, pow pow sauce, jalapeño, cilantro and Thai chili sauce.

Kanpai Sampler

$11.95

Kanpai Shrimp

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, savory ginger and soy reductions, sesame slaw, sesame seeds and scallions.

Pow Pow Shrimp

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, chili garlic aioli and sesame slaw.

Pow Pow Tacos

$13.95

Seared Ahi Tuna App

$14.95

Marinated tuna, sesame seeds, sesame slaw and scallions.

Seared Blackened Tuna App

$14.95

Seared Cumin Tuna

$14.95

Cumin encrusted tuna, soy lime reduction, wasabi aioli and avocado salsa.

Spicy Edamane

$4.95

Spring Rolls MEAT

$6.95

Spring Rolls VEGGIE

$6.95

Thai Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Flash fried, sweet and sour sauce and cilantro.

Half Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Half Crab Rangoon

$3.25

Half Egg Roll

$2.95

Half Gyoza

$4.50

FREE CRABGOON

Rice

Sm Veggie Fried Rice

Sm Veggie Fried Rice

$7.95

Lg Veggie Fried Rice

$9.95

Sm Beef Fried Rice

$8.95

Lg Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

Sm Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Lg Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Sm Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.95

Lg Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Sm Combo Fried Rice

$11.95

Lg Combo Fried Rice

$13.95

Side of Fried Rice

$3.50

Side of White Rice

$1.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Sm Plain Fried Rice

$6.95

Lg Plain Fried Rice

$8.95

Sm Brown Rice

$4.95

Lg Brown Rice

$5.95

Sm White Rice

$2.95

Lg White Rice

$3.95

Entrees

Bulgogi

$11.95
General Tso Chicken Entree

General Tso Chicken Entree

$11.95

tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions

Seared Ahi Tuna Entree

$14.95

sesame encrusted ahi tuna, wok seared snap peas, scallions

Seared Blackened Tuna Entree

$16.95

Stir Fry Beef & Veggies Entree

$12.95

Stir Fry Chicken & Veggies Entree

$12.95

Stir Fry Shrimp & Veggies Entree

$13.95

Stir Fry Veggies Entree

$9.95

zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, onion, carrots, scallions

Thai Sweet & Sour Chicken Entree

$11.95

tempura chicken, thai chili sauce, onion, carrots & cilantro

Thai Sweet & Sour Shrimp Entree

$13.95

Tofu & Veggies Stir Fry Entree

$9.95

Tofu General Tso Entree

$11.95

Tofu Thai Sweet & Sour Entree

$11.95

Pow Pow Tacos

$14.95

Stir-Fry Chicken Noodle Entree

$12.95

Stir-Fry Beef Noodle Entree

$12.95

Stir-Fry Shrimp Noodle Entree

$14.95

Stir-Fry Tofu Noodle Entree

$10.95

POW POW BURRITO

$13.95

NEW General Tso's dish

$15.95

hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken thigh, chilies, broccoli, cucumber, sushi rice, toasted sesame seeds, shallot onion rings & basil

Salad & Soups

Kanpai Salad

Kanpai Salad

$4.50

**Kanpai Favorite** Romaine, carrots, red cabbage, wonton strips and house sesame dressing.

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean broth tofu, seaweed, scallions and tofu

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Traditionally seasoned seaweed salad. Add tuna tartar for 3.00

Sushi Salad

$7.50

Kanpai salad with shrimp and crab added

Double Kanpai Salad

$8.00

Chicken Pho Soup

$13.95

Beef Pho Soup

$13.95

Shrimp Pho Soup

$14.95

Veggie Pho Soup

$11.95

Tuna Tar Tar

$3.00

Tuna Tar Tar w/Seaweed Salad

$7.95

8oz Salad Dressing

$4.95

16oz Salad Dressing

$7.95

Side of Crispies

$1.50

Desserts

1/2 Raspberry & 1/2 Cookie Dough

$6.95

Cookie Dough Eggrolls

$6.95

Raspberry Cheesecake Eggrolls

$6.95

Scoop of ice cream

$1.00

Extras

Side of Yum Yum Sauce

$0.25

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side of sweet Thai Chilli Sauce

$0.25

Side of Avocado Salsa

$3.75

Side of Cabbage Mix

$2.00

Side of General Tso sauce

$1.00

Side of Gyoza sauce

$0.50

Side of Pow Pow sauce

$0.50

Side of Regular Chicken

$3.00

Side of Snap Peas

$2.00

Side of Soy Lime

$0.50

Side of spicy Chilli Garlic paste

$0.25

Side of Spring Roll Sauce

$0.50

Side of Steamed Shrimp

$4.00

Side of Tempura Chicken

$3.00

Side of Tempura Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Tofu

$2.75

Side of Veggies

$2.00

Side of Wasabi Aioli

$0.50

Side of Wonton Chips

$1.50

Catering

24 PIECE - EGG ROLLS

$24.00

25 PIECE - GYOZA

$25.00

25 PIECE - RANGOONS

$25.00

48 PIECE - EGG ROLLS

$48.00

50 PIECE - GYOZA

$50.00

50 PIECE - RANGOON S

$50.00
GRAB & GO PLATTER

GRAB & GO PLATTER

$100.00

LARGE PAN - BEEF & VEGGIES

$75.00

LARGE PAN - BEEF FRIED RICE

$55.00

LARGE PAN - CHICKEN & VEGGIES

$75.00

LARGE PAN - CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$55.00

LARGE PAN - FRIED RICE

$45.00

LARGE PAN - GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$75.00

LARGE PAN - THAI S&S CHICKEN

$75.00

LARGE PAN - VEGGIE STIRFRY

$55.00

PREMIUM SUSHI PLATTER

$150.00

SMALL PAN - FRIED RICE

$25.00

SMALL PAN - BEEF & VEGGIES

$40.00

SMALL PAN - BEEF FRIED RICE

$35.00

SMALL PAN - CHICKEN & VEGGIES

$40.00

SMALL PAN - CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$35.00

SMALL PAN - GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$40.00

SMALL PAN - THAI S&S CHICKEN

$40.00

SMALL PAN - VEGGIE STIRFRY

$30.00

STANDARD SUSHI PLATTER

$60.00

SUSHI BOAT PLATTER

$60.00

Bento

Beef & Veggies Bento

$8.93

Chicken & Veggies Bento

$8.93
General Tsos Chicken Bento

General Tsos Chicken Bento

$8.93

tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions

Shrimp & Veggies Bento

$9.93

Thai Sweet & Sour Chicken Bento

$8.93

Tofu & Veggies Bento

$8.93

Tofu General Tso Chicken Bento

$8.93

Tofu Thai Sweet and Sour Bento

$8.93

Veggie Stirfry Bento

$8.93

Veggie Stirfry Bento

$8.93

Kids

California Roll

California Roll

$5.50

crab, avocado, cucumber

General Tso's Spaghetti

$7.95

Kanpai Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Kids Fried Rice

$4.95+

Kids Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Kids Thai Sweet & Sour Chicken

$6.95

Kids General Tso Chicken

$6.95

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Coke products

Tea

$3.50

Drink Specials

Mexican Monday

$2.00

New Belgium Tuesday

$2.00

Wine Wednesday White

$8.00

Wine Wednesday Red

$10.00

Thirsty Thursday

$2.00

3 Floyd Friday

$3.00

Dollar Domestic Saturday

$1.00

$2 Beer Special

$2.00

St Paddy's Day Special

$2.50

MEAL DEAL

KANPAI FAVE MEAL DEAL

$56.00

Spicy Crab, Godzilla, Yum Yum, California, Large Kanpai Salad, Side of 2 yum yums, small pan of chicken fried rice, 6 eggrolls, 6 crab rangoon

Entrees

Small Pan - Chicken & Veggies

$44.00

Small Pan - Beef & Veggies

$44.00

Small Pan - Shrimp & Veggies

$48.00

Small Pan - General Tso Chicken

$44.00

Small Pan - Thai S&S Chicken

$44.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

4593 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47715

