Kanpai Sushi
4593 Washington Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Popular Items
Sushi Menu
Avocado Special Roll
avocado topped with avocado
Boston Roll
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago
C.B. Roll
yellowtail, scallions, cucumber, mayo, crunch, masago
California Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
crab, cucumber, topped with avocado, BBQ eel, sesame seeds & eel sauce
Charizard Roll
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cream cheese topped with avocado, yellowtail, tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha
Chuck Norris Roll
tuna, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, topped with avocado, spicy crab, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Crab Rangoon Roll
**Deep fried** crab, cream cheese, scallions topped with Thai sweet chili sauce
Crabzilla
**Deep Fried** crab topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha & scallions
Dragon Roll
BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago, sesame seeds & eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
tuna, scallions, avocado, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sriracha
Eel Crunch
BBQ eel, cream cheese, crunch topped with sesame seeds & eel sauce
F.D.R.
salmon, crunch, scallions, masago, sriracha
Fire Dragon
California roll topped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha & jalapeño
Flamingo Roll
cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado topped with spicy crab & eel sauce
Godzilla Roll
**Deep fried** tuna, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions & sriracha
Jellyfish
Kanpai Sushi Pizza
shrimp, crab, crunch, Japanese mayo, topped with avocado & masago; toasted
King Kong
**Deep fried** maki style, crab, tempura shrimp, cream cheese topped with sriracha
OMG
spicy crab, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado & tuna, topped with spicy crab, tuna, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with chefs choice sashimi
Ricardo
tempura shrimp, avocado, crab, cream cheese, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Richies Roll
cream cheese, tempura shrimp, avocado topped with yum yum crab, eel sauce & crunch
S.O.B Roll
tuna, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, spicy mayo, lime juice
Salmon Crunch
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, crunch, soy paper
Samurai Roll
California roll topped with spicy crab & chopped tuna
Shrimp Crunch
tempura/steamed shrimp & scallion, spicy or regular mayo
Spicy Crab Roll
crab topped with spicy crab
Spicy Tako (Octopus) Roll
octopus, cucumber topped with masago & spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Crunch
tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, cucumber, crunch, soy paper, masago
Spider Roll
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, topped with sesame seeds & spicy mayo(optional)
Summer Roll
soy paper with shrimp, cucumber, crab & tomago wrapped in masago
Sun Kiss Roll
spicy crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, spicy mayo, lime zest, citrus soy sauce on the side
SUSHI BOAT
yum yum, godzilla, King Kong, california, SOB & spicy tuna crunch
T-Rex
crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with yum yum & eel sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll
tempura shrimp, scallion with spicy or regular mayo
Three Spicy Roll
tempura fried asparagus, topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, & spicy mayo
Tiger Roll
tempura shrimp topped with spicy crab
Triple A
Toasted Salmon Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese topped with salmon then toasted, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Veggie Roll
cooked carrots, onions, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini topped with eel sauce & scallions
Volcano Roll
avocado & cucumber inside, topped with crab, scallions, crunch, Japanese mayo. Toasted
Yum Yum Roll
**Deep fried** tempura shrimp, cream cheese, sesame, topped with shrimp, crab, yum yum sauce & eel sauce
Zig-Zag Roll
cucumber, avocado topped with mixture of soft shell crab, crunch, scallions & spicy mayo
grab and go
hot tuna sandwich
Spicy Yellowtail
ROCK N ROLL
Incredible Hulk
FREE HALF ZILLA
NEW sushi roll
Nigiri/Maki
Avocado Maki
BBQ Eel Nigiri
BBQ Eel sashimi
Crab Nigiri
Cucumber Maki
Eel Unagi Maki
Octopus Nigiri
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Maki
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Shrimp & Scallions Maki
Shrimp Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Maki
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Spicy Tuna Maki
Squid Nigiri
Sushi Jalapenos
deep fried jalapeño, tuna, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce & scallions
Tamago Maki
Tamago Nigiri
Tuna Maki
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Sashimi
White Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail & Jalapeno
Yellowtail & Scallions Maki
Yellowtail Nigiri
Yellowtail Sashimi
Combinations
Handrolls
Appetizers
1/2 & 1/2 Spring Rolls
Avocado Salsa & Chips
Served with wonton chips.
Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried, famous sauce and cilantro.
Crab Rangoon
**Kanpai Favorite** Hand wrapped fresh and fried golden to perfection.
Edamame
Steamed and salted.
Eggrolls
Chicken, cabbage and green onions.
Fusion Dip Duo
Asian tuna tartar, avocado salsa, cucumber, wonton chips and soy-lime reduction.
Generals Cauliflower
Godzilla Nachos
Fried wonton chips, seaweed salad, sashimi tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions.
Gyoza
Pork filled dumplings, soy garlic sauce and carrots
Gyoza Nachos
Pork dumplings, cabbage, pow pow sauce, jalapeño, cilantro and Thai chili sauce.
Kanpai Sampler
Kanpai Shrimp
Tempura shrimp, savory ginger and soy reductions, sesame slaw, sesame seeds and scallions.
Pow Pow Shrimp
Tempura shrimp, chili garlic aioli and sesame slaw.
Pow Pow Tacos
Seared Ahi Tuna App
Marinated tuna, sesame seeds, sesame slaw and scallions.
Seared Blackened Tuna App
Seared Cumin Tuna
Cumin encrusted tuna, soy lime reduction, wasabi aioli and avocado salsa.
Spicy Edamane
Spring Rolls MEAT
Spring Rolls VEGGIE
Thai Brussel Sprouts
Flash fried, sweet and sour sauce and cilantro.
Half Brussel Sprouts
Half Crab Rangoon
Half Egg Roll
Half Gyoza
FREE CRABGOON
Rice
Sm Veggie Fried Rice
Lg Veggie Fried Rice
Sm Beef Fried Rice
Lg Beef Fried Rice
Sm Chicken Fried Rice
Lg Chicken Fried Rice
Sm Shrimp Fried Rice
Lg Shrimp Fried Rice
Sm Combo Fried Rice
Lg Combo Fried Rice
Side of Fried Rice
Side of White Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Sm Plain Fried Rice
Lg Plain Fried Rice
Sm Brown Rice
Lg Brown Rice
Sm White Rice
Lg White Rice
Entrees
Bulgogi
General Tso Chicken Entree
tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions
Seared Ahi Tuna Entree
sesame encrusted ahi tuna, wok seared snap peas, scallions
Seared Blackened Tuna Entree
Stir Fry Beef & Veggies Entree
Stir Fry Chicken & Veggies Entree
Stir Fry Shrimp & Veggies Entree
Stir Fry Veggies Entree
zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, onion, carrots, scallions
Thai Sweet & Sour Chicken Entree
tempura chicken, thai chili sauce, onion, carrots & cilantro
Thai Sweet & Sour Shrimp Entree
Tofu & Veggies Stir Fry Entree
Tofu General Tso Entree
Tofu Thai Sweet & Sour Entree
Pow Pow Tacos
Stir-Fry Chicken Noodle Entree
Stir-Fry Beef Noodle Entree
Stir-Fry Shrimp Noodle Entree
Stir-Fry Tofu Noodle Entree
POW POW BURRITO
NEW General Tso's dish
hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken thigh, chilies, broccoli, cucumber, sushi rice, toasted sesame seeds, shallot onion rings & basil
Salad & Soups
Kanpai Salad
**Kanpai Favorite** Romaine, carrots, red cabbage, wonton strips and house sesame dressing.
Miso Soup
Soybean broth tofu, seaweed, scallions and tofu
Seaweed Salad
Traditionally seasoned seaweed salad. Add tuna tartar for 3.00
Sushi Salad
Kanpai salad with shrimp and crab added
Double Kanpai Salad
Chicken Pho Soup
Beef Pho Soup
Shrimp Pho Soup
Veggie Pho Soup
Tuna Tar Tar
Tuna Tar Tar w/Seaweed Salad
8oz Salad Dressing
16oz Salad Dressing
Side of Crispies
Desserts
Extras
Side of Yum Yum Sauce
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Eel Sauce
Side of sweet Thai Chilli Sauce
Side of Avocado Salsa
Side of Cabbage Mix
Side of General Tso sauce
Side of Gyoza sauce
Side of Pow Pow sauce
Side of Regular Chicken
Side of Snap Peas
Side of Soy Lime
Side of spicy Chilli Garlic paste
Side of Spring Roll Sauce
Side of Steamed Shrimp
Side of Tempura Chicken
Side of Tempura Shrimp
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side of Tofu
Side of Veggies
Side of Wasabi Aioli
Side of Wonton Chips
Catering
24 PIECE - EGG ROLLS
25 PIECE - GYOZA
25 PIECE - RANGOONS
48 PIECE - EGG ROLLS
50 PIECE - GYOZA
50 PIECE - RANGOON S
GRAB & GO PLATTER
LARGE PAN - BEEF & VEGGIES
LARGE PAN - BEEF FRIED RICE
LARGE PAN - CHICKEN & VEGGIES
LARGE PAN - CHICKEN FRIED RICE
LARGE PAN - FRIED RICE
LARGE PAN - GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN
LARGE PAN - THAI S&S CHICKEN
LARGE PAN - VEGGIE STIRFRY
PREMIUM SUSHI PLATTER
SMALL PAN - FRIED RICE
SMALL PAN - BEEF & VEGGIES
SMALL PAN - BEEF FRIED RICE
SMALL PAN - CHICKEN & VEGGIES
SMALL PAN - CHICKEN FRIED RICE
SMALL PAN - GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN
SMALL PAN - THAI S&S CHICKEN
SMALL PAN - VEGGIE STIRFRY
STANDARD SUSHI PLATTER
SUSHI BOAT PLATTER
Bento
Beef & Veggies Bento
Chicken & Veggies Bento
General Tsos Chicken Bento
tempura chicken, broccoli, savory ginger soy reduction, sesame seeds, scallions
Shrimp & Veggies Bento
Thai Sweet & Sour Chicken Bento
Tofu & Veggies Bento
Tofu General Tso Chicken Bento
Tofu Thai Sweet and Sour Bento
Veggie Stirfry Bento
Veggie Stirfry Bento
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
4593 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47715