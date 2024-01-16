- Home
Kansai
No reviews yet
1 Main Street
Belchertown, MA 01007
Appetizers
- Bulgogi Tacos$13.75
2 torillas, lettuce, sushi rice, marinated beef, cream cheese, avo & teriyaki sauce
- Pork Tacos$12.75
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, crunch and sweet mayo
- Spicy Tuna Tacos$12.75
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos
- Spicy Salmon Tacos$12.75
2 tortillas, lettuce, sushi rice, and jalapenos
- Veggie Spring Rolls$6.95
- Beef Gyoza$8.00
fried beef dumplings
- Shrimp Shumai$7.25
- Edamame$4.95
Steamed young soybeans lightly salted
- Jumbo Shrimp Tempura$13.75
5 pieces of shrimp tempura with onion and broccoli
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
Sweet potato, onion, and broccoli
- Miso Soup$1.75
Soybean paste soup with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
- Hamachi Kama$11.00
Sashimi or fried yellowtail cheek
- Sushi Appetizer$10.50
Assorted 5 pieces of chef’s choice sushi
- Sashimi Appetizer$10.75
Assorted 6 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi
- Kimchi$3.75
Homemade spicy fermented Korean cabbage
- Tuna Poke Bowl$12.75
- Salmon Poke Bowl$12.75
- Hibachi Noodles$5.00
- Veggie Gyoza$8.00
- Pork Belly & Kimchi$11.50
- Coconut Shrimp$13.00
- White Rice$2.75
- Handroll$4.75
Salads
- Garden Salad$4.00
- Avocado Salad$7.25
Green salad with fresh avocado with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$5.25
Variety of seaweed mixed in sesame oil dressing
- Sashimi Salad$13.75
Selected sashimi and mixed greens with chef’s special sauces
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$11.50
Mixed greens, lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, topped with ginger dressing
- Calamari Salad$10.50
Green salad with lightly battered, crisp, deep fried calamari in sesame oil dressing
- Kani Salad$9.25
Shredded crab mixed in spicy mayo sauce with selected mixed greens
- Tofu Salad$8.25
Fried tofu with green salad and avocado ginger dressing
House Favorites
- Bibimbap$15.50
Hot or Cold. Steamed rice in stone pot with sliced vegetables, marinated beef, fried egg with spicy sauce and served with miso soup Specify for gluten free option which will substitute beef for steamed tofu and remove the gochujang sauce.
- Spicy Pork$17.50
Stir- fried sliced pork with vegetables, spicy sauce and served with side of white rice and miso soup
- Korean Galbi$22.00
Marinated grilled beef ribs, with hibachi vegetables,served with miso soup, rice, onions, mushrooms
- Korean Bulgogi$21.00
Thinly sliced boneless rib-eye, marinated in our special sauce, includes rice and miso soup
- Yaki Soba$11.75
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with vegetables
Ramen
- Spicy Seafood Ramen$16.25
Spicy broth with shrimp, green mussels, calamari and vegetables. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Hot and Spicy Ramen$13.75
Spicy broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Shoyu Ramen$13.50
Soy sauce broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Miso Ramen$13.75
Miso broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Kimchi Ramen$13.75
Pork broth with homemade kimchi, sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Ton Katsu Ramen$13.75
Pork broth with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Shio Ramen$13.25
Chicken dashibroth, sea salt with sliced pork, spinach, egg, bean sprouts, corn, scallions and nori. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free option which will substitute rice noodles, and pork for steamed tofu.
- Japanese Udon Soup$11.75Out of stock
Sweet fish broth with spinach, fish cake, scallions, crunch. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles.
- Veggie Ramen$14.25
Veggie broth, spinach, bean sprouts, nori and fried tofu. Choice of rice or udon or ramen noodles. Can specify for gluten free which will substitute for rice noodles and steamed tofu.
Curry
- Beef Curry$14.75
Sirloin steak and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
- Chicken Curry$13.75
Chicken breast and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
- Seafood Curry$14.75
Shrimp, calamari, mussels and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
- Vegetable Curry$13.75
Deep fried tofu and vegetables. Served with rice or udon noodles
Basic Rolls
- Avocado Roll$4.75
avocado wrapped in rice
- Cucumber Roll$4.75
cucumber wrapped in rice
- Veggie Roll$5.50
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.95
sweet potato tempura and cucumber rolled in rice topped with teriyaki sauce
- California Roll$6.25
with cucumber, avocado and imitation crab
- Eel & Cucumber Roll$6.75
- Eel & Avo Roll$6.75
- Philly Roll$7.00
- Red Snapper Roll$7.00
- Salmon & Avo Roll$6.50
- Salmon Roll$5.95
- Tuna Roll$6.25
- Tuna & Avo Roll$6.75
- Spicy California Roll$6.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.95
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$6.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll$6.95
- Tofu Crunch Roll$6.25
- Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll$6.75
- Spicy Yellow Tail Roll$6.75
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
Baked Rolls
- Eel Special Roll$17.95
Spicy tuna roll topped with whole piece freshwater eel, eel sauce and tobiko
- Baked Salmon Roll$13.50
Cream cheese and cucumber topped with torched salmon, sweet mayo and eel sauce
- Tiger Roll$14.75
Shrimp tempura roll topped with eel, tuna, salmon and avocado, garlic chili mayo, eel sauce and sweet potato crunch
- Dragon Roll$12.50
California roll topped with eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce
Tempura Rolls
- Butterfly Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon, tuna and avocado, garlic chili mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch and sweet potato crunch
- Salmon Tempura Roll$12.00
Salmon tempura,cream cheese, crab and cucumber
- Toronto Roll$14.50
Calamari tempura, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy crab meat, spicy mayo, sweet mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch
- Lion King Roll$15.50
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, tempura crunch and sweet potato crunch
- Golden Spicy Tuna Tempura$13.00
Deep fried spicy tuna and onion roll, eel sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, tempura crunch and sweet potato crunch
- Golden CA Roll$9.50
Deep fried avocado and crab, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Crazy Boy Roll$16.25
Soft shell crab tempura with crab, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce, garlic chili mayo, sweet potato crunch
- Hot Night Roll$13.75
Shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce and tempura crunch
- Paradise Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and crab topped with salmon and avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura crunch
- Spider Roll$13.75
Soft shell crab tempura with crab, avocado, masago and kaiware sprouts, eel sauce, tobiko
- Autumn Roll$14.75
Fried jalapeño, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, sweet potato crunch and garlic chili mayo, eel sauce
Fresh Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado
- Pink Lady Roll$13.75
Asparagus, shrimp, crab, avocado, sweet mayo and Inari (tofu) rolled in soy paper, sweet mayo
- Rock & Roll$16.95
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado with ponzu sauce and crab rolled in cucumber
- Fuzzy Yellowtail Roll$15.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, crunch and tobiko, sriracha
- Alaska Roll$15.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, asparagus and crab, topped with salmon and sesame dressing
- Boston Roll$15.00
Tuna, yellowtail, crab, cucumber, sweet and spicy mayo, topped with salmon and avocado
- Shrimp Killer Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura roll topped with shrimp and avocado
- Hawaiian Roll$14.25
Seared albacore, cream cheese, cucumber, crab, topped with albacore, sweet mayo and avocado
- Caterpillar Roll$12.50
Spicy tuna roll topped with avocado, spicy mayo and sriracha
- Spicy Tataki Roll$14.25
Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna and avocado, topped with chilioil, eel sauce, garlic chili mayo, scallion and tobiko
- Fire Cracker Roll$15.25
Spicy Shrimp , crab meat with cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, chili oil, tobiko, sriracha
- Spicy Mango Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna, topped with mango, salmon, avocado and spicy mayo and tobiko
- Mango Train Roll$14.50
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese topped with mango, sweet and spicy mayo
- Red Dragon Roll$14.50
Spicy tuna, topped with tuna and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko
- SnoCorn Roll$13.50
Avocado, crabmeat, cucumber topped with yellowtail, eel sauce,sweet mayo, tobiko
Special Rolls
- Godzilla Roll$15.25
Cream cheese, eel, avocado, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, sweet potato crunch, sweet mayo
- Veggie Special Roll$12.75
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, carrots, topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Mt Tom Roll$15.95
Fried jalapeño, cream cheese, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Kumamoto Roll$13.50
Oyster tempura, crabmeat, avocado, topped with sweet potato crunch and eel sauce
- Coconut Shrimp Roll$15.25
Coconut shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crabmeat, sweet mayo, eel sauce and sweet potato crunch
Sushi & Sashimi
- Eel Sushi$6.25
- Egg Sushi$3.75
- Octopus Sushi$5.75
- Salmon Sushi$5.75
- Shrimp Sushi$4.75
- Salmon Roe Sushi$6.00
- Flying Fish Sushi$5.75
- Deep Fried Tofu Sushi$3.75
sushi rice stuffed inside seasoned deep-fried tofu
- Tuna Sushi$6.50
- Yellow Tail Sushi$6.75
- Crab Stick Sushi$4.00
- Red Snapper Sushi$5.00
- Tuna Belly Sushi$8.00Out of stock
- Eel Sashimi$6.75
- Egg Sashimi$3.75
- Octopus Sashimi$6.25
- Salmon Sashimi$6.25
- Shrimp Sashimi$5.25
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$6.25
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$6.75
- Deep Fried Tofu Sashimi$4.75
- Tuna Sashimi$7.00
- Yellow Tail Sashimi$7.00
- Crab Stick Sashimi$4.25
- Red Snapper Sashimi$6.00
- Tuna Belly Sashimi$8.50Out of stock
Sushi Combo
- Roll Combo$18.95
Shrimp tempura roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll
- Spicy Roll Combo$19.95
Spicy salmon roll, spicy shrimp roll and spicy tuna roll with cucumber, wrapped in rice and topped with spicy mayo
- Sushi Regular$19.95
8 pieces sushi and California roll
- Sushi Deluxe$23.00
10 pieces sushi and spicy tuna roll
- Sashimi Regular$21.00
12 pieces chef’s choice sashimi
- Sashimi Deluxe$23.00
15 pieces of chef’s choice sashimi
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$29.50
6 pieces sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi, spicy tuna roll
- Sushi for 2$55.00
9 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi, chef’s choice specialty roll and spicy tuna roll
- Tuna Combo$25.50
5 pieces of tuna sushi, 5 pieces tuna sashimi and spicy tuna roll
- Salmon Combo$24.50
5 pieces salmon sushi, 5 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll
- Yellow Tail Combo$24.50
5 pieces yellowtail sushi, 5 pieces yellowtail sashimi and spicy yellowtail roll
- Eel Combo$24.50
5 pieces eel sushi, 5 pieces eel sashimi and eel avocado roll
- Sushi and Ramen Combo$20.00
Choice of 1 basic roll, or 3 piece sushi or sashimi and choice of basic Ramen
Hibachi
1 Main Street, Belchertown, MA 01007