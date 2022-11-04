- Home
Kansaku - Evanston
1,646 Reviews
$$
1514 Sherman Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
Popular Items
Sushi Bar
Blue Fin Tuna & Avocado Maki
Blue Fin Tuna & Scallion Maki
Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri (1 pcs)
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (2pcs)
O Toro & Avocado Maki
O Toro & Scallion Maki
O Toro Nigiri (1pc)
O Toro Sashimi (2pcs)
Tu Toro & Avocado Maki
Tu Toro & Scallion Maki
Tu Toro Nigiri (1pc)
Tu Toro Sashimi (2pcs)
Uni Toro Ikura Handroll
From Sushi Bar
Crispy Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cream cheese & asparagus wrapped in eggroll skin with wasabi mayo & eel sauce
Oyster Shooter
Fresh oyster, quail egg, and scallions in ponzu and sake with a hint of spicy sauce
Sashimi Carpaccio
Thin sliced sashimi with ponzu sauce Yellowtail or Hawaiian amberjack (Add 2)
Sashimi Sampler
Two pieces of each tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi
Smoky Yellowtail Sashimi
Yellowtail sashimi smoked with apple wood served with truffle ponzu
Spicy Tuna Tartar
Seared spicy tuna, avocado, and served with ponzu and taro chips
Tataki
Seared sashimi with tomato, red onion and avocado served with house tataki sauce Tuna, Salmon, or White tuna
Tuna Poke
Rayu infused diced ahi tuna and Asian salsa served on taro chips and sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan cheese
Uni Shooter
Uni, quail egg, and scallions in ponzu and sake with a hint of spicy sauce
From Kitchen
Agedashi Tofu
Delicately deep fried tofu in a dashi broth
Asparagus Beef Roll
Asparagus rolled with black angus filet mignon and sautéed in teriyaki sauce
Bacon Wrapped Scallop
Pan fried bacon wrapped scallops in a skewer served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo dipping on the side
Beef Tataki
Thin sliced seared black angus tenderloin, tomato, red onion, and avocado with citrus garlic sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut crushed deep fried tiger prawn on green tea noodle salad served with sweet chili sauce and eel sauce
Crispy Calamari Karaage
Calamari with Japanese Karaage batter delicately fried and served with spicy mayo & garlic sauce
Edamame
Steamed and salted soy bean in the pod
Gomae
Boiled spinach with house peanut based sauce
Gyoza
Pan fried vegetable dumpling with ponzu sauce
Kaki Fry
Panko battered oysters delicately fried served with Worcestershire sauce
Lobster Spring Roll
Crispy egg roll with curried lobster and vegetables served with sweet chili and eel sauce
Soft-Shell Crab
Black sesame tempura, battered jumbo soft-shell crab fried and served with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Shumai
Japanese style steamed shrimp dumpling with ponzu sauce
Stuffed Mushroom
Mushrooms stuffed with spicy crab battered in panko and delicately deep fried served with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Takoyaki
Ball-shaped tempura batter filled with diced octopus, green onion, cabbage and pickled ginger served with Worcestershire sauce, wasabi mayo, and dried bonito
Tempura
Yakitori
Chicken skewers served with teriyaki sauce
Soup/Salad/Rice/Sides
Miso Soup
Side Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing
House Salad
Spring mix, beets, carrots, cabbage, oranges, tomatoes, potato crunch with ginger dressing
Cucumber Salad
Thin slices of cucumber served with ponzu sauce
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed with ponzu sauce
Ika Sansai Salad
Seasoned squid salad with ponzu sauce
Tako Su
Kani Su
Shredded king crab meat wrapped in cucumber drizzled with a light vinaigrette dressing
Assorted Japanese Pickle
Steamed White Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Black Rice
Brown Sushi Rice
Black Sushi Rice
Sauteed Vegetable
Udon Noodle
Udon Noodle With Only Soup
Chef Signature Nigiri ( 1pc)
Tuna Signature Nigiri
Beech mushroom with truffle ponzu
Salmon Signature Nigiri
Marinated seared salmon topped with onion & scallion
Yellowtail Signature Nigiri
Seared yellowtail with jalapeno & wasabi tobiko and ponzu
Hawaiian Amberjack Signature Nigiri
Jalapeno, spicy crunch garlic and ponzu
Red Snapper Signature Nigiri
Served with shiso leaf, salmon roe with truffle ponzu
Mackerel Signature Nigiri
Seared and served with grated ginger, scallion and ponzu
Sweet Shrimp Signature Nigiri
Seared creamy sauce and topped with black tobiko, scallion & ponzu
Uni-Ika Signature Nigiri
Shiso leaf, scallion and sea urchin
Toro Signature Nigiri
Nigiri (2pcs)
Black Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
Hawaiian Amberjack Nigiri
King Crab Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Red Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Sea Urchin Nigiri
Sea Water Eel Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Striped Bass Nigiri
Super White Tuna Nigiri
Surf Clam Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Sashimi (4 pcs)
Black Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Fresh Water Eel Sashimi
Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi
King Crab Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Sea Water Eel Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smelt Roe Sashimi
Smoke Salmon Sashimi
Spicy Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Stripe Bass Sashimi
Super White Tuna Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Signature Maki (Short 5 pcs, Long 8-10 pcs)
Carnival
Spicy tuna and avocado over shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber roll served with sweet chili and eel sauce topped with potato flake
Caterpillar
Black and red tobiko on top of avocado over crab and cucumber roll with wasabi mayo
Citrus Spring
Spicy tuna, lettuce, avocado, shiso, crab and cucumber wrapped in rice paper topped with nashi pear served with ponzu
Crab Crunch
Crab over shrimp tempura and cucumber roll with tempura crumb with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Creamy Lobster
Lobster tempura over lobster-mix and cucumber roll served with creamy sauce and eel sauce
Dragon
Fresh water eel on top of shrimp tempura avocado and cucumber roll with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Dynamite
Baked scallop, mushroom and onions mixed with creamy sauce over crab cucumber roll with eel sauce
Fiesta
Salmon, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado roll with orange tobiko, spicy sauce and wasabi mayo
Fire Dragon
Tuna over spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cilantro and cucumber roll topped with jalapeno & served with poke sauce
Kamikaze
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna and black tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Kansaku
Shrimp tempura, freshwater eel, cream cheese, wasabi tobiko and asparagus rolled in soybean paper served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce
King Kong
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado roll topped with black tobiko and tempura crumb, served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce
Lake Shore Dr
Yellowtail, super white tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko rolled with soybean paper served with spicy sauce
Lobster King
Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado roll topped with king crab and black tobiko served with creamy sauce and eel sauce
Lollipop
Tuna, white tuna, shrimp, asparagus, and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
Rainbow
Four different fish on top of California roll
Salmon Cheviche
Fresh salmon and thin sliced lemon over spicy crab and cucumber roll served with ponzu sauce
Scorpion
Soft shell crab, crab and cucumber roll topped with seared spicy tuna served with chili oil, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shiroi
Seared super white tuna on top of spicy tuna and cucumber roll served with garlic ponzu sauce
Spicy Crunch
Spicy tuna over shrimp tempura and cucumber roll with tempura crumb with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tiger Prawn
Sweet vinegar marinated shrimp and avocado over spicy crab cucumber roll with shiso pesto sauce
Veggie Garden
Sweet potato tempura, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeno and avocado wrapped in soybean paper served with spicy sauce, spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Volcano
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab roll topped with spicy squid and orange tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Traditional Maki
Asparagus
Avocado
California
Cucumber
Cucumber & Avo
Eel Cucumber
Futo
King Crab California
Lobster Tempura Roll
Oshinko
Philadelphia
Salmon
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Skin
Shrimp Tempura
Soft Shell Crab
Spicy Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Scallop
Spicy Squid
Spicy Tuna
Sweet Potato
Tempura Vegetarian
Tuna
Tuna Avocado
Vegetarian
Yellowtail Scallion
Entree
Assorted Sushi
Chef's choice of nigiri and California roll
Assorted Sashimi
Chef's choice of the fresh sashimi cut
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce
Spicy Chicken
Grilled chicken on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with spicy teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Alaskan Salmon on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce
Chilean Sea Bass
Grilled Chilean sea bass on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki or creamy garlic sauce
Chicken Kat Su
Panko crusted deep fried chicken on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with Worcestershire sauce
Pork Kat Su
Panko crusted deep fried pork tenderloin on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with Worcestershire sauce
Filet Mignon
Grilled black angus tenderloin on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce
Tofu Katsu
Deep fried tofu on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with sweet chili and teriyaki sauce
Gal-Bi
Grilled 10 oz sliced bone-in short rib marinated in honey soy and served with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice
Vegetable Entree
Chirashi
Tuna Don
Salmon Don
Unagi Don
Donburi
Bento Box
Noodle
Nabeyaki Udon
Japanese thick noodle soup with spinach, green onion, shrimp, chicken, egg, mushroom and kanikama in a cast iron pot
Tempura Udon
Japanese think noodle soup with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Shoyu Ramen
Ramen noodle in a shoyu based chicken broth topped with chashu(pork belly), corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, soft boiled egg, green onion, seaweed paper and hint of ichimi spice
Yaki Soba
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with delicately deep fried tofu and vegetables
Desserts
Chocolate Souffle
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate
Exotic Bomba
Mango, passion fruit, and raspberry sorbet all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate
Gelato
Green Tea Ice Cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Flavored ice cream wrapped with rice cake, strawberry, mango, green tea, or red bean
Pyramid
Chocolate mousse on a chocolate sponge cake base with crunch gianduia(chocolate and hazelnut) center, dusted with cocoa powder and decorated with white chocolate drops
Tempura Ice Cream
Deep fried tempura battered vanilla ice cream covered with thin layer of bread served with drizzled chocolate syrup
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
White Wines
Interesting
Red Wines
Sake Menu
Nigori Sake Flight
Tektenjin Sword of the Sun
Shoin
Rihaku Shuzo, Wandering Poet
Konteki Tears of Dawn
Denshin Yuki ~snow~
Tozai Well of Wisdom
Rihaku Dance of Discovery
Kaguyahime
Suijin
Ozeki
Rihaku Dreamy Clouds
Sayuri
Tozai Blossom of Peace
Ty-ku Cucumber
Ty-Ku Coconut
Beers
Kansaku Mexican Lager
Kansaku Vienna Style Lager
Kansaku Hazy IPA
Kansaku Amber Ale
Kansaku Summer Splash
Sapporo
Sapporo Black
Kirin Ichiban
Asahi Dry
Kirin Light
Hitachino White Ale
Hitachino Classic Ale
Hitachino Ginger Ale
Clausthaler Golden Ale
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Whether you seek familiar sushi preparations, traditional Japanese cooking or unique and innovative contemporary cuisine that blends Asian and Western cooking styles, Kansaku's seasonal cuisine, comfortable décor and knowledgeable service will provide you and your guests a dining experience that is both entirely satisfying and highly memorable.
1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201