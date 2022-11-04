Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kansaku - Evanston

1,646 Reviews

$$

1514 Sherman Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna
Gyoza
Salmon Avocado

Sushi Bar

Blue Fin Tuna & Avocado Maki

$11.00

Blue Fin Tuna & Scallion Maki

$10.00

Blue Fin Tuna Nigiri (1 pcs)

$6.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (2pcs)

$11.00

O Toro & Avocado Maki

$18.00

O Toro & Scallion Maki

$17.00

O Toro Nigiri (1pc)

$11.00

O Toro Sashimi (2pcs)

$21.00

Tu Toro & Avocado Maki

$16.00

Tu Toro & Scallion Maki

$14.00

Tu Toro Nigiri (1pc)

$9.00

Tu Toro Sashimi (2pcs)

$17.00

Uni Toro Ikura Handroll

$15.00

From Sushi Bar

Crispy Spider Roll

$11.00

Soft shell crab, cream cheese & asparagus wrapped in eggroll skin with wasabi mayo & eel sauce

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Fresh oyster, quail egg, and scallions in ponzu and sake with a hint of spicy sauce

Sashimi Carpaccio

Thin sliced sashimi with ponzu sauce Yellowtail or Hawaiian amberjack (Add 2)

Sashimi Sampler

$17.00

Two pieces of each tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi

Smoky Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail sashimi smoked with apple wood served with truffle ponzu

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$13.00

Seared spicy tuna, avocado, and served with ponzu and taro chips

Tataki

Seared sashimi with tomato, red onion and avocado served with house tataki sauce Tuna, Salmon, or White tuna

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Rayu infused diced ahi tuna and Asian salsa served on taro chips and sprinkled with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Uni Shooter

$11.00

Uni, quail egg, and scallions in ponzu and sake with a hint of spicy sauce

From Kitchen

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Delicately deep fried tofu in a dashi broth

Asparagus Beef Roll

$13.00

Asparagus rolled with black angus filet mignon and sautéed in teriyaki sauce

Bacon Wrapped Scallop

$12.00

Pan fried bacon wrapped scallops in a skewer served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo dipping on the side

Beef Tataki

$17.00

Thin sliced seared black angus tenderloin, tomato, red onion, and avocado with citrus garlic sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Coconut crushed deep fried tiger prawn on green tea noodle salad served with sweet chili sauce and eel sauce

Crispy Calamari Karaage

$9.00

Calamari with Japanese Karaage batter delicately fried and served with spicy mayo & garlic sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and salted soy bean in the pod

Gomae

$7.00

Boiled spinach with house peanut based sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried vegetable dumpling with ponzu sauce

Kaki Fry

$14.00

Panko battered oysters delicately fried served with Worcestershire sauce

Lobster Spring Roll

$14.00

Crispy egg roll with curried lobster and vegetables served with sweet chili and eel sauce

Soft-Shell Crab

$12.00

Black sesame tempura, battered jumbo soft-shell crab fried and served with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

Japanese style steamed shrimp dumpling with ponzu sauce

Stuffed Mushroom

$9.00

Mushrooms stuffed with spicy crab battered in panko and delicately deep fried served with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Takoyaki

$9.00

Ball-shaped tempura batter filled with diced octopus, green onion, cabbage and pickled ginger served with Worcestershire sauce, wasabi mayo, and dried bonito

Tempura

$9.00+

Yakitori

$6.00

Chicken skewers served with teriyaki sauce

Soup/Salad/Rice/Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce with house ginger dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, beets, carrots, cabbage, oranges, tomatoes, potato crunch with ginger dressing

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Thin slices of cucumber served with ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seasoned seaweed with ponzu sauce

Ika Sansai Salad

$7.00

Seasoned squid salad with ponzu sauce

Tako Su

$11.00

Kani Su

$17.00

Shredded king crab meat wrapped in cucumber drizzled with a light vinaigrette dressing

Assorted Japanese Pickle

$5.00

Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Black Rice

$3.00

Brown Sushi Rice

$4.00

Black Sushi Rice

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetable

$8.00

Udon Noodle

$7.00

Udon Noodle With Only Soup

$10.00

Sauce/Dressing

SC Eel Sauce

$0.50

SC Ginger

$0.50

SC Ginger Dressing

$0.50

SC House Spicy Sauce

$0.50

SC Kat Su Sauce

$0.50

SC Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

SC Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SC Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

SC Truffle Ponzu Dressing

$0.50

SC Wasabi

$0.50

SC Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Chef Signature Nigiri ( 1pc)

Tuna Signature Nigiri

$5.00

Beech mushroom with truffle ponzu

Salmon Signature Nigiri

$5.00

Marinated seared salmon topped with onion & scallion

Yellowtail Signature Nigiri

$5.00

Seared yellowtail with jalapeno & wasabi tobiko and ponzu

Hawaiian Amberjack Signature Nigiri

$5.50

Jalapeno, spicy crunch garlic and ponzu

Red Snapper Signature Nigiri

$6.00

Served with shiso leaf, salmon roe with truffle ponzu

Mackerel Signature Nigiri

$4.50

Seared and served with grated ginger, scallion and ponzu

Sweet Shrimp Signature Nigiri

$6.50

Seared creamy sauce and topped with black tobiko, scallion & ponzu

Uni-Ika Signature Nigiri

$6.50

Shiso leaf, scallion and sea urchin

Toro Signature Nigiri

$10.00

Nigiri (2pcs)

Quail Egg Only

$2.00

Black Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$9.00

Hawaiian Amberjack Nigiri

$9.00

King Crab Nigiri

$15.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.00

Octopus Nigiri

$8.00

Red Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Scallop Nigiri

$9.00

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$18.00

Sea Water Eel Nigiri

$8.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Spicy Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$8.00

Squid Nigiri

$7.00

Striped Bass Nigiri

$7.00

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

Sashimi (4 pcs)

Quail Egg Only

$2.00

Black Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$15.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$17.00

Hawaiian Amberjack Sashimi

$17.00

King Crab Sashimi

$29.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$13.00

Octopus Sashimi

$15.00

Red Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$15.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$19.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$17.00

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Scallop Sashimi

$17.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$35.00

Sea Water Eel Sashimi

$15.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$13.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Spicy Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$15.00

Squid Sashimi

$13.00

Stripe Bass Sashimi

$13.00

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$11.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$17.00

Tamago Sashimi

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Wasabi Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$15.00

Signature Maki (Short 5 pcs, Long 8-10 pcs)

Carnival

$10.00+

Spicy tuna and avocado over shrimp tempura, crab and cucumber roll served with sweet chili and eel sauce topped with potato flake

Caterpillar

$8.00+

Black and red tobiko on top of avocado over crab and cucumber roll with wasabi mayo

Citrus Spring

$13.00

Spicy tuna, lettuce, avocado, shiso, crab and cucumber wrapped in rice paper topped with nashi pear served with ponzu

Crab Crunch

$9.00+

Crab over shrimp tempura and cucumber roll with tempura crumb with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Creamy Lobster

$14.00+

Lobster tempura over lobster-mix and cucumber roll served with creamy sauce and eel sauce

Dragon

$12.00+

Fresh water eel on top of shrimp tempura avocado and cucumber roll with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Dynamite

$11.00+

Baked scallop, mushroom and onions mixed with creamy sauce over crab cucumber roll with eel sauce

Fiesta

$12.00+

Salmon, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno and avocado roll with orange tobiko, spicy sauce and wasabi mayo

Fire Dragon

$12.00+

Tuna over spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cilantro and cucumber roll topped with jalapeno & served with poke sauce

Kamikaze

$11.00+

Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with seared tuna and black tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Kansaku

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, freshwater eel, cream cheese, wasabi tobiko and asparagus rolled in soybean paper served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce

King Kong

$12.00+

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus and avocado roll topped with black tobiko and tempura crumb, served with wasabi mayo and eel sauce

Lake Shore Dr

$18.00

Yellowtail, super white tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko rolled with soybean paper served with spicy sauce

Lobster King

$19.00+

Lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado roll topped with king crab and black tobiko served with creamy sauce and eel sauce

Lollipop

$13.00

Tuna, white tuna, shrimp, asparagus, and avocado wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce

Rainbow

$10.00+

Four different fish on top of California roll

Salmon Cheviche

$11.00+

Fresh salmon and thin sliced lemon over spicy crab and cucumber roll served with ponzu sauce

Scorpion

$13.00+

Soft shell crab, crab and cucumber roll topped with seared spicy tuna served with chili oil, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shiroi

$11.00+

Seared super white tuna on top of spicy tuna and cucumber roll served with garlic ponzu sauce

Spicy Crunch

$9.00+

Spicy tuna over shrimp tempura and cucumber roll with tempura crumb with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tiger Prawn

$11.00+

Sweet vinegar marinated shrimp and avocado over spicy crab cucumber roll with shiso pesto sauce

Veggie Garden

$16.00

Sweet potato tempura, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeno and avocado wrapped in soybean paper served with spicy sauce, spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Volcano

$11.00+

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab roll topped with spicy squid and orange tobiko served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Traditional Maki

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

California

$7.00

Cucumber

$5.00

Cucumber & Avo

$6.00

Eel Cucumber

$9.00

Futo

$8.00

King Crab California

$17.00

Lobster Tempura Roll

$13.00

Oshinko

$5.00

Philadelphia

$9.00

Salmon

$8.00

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Salmon Skin

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Spicy Crab

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Spicy Squid

$8.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Tempura Vegetarian

$6.00

Tuna

$8.00

Tuna Avocado

$9.00

Vegetarian

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$8.00

Entree

Each entrée served with miso soup or side salad Available in black or brown rice (Add 2)

Assorted Sushi

Chef's choice of nigiri and California roll

Assorted Sashimi

Chef's choice of the fresh sashimi cut

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00+

Grilled chicken on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce

Spicy Chicken

$14.00+

Grilled chicken on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with spicy teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00+

Grilled Alaskan Salmon on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

$33.00

Grilled Chilean sea bass on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki or creamy garlic sauce

Chicken Kat Su

$15.00+

Panko crusted deep fried chicken on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with Worcestershire sauce

Pork Kat Su

$15.00+

Panko crusted deep fried pork tenderloin on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with Worcestershire sauce

Filet Mignon

$19.00+

Grilled black angus tenderloin on steamed rice an sautéed vegetables served with teriyaki sauce

Tofu Katsu

$12.00+

Deep fried tofu on steamed rice and sautéed vegetables served with sweet chili and teriyaki sauce

Gal-Bi

$31.00

Grilled 10 oz sliced bone-in short rib marinated in honey soy and served with sautéed vegetables and steamed rice

Vegetable Entree

$13.00

Chirashi

$33.00

Tuna Don

$33.00

Salmon Don

$33.00

Unagi Don

$33.00

Donburi

Comes with miso soup or side salad Served with onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi, soy sauce and mirin and egg

Chicken Kat Su Don

$16.00

Pork Kat Su Don

$16.00

Gyu Don

$19.00

Ten Don

$19.00

Bento Box

Served with miso soup, side salad, vegetable croquette California roll, and 3 pieces of Nigiri (Available in black rice or brown rice (Add 2)

Chicken Bento

$31.00

Spicy Chicken Bento

$31.00

Salmon Bento

$33.00

Chicken Kat Su Bento

$32.00

Pork Kat Su Bento

$32.00

Tofu Kat Su Bento

$29.00

Maki Bento

$32.00

Nigiri Bento

$37.00

Sashimi Bento

$39.00

Tempura Bento

Seabass Bento

$41.00

Filet Mignon Bento

$43.00

Noodle

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

Japanese thick noodle soup with spinach, green onion, shrimp, chicken, egg, mushroom and kanikama in a cast iron pot

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Japanese think noodle soup with shrimp and vegetable tempura

Shoyu Ramen

$18.00

Ramen noodle in a shoyu based chicken broth topped with chashu(pork belly), corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, soft boiled egg, green onion, seaweed paper and hint of ichimi spice

Yaki Soba

$16.00

Stir fried Japanese soba noodle with delicately deep fried tofu and vegetables

Desserts

Chocolate Souffle

$8.00

Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate

Exotic Bomba

$8.00

Mango, passion fruit, and raspberry sorbet all covered in white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate

Gelato

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Flavored ice cream wrapped with rice cake, strawberry, mango, green tea, or red bean

Pyramid

$8.00

Chocolate mousse on a chocolate sponge cake base with crunch gianduia(chocolate and hazelnut) center, dusted with cocoa powder and decorated with white chocolate drops

Tempura Ice Cream

$10.00

Deep fried tempura battered vanilla ice cream covered with thin layer of bread served with drizzled chocolate syrup

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bodoit Sparkling

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Evian Still Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ramune

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Sparkling

Mionetto Procecco

$8.00

Chandon Brut

$9.00

Chandon Rose

$9.00

Chandon Garden

$9.00

White Wines

Dog Point Sauvignon Blac

$68.00

Fire Road Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Imagery Chardonnay

$9.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Kungfu Girl Riesling

$8.00+

Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Pighin Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Raymond Chardonnay

$14.00+

Ruffino Lumina

$8.00+

Stephen Vincent Chardonnay

$12.00+

Interesting

Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00+

AIX Rose

$13.00+

Red Wines

Bouchard Aine Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Decero Malbec

$12.00+

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Simi Cab

$27.00

7 Moons Red Blend

$8.00+

Alexander Valley Merlot

$22.00

Acacia Pinot Noir

$63.00

Lyeth Red Blend

$56.00

Sake Menu

Nigori Sake Flight

$12.00

Tektenjin Sword of the Sun

$29.00

Shoin

$37.00

Rihaku Shuzo, Wandering Poet

$37.00

Konteki Tears of Dawn

$42.00

Denshin Yuki ~snow~

$13.00+

Tozai Well of Wisdom

$29.00

Rihaku Dance of Discovery

$29.00

Kaguyahime

$10.00+

Suijin

$9.00

Ozeki

$7.00

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds

$27.00

Sayuri

$8.00+

Tozai Blossom of Peace

$10.00+

Ty-ku Cucumber

$8.00+

Ty-Ku Coconut

$8.00+

Beers

Kansaku Mexican Lager

$8.00

Kansaku Vienna Style Lager

$8.00

Kansaku Hazy IPA

$8.00

Kansaku Amber Ale

$8.00

Kansaku Summer Splash

$8.00

Sapporo

$11.00

Sapporo Black

$12.00

Kirin Ichiban

$12.00

Asahi Dry

$12.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Hitachino White Ale

$10.00

Hitachino Classic Ale

$11.00

Hitachino Ginger Ale

$11.00

Clausthaler Golden Ale

$6.00

Cocktail for togo

On The Rock Mai Tai

$9.00

On The Rock Old Fashion

$9.00

On The Rock Jalepeno Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you seek familiar sushi preparations, traditional Japanese cooking or unique and innovative contemporary cuisine that blends Asian and Western cooking styles, Kansaku's seasonal cuisine, comfortable décor and knowledgeable service will provide you and your guests a dining experience that is both entirely satisfying and highly memorable.

Website

Location

1514 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Kansaku image
Kansaku image
Kansaku image
Kansaku image

