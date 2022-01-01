Kansept imageView gallery

Kansept 14319 7th St

14319 7th St

Dade City, FL 33525

Starters

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Bison Empanada With Gochujang Sauce

$10.00

Pork Belly Shishito White Chedder Mac

$10.00

Salmon Spread

$11.00

Smores Cookie

$3.00

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Waffle

$11.00

Honey Bacon Chicken Waffle Slider

Chick Sammie

$12.00

Hot Chicken Sammie

$12.00

Swiss Bacon Ranch Chick Sammie

$12.00

Loaded Pork Tots

$10.00

Wing Wednesday

$10.00

Pork Belly Salad

$11.00

Street Corn Salad

$11.00

Protein Street Corn Salad

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Ckn Emp

$12.00

Handhelds

Blue Cheese Jalapeño Burgur

$13.00

Foot Long Wagyu Beef Dog

$15.00

Pork

$12.00

Brisket

$14.00

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Brisket By Pound

$17.00

Los Cubanos

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

White Chedder Mac

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Kids Dog & Fries

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
14319 7th St, Dade City, FL 33525

