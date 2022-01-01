Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kantina

review star

No reviews yet

4 Depot Square

Sparkill, NY 10976

Cold Small Plates

Baby Romaine

$7.00

Sesame carrot dressing

Baby Kale Gomae

$8.00

Poached shiitake mushrooms, sesame dressing

Yukhoe

$15.00

Beef tenderloin, asian pear, tempered egg yolk, soy caramel

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Sticky rice, soy caramel, fried garlic, daikon sprouts, sesame, radish

Poached Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00

Served per piece, ponzu, scallions, serrano pepper

Hamachi Tiradito

$16.00

Peruvian style sashimi, wonton crisp, bell peppers, aji amarillo

Hot Small Plates

Laarb Gai

$10.00

Ground chicken thigh, nuoc cham, carrot, cilantro, lettuce cup

Steak Yakitori

$15.00

Beef tenderloin, yakiniku, scallions, pickled daikon

Mini Spare Ribs

$17.00

Chinese BBQ sauce

Chinese Paper Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

soy marinated fried chicken legs in a bag, scallions

Teriyaki Broccoli Bites

$15.00

Crispy fried broccoli, housemade teriyaki, sesame, nori, bonito

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

White soy caramel, lime, cilantro

Butternut Squash Japanese Curry

$14.00

Roasted butternut squash, Japanese style curry, scallions

Mermaid Chips

$7.00Out of stock

crispy wontons, housemade mermaid dust

Rice & Beans

$10.00

Sticky rice, Chinese black bean sauce, fried egg

Side of Rice

$4.00

Tacos

Eggplant Katsu Taco

$7.00

Sticky rice, panko crusted eggplant, Japanese curry, daikon sprouts

Shiitake Taco

$7.00

Red braised shiitake mushrooms, sesame aioli, pickled cucumber

Nashville Kimchi Chicken Taco

Nashville Kimchi Chicken Taco

$7.00

Cornflake crusted chicken thigh, chili oil, kewpie mayo, kimchi

Hibachi Chicken Taco

$6.00

Sushi rice, teriyaki sauce, iceberg & carrot slaw

Baha Taco

$8.00

Tempura fried catch of the day, ginger crema, pickled cabbage, chipotle miso aioli

Sushi Roll Taco

$9.00

Fresh tuna, sushi rice, nori, soy caramel, pickled cucumber, wasabi peas

Korean BBQ Short Rib Taco

$8.00

Boneless short ribs, sesame aioli, kimchi, pickled cucumber

Mongolian Beef Taco

$8.00

Flank steak, garlic-soy caramel, pickled cucumber, sticky rice

Pork Belly Bahn Mi Taco

$7.00

Slow roasted pork belly, sweet chili glaze, bahn mi style slaw, boom aioli

Dumplings

Shrimp & Thai Basil

$9.00

Nuoc cham, chilis

Pork & Black Bean Dumpling

$8.00

Soy & sesame tare

Chicken & Ginger Wontons

$8.00

white soy, chicken broth

Vegan & Gluten Free

VEGAN Broccoli Bites

$15.00

Teriyaki, sesame seeds, nori (V)

VEGAN Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

White soy caramel, sesame seeds, scallion (V)

VEGAN Rice & Beans

$12.00

sticky rice, Chinese style black beans, fried tofu (V)

VEGAN Eggplant Katsu Taco

$7.00

Panko crusted eggplant, Japanese curry, sticky rice, daikon sprouts

VEGAN Shiitake Taco

$8.00

Traditional Chinese braise, soy, sesame puree, pickled cucumber (V)

GLUTEN FREE Hamachi Tiradito

$16.00

Peruvian sashimi, bell peppers, aji amarillo (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Nashville Chicken Taco

$7.00

Lettuce wrap, cornflake crusted chicken thigh, chili oil, kewpie mayo, kimchi (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Hibachi Chicken Taco

$6.00

Lettuce wrap, sushi rice, tamari caramel, iceberg & carrot slaw (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Baha Taco

$8.00

Lettuce wrap, tempura fish of the day, ginger crema, pickled cabbage, miso chipotle aioli (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Sushi Roll Taco

$9.00

Lettuce wrap, fresh tuna, sushi rice, nori, tamari caramel, pickled cucumber, wasabi peas (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Pork Belly Bahn Mi taco

$7.00

Lettuce wrap, sweet chili glaze, thai slaw (GF)

GLUTEN FREE Laarb Gai

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE Broccoli Bites

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE Oyster Mushroom

$15.00

GF & VEGAN Broccoli Bites

$15.00

Tamari caramel, sesame seeds, nori

GF & VEGAN Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

Tamari caramel, sesame seeds, lime, cilantro

Dessert

S'more Waffle

$14.00

Housemade roasted marshmallow frozen custard, graham cracker waffle, milk chocolate

Cannoli Tostada

$12.00

Housemade ricotta cannoli cream, pistachios, dark chocolate, cinnamon, yuzu honey

Zeppoles

$10.00

Served with condensed milk dipping sauce

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$10.00

Served with miso caramel dipping sauce

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$6.00

Jarritos Tamarindo Soda

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From 3-time Chopped Champion Chris Holland. Asian inspired takoria & cocktail bar…coming soon to 4 Depot Square in Sparkill, NY.

Website

Location

4 Depot Square, Sparkill, NY 10976

Directions

