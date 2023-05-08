KAO Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Exclusive SUSHI creations, exquisite GRILL options and delicious TAPAS, all in one place. Come in and enjoy!
Location
11 Northeast 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
Urban Thai & Sushi
No Reviews
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hallandale Beach
Bissaleh Steakhouse - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurant
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurant
More near Hallandale Beach