Restaurant header imageView gallery

KAO Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

11 Northeast 1st Avenue

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


TABLITAS

TABLITA GRILL

$24.00

TABLITA DE PICADAS

$28.00

TABLITA DE CHORIZO

$12.00

TABLITA EMPANDAS

$16.00

STARTERS

HUMMUS

$10.00

ROCA CHICKEN

$14.00

LOADED FRIES

$16.00

PROVOLETA

$13.00

LETUCCE TAQUITO

$12.00

TANGO SLIDER

$15.00

BARBECUE RIBS

$17.00

BURRATA

$21.00

LETTUCE TACOS

$12.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CITRUS WALNUT

$16.00

ARGENTINIAN PIZZA

SPECIAL

$15.00

CHEESE

$13.00

PROSCIUTTO

$19.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

LOMITO SANDWICH

$22.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$17.00

BURGER

$21.00

CHORIPAN SANDWICH

$13.00

MILANESAS

MILANESA SANDWHICHES

AL PLATO

GRILL

SKIRT STEAK

$33.00

NY STRIP LOIN

$35.00

RIBEYE

$69.00

LAMB SHANK

$37.00

TOMAHAWK

$160.00

BRANZINO

$42.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.00

SIDES

BROCCOLI

$5.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$5.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$5.00

GREEN SALAD

$5.00

MASHED POTAOTES

POTATO WEDGES

$5.00

GOURMET POTATES

$5.00

BREAD

$3.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$12.00

SKILLET CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$12.00

TRES LECHES

$12.00

CHURROS

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Exclusive SUSHI creations, exquisite GRILL options and delicious TAPAS, all in one place. Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Northeast 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Flashback Diner Hallandale
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Federal Hwy Hallandale Beach, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Urban Thai & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
660 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Juice Mafia
orange starNo Reviews
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
WoodOne Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd. Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hallandale Beach

Bissaleh Steakhouse - 501 Silks Run Suit 1130
orange star4.2 • 276
501 Silks Run Suit 1130 Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Cao Bakery and Cafe - #12 Hallandale
orange star4.5 • 231
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
The Blues Burgers - Hallandale
orange star4.6 • 155
801 North Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Don Lolo's
orange star4.4 • 146
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Pastry Is Art - at the Gulfstream Park
orange star4.2 • 90
601 Silks Run Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hallandale Beach
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (355 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1093 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston