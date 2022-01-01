Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaori - Danville

review star

No reviews yet

416 Sycamore Valley Road

Danville, CA 94526

Appetizers

Shishito

$9.00

Deep fried, sesame ponzu dressing, bonito flakes

Gobo Shitake Chips

$9.00

Ankake Chawanmushi

$16.00Out of stock

Uni Caviar

$38.00

Ikura Potato

$18.00

Curry Cauliflower Volcano

$18.00

Kakiage

$15.00

To-kibi Tempura

$14.00

Tako Kimuchi

$18.00Out of stock

Ika Shiokouji

$22.00

Okaki Ball

$18.00

Miso Duck

$26.00Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$15.00

Takoyaki

$13.00

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00Out of stock

Greens & Salads

Romain Miso Salad

$15.00

Japanese Garden

$16.00

Salad Special

$20.00

Fish

Zuke Maguro

$24.00

5pc Akami bluefin tuna, tamari soy sauce, real wasabi

Salmon

$18.00

Chutoro Bluefin Tuna

$28.00

Toro Bluefin Tuna

$32.00

Mackerol

$15.00

Entree's & Grill

Rib-Eye

$49.00

Filet Mignon

$56.00

Kakuni

$45.00

Madai Sea Bream

$38.00Out of stock

Yuan Salmon

$29.00Out of stock

PARI PARI

$29.00

Gin Walnut Prawns

$27.00

Entree Special

$25.00

Desserts

Choc-waffle

$12.00

Green Tea Tiramisu

$12.00

Earl Grey Panda Cotta

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

made with Japanese winter squash, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg ginger. garnished with blackberry puree, raspberries/black berries, creme fresh and candied pepitas

Out of stock

Sides

Mocheese

$5.00

Green beans tempura

$7.00

Mashed potato

$7.00

Roasted veggies

$7.00

Koshi Rice

$4.00

Promo

Khrista Promo

Halloween Promo

Dentistry Party

Ika-Oka-Tako Sampler

$180.00

Uni Chutoro Special

$30.00

3pc Chutoro

$20.00

Scallop Kakiage

$15.00

Shrimp Kakiage

$15.00

Miso Salad

$15.00

x4 Volcano

x2 Ika Shiakoji

x1 Beef Carpaccio

x4 Green tempura

Shareables

$168.00

Petite Kakuni

$22.00

Yuan Salmon

$29.00

Walnut Prawns

$29.00

Miso Duck

$26.00

Choc-waffle

$12.00

Green Tea Tiramisu

$12.00

Earl Grey Panda Cotta

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

made with Japanese winter squash, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg ginger. garnished with blackberry puree, raspberries/black berries, creme fresh and candied pepitas

Out of stock

Birthday Dinner

x4 Shishito

x4 Takoyaki

x5 Okaki ball

x5 Kakiage

Passed Apps

$240.00

Personal Salad

Rib Eye

Kakuni

Yuan Salmon

Dinner tab

$656.00

Wine

Gls Verdicchio, Monte Schiavo

$13.00

Gls Riesling, Pierre Sparr

$13.00

Gls Pinot Grigio, Vigneti del Sole

$14.00

Gls Grüner Veltliner, Laurenz

$13.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc, Bernard Griffin

$14.00

Gls Vermentino, Parpinello

$15.00

Gls Chardonnay, Michel Barraud

$14.00

Gls Chardonnay, Harken

$15.00

Btl Verdicchio, Monte Schiavo

$60.00

Btl Riesling, Pierre Sparr

$55.00

Btl Pinot Grigio, Vigneti del Sole

$65.00

Btl Grüner Veltliner, Laurenz

$60.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Bernard Griffin

$62.00

Btl Vermentino, Parpinello

$70.00

Btl Michel Barraud, Chardonnay

$66.00

Btl Harken, Chardonnay

$55.00

Gls Pinot Noir, Rainstorm

$15.00

Gls Pinot Noir, Bonaccorsi

$14.00

Gls Sangiovese, Orcia

$18.00

Gls Nebbiolo, La Morra

$21.00

Gls Matthew Fritz, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Gls Bound&det. Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Gls Red Blend, Cider Cone

$14.00

GlsZinfandel, Green & Red

$15.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Rainstorm

$65.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Bonaccorsi

$65.00

Btl Sangiovese, Orcia

$95.00

Btl Nebbiolo, La Morra

$110.00

Btl Matthew Fritz, Cabernet Sauvignon,

$65.00

Btl Bound Determined, Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Btl Red Blend, Cider Cone

$66.00

Btl Zinfandel, Green & Red

$75.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Beer, Bottles, & Sake

Kolsh Canyon Club

$8.00

Canyon Club IPA

$9.00

Cowboy Sake | 750ml

$32.00

N/A Bev & Libations

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Acqua Panna Still Water

$8.00

Coke

$7.00

Sprite

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Hot Tea

$7.00

Ice Tea

$7.00

Melon & Tonic

$9.00

Blossom Water

$9.00

Tonic

$5.00

Jiandong Palmer

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

