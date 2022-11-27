Kaosamai Thai 404 North 36th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Phad Thai
Phad See Iew
Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Golden brown egg roll wrappers stuffed with vegetables and served with plum sauce. (10 pcs)

Fresh Rolls With Prawns

$10.00

Rice Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, green leaf, cilantro and prawns wrapped in rice paper. Served with house hoisin sauce.(6 pcs)

Fresh Rolls With Tofu

$9.00

Cucumber, spinach, tofu, and bean sprouts wrapped in rice paper. Served with house hoisin sauce. (6 pcs)

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish. (5 pcs)

Chicken Potstickers

$9.00

Ground chicken, cabbage, chives, garlic, sweet tangy ginger sauce. (8 pcs)

Garlic Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings marinated in soy garlic sauce and Thai spices and deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce. (7 pcs)

Giow Tawt (Crab Rangoon)

$10.00

Crab meat and cream cheese mixture wrapped in a won ton and deep fried. Served with plum sauce. (7 pcs)

Salads

Larb Gai

$14.00

Minced chicken, rice powder, onion, and mint tossed in a chili lime juice vinaigrette. Served with greens.

Neau Nam Tok

$17.00

Sirloin Steak, rice powder, onion, and mint tossed in a chili lime juice vinaigrette. Served with greens.

Mango Salad

$14.00

Shredded mango, toasted coconut, green onion, red onion, peanuts, and cilantro tossed sweet and spicy lime vinaigrette.

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean and ground peanuts pounded in a spicy lime juice vinaigrette.

Soups & Noodle Soups

Tom Yum

$14.00

Hot and sour soup with chili paste, Thai Trinity spices, onion, mushroom, tomato, in light broth.

Tom Kah

$15.00

Hot and sour soup with chili paste, carrot, onion, mushrooms, Thai Trinity spices in a coconut milk broth.

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Ground pork and prawn filled wontons and BBQ pork slices in a light broth. (Egg Noodle add $3)

Guay Tiow Bed (Duck Noodle Soup)

$19.00

Rice noodles and roasted duck in a rich broth topped with green onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, fried garlic.

Guay Tiow Tom Yum (Tom Yum Noodle Soup)

$14.00

Hot and sour soup with rice noodles, green onion, cilantro, garlic, peanuts and bean sprouts.

Guay Tiow Veg (Vegetarian Noodle Soup)

$14.00

Rice noodle in a clear vegetable broth with tofu and vegetables. Sub Chicken for Tofu +$2

Noodle Dishes

Phad Thai

$15.00

Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in Phad Thai sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

Phad Thai Tamarind Sauce

$15.00

Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in a Tamarind sauce, topped with ground peanuts.

Phad See Iew

$15.00

Wide rice Noodle stir fried with egg, broccoli, carrot and cabbage in sweet soy sauce.

Phad Kee Mow

$15.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, onions and Thai sweet basil in a chili in oil sauce.

Ba Me Hang

$15.00

Fresh egg noodles with garlic, peanuts, spinach, bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro. Served with our homemade BBQ Pork.

Mama Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried Mama egg noodles with mixed vegetables and egg.

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice stir fried with egg and mixed vegetables.

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice stir fried with egg, curry powder, cashews, pineapple and mixed vegetables.

Crab Fried Rice

$20.00

Rice stir fried with crab meat, egg, onion, celery and tomato.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, and Thai basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Rice stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, pineapple and cashew nuts.

Curry Dishes

Duck Curry (Gang Ped Bed)

$19.00

Roast duck, tomato, pineapple, Thai basil, and bell peppers in a rich red coconut curry.

Red Curry

$15.00

Red curry with bamboo shoots, Thai basil and bell pepper. Cannot be made vegan

Panang Curry

$15.00

Panang curry with lime leaf, Thai basil and bell pepper. Cannot be made vegan.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Yellow curry with potato, tomato and onion.

Pumpkin Curry

$15.00

Red curry with Thai pumpkin, Thai basil and bell pepper. Cannot be made vegan

Green Curry

$15.00

Green curry with bamboo shoots, Thai basil and bell pepper. Cannot be made vegan

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Specialties

Ginger Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried chicken with ginger, bell pepper, onion, mushroom and pineapple.

Phad Prik Khing Prawns

$19.00

Flash fried green beans, bell pepper, onion, stir fried with prik khing curry sauce topped with lime leaves.

Cashew Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, green beans, celery, and bell pepper.

Swimming Rama

$15.00

Sautéed spinach, bean sprouts and garlic with your choice of chicken or tofu, topped with peanut sauce.

Eggplant Special

$15.00

Stir fried Chinese eggplant, your choice of protein (or veggies), bell pepper, onion, and basil.

Garlic Pepper

$15.00

Your choice of protein (or veggies) stir fried with garlic, black pepper and mixed vegetables.

Phad Bai Kaprao Kai Dow

$16.00

Ground chicken stir fried with green bean, bell pepper, and onion. Served over Jasmine rice and topped with a fried sunny side up egg.

Kaosamai Curry Seafood

$22.00

Prawns, scallops, and mussel stir fried with egg, celery, onion, and bell peppers in a yellow curry sauce.

Volcano Chicken

$15.00

Deep fried tempura battered chicken, with steamed broccoli, cabbage and carrots with homemade volcano sauce.

Gai Yang

$18.00

Whole Cornish Game Hen marinated with herbs and spices barbequed Thai Style. Served with sticky rice. Please allow 20-25 mins cooking time.

Moo Yang

$17.00

Pork marinated in Thai herbs and spices then grilled. Served with sticky rice and nam jim jaew. Please allow 15-20 minutes for this dish to come off the grill.

Seasonal Specialties

Nam Khao Tod

$16.00

Crispy Fried Rice with house cured pork sausage, peanuts, ginger, onion, with greens

Sai Oua (Thai Spicy Sausage)

Sai Oua (Thai Spicy Sausage)

$12.00Out of stock

Northern Thai Sausage mixed with red curry paste & herbs. Served with fresh vegetables and ginger.

Curry Puff

$9.00

Taro Fritter

$9.00

Short Rib Massaman

$25.00

Lemongrass Chili Tilapia

$25.00

Crispy Duck Salad

$25.00

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Chicken

$7.00

Steamed Tofu

$6.00

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Peanut Sauce (L)

$4.50

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Wide Noodle

$3.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Soy Sauce

$1.00

House Hoisin/Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Thin Rice Noodle

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.00

French Press Hot Drinks

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$4.00

Mocktails

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cocktails

Kaosa-Mai Tai

$14.00

Don Q Gold, Malibu, Orgeat, Falernum, Butterfly Flower syrup

Aroy-D

$14.00

Mischief Vodka, Giffard’s Lychee liqueur, lime, Lychee fruit

Long Thailand

$12.00

Spiced Rum, Baileys, Thai tea, cream, coconut flake

Thai 5 Star

$14.00

Del Maguey Mezcal, Tamarind, Cointreau, Thai Bird Chili, Fire Water Bitters

Thai-Rish Coffee

$12.00

Jameson, Kahlua, Grind liqueur, Thai coffee, cream, coconut flake

Thai Collins

$11.00

Mischief Gin, Trinity simple, lime

Thai One On

$11.00

Jack Daniels, Thai basil, mint, lime, vanilla

Bangkok Mule

$12.00

Mischief Vodka, house ginger beer, lime

Hai Tang

$14.00

Pine "Apple" Cider

$14.00

Half Tray Salad

1/2 Tray Papaya Salad

$50.00

1/2 Tray Mango Salad

$50.00

1/2 Tray Yum Salad (Tofu, Chicken, Pork)

$60.00

1/2 Tray Larb Gai

$60.00

1/2 Tray Neau Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)

$75.00

Half Tray Noodle/Rice

1/2 Tray Pad Thai

$65.00

1/2 Tray Pad See Ew

$65.00

1/2 Tray Pad Kee Mao

$65.00

1/2 Tray Be Me Hang

$65.00

1/2 Tray Phad Bai Kaprao Kai Dow

$70.00

1/2 Tray Fried Rice

$65.00

Half Tray Stir Fry

1/2 Tray Basil Stir-Fry

$65.00

1/2 Tray Ginger Stir-fry

$65.00

1/2 Tray Cashew Chicken

$65.00

Half Tray Curries

1/2 Tray Yellow Curry

$65.00

1/2 Tray Red Curry

$65.00

1/2 Tray Panang Curry

$65.00

1/2 Tray Pineapple Curry

$65.00

Full App Trays

Spring Rolls 100 pcs

$80.00

Chicken Potsticker 100 pcs

$85.00

Giow Tawt 75 pcs

$85.00

Chicken Satay 30 skewers

$70.00

Fresh Roll w/ Prawns 60 pcs (20 rolls)

$90.00

Fresh Roll w/ Tofu 60 pcs (20 rolls)

$80.00

Garlic Wings 45pcs

$60.00

Full Salad Trays

Full Tray Steamed Vegetables

$45.00

Full Tray Papaya Salad

$95.00

Full Tray Mango Salad

$95.00

Full Tray Yum Salad (Tofu, Chicken, Pork)

$110.00

Full Tray Larb Gai

$110.00

Full Tray Neau Nam Tok (Grilled Beef Salad)

$125.00

Full Noodle Trays

Full Tray Pad Thai

$125.00

Full Tray Pad See Ew

$125.00

Full Tray Pad Kee Mao

$125.00

Full Tray Ba Me Hang

$125.00

Full Stir Fry Trays

Full Tray Phad Bai Kaprao Kai Dow

$135.00

Full Tray Basil Stir Fry

$125.00

Full Tray Ginger Stir Fry

$125.00

Full Tray Cashew Chicken

$130.00

Full Tray Curries

Full Tray Yellow Curry

$125.00

Full Tray Red Curry

$125.00

Full Tray Panang Curry

$125.00

Full Tray Pineapple Curry

$125.00

Full Rice Trays

Full Tray Jasmine Rice

$50.00

Full Tray Brown Rice

$50.00

Full Tray Half & Half (Jasmine/Brown Rice)

$60.00

Full Tray Curry Fried Rice

$125.00

Full Tray Basil Fried Rice

$125.00

Full Tray Fried Rice

$125.00

Catering Add Ons

Disposable Warmers and Stands

$20.00

Serving Utensils (Set of 4)

$3.50

Serving Tongs (Set of 4)

$3.00

Paper Plates and Utensils (Set of 25)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Seattle staple that has been serving our community since 2001. Women and Immigrant owned, come have a seat at our table.

Location

404 North 36th Street, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

