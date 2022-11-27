Kaosamai Thai 404 North 36th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A Seattle staple that has been serving our community since 2001. Women and Immigrant owned, come have a seat at our table.
Location
404 North 36th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
No Reviews
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant