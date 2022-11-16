Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Kapa Hale

198 Reviews

$$

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102

Honolulu, HI 96816

Order Again

Popular Items

Da Kahala Shuffle

Dessert

$11.00

Chocolate & Kahlua Mud Pie, Kona Coffee Syrup, Oreo Crust

NY Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ume, Shiso

Thanksgiving Treats (Wednesday, 11/23, Pick-Up Only11am-9pm)

ThankFULL Bento (11am-4pm)

$20.00

Pipikaula Shortrib, Smoked Turkey Long Rice, Lomi Lomi Tomato, Yuzu Japanese Potato Salad, Rice

$55.00

Chocolate Kahlua Mudpie, Oreo Crust, Kahlua Whipped Cream, Coffee Syrup

Apple Crumble Cheesecake (Whole)

$55.00
$20.00

House Made Pumpkin Loaf

$20.00

House Made Cornbread

$12.00
$12.00
$14.00

Lilikoi Honey Buttah (4oz)

$5.00

Guava Whipped Buttah (4oz)

$5.00

Fresh Cranberry Sambal (8oz)

$10.00

KH Pickles (Hawaii Farmers) (8oz)

$10.00

KH Cucumber Kimchi (8oz)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District. Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands. Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.

4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu, HI 96816

