Restaurant info

Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District. Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands. Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.