Asian Fusion
Kapa Hale
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District. Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands. Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102, Honolulu, HI 96816
