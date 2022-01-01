Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kapow Kitchen Boothscorner

review star

No reviews yet

1362 naamans creek road

Garnet valley, PA 19060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Kapow Roll
Vegetable Spring Rolls

Small Bites

Thai Guy"s Wings

$14.00Out of stock

(8pcs) Crispy Wings Sautéed In The “Thai Guy’s Chili Sauce” P.S If You Love Our Sauce….Take One Home Today!

Crab Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Herbs, Real Crab, And Panko Flakes Fried And Topped With A Thai Sriracha Aioli And Cilantro. Two Crab balls total

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.00

(4pcs) A blend of fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions with a hint of seasoning, wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap

Kapow Roll

$6.00

Our Famous Egg Roll: Stir-Fried Turkey, Shrimp, Crab, And Veggies Hand Rolled Into An Egg Roll. Served With A Side Of Delicious Thai Guy’s Chili Sauce. #1 Seller

Buddha Bellies

$10.00

Hand Press Dumplings Stuffed With Water-Chestnuts, Turkey, Shrimp, And Veggies And Served With A Side Our House Made Dumpling Sauce

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Egg, Tofu, And Protein In A House-Made Tamarind Sauce. Topped With Bean Sprouts, Scallions, & Peanuts (Optional).

Drunken Noodles

$13.00

Pad Khi Mao Or “Drunken Noodles” Is A Classic Thai Dish. We Stir-Fry Vegetables With Broad, Tender Rice Noodles In A Spicy, Savory Sauce. It’s Hearty And Deliciously Textured! *Spicy* Cannot below Level 2

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Translates To Stir-Fried Thick Rice Noodles, Broccoli, And Carrots In A Soy Sauce. It Is An Extremely Popular Thai Street Food Meal. Indulge Yourself With Ours! Add Veggie, Tofu, Chicken $1, Steak $2, Shrimp $2.5, Crab $3

Fried Rice

$13.00

Woked Rice, Eggs, Bell Peppers, Snow Peas, And Bean Sprouts In Thai Guy’s Stir Fry Sauce. Topped With Fresh Cucumbers And Cilantro.

Teriyaki Noodle

$11.50

Woked pineapples, onions, carrots, zucchini, squash, broccoli ,egg noodles and than topped with sesame seeds & cilantro

Lo-Pow Mein

$12.00

Stir-fried egg noodles in our garlic chili stir-fry with bell peppers, cabbage, snow peas, onions, carrots and topped with cilantro/sesame seeds.

Rice Bowls

Honey Chicken

$13.00

Lightly Battered Boneless Breast Fried And Then Tossed In Chef’s Homemade Honey Sauce. Topped With Scallions, Cilantro, And Sesame Seeds.

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Wok Fresh Vegetables In Teriyaki Sauce Topped With Cilantro.

Panang Curry Bowl

$14.00

Spicy And Creamy Panang Curry With Zucchini, Squash, And Thai Basil. *Spicy* Add Veggie, Tofu, Chicken $1, Steak $2, Shrimp $2.5, Crab $3

Huli Huli Bowl

$12.00

Hawaiian Teriyaki stir-fry With Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Onions, And Pineapples Topped With Sesame Seeds. Choose your protein below.

Seoul Bowl

$12.00

Korean Style BBQ Paired With Kimchi And Topped With Korean Sauce, Sesame Seeds, And Scallions. Choose your protein below. Fyi its best with steak

Soups

Our Buddha Belly Dumplings Bathed In A Thai Chicken Stock With Cilantro, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, And Cabbage. *Contains Gluten*

Thai Noodle Pho

$9.00

Thailand’s Version Of Pho From Their Vietnamese Neighbors. Thin Or Thick Rice Noodles In Our Homemade Thai Chicken Broth With Scallions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, And Thai Herbs. Add Chicken, Tofu, Steak $1, Shrimp $1.5, Crab $3

Buddha Belly Soup

$10.00

Our buddha belly dumplings bathed in a Thai chicken stock with cilantro, scallions, bean sprouts, and cabbage | Contains Gluten

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

$5.00Out of stock

Thailand’s Version Of Hot And Sour Soup. Hot And Sour Lemongrass Broth With Bell Peppers, Onions, And Mushrooms. Topped With Cilantro. With Chicken $5 Or Shrimp $6

tacos

Two Tacos served on Flour tortillas

Kimchi Tacos

$10.00

Grilled Korean BBQ Steak Topped With Kimchi, Scallions, And Cilantro.

Veggie Bomb Tacos

$10.00

Sautéed Mixed Veggies In Teriyaki Sauce.

Sunset Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Topped With Pineapples, Scallions, Cilantro, And Delicious Asian Slaw.

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Crispy Flounder topped with our famous Asian slaw and cilantro

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Quiet Hawaiian Tea

Green Tea

Vietmanese Coffee

Special

Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Bubble Teas

Available Friday and Saturday only. An incredibly unique looking beverage, Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature “bubbles” - yummy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.

Bubble Teas

Refreshing Tea

Sides

Buddha Belly Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Stir-Fry

$0.75

Pad Thai Sauce

$0.75

Crab Sauce

$0.75

White Rice

$3.00

Kimchi 12 ounces

$6.00

Specials

Crispy Fish Baos

$12.00Out of stock

Crabby Rangoon

$10.00

Honey Shrimp

Out of stock

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

Out of stock

Honey Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kapow Kitchen is the next evolution in quick-service restaurants. In response to the on-the-go lifestyles many of us lead, Kapow Kitchen brings gourmet, Asian & Pacific Rim cuisine to consumers in a to-go format, proving it’s the fresh ingredient, flavorful alternative to traditional over-processed, fast-food restaurants. At Kapow Kitchen, we believe relying on fresh, natural ingredients allows us to prepare healthy, flavorful food, with a side of great service. Our menu is comprised of flavors from Chef Wit’s home country of Thailand, as well as broader Southeast Asian & Pacific influences. We like to experiment with traditional Thai recipes, serving innovative dishes, with a Southeast Asian twist. Whether it’s a visit to the Kapow Kitchen at Booth’s Corner Farmers Market, or a quick bite at our Kapow Food Truck, try our unique take on quick-service Asian cuisine.

Website

Location

1362 naamans creek road, Garnet valley, PA 19060

Directions

Gallery
Kapow Kitchen image
Kapow Kitchen image
Kapow Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Americana Asian Kitchen - Garnet Valley
orange star4.6 • 292
1104 Naamans Creek Rd Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View restaurantnext
Mexican Post
orange star4.2 • 1,201
3100 Naamans Road Wilmington, DE 19810
View restaurantnext
Stanley's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2038 Foulk Rd Wilmington, DE 19810
View restaurantnext
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
orange starNo Reviews
16 Wilmington West Chester Pike Chadds Ford, PA 19317
View restaurantnext
Foodie Farms
orange starNo Reviews
1800 FOULK ROAD WILMINGTON, DE 19810
View restaurantnext
Spread Bagelry Glen Mills
orange starNo Reviews
513 Wilmington West Chester Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garnet valley

Americana Asian Kitchen - Garnet Valley
orange star4.6 • 292
1104 Naamans Creek Rd Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garnet valley
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston