Kappo Sui Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

20070 Santa Ana Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Special - Board

Vinegared Jelly Fish & Seaweed　クラゲと若布の酢の物

$10.00

Stir Frying Lotus Root with Cod Roe　蓮根の明太子炒め

$14.00

Simmered Eel＆ Egg　うなぎの玉締め

$15.00

Fried Shrimp Ball　海老しんじょう

$12.00

Seared Beef 　牛たたき

$30.00

Deep Fried Stuffed Lotus Root 蓮根の挟み揚げ

$14.00

Komochi Kombu

$18.00

Kaki butter

$15.00

Special - Grilled

Scallop　ほたて

$13.00

Salted Grilled Chicken　若鶏の塩焼き

$10.00

Grilled Sweet Shrimp　甘海老焼き　3 pcs

$18.50

Smelt Fish　ししゃも　5 pcs

$10.00

Salted Pacific Saury　さんまの塩焼き　2 pcs

$10.00

Shishito Pepper　ししとうの油焼き　7 pcs

$7.00

Eggplant　茄子の油焼き　2 pcs

$6.00

Special - Ala Carte

Monkfish Liver 　あん肝

$12.00

Homemade Crab Croquette 自家製かにクリームコロッケ

$14.00

Fried Oyster カキフライ　3 pcs

$12.00

Maitake Mushroom Tempra 舞茸の天ぷら

$8.00

Pork Cutlet 　黒豚ロースカツ

$14.00

Omelette with Cod Roe 　明太子オムレツ

$12.00

Spicy Konjac Yam Cake　コンニャクの辛煮

$6.00

Chicken Teriyaki　チキン照り焼き

$18.00

Beef Teriyaki　ビーフ照り焼き

$27.00

Starter

Edamame　枝豆

$5.00

Pickled Daikon with Yuzu 　大根の柚香漬け

$7.50

Shredded Yam 　山芋千切り

$10.00

Chilled Tofu　冷奴

$6.00

Dinner Salad

Spinach Salad　ほうれん草サラダ

$10.00

Spinach Salad　ほうれん草サラダ（S）

$8.00

Salmon-Skin Salad　サーモンスキンサラダ

$10.00

Cabbage Salad　キャベツサラダ

$4.50

Green Salad　グリーンサラダ

$4.50

Grilled

Wagyu Grade A5 和牛リブアイロール　

$70.00

Chicken Wings　手羽塩焼き

$9.00

Salted Duck 　合鴨塩焼き

$16.00

Butterfish with Soy Sauce　銀だら幽庵焼き

$16.00

Salted Mackerel　鯖塩焼き

$12.50

Yellowtail Collar 　はまちかま塩焼き

$20.00

King Mackerel 　ほっけ一夜干し

$13.00

Simmered

Sweet Soy Sauce Taro 　小芋田舎煮

$7.50

Fried Mochi &Grated Daikon　揚げ餅おろし煮

$11.00

Deep Fried

Softshell Crab　ソフトシェルクラブ

$15.50

Shrimp Tempra　海老天ぷら

$12.00

Lotus Root Tempra 　蓮根天ぷら　5 pcs

$10.00

Kisu Tempra　きす天ぷら　5 pcs

$12.00

Agedashi Dofu　揚げ出し豆腐　4 pcs

$7.50

Chicken Karaage　 鶏唐揚げ

$10.00

Steamed

Steamed Ume 梅蒸し

$8.00

Crab Dumpling 　かにしゅうまい

$10.50

Includes 3 pieces

Steamed Cod with Yam　白身魚のとろろ蒸し

$13.50

Sake Clam Soup　あさりの酒蒸し

$14.00

Garlic Clam Soup　あさりニンニク炒め

$14.00

Spicy Garlic Clam Soup　辛いあさりニンニク炒め　

$15.00

Noodle & Rice

Inaniwa Udon COLD 　稲庭うどん　冷

$15.00

Inaniwa Udon HOT　 稲庭うどん　温

$13.50

Zaru Soba COLD　ざるそば

$12.00

Kake Soba HOT　かけそば

$12.00

Cold Soba with Yam　冷やしとろろそば

$15.00

Cold Soba with Yam　冷やしとろろそば （大）

$18.00

Eel Box　うな重

$26.00

Rice Porridge　雑炊

$14.00

Rice with Soup　お茶漬け

$11.00

Stemed White Rice　ご飯

$2.00

Rice Ball　おにぎり

$4.00

Grilled Rice Ball　焼おにぎり

$5.00

Shiso Rice しそご飯

$6.00

Miso Soup　味噌汁

$2.00

Miso Soup with Clam　あさりの味噌汁

$8.00

Sushi Roll

CA Roll カリフォルニアロール

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll スパイシーツナロール

$10.50

Crunchy Roll　クランチーロール

$11.00

Spider Roll　スパイダーロール

$15.50

Salmon Skin Roll　サーモンスキンロール

$9.00

Cucumber Roll　カッパ巻き

$7.00

Mackerel Box Sushi　バッテラ

$14.00

Inari　いなり

$3.00

side order Inari 2pcs

Hand Roll

CA Hand-Roll　カリフォルニア手巻き

$5.00

Spicy Tuna Hand-Roll スパイシーツナ手巻き

$8.00

Crunchy Hand-Roll　クランチーロール

$8.50

Spider Hand-Roll　スパイダーハンドロール　2 pcs

$15.50

Salmon Skin Hand-Roll　サーモンスキンロール

$6.00

Cucumber Hand-Roll　カッパ手巻き

$4.00

Nigiri Sushi and Sashimi

Sea Urchin Sushi　うに寿司

$20.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi 生うに

$27.00

Sweetshrimp Sushi　甘海老寿司

$14.00

Sweetshrimp Sashimi 甘海老刺身　3 pcs

$18.50

3cps

Salmon Sushi 　サーモン寿司

$8.50

Salmon Sahimi　サーモン刺身

$18.00

5pcs

Freshwater Eel Sushi　うなぎ寿司

$10.00

Dinner Combination

Chicken Teriyaki with CA Roll チキン照り焼き＆CA Roll

$27.95

Chicken Teriyaki with Tempra チキン照り焼き＆天ぷら

$27.95

Chicken Teriyaki with Small Udon チキン照り焼き＆小うどん

$21.00

Beef Teriyaki with CA Roll ビーフ照り焼き＆CA Roll

$30.95

Beef Teriyaki with Tempra ビーフ照り焼き＆天ぷら

$30.95

Beef Teriyaki with Small Udon ビーフ照り焼き＆小うどん

$30.00

Soft Drink

Iced Tea 　アイスティー

$3.50

Oolong Tea　烏龍茶

$3.50

Iced Green Tea　緑茶　冷

$3.50

Calpico　カルピコ

$3.50

Coke　コカ･コーラ

$3.00

Diet Coke　ダイエット･コーク

$3.00

Sprite　スプライト

$3.00

Club Soda　クラブソーダ

$2.50

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream　Green Tea　餅アイス抹茶

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream　Strawberry 　餅アイスいちご

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream　Mango　餅アイスマンゴー

$4.00

+Add Charge+

Add Charge $0.50

$0.50

Add Charge $1.00

$1.00

Add Charge $2.50

$2.50

Add Charge $3.50

$3.50

Add Charge $4.00

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20070 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

