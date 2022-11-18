Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaprao Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sen Yai Hang
Grilled Corn
Thai Cashew Nut Gai

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Singha

Singha

$4.50
Chang

Chang

$4.50
Saporro

Saporro

$4.50
Andy Gator

Andy Gator

$4.50
Jonboat

Jonboat

$4.50
Dogfish head

Dogfish head

$4.50
Night Swim

Night Swim

$4.50
Free dive

Free dive

$4.50

Daily special

Thai Suki Pork

Thai Suki Pork

$13.29

Spicy Lv. 1 Sesame egg drop soup cooked with marinated tender pork and mixed vegetables napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro come with potato noodles ( glass noodles )

Small plate

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$6.99

Grilled Corn Thai street style with curry butter, and sprinkled chive.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.29

Battered shrimp with toasted coconut flake topped with sliced almonds, pepper and citrus cream sauce.

Crispy Rice ball

Crispy Rice ball

$5.99

Spicy Lv 2 Crispy rice ball served with green onions, white onions, roasted peanut, fresh ginger, sweet coconut flake and ginger sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.99

Cabbage, carrots, mushroom, mung bean noodles.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.50

Fried Firm Tofu

Spicy Laab Pork Rinds

Spicy Laab Pork Rinds

$4.50

Spicy Lv 1 Homemade crispy fried pork rinds with spicy seasoning

Mi Hang or Noodle bowls

Sen Yai Hang

Sen Yai Hang

$13.29

Thai style big rice noodles topped with cabbage, ground peanuts, green onions, ground pork, tofu, pickled radish and pork rinds.

Mi Hang Braised Beef

Mi Hang Braised Beef

$13.79

Thai style egg noodles topped with, Braised Beef, green onions, pickled radish, Homemade pickled daikon and carrot.

Mi Hang Moo Dang

Mi Hang Moo Dang

$13.29

Thai style egg noodles topped with cabbage, ground peanuts, green onions, red charsiu pork, pickled radish.

Mi Hang Ground Pork

Mi Hang Ground Pork

$13.29

Thai style egg noodles topped with cabbage, ground peanuts, green onions, cilantro, ground pork, tofu, pickled radish, pork rinds.

Mi Hang Tofu

Mi Hang Tofu

$12.99

Thai style egg noodles topped with cabbage, ground peanuts, green onions, pickled radish and Fried tofu.

Mi Hang Chicken Cashew nut

Mi Hang Chicken Cashew nut

$12.99

Chunks of (chili garlic glazed fried chicken tender) with cashews, sliced bell peppers & onions, served with wonton noodles.

Noodle Soup

Goy teow Nua Toon

Goy teow Nua Toon

$13.79

Soy and Thai spiced chicken broth with tender braised beef, tofu, scallions, cabbage, pickle pepper, pickle radish, ground peanuts and egg noodles.

Pork Goy teow

Pork Goy teow

$13.29

Soy and Thai spiced chicken broth with ground pork, tofu, scallions, cabbage, pickle pepper, pickle radish, ground peanuts and wonton noodles.

Tomyum MooDang

Tomyum MooDang

$12.99

Thai spicy & sour chicken broth with peanuts, Charsiu Pork ,scallions, cabbage, pickled radish, dried shrimp, pork rinds, Rice noodles.

Goyteow Tom Yum

Goyteow Tom Yum

$12.99

Thai spicy & sour chicken broth with peanuts, ground pork, , scallions, cabbage, pickled radish, dried shrimp, pork rinds, tofu and rice noodles.

Rice dish

Kao Moo Dang

Kao Moo Dang

$12.50

Thai charsiu pork topped with homemade toasted sesame sauce, served with jasmine rice pickle and pickle daikon.

Kao Nue Toon

Kao Nue Toon

$13.29

Tender beef braised in Thai style sauce served with jasmine rice topped with pickled daikon and green beans.

Thai Cashew Nut Gai

Thai Cashew Nut Gai

$12.50

Chunks of (chili garlic glazed fried chicken tender) with cashews, sliced bell peppers & onions, served with Jasmine rice and pickle daikon.

Red curry Nua Toon

Red curry Nua Toon

$13.79

Spicy Lv2 Thai style red curry served with jasmine rice topped with braised beef, green onions, pickle shallot, pickle pepper.

Red curry Gai Tod

Red curry Gai Tod

$13.29

Spicy Lv2 Thai style red curry served with jasmine rice topped with Fried chicken tender, green onions, pickle daikon & carrot, and coconut flake.

Kids

Kids Mi Hang

Kids Mi Hang

$6.99

Egg noodle mixed with garlic sauce

Kids Egg Noodle Soup

Kids Egg Noodle Soup

$6.99

Egg noodle in soy broth made from chicken.

Side

Pickle daikon & Carrot

Pickle daikon & Carrot

$2.99
Thai Chill oil

Thai Chill oil

$0.79
White Rice ( Jasmine )

White Rice ( Jasmine )

$2.99
1 Pc Grill Corn

1 Pc Grill Corn

$3.99
Hard boiled egg

Hard boiled egg

$1.49
Chips Wonton Strips

Chips Wonton Strips

$0.99
Noodles

Noodles

$3.00

Wonton soup

$3.79
Jasmine Green tea ( Bag 600g )

Jasmine Green tea ( Bag 600g )

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

NOT YOUR TYPICAL THAI Laid back country style street food

Website

Location

14286 Beach Blvd. Suite 26, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kairos Juices
orange starNo Reviews
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204 Jacksonville, FL 32246
View restaurantnext
MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Truck Stop Cafe - 13410 Sutton Park Drive South
orange starNo Reviews
13410 Sutton Park Drive South Jacksonville, FL 32224
View restaurantnext
Monkey's Uncle Jax Beach - 1728 N. 3rd st.
orange starNo Reviews
1728 N. 3rd st. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH
orange star4.3 • 377
592 Marsh Landing Parkway Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville Beach
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston