- Home
- /
- Karahi Boys - Ajax - 259 Kingston Road East
Karahi Boys - Ajax 259 Kingston Road East
No reviews yet
259 Kingston Road East
Ajax, CN L1Z 1A3
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Takeout Special Deals
- Deal 1- For 2-3 People$46.99
Half Chicken karahi Choose from three of our most popular karahis Kboys, Potohari or Charsi ( kboys or potohari- make it boneless for additioal $2.99), 1 small chicken biryani, 2 plain naans, small salad, raita.Add 2 kababs to your deal for $7.99
- Deal 2- For 4-6 People$69.99
Full Chicken Karahi Choose from three of our most popularkarahis Kboys, Potohari or Charsi- 2 small Chicken Dum Biryanis,- 4 Plain Naans, large Salad & large Raita- 4 Hot Gulab Jamuns- Add 4 Kababs (Chicken or Beef) to your Deal for $15.99
Speciality Dishes
- Beef Kebab Karahi$27.99
Kabab is cooked in tandoor first and then sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked in fresh tomatoes, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Spice Level- Mild to medium.
- Khara Keema$27.99
Minced beef cooked to perfection in karahi with fresh whole spices and tomatoes. Medium spice level goes well with fresh onions and Tandoori Roti.
- Makhani Behari Boti Karahi$33.99
Behari boti (beef) is cooked in tandoor first and then sautéed with bell peppers and onions, cooked in fresh tomatoes, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Spice Level- Mild to medium.
- Beef Nihari$18.99
Nihari is a stew dish prepared using beef in a rich and delicious gravy using the slow-cooking method.
- Chicken Kebab Karahi$27.99
Chicken Karahis
- Half-KBoys Chicken Karahi$28.99
Tomato based, traditional Lahori styleMade with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spicesSpice level - medium to spicy
- Full-KBoys Chicken Karahi$46.99
- Half Potohari Chicken Karahi$28.99
Enjoy the bold & spicy flavors of Potohari Chicken Karahi, a classic dish from the Potohar region. This flavorful karahi features tender chicken cooked to perfection with a delicious Methi (fenugreek) base, whole tomatoes, cream, and fresh spices. The perfect combination of white and dark meat creates the perfect texture and taste that will leave you craving more. Enjoy the authentic taste of Potohar in every bite!
- Full Potohari Chicken Karahi$46.99
- Half Chitti Chicken Karahi$29.99
Kashmiri Karahi, full of flavours- true hidden gem. Made with yogurt, cream, coconut and fresh spices, no tomatoes, no red chillies . Spice level- mild.
- Full Chitti Chicken Karahi$47.99
- Half Charsi Chicken Karahi$28.99
One of the most popular karahis. Special in the Northern areas of Pakistan. Black pepper, whole tomatoes, whole green chillies. Dry masala at medium spice level.
- Full Charsi Chicken Karahi$46.99
- KBoys Boneless Chicken Karahi$30.99
- Potohari Boneless Chicken Karahi$30.99
- Chitti Boneless Chicken Karahi$31.99
Goat Karahis
- Half Namak Mandi Goat Karahi$44.99
Fresh goat, tomato based, traditional Lahori style, made with yogurt, tomatoes and fresh spices. Spice level medium to spicy.
- Full Namak Mandi Goat Karahi$74.99
- Half Potohari Goat Karahi$44.99
Fresh goat, methi (fenugreek) based with whole tomatoes, cream and fresh spices.
- Full Potohari Goat Karahi$74.99
- Half Charsi Goat Karahi$44.99
Fresh goat, tomatoes, green chilli with only salt and black pepper. Traditional karahi of Pakistan.
- Full Charsi Goat Karahi$74.99
Veg Karahi
- Moti Mehal Paneer Karahi$26.99
Cubes of fresh paneer, bell pepper and onions cooked in fresh tomatoes, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Mild to medium spice level.
- Gawal Mandi Chana Daal Karahi$17.99
One of our most famous dishes. Lahori style Chana Daal (split peas) cooked with butter and fresh in house spices. Medium spicy.
- Palak Paneer$16.99
Kashmiri Palak (Spinach) cooked in milk and cream, in house spices and onion tadka.
- Kboys Lahori Choley$13.99
Flavourful Chickpea curry is deliciously spiced, simmered until tender and infused with spices resulting in soft melt in the mouth chickpea gravy.
BBQ
- Aashik Chicken Seekh Kabab$17.99
Minced Chicken Kababs marinated with Kboys fresh spices, juicy and flavourful, cooked in tandoor. One order has 3 pieces, served on a hot platter with green chutney.
- Aashik Beef Seekh Kabab$18.99
Minced Beef Kababs marinated with Kboys fresh spices, juicy and flavourful, cooked in tandoor. One order has 3 pieces, served on a hot platter with green chutney.
- Shahi Malai Boti$18.99
White meat cubes of chicken breast cream based marination with our special in house recipe. Goes well with naan and chutney. Mild good for kids.
- Sultan Rahi Tikka Boti$17.99
5 pieces of bone in leg and thigh pieces marinated in our secret kboys masala and grilled to perfection for you. Traditional chicken boti. Medium spicy. Comes with green chutney. Great BBQ side dish. Goes well with naan or just on its own.
- Chicken Bihari Boti$18.99
Marinated in our fresh spices , chicken boneless dark meat is tenderized to break it down and cooked in tandoor so it melts in your mouth, served with tamarind sauce. Goes well with naan or just on its own as an appetizer.
- Beef Behari Boti$19.99
Marinated in our fresh spices, meat is tenderized to break it down and soften to cook perfectly so it melts in your mouth. It's grilled to make the outer layer a little crispy and served with tamarind sauce. Goes well with naan or just on its own as an appetizer.
- Paneer Tikka$17.99
Paneer is marinated with our in house spices. Grilled with bell pepper and onions on a skewer.
- Gosht Khor Platter$45.99
Mixed BBQ platter, 2 Chicken and 2 Beef Kabab, 4 piece Malai boti, 4 piece Tikka boti. Good for 4 people.
- Chapli Kabab$17.99
Rice
Naan (Breads)
- Plain Naan$3.49
House naan bread cooked in tandoor, not dairy free.
- Butter Naan$3.99
House naan bread cooked in tandoor and buttered, not dairy free.
- Till Wala Naan$4.99
House naan bread cooked in tandoor with sesame seeds and buttered, not dairy free.
- Garlic Naan$4.99
House naan bread cooked in tandoor with garlic, cilantro and buttered, not dairy free.
- Family Naan (KBoys Special)$8.49
Our special naan, comes on a stand soft and buttery, good for 1 to 2 ppl. Not dairy free.
- Tandoori Roti$3.49
Whole wheat, dairy free if without butter.
- Tandoori Roti With Butter$3.99
Tandoori roti with butter cooked in tandoor and buttered, not dairy free.
Sides
- Garden Salad
Freshly chopped Greens, Tomatoes and Onions. Just like summer in a bowl.
- Onion Salad$3.99
Onion rings, Lemon and chopped Green chilies, this simple yet classic salad is a great addition to your meal.
- Raita$4.99
Cool fresh yogurt mixed with diced vegetables, spices, and herbs. Perfect for balancing out spicy curries or rice.
- Extra Chutney$0.99
Drinks & Mocktails
- Mango Mojito$8.49
A sweet and refreshing treat, this tropical mocktail is made with freshly sliced mangoes, lime, and fragrant mint leaves.
- Lime Mojito$7.49
Regular or with black salt.
- Pina Colada$8.49
Layered with rich, creamy coconut and pineapple flavors, this fruity beverage will enhance your meals.
- Berry Pina Colada$8.99
Made with frozen berries and coconut, try our Berry Pina Colada for a fruity coconut twist.
- Strawberry Daquiri$8.49
Made with freshly frozen in-season strawberries, sugar, ice, and a bit of lime soda
- Mango Shake$9.49
- Kulfi Shake$10.49
- Lassi
Creamy, smooth, and delicious lassi is made with yogurt and water blended together into a frothy perfection.
- Pop$1.99
Sweet fizzy drinks, perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Perrier Sparkling Water$3.49
Enjoy fizzy goodness in fresh water without added calories and sugar.
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Barbican$4.99
- Karak Tea$4.99
- Pakola$3.49
Meetha
- Khoya Kheer$9.99
Pistachios and almonds on top, traditional rice pudding, cooked fresh in house, served in clay dish, most popular dessert.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$8.49
Fresh hot gajar ka halwa with khoya.
- Gulab Jamun Ice Cream$8.99
Hot gulab jamun with customers own choice of ice cream (Vanilla, Mango, Strawberry). Garnished with pistachios
- Gulab Jamun$5.99
- Kulfi Falooda$10.49
Catering
- Catering (20-25)$469.00
2 trays chicken karahi 1 tray chicken dum briyani 25 kababs 20 plain naan 1 small tray garden salad 2 small containers of raita
- Catering (40-45)$879.00
4 mid trays chicken karahi 2 deep trays chicken dum briyani 50 kababs 40 plaine naans 1 large shallow tray garden salad 4 containers of raita
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
259 Kingston Road East, Ajax, CN L1Z 1A3