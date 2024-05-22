Kboys Lahori Fish

$16.49

Lahori Fish is a truly inviting dish for seafood lovers. Our fish is marinated in a unique blend of spices and lemon juice, then coated in a deliciously seasoned in-house batter, and deep-fried in clean cooking oil until it reaches a crisp golden-brown exterior. The crunchy texture and fragrant spices used in this dish make it an absolute must-try for anyone who wants to experience the best of Lahori cuisine.