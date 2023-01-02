  • Home
KARAM CAFFE @POP Up SUITES Centennial Terrace 507 E Main

No reviews yet

507 E Main

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Cheese Brioche

Breakfast Bread

Croissants

Croissants

$2.00
Chocolate Croissaints

Chocolate Croissaints

$2.05
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.50
Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95
Tuxedo Bomb

Tuxedo Bomb

$7.55

Rich chocolate cake base topped with a milk chocolate and white chocolate dome, finished with chocolate.

Chocolate Molten bundt

$8.52Out of stock

Gourmet Chocolate Cookies

$2.50Out of stock
Macaroons

Macaroons

$3.50

Limoncello Cake

$7.59Out of stock
Chocolate Cake Mini

Chocolate Cake Mini

$9.99
White Coconut Cake Mini

White Coconut Cake Mini

$9.99
Carrot Cake Mini

Carrot Cake Mini

$9.99
Strawberry Cake Mini

Strawberry Cake Mini

$9.99
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$9.60
Key Lime Cake

Key Lime Cake

$9.60

Gourmet

Bacon Egg Cheese Brioche

Bacon Egg Cheese Brioche

$6.00

Chicken Bistro

$9.50Out of stock

Tuna Tramezzini

$7.50Out of stock
Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$7.50

Burger Sliders

$10.50Out of stock
Sausage Egg & Cheese Brioche

Sausage Egg & Cheese Brioche

$6.00

Fresh Egg, American cheese, tasty sausage patty, on Brioche bread

Lemon Wings

$12.50Out of stock

Steak rice bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Salads

Salmon Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Filet Beef Salad

$12.50Out of stock
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Candy

Bueno Bar

Bueno Bar

$1.20
KIND bar

KIND bar

$2.29
Hershey Bar

Hershey Bar

$1.49
Reese's

Reese's

$1.49
Kit Kat Bar

Kit Kat Bar

$1.49
Gum

Gum

$2.29

Mentos

$1.49Out of stock
Altoids

Altoids

$2.59
Spearmint Gum

Spearmint Gum

$0.50

Snacks

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$1.99Out of stock
Nature Valley Bar

Nature Valley Bar

$1.99
OLLI Snack Pack

OLLI Snack Pack

$3.00Out of stock
Popcorn Shed

Popcorn Shed

$4.00
Peanut Butter Crackers

Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.29
Cheese Crackers

Cheese Crackers

$1.29
Chocolate Bombones

Chocolate Bombones

$14.97
Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$2.50
Keto Tidbits

Keto Tidbits

$4.29
POP Chips

POP Chips

$1.50
Pistachios

Pistachios

$1.50

Bon Apetit Pastry

$2.99Out of stock
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Veggie Crisps

$0.80
Mini Poundcake

Mini Poundcake

$1.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$1.50Out of stock
Popcorn

Popcorn

$1.00

Tasty Snack Mix

$2.50Out of stock
Deep River Snacks Kettle Potato Chips 2 ounce

Deep River Snacks Kettle Potato Chips 2 ounce

$2.60
The Good Crisp Company, Good Crisps Minis

The Good Crisp Company, Good Crisps Minis

$3.25
Japanese Style Noodle Soup

Japanese Style Noodle Soup

$4.80

Vegan

Organic Roasted Seaweed

Organic Roasted Seaweed

$1.25
Nutruit Gourmet Healthy Snack

Nutruit Gourmet Healthy Snack

$2.99
No Cow Dipped High Protein Bars

No Cow Dipped High Protein Bars

$4.66
Noble Jerky - Healthy Vegan, Vegetarian, Plant Based Snack, 2.47 oz Bags

Noble Jerky - Healthy Vegan, Vegetarian, Plant Based Snack, 2.47 oz Bags

$8.00
Dry Roasted Edamame Wasabi

Dry Roasted Edamame Wasabi

$7.29
Oatmeal Chocolite Chip Bites

Oatmeal Chocolite Chip Bites

$6.99
French Toast With Maple Syrup Cookies

French Toast With Maple Syrup Cookies

$6.99
Snicker Doodle Bites

Snicker Doodle Bites

$6.99

Eggs

Grade A fresh Eggs 6ct

Grade A fresh Eggs 6ct

$2.99
Cage Free Fresh Eggs 6ct

Cage Free Fresh Eggs 6ct

$2.99

Coffee Bar

COFFEE

COFFEE

$3.50
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.60
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.35
VANILLA LATTE

VANILLA LATTE

$5.70
CARAMEL LATTE

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.70
CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.70
MOCHA

MOCHA

$6.00
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.95
TEA

TEA

$4.10

Iced Coffee

$3.60

Iced Latte

$5.35

Ice Mocha

$6.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.70

Iced Carmel Mocchiato

$5.70

Smoothie

Green Gracious

Strawberry Vanilla

Drinks

Evian Water

Evian Water

$2.69
FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$2.00
Wine

Wine

Pepsi 12oz

Pepsi 12oz

$1.50
Hint Water

Hint Water

$1.50
Pepsi 24oz

Pepsi 24oz

$3.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$1.50
Karma Water

Karma Water

$4.89
Zoa Energy Drink

Zoa Energy Drink

$2.25
BIO Steel Sports Drink

BIO Steel Sports Drink

$2.59
Gatorade 12oz

Gatorade 12oz

$1.50

Italian Mineral Water

$2.05
Mountain Dew 24oz

Mountain Dew 24oz

$3.00
Ginger Ale 12oz

Ginger Ale 12oz

$1.50
French Vanilla Sparkling Water

French Vanilla Sparkling Water

$1.29
Watermelon Sparkling Water

Watermelon Sparkling Water

$1.29
Cherry Sparkling Water

Cherry Sparkling Water

$1.29
Monster Energy Drink, Green, Original, 16 Ounce

Monster Energy Drink, Green, Original, 16 Ounce

$2.80
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.89
Bubbly

Bubbly

$2.69
Jones Berry Soda

Jones Berry Soda

$2.89
Snapple KIWI Strawberry

Snapple KIWI Strawberry

$1.99
Vitamin Water Zero Sugar

Vitamin Water Zero Sugar

$1.99
Vitamin Water Power C

Vitamin Water Power C

$1.99
IBC Black Cherry

IBC Black Cherry

$2.69
IBC Cherry Limeade

IBC Cherry Limeade

$2.69
Jones Crushed Melon

Jones Crushed Melon

$2.89
Jones Cane Sugar

Jones Cane Sugar

$2.89

Caffe Items

Monaco Expresso

Monaco Expresso

$8.98
Comfort Coffee

Comfort Coffee

$17.98
Pompeii Coffee

Pompeii Coffee

$11.98
LOR Capsules

LOR Capsules

$7.98
Fruit Preserve

Fruit Preserve

$8.50
Peppermint Green Tea

Peppermint Green Tea

$11.98
Scottish Preserve

Scottish Preserve

$7.98
Detox Green Tea

Detox Green Tea

$12.99
Energy Tea

Energy Tea

$13.00
Spa Tea

Spa Tea

$8.99
BKG Coffee Beans

BKG Coffee Beans

$13.98
Proteins Oats

Proteins Oats

$8.20
Grass Tea

Grass Tea

$11.99

Limbo Dark Roast

$15.98

Honey Spoon

$9.99
Krispy Kreme Coffee Shot

Krispy Kreme Coffee Shot

$6.95

Wine

Amador Medrano / Rose

Amador Medrano / Rose

$21.90

Alcohol: 13% Variety: 50% Garncha, 30% Tempranillo, 20% Viura. Tasting Phase: Fresh, Acid, Very elegant. It shows orange and stone fruit flavors that mark the aftertaste

Amador Medrano / Colección Privada

$21.10

Aging: 14months in French oak barrel

Optum Reserva / Red

$29.50

Alcoholic Volume: 14.5% Year: 2015

Optum Verdejo / White

Optum Verdejo / White

$18.50

Alcohol Volume: 13.5% Year: 2020 Varieties: 100% Verdejo

Optum Selección / Red

$15.90

Alcoholic Volume: 14.5% Year: 2020

Optum Crianza / Tinto Crianza

Optum Crianza / Tinto Crianza

$23.90

Alcohol: 14.5 Year: 2018 Red

7 Virtudes Seduccion / White

7 Virtudes Seduccion / White

$20.50

Semi Sweet Varieies: 40% Moscatel de Alejandría and 60% Viura.

Beer

Miller High lIfe 12oz

Miller High lIfe 12oz

$2.35
Coors Light 12oz

Coors Light 12oz

$2.35
Dos Equis

Dos Equis

$2.35
Vizzy passion Fruit Watermelon 24oz

Vizzy passion Fruit Watermelon 24oz

$3.25
Vizzy passion fruit pineapple mango 24oz

Vizzy passion fruit pineapple mango 24oz

$3.25
Blue Moon light sky tropical wheat 12oz

Blue Moon light sky tropical wheat 12oz

$2.35
Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer 12oz

Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer 12oz

$2.35
2 Silos Virginia Cream Ale 12oz

2 Silos Virginia Cream Ale 12oz

$9.95
Angry Orchard 12oz

Angry Orchard 12oz

$3.25

BLUE MOUNTAIN BMT V RANGE 12oz

$3.00
Corona Hard Seltzer Tropical 12oz

Corona Hard Seltzer Tropical 12oz

$2.35
Dos Equis Lime & Salt Lager 12oz

Dos Equis Lime & Salt Lager 12oz

$3.95
Miller lite 12oz

Miller lite 12oz

$2.35
Corona Extra 12oz

Corona Extra 12oz

$2.35
Yuengling Lager 12oz

Yuengling Lager 12oz

$2.35
Bud Light 12oz

Bud Light 12oz

$2.35
Heineken

Heineken

$2.35
Stella Artois 11.2oz

Stella Artois 11.2oz

$2.35
FIREBALL

FIREBALL

$2.05
Mamacitas

Mamacitas

$2.50
Crown Royal Whiskey & Cola

Crown Royal Whiskey & Cola

$4.25
Crown Royal Peach Tea

Crown Royal Peach Tea

$4.25
Crown Royal Washington Apple

Crown Royal Washington Apple

$4.25
Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda

$4.25
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda

$4.25
Tanqueray Classic Gin & Tonic

Tanqueray Classic Gin & Tonic

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Scan & Order!

Location

507 E Main, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
