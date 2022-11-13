Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karat Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

800 Ohio Ave

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 2

$16.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD FOR 4

$21.00

DUCK EGGROLLS

$16.00

ROASTED CARROT HUMMUS

$12.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$13.00

SPINACH DIP

$11.00

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

$8.00

Seasonal - Ham Croquettes

$14.00

FIRST COURSE

CAEASER SALAD

$7.00

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Tomato Bisq Cup

$3.50

SEASONAL SOUP CUP

$3.50

SEASONAL SOUP BOWL

$6.50

FRESH GRILLED SOURGOUGH

$2.50

Tom Bisque Bowl

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$7.50

Seaonal Salad

$9.00

Seasonal - Harvest Salad

$10.50

ENTREES

SHRIMP AND GRITTS

$24.00

ROASTED SALMON

$24.00

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$15.00

CITRUS ROSEMARY SEARED DUCK

$32.00

BRICK CHICKEN

$22.00

Seasonal- Chicken Cacciatore

$28.50

Seasonal - Osso Bucco

$36.00

TOAST

HONEY PEAR TOAST

$12.75

WILD MUSHROOM TOAST

$13.50

AVACADO TOAST

$14.25

SWEET POTATO TOAST

$11.75

SHAREABLE SIDES

SHAREABLE HONEY-GLAZED CARROTS

$7.00

SHAREABLE BALSAMIC ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.00

SHAREABLE SWEET POTATO PUREE

$6.00

SHAREABLE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

SHAREABLE MAC AND CHEESE

$9.00

SHAREABLE FRIES

$6.00

SHAREABLE PARM FRIES

$6.75

STEAKS AND CHOPS

FILET MIGNON

RIBEYE

$42.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$38.50

LAMB CHOPS

$34.00

SALMON FILET

$24.00

SPECIAL

10oz Filet and lobster Raviloi

$64.00

6oz Filet and Lobster Raviloi

$47.25

MORRIS SUPPER CLUB

STEAK AU POIVRE 6OZ

$48.00

BRICK CHICKEN

$35.00

PORK CHOP

$35.00

RIBEYE

$49.00

Room Fee

$150.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$42.00

STEAKS FRITES

$28.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$38.00

All Inc. Brick Chicken

$85.00

All Inc. Salmon Pasta Primavera

$85.00

All Inc. Filet Au Poivre

$85.00

All Inc. Lobster Ravioli

$85.00

MSU Ad Dinner

$50.00

Pharm Dinner

$54.00

Bank Inc. Dinner

$70.00

Rehearsal steak

$29.00

Rehearsal pasta

$18.00

Rehearsal chicken

$22.00

Rehearsal pork

$24.00

Brunch Room Fee

$75.00

Prefix Menu

Herb Incrusted Salmon

$28.00

Pasta Primavera

$22.00

6oz Filet

$46.00

10oz Filet

$62.00

DBC

Red Velvet

Wedding Cake

Ginger Bread

Chocolate Peppermint

White Chocolate Cranberry

FINISHING TOUCHES

HORSERADISH CRUST

$7.00

PETITE LOBSTER TAIL

$24.50

SIX LARGE SHRIMP

$9.00

OSCAR STYLE

$18.00

AU POIVRE

$6.00

Blue Cheese

$11.00

Holliday Meal

For 2

$65.00

Family Size

$185.00

ADD a holiday pie

$18.00

gift card (copy)

Gift card Amount(enter manually)

Holliday Pie

Apple Cranberry

$20.00

Pumpkin

$20.00

Bourbon Pecan

$20.00

Single slice

$6.75

Ice Cream

$2.00

KIDS LUNCH AND DINNER

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.50

SINGLE PATTY CHEESE BURGER

$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

KID PASTA

$4.75

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$4.00

CEREAL

$3.50

KIDS CLASSIC COMBO

$4.25

KID WAFFLE

$4.00

FRUIT CUP

$3.20

CHEESE BURGER

$5.50

DESSERTS

CUPCAKE SHAKE

$9.50

COKE FLOAT

$4.50

SLICE OF CAKE

$6.50

ICE CREAM

$4.00

NY style slice

$6.75

COOKIE SKILLET

$8.25

CUPCAKE

$3.25

MACARON TRIO

$6.00

FREE CUPCAKE

MINI TARTS

$2.25

TART

$5.25

SLICE OF KETO CHEESECAKE

$7.75

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.75

Seasonal-Caramel Mirror Cake

$12.00

Macaron

$2.25

Seasonal Cake

$6.50

TOGO

4INCH CAKE

$20.00

6INCH CAKE

$25.00

8INCH CAKE

$32.00

CUPCAKES

$3.25

4 CUPCAKES

$12.50

6 CUPCAKES

$18.00

8 CUPCAKERS

$23.50

12 CUPCAKES

$34.00

COOKIES

$3.15

BOGO CUPCAKES

$3.25

4 FOR $10

$10.00

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$52.00

Whole Specialty Cheesecake

$62.00

N/A Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Peligrino

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

French Press

$4.00

TEA

$2.00

JUICE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Beer

Hopadillo

$6.00

Native Amber

$6.00

Shocktop

$6.00

Karbach Blonde

$6.00

16 oz Hopadella IPA

$6.00

24 oz Hopadella IPA

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Coorslight

$4.00

Miller Liter

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Dosxx

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Bucket Of Beer

$11.00

Peroni

$4.00

Ultra Pure Gold

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Sample Canned

$6.00

Wine

Joel Gott Cab

$15.00

Primus

$18.00

Mondavi Cab

$14.50

Decoy Merlot

$15.00

Nobel Vines

$12.00

Trivento

$12.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$16.00

Evodia

$9.00

Erath

$12.00

House Cab

$6.50

Conundrum

$15.00

(B) Austin Hope

$90.00

(B) Austin Hope Reserve

$160.00

(B) Caked Benchland

$200.00

(B) Cotes Du Rhone

$70.00

(B) Daou Cab

$78.00

(B) Daou Reserve

$170.00

(B) Decoy Merlot

$52.00

(B) Erath

$40.00

(B) Evodia

$27.50

(B) Four Graces

$62.00

(B) Frank Family

$79.00

(B) Joel Gott Cab

$55.00

(B) Massolino

$64.00

(B) Mondavi Cab

$58.00

(B) Nobel Vines

$42.00

(B) Plumpjack

$220.00

(B) Primus

$50.00

(B) Simi Cab

$55.00

(B) Torres

$39.00

(B) Trivento

$35.00

(B) Twomey Merlot

$98.00

(B) Twomey Pinot Noir

$79.00

TIGNANELLO ANTINORI

$80.00

TORRESA ALTOS

$52.00

TRIGGER FINGER

$68.00

ZENATO

$85.00

Conundrum

$72.00

Poggio Moscoto

$11.00

Dog Point

$14.00

Riff

$11.00

Pepperwood

$9.00

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$16.00

House Chardonnay

$6.50

HSB Riesling

$10.00

Oysterbay Sauv Blanc

$10.50

Dr. Loosen

$14.00

(B) Poggio Moscoto

$40.00

(B) Dog Point

$49.00

(B) Dr. Loosen

$47.00

(B) Kim Crawford

$32.00

(B) Riff

$46.00

(B) Pepperwood

$32.00

(B) Joel Gott Chardonnay

$50.00

(B) Frank family Chard

$55.00

OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$49.00

Head Snapper

$10.00

Decoy Rose

$12.00

Kirsche

$10.00

Blackstallion

$10.00

Cherries Jubilee

$10.00

House Rose

$6.50

Kirshe

$10.00

Life's a peach

$10.00

(B) Vevue Rose

$130.00

(B) Daou Rose

$55.00

(B) Day Owl

$35.00

(B) Decoy Rose

$45.00

Black Stallion

$27.00

House prosecco

$6.50

(B) Maschio Prosecco

$32.00

(B) Gruet Brut

$50.00

(B) Mumm Napa

$60.00

(B) Poema Brut Cava

$42.00

(B) Vevue Brut

$90.00

(B) Gosset

$120.00

(B) Tattinger

$75.00

(B) Cremant

$65.00

Wine flight

$10.00

Cocktails

A Morris Set Cocktail

$10.00

Ambrosia

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Blood and Sand

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Bloody Mary Pitcher

$25.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Breakfast Margarita

$10.00

Breakfast Margarita Pitcher

$34.00

Canary Diamond

$12.00

Chocolate martini

$12.00

Classic Daiquiri

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Diamond Old Fashioned

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Froze

$8.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Gunslinger

$12.00

Hibiscus Old Fashioned

$14.00

Hope Diamond

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Hurricane

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

MAN-MOSA

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Millionaires' Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Nigroni

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Partridge in a Peartree

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Queen of Diamonds

$12.00

Red velvet martini

$12.00

Sangria

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Santorini Sunset

$9.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$9.00

Spicy Bloody Mary Pitcher

$30.00

Sugar Cookie martini

$12.00

Sugar cookie martini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Family ToGo Dinner

Family Mac & Cheese

$28.50

Family Crispy Chicken Tenders

$32.50

Family Roasted Lemon Chicken

$48.50

Herb Salmon

$52.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

800 Ohio Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Directions

Gallery
Karat Bar & Bistro image
Karat Bar & Bistro image
Karat Bar & Bistro image

