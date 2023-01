Karbach Brewing

Karbach Kobb

$15.00

This heaping salad is perfect for packing in the protein while still thinking about the waistline. The Kobb starts with a bed of mixed greens, and is topped with flame grilled chicken, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes, grilled red onion, bacon, hard boiled eggs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of our buttermilk ranch dressing.