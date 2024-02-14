Kare Japanese Curry - Stanton 12885 Beach Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kare serves up the most delectable Japanese comfort food, bringing authentic, mouth-watering Japanese flavors. Using fresh high-quality ingredients, each made-to-order dish showcases the umami-rich flavor of Kare’s authentic house-made curry.
Location
12885 Beach Boulevard, Stanton, CA 90680
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - - Stanton
No Reviews
12885 Beach Bvld. unit # 3 Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurant
Nandomo Ramen by Hironori - 12885 Beach Blvd
No Reviews
12885 Beach Blvd Stanton, CA 90680
View restaurant