Karem's Grill and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

9424 Norton Commons Blvd

Prospect, KY 40059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Boss Burger
Mini Burgers
Philly Cheesesteak

Appetizer

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$12.49

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.49

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.49

Chicken Wings

$13.49

8ct of wings per order

Potato Skins - Original

$9.95

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.95

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

3ct. of chicken per order

Shrimp

$10.95

6ct. of Shrimp per order

Mini Burgers

$11.95

3 burgers per order. Comes with kettle chips

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.95

3 sliders per order. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with kettle chips.

Cheese Balls

$8.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.95

Soup

French Onion Soup

Seasonal Soup

Chili

Salad

Mandarin Orange & Walnut Salad

House Salad

Caesar Salad

Sandwich

Fried Bologna

$9.95

Thick cut Bologna, Carmalized Onions, & American Cheese

3 Layered Club

$11.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American & Swiss Cheese

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$11.95

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Crisp Lettuce & Mayo

Reuben

$12.95

Your choice of Corned Beef or Turkey

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Club

$13.95

Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado & Provolone Cheese

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$16.95

Your choice of Grilled or Blackened

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Steak, Peppers, Onions & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken, Red Onion, Celery & Walnuts

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.95

Smoked Pork Shoulder & Mango BBQ Sauce

Fried Fish

$15.95

7-8oz Cod Filet

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried or Grilled

Turkey Sand

$7.95

Ham Sand

$7.95

Chili Dog

$8.95

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese. Add any sauce inside!

Philly Wrap

Boss Burger Wrap

$13.95

Hamburger, Bacon, Onions, Pickles, Tomato, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chicken, Parmesan, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing

Burger

Boss Burger

$13.95

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Add a topper to your burger!

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Black Bean Patty, Chipolte Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Dinner Plate

Tropical Mahi Mahi

$21.95

Your choice of Grilled or Blackened, topped with Mango Salsa

Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon

$17.95

Marinated and cooked in a house made Bourbon Teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Beef Filet

$27.95

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Cordon Blue

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Ham & Swiss Cheese

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.95

6oz Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned in our House Seasoning

Fried Cod Dinner

$18.95

7-8oz Tavern Cut Cod Fliet, hand breaded and fried

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Hot Dogs

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Sides A La Carte

Aspraragus

$4.95

French Fries

$2.95

French Green Beans

$4.95

Pub Mac n' Cheese

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Zuchinni & squash

$2.95

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Truffle Home Fries

$3.95

Skillet Potatoes

$2.95

Lunch Special

Choose 2

$9.95

Extra Sauces

Pick Your Sauces

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Casual Dinning. Fun and Vibrant neighborhood Pub atmosphere.

Location

9424 Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect, KY 40059

Directions

Main pic

