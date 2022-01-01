Karen's Hip Hop Diner

- Home
203 Reviews
$$
530 W State St
Fox Lake, WI 53933
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Chili Cheese Fries
10 oz of fries covered in jack cheddar cheese and homemade chili.
Chili Cheese Tots
10 oz of tots covered in jack cheddar cheese and homemade chili.
Bacon Cheese Fries
10 oz of fries topped with jack cheddar cheese and two strips of bacon.
Bacon Cheese Tater Tots
10 oz of tots topped with jack cheddar cheese and two strips of bacon.
O Rings
9 oz of onion rings.
Basket of Fries
12 oz of fries.
Tater Tots
12 oz. of tater tots.
Cheese Curds
7.5 oz. of cheese curds
Shrimp
6 oz. of breaded, tail off shrimp
Pickle Chips
9 oz of deep fried, battered dill pickle chips
Sides Ala Carte
Burgers
Barbra-Ann
1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce. Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack
Buddy Holly
1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, and Lettuce. 2 Strips of Bacon and your Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack
The Great Pretender
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with A-1 Steak Sauce, Grilled Green Pepper, Grilled Onion, Grilled Mushrooms, and Pepper Jack
Showdown
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with 2 Strips of Bacon, Jalapenos, Jalapeno Ranch, and Pepper Jack Cheese
Big Bopper
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
Green Eyed Monster
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, and Green Olives
Burger Wrap
1/3 lb. Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, 1 Strip of Bacon, and Ranch wrapped in a Tortilla and grilled.
John Wayne
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with BBQ Sauce, Pickles, 2 Onion Rings, and Swiss Cheese
Jimmy Stewert
1/3 lb. beef patty, two strips of bacon, grilled onion, green pepper and jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun.
Bobbie Sue
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce
Double Burgers
Hot Dogs
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot Dog on a Bun with jack cheddar cheese, and homemade chili.
Shaggy Dog
Hot Dog on a Bun with jack cheddar cheese and Bacon
Loaded Dog
Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Chopped Pickle, Tomato, Onion, and Lettuce
Clark Gable
Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup, Chopped Pickle and Bacon
Classic Dog
Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup and Mustard
Sandwiches
Ranch BLT
Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, 4 Strips of Bacon on Grilled Split Top White Bread
Meatless
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Ranch, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Split Top White Bread
Grilled Cheese
3 slices of your Choice of Cheese Melted on Grilled Split Top White Bread
Rockin' Robin
Grilled split top white bread with three slices of melted cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, and pickles.
Fish
Cod Sandwich
One cod fillet on a Brioche Bun with Tartar Sauce. Served with Coleslaw and a side
Cod Basket
Two pieces of 3 oz. battered premium cod loin served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, and a side
Perch Basket
Four pieces of lake perch with a side.
Shrimp Basket
6 ounces of Shrimp served with a side
Daniel Boone
Six Pollock fish sticks with a side.
Lone Ranger
Two pieces of haddock with a side.
Salad
The Marilyn Monroe
Lettuce, onion, pickles, two brakebush chicken tenders, two strips of bacon and BBQ-Ranch dressing.
It's Your Thing
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 2 cut Brakebush Chicken Tenders
1/2 IYT 1/2 GC
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 1 cut Brakebush Chicken Tender with Half a Grilled Cheese
Green Acres
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Jack-Cheddar Cheese
1/2 GA 1/2 GC
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Jack-Cheddar Cheese and Half a Grilled Cheese
Chicken
Cluck Cluck Basket
3 Brakebush Chicken Tenders with a side.
Love Me Tender Wrap
Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 1 Brakebush Chicken Tender wrapped in a Tortilla
JFK
Crispy Brakebush Chicken Fillet on a Brioche Bun Regular - Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce Deluxe - Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce
Jackie-O
Spicy Brakebush Chicken Fillet on a Brioche Bun Regular - Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce Deluxe - Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce
Kids/Senior
K/S Hot Dog
Hot Dog on a Bun with a side and a drink
K/S 6pc Chicken Nuggets
6 Chicken Nuggets with a side and a drink
K/S 1pc Chicken Tender
1 Brakebush Chicken Tender with a side and a drink.
K/S Grilled Cheese
2 slices of Cheddar Cheese melted on Grilled White Bread served with a side and a drink
K/S Cheese Pizza
Grilled 10 inch tortilla with marinara sauce and shredded jack cheddar cheese melted on top
K/S Pepperoni Pizza
Grilled 10 inch tortilla with marinara sauce, shredded jack cheddar cheese, and pepperoni
K/S Hamburger
1/4 lb beef patty on a bun. Add toppings for no additional charge. Add cheese for 50¢ more
K/S 1pc Cod
One piece of 3 oz. battered premium cod loin with a side and a drink.
K/S 4pc Fish Sticks
Four Pollock fish sticks with a side and a drink.
Kids/Senior Drinks
Sauces
Soda
Hot Cocoa
Dessert
Ice Cream
1, 2, or 3 Scoops of Ice cream served in a dish. Make it a cake cone for just 50¢ more!
Mini Scoop
A Mini Sugar cone with a Mini Scoop of Ice cream! (toddler/young child sized)
Shake
Vanilla Hot Fudge Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice cream with Hot fudge. Topped with whip cream and a cherry!
Flavored Hot Fudge Sundae
2 Scoops of your favorite flavor of Ice cream with Hot Fudge. Topped with whip cream and a cherry!
Float
2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream served in your favorite soda selection!
Colossal (Waffle Cone)
2 Scoops of your favorite Ice cream served in a Waffle Cone!
World's Fair
Belgian waffle topped with 2 scoops of vanilla, Hershey's chocolate syrup, caramel, whip cream and a cherry
Kid Shake
Kid Malt
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
50's Style Diner currently serving our guests via Take Out, Call ahead, and Dine In.
530 W State St, Fox Lake, WI 53933