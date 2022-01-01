Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

Karen's Hip Hop Diner

203 Reviews

$$

530 W State St

Fox Lake, WI 53933

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatless
Cod Basket
Shrimp

Starters

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.75

10 oz of fries covered in jack cheddar cheese and homemade chili.

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.75

10 oz of tots covered in jack cheddar cheese and homemade chili.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.75

10 oz of fries topped with jack cheddar cheese and two strips of bacon.

Bacon Cheese Tater Tots

$7.75

10 oz of tots topped with jack cheddar cheese and two strips of bacon.

O Rings

$7.00

9 oz of onion rings.

Basket of Fries

$5.50

12 oz of fries.

Tater Tots

$5.50

12 oz. of tater tots.

Cheese Curds

$8.00

7.5 oz. of cheese curds

Shrimp

$7.50

6 oz. of breaded, tail off shrimp

Pickle Chips

$7.00

9 oz of deep fried, battered dill pickle chips

Sides Ala Carte

Side of Fries

$2.50

6 oz. of fries.

Side of Tots

$2.50

6 oz. of tater tots.

Side Salad

$2.75

Lettuce, tomato and jack cheddar cheese.

Cup Chili

$2.25

Bowl Chili

$4.00

Tenders

$2.50

Cup Soup

$2.25

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Burgers

Barbra-Ann

$10.00

1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce. Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack

Buddy Holly

$11.50

1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, and Lettuce. 2 Strips of Bacon and your Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack

The Great Pretender

$12.50

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with A-1 Steak Sauce, Grilled Green Pepper, Grilled Onion, Grilled Mushrooms, and Pepper Jack

Showdown

$12.00

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with 2 Strips of Bacon, Jalapenos, Jalapeno Ranch, and Pepper Jack Cheese

Big Bopper

$10.50

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Green Eyed Monster

$9.50

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, and Green Olives

Burger Wrap

$10.00

1/3 lb. Burger with Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onion, 1 Strip of Bacon, and Ranch wrapped in a Tortilla and grilled.

John Wayne

$10.00

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with BBQ Sauce, Pickles, 2 Onion Rings, and Swiss Cheese

Jimmy Stewert

$13.50

1/3 lb. beef patty, two strips of bacon, grilled onion, green pepper and jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun.

Bobbie Sue

$9.50

1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce

Double Burgers

The Sonny & Cher

$17.00

Two 1/3 lb. beef patties, four strips of bacon, two slices of cheese, ketchup and mayo on a brioche bun.

It Takes Two

$14.50

Two 1/3 lb. beef patties, two slices of cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion, tomato and lettuce on a brioche bun.

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.00

Hot Dog on a Bun with jack cheddar cheese, and homemade chili.

Shaggy Dog

$9.50

Hot Dog on a Bun with jack cheddar cheese and Bacon

Loaded Dog

$7.50

Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Chopped Pickle, Tomato, Onion, and Lettuce

Clark Gable

$8.50

Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup, Chopped Pickle and Bacon

Classic Dog

$7.75

Hot Dog on a Bun with Ketchup and Mustard

Sandwiches

Ranch BLT

$8.50

Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, 4 Strips of Bacon on Grilled Split Top White Bread

Meatless

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Ranch, and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Split Top White Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

3 slices of your Choice of Cheese Melted on Grilled Split Top White Bread

Rockin' Robin

$7.75

Grilled split top white bread with three slices of melted cheddar cheese, two strips of bacon, and pickles.

Fish

Cod Sandwich

$10.25

One cod fillet on a Brioche Bun with Tartar Sauce. Served with Coleslaw and a side

Cod Basket

$10.50

Two pieces of 3 oz. battered premium cod loin served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, and a side

Perch Basket

$10.00

Four pieces of lake perch with a side.

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

6 ounces of Shrimp served with a side

Daniel Boone

$8.50

Six Pollock fish sticks with a side.

Lone Ranger

$9.50

Two pieces of haddock with a side.

Salad

The Marilyn Monroe

$10.75

Lettuce, onion, pickles, two brakebush chicken tenders, two strips of bacon and BBQ-Ranch dressing.

It's Your Thing

$9.00

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 2 cut Brakebush Chicken Tenders

1/2 IYT 1/2 GC

$8.00

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 1 cut Brakebush Chicken Tender with Half a Grilled Cheese

Green Acres

$7.50

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Jack-Cheddar Cheese

1/2 GA 1/2 GC

$7.00

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, and Jack-Cheddar Cheese and Half a Grilled Cheese

Chicken

Cluck Cluck Basket

$10.00

3 Brakebush Chicken Tenders with a side.

Love Me Tender Wrap

$8.50

Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 1 Brakebush Chicken Tender wrapped in a Tortilla

JFK

$10.50

Crispy Brakebush Chicken Fillet on a Brioche Bun Regular - Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce Deluxe - Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Jackie-O

$12.50

Spicy Brakebush Chicken Fillet on a Brioche Bun Regular - Mayo, Pickle, Lettuce Deluxe - Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

Kids/Senior

K/S Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot Dog on a Bun with a side and a drink

K/S 6pc Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

6 Chicken Nuggets with a side and a drink

K/S 1pc Chicken Tender

$5.00

1 Brakebush Chicken Tender with a side and a drink.

K/S Grilled Cheese

$5.00

2 slices of Cheddar Cheese melted on Grilled White Bread served with a side and a drink

K/S Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Grilled 10 inch tortilla with marinara sauce and shredded jack cheddar cheese melted on top

K/S Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Grilled 10 inch tortilla with marinara sauce, shredded jack cheddar cheese, and pepperoni

K/S Hamburger

$5.00

1/4 lb beef patty on a bun. Add toppings for no additional charge. Add cheese for 50¢ more

K/S 1pc Cod

$5.00

One piece of 3 oz. battered premium cod loin with a side and a drink.

K/S 4pc Fish Sticks

$5.00

Four Pollock fish sticks with a side and a drink.

Kids/Senior Drinks

Sauces

Ranch

BBQ Ranch

Jalapeno Ranch

Bbq

Honey Mustard

French

Italian

Side of Mayo

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Tartar

Butter

A-1

$0.25

Marinara

Cocktail Sauce

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Brisk Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Water

Water

Seltzer Water

$0.50

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Dessert

Ice Cream

1, 2, or 3 Scoops of Ice cream served in a dish. Make it a cake cone for just 50¢ more!

Mini Scoop

$1.00

A Mini Sugar cone with a Mini Scoop of Ice cream! (toddler/young child sized)

Shake

$5.00

Vanilla Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.00

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice cream with Hot fudge. Topped with whip cream and a cherry!

Flavored Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.50

2 Scoops of your favorite flavor of Ice cream with Hot Fudge. Topped with whip cream and a cherry!

Float

$3.50

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream served in your favorite soda selection!

Colossal (Waffle Cone)

$3.75

2 Scoops of your favorite Ice cream served in a Waffle Cone!

World's Fair

$6.00

Belgian waffle topped with 2 scoops of vanilla, Hershey's chocolate syrup, caramel, whip cream and a cherry

Kid Shake

$3.50

Kid Malt

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markThemed
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

50's Style Diner currently serving our guests via Take Out, Call ahead, and Dine In.

Website

Location

530 W State St, Fox Lake, WI 53933

Directions

Gallery
Karen's Hip Hop Diner image
Karen's Hip Hop Diner image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goose Blind Grill & Bar
orange star4.0 • 717
512 Gold Street Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurantnext
The Stretch Restaurant, LLC
orange star3.1 • 77
565 N Pioneer Rd Fond Du Lac, WI 54937
View restaurantnext
Shepard's Drive-In
orange starNo Reviews
238, Ripon Road Berlin, WI 54923
View restaurantnext
The Pie Shack
orange starNo Reviews
131 West Huron Street Berlin, WI 54923
View restaurantnext
Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
orange star4.5 • 1,638
804 Liberty Blvd Sun Prairie, WI 53590
View restaurantnext
The Rock Sports Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 282
920 W. Main St Sun Prairie, WI 53590
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fox Lake
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston