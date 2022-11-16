A map showing the location of Karina's Mexican Seafood Otay RanchView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Karina's Mexican Seafood Otay Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

2015 Birch Road suite 720

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Ceviche Karina's
Governador Taco (1)
Chips

Appetizers & Frescos

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño peppers.

Beef Empanadas

$16.00

Stuff with shredded beef adobo, carrots and potatoes

Camarones Enchilados

$16.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy mango sauce with toasted red chile de árbol.

Chicharron de Pargo

$35.00

Fried fish nuggets.

Shrimp Miguelitos - Unpeeled

$24.00

Spicy grilled unpeeled shrimp.

Shrimp Miguelitos - Peeled

$28.00

Spicy grilled peeled shrimp.

Camarones Cucaracha

$20.00

Spicy fried unpeeled shrimp.

Calamar Frito

$16.00

Fried calamari strips.

Surf 'n' Turf Quesadilla

$14.00

Rib eye steak, grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Taquitos

$16.00

Crispy fried taquitos with chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Taquitos

$16.00

Crispy fried taquitos with your choice of shrimp rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Molcajete Especial

$22.00

Grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal (cactus), queso panela in a green tomatillo sauce. Served in a traditional molcajete (volcanic rock). Your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Molcajete Tradicional

$22.00

Melted cheese with shrimp, mushrooms, chicken & rib eye steak

Molcajete Tradiciona No Chicken

$20.00

Melted cheese with shrimp, mushrooms & rib eye steak

Karina's Guacamole

$12.00

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

$16.00

On a bed of spinach served with a ginger & jalapeño soy sauce.

Aguacates Rellenos

$19.00

Avocados stuffed with boiled shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano peppers in a sweet tomato sauce.

Mango Jalapeno Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Sliced mango and ahi tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.

Aguachile de Camaron Roja

$24.00

Shrimp marinated in a lime, red sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

Aguachile de Camaron Verde

$24.00

Shrimp marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

Aguachile de Pulpo Roja

$24.00

Octopus marinated in a lime, red sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

Aguachile de Pulpo Verde

$24.00

Octopus marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

3. Mitades Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Three half shells baked with shiitake mushrooms, spinach, parmesan cheese and cream sauce.

Oysters (12)

$30.00

Freshly shucked raw oysters served on the half shells.

Hamachi Serrano

$20.00Out of stock

Hamachi tuna sashimi, serrano peppers, avocado, ponzu sauce

Pulpo a las Brasas

$25.00

Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.

Seafood Cocktails

Campechana

$19.00

Shrimp, octopus, scallops & oyster.

Coctel de Camaron

$19.00

Mexican style shrimp cocktail

Fiesta Platters

Seafood Tower

Fresh crab legs, boiled shrimp, lobster and oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and red wine vinaigrette.

Fried Seafood Platter

$55.00

Breaded Shrimp, Fish Nuggets and Calamari Strips, 6 Beer Battered Oysters, tartar and cocktail sauces, red roasted chile de árbol sauce and guacamole.

Taco Platter

$55.00

Rib Eye Steak, Carnitas, Camarones Enchiladas, Marlin and Governador Tacos (3 of each).

Lobster Fiesta

$199.00

4 Puerto Nuevo style lobsters served with family style salad, rice, beans & tortillas.

Ceviches

Ceviche Karina's

$21.00

Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.

Cev. Pescado

$19.00

Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.

Cev. Cama Cocido

$21.00

Cooked shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro & cucumber in a sweet tomato sauce.

Cev Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.

Full Costeno

$21.00

Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.

Dona Ines

$21.00

Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.

Ceviche Trio

$25.00

Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.

Tost. Karina's

$8.00

Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.

Tostada Pescado

$7.00

Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.

Tostada Camaron Cocido

$8.00

Cooked shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro & cucumber in a sweet tomato sauce.

Tostada Ahi Tuna

$9.00

Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.

Tostada Costeno

$8.00

Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.

Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines

$8.00

Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.

Tostada Ahi Poke

$15.00

Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.

Tacos

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Camaron Enchilado Taco (1)

$7.00

Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.

Pulpo Enchilado Taco (1)

$7.00

Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)

$7.00

Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.

Surf 'n' Turf Taco (1)

$7.00

Grilled shrimp, rib eye steak, cabbage, diced tomato, crispy onions, cilantro and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Rib Eye Taco (1)

$7.00

Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.

Pescado Taco (1)

$6.50

Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.

Camaron Taco (1)

$7.00

Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered shrimp.

Governador Taco (1)

$7.00

Shrimp & melted cheese in ranchero sauce.

Langosta Taco (1)

$8.00

Grilled lobster, cheese, bell peppers and cream sauce in a corn tortilla.

Marlin Taco (1)

$6.50

Grilled in a corn tortilla with cheese, spicy cream sauce, cabbage and diced tomatoes

Tia Nacha Taco (1)

$6.00

Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.

Carnitas Taco (1)

$6.00

Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, guacamole and pico de gallo

Camaron Enchilado Taco (2)

$13.00

Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.

Pulpo Enchilado Taco (2)

$13.00

Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (2)

$13.00

Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.

Surf 'n' Turf Taco (2)

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, rib eye steak, cabbage, diced tomato, crispy onions, cilantro and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Rib Eye Taco (2)

$13.00

Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.

Pescado Taco (2)

$12.00

Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.

Camaron Taco (2)

$13.00

Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered shrimp.

Governador Taco (2)

$13.00

Shrimp & melted cheese in ranchero sauce.

Langosta Taco (2)

$15.00

Grilled lobster, cheese, bell peppers and cream sauce in a corn tortilla.

Marlin Taco (2)

$12.00

Grilled in a corn tortilla with cheese, spicy cream sauce, cabbage and diced tomatoes

Tia Nacha Taco (2)

$11.00

Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.

Carnitas Taco (2)

$11.00

Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, guacamole and pico de gallo

Burritos

Camaron Burrito

$13.00

Beer Battered Baja Style

Pescado Burrito

$12.00

Beer Battered Baja Style

Rib Eye Steak Burrito

$14.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.00

Camaron Burrito in Karinas Sauce

$14.00Out of stock

Seafood Specialties

Langostinos a la Plancha

$35.00

Grilled prawns. Served with salad, rice, beans & tortillas. Add garlic sauce $3

Langosta Puerto Nuevo

$60.00

Lobster Puerto Nuevo style. Served with salad, rice, beans & tortillas. Add garlic sauce $3

Camarones en Salsa

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed in your choice of Karina’s signature spicy chile poblano sauce, Salsa de Ajo or a La Diabla style and served with rice, salad and tortillas (a La Diabla served with rice, beans and tortillas).

Filete en Salsa

$22.00

Fish filete sautéed in your choice of Zarandeado, Karina’s signature spicy chile poblano sauce, Salsa de Ajo or a La Diabla style and served with rice, salad and tortillas (a La Diabla served with rice, beans and tortillas).

Camarones Empanizados

$22.00

Breaded shrimp served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Grilled salmon with a butter caper sauce. Served with rice & steamed seasonal vegetables.

Lonja de Pargo

$26.00

Charbroiled fish filet served with sautéed vegetables, rice, salad and tortillas. Add Grilled Shrimp $7

Pescado Frito Regular

$35.00

Fried whole red snapper. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Prices vary according to weight.

Seafood Enchiladas

$22.00

Corn tortillas topped with our signature spicy Karina’s sauce and filled with crab & shrimp. Served with rice & beans.

Angus Steaks

Rib Eye Steak

$40.00

16 oz Angus Rib Eye Steak served with mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables and Mexican style corn.

Surf 'n' Turf

Grilled Angus Rib Eye Steak with your choice of 8 oz lobster tail or 4 jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with guacamole, rice, beans & drum butter.

Mexican Favoritos

Carne Asada

$23.00

Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.

Cielo, Mar y Tierra

$29.00

Grilled chicken, rib eye steak & 4 jumbo shrimp. Served with beans & guacamole.

Enchiladas Verdes

$20.00

Shredded chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & black beans.

Carnitas

$19.00

Baked tender pork, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans.

Tampiquena

$25.00

Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled onions accompanied by a cheese enchilada, beans, guacamole & tortillas.

Combination Plate

$26.00

Enchilada Verde (Shredded Chicken or Cheese), Crispy Chicken Taco and Chile Relleno. Served with rice & beans.

Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Fajitas House

$28.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with shrimptopped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$23.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed and topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Soups & Salads

Cup Seafood Soup

$7.00

Vegetables & fish in a seafood broth.

Bowl Clam Chowder

$10.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$7.00

Siete Mares

$22.00

Seven seas soup, a rich seafood broth served with freshly cooked shrimp, octopus, squid, fish, scallops, crab, mussels, clams & vegetables.

Ensalada Caesar

$12.00

Ensalada de Mercado

$12.00

Black beans, romaine lettuce, corn, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija cheese, creamy cilantro dressing.

Sides & Extras

Barilla de Camaron

$13.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Chips

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Rice

$4.00

Salsa Karina's 3 oz.

$2.50

Salsa Karina's 6 oz.

$5.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$6.25

Side order Avocado

$4.00

Side Salsa Habanera

$5.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Tostada Shells (4)

$1.00

Zarandeado Sauce 3 oz.

$2.50

Zarandeado Sauce 6oz

$5.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.50

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Flan

$10.00

Guayava Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Abuelita Mousse Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Filetitos Empanizados

$13.00

Kids Trocitos de Pollo Asado

$13.00

Kids Trocitos de Rib Eye Asado

$13.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$13.00

Kids Camarones a la Plancha

$13.00

Online Drinks

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Fresca

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Jamaica

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Milk

$4.50

Mineral Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Red bull

$4.00

Sangria Bottle

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Squirt

$4.25

Tamarindo

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista, CA 91915

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Peladito
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Birch Rd Suite 104 CHULA VISTA, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
TJ Oyster Bar 3 - Palomar location
orange star3.8 • 493
601 E Palomar St Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurantnext
TJ Oyster Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,798
4410 Bonita Rd Bonita, CA 91902
View restaurantnext
Cocina 35 Otay Mesa - 9335 Airway Rd #112
orange starNo Reviews
9335 Airway Rd #112 San Diego, CA 92154
View restaurantnext
POKÉ 1·2·3 - Imperial Beach
orange starNo Reviews
801 Palm Avenue #102 Imperial Beach, CA 91932
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chula Vista

Ceviche Craft - Millennia
orange star4.6 • 623
1610 Millenia Ave #102 Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Grater Grilled Cheese - Chula Vista
orange star4.6 • 593
2030 Birch Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000515 - Eastlake Village Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 549
2275 Otay Lakes Road Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil
orange star4.3 • 517
901 Lane Ave Chula Vista, CA 91914
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0281 - Chula Vista (Broadway)
orange star4.0 • 494
1170 Broadway Chula Vista, CA 91911
View restaurantnext
Novo Brazil at Otay Ranch Mall
orange star4.0 • 453
2015 Birch Rd Chula Vista, CA 91915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chula Vista
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston