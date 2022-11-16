- Home
Karina's Mexican Seafood Otay Ranch
2015 Birch Road suite 720
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Popular Items
Appetizers & Frescos
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
Stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeño peppers.
Beef Empanadas
Stuff with shredded beef adobo, carrots and potatoes
Camarones Enchilados
Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy mango sauce with toasted red chile de árbol.
Chicharron de Pargo
Fried fish nuggets.
Shrimp Miguelitos - Unpeeled
Spicy grilled unpeeled shrimp.
Shrimp Miguelitos - Peeled
Spicy grilled peeled shrimp.
Camarones Cucaracha
Spicy fried unpeeled shrimp.
Calamar Frito
Fried calamari strips.
Surf 'n' Turf Quesadilla
Rib eye steak, grilled shrimp and cheese in a flour tortilla served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Taquitos
Crispy fried taquitos with chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Taquitos
Crispy fried taquitos with your choice of shrimp rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Molcajete Especial
Grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal (cactus), queso panela in a green tomatillo sauce. Served in a traditional molcajete (volcanic rock). Your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Molcajete Tradicional
Melted cheese with shrimp, mushrooms, chicken & rib eye steak
Molcajete Tradiciona No Chicken
Melted cheese with shrimp, mushrooms & rib eye steak
Karina's Guacamole
Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna
On a bed of spinach served with a ginger & jalapeño soy sauce.
Aguacates Rellenos
Avocados stuffed with boiled shrimp, onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano peppers in a sweet tomato sauce.
Mango Jalapeno Tuna Sashimi
Sliced mango and ahi tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.
Aguachile de Camaron Roja
Shrimp marinated in a lime, red sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Aguachile de Camaron Verde
Shrimp marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Aguachile de Pulpo Roja
Octopus marinated in a lime, red sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
Aguachile de Pulpo Verde
Octopus marinated in a lime, chile serrano sauce with red onions and avocado. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.
3. Mitades Oysters Rockefeller
Three half shells baked with shiitake mushrooms, spinach, parmesan cheese and cream sauce.
Oysters (12)
Freshly shucked raw oysters served on the half shells.
Hamachi Serrano
Hamachi tuna sashimi, serrano peppers, avocado, ponzu sauce
Pulpo a las Brasas
Whole charbroiled octopus with our own zarandeado sauce.
Seafood Cocktails
Fiesta Platters
Seafood Tower
Fresh crab legs, boiled shrimp, lobster and oysters on the half shell served with cocktail sauce and red wine vinaigrette.
Fried Seafood Platter
Breaded Shrimp, Fish Nuggets and Calamari Strips, 6 Beer Battered Oysters, tartar and cocktail sauces, red roasted chile de árbol sauce and guacamole.
Taco Platter
Rib Eye Steak, Carnitas, Camarones Enchiladas, Marlin and Governador Tacos (3 of each).
Lobster Fiesta
4 Puerto Nuevo style lobsters served with family style salad, rice, beans & tortillas.
Ceviches
Ceviche Karina's
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Cev. Pescado
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
Cev. Cama Cocido
Cooked shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro & cucumber in a sweet tomato sauce.
Cev Ahi Tuna
Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.
Full Costeno
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.
Dona Ines
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
Ceviche Trio
Sampler with Ceviche Karina’s, Pescado Ceviche and Ceviche Dona Ines.
Tost. Karina's
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina’s spicy chile serrano sauce.
Tostada Pescado
Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.
Tostada Camaron Cocido
Cooked shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro & cucumber in a sweet tomato sauce.
Tostada Ahi Tuna
Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.
Tostada Costeno
Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.
Tostada Ceviche Dona Ines
Cooked shrimp in lime juice with mango, jicama, pepino and toasted red chile de árbol.
Tostada Ahi Poke
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.
Tacos
Rice and Beans
Camaron Enchilado Taco (1)
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Pulpo Enchilado Taco (1)
Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (1)
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
Surf 'n' Turf Taco (1)
Grilled shrimp, rib eye steak, cabbage, diced tomato, crispy onions, cilantro and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rib Eye Taco (1)
Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.
Pescado Taco (1)
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.
Camaron Taco (1)
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered shrimp.
Governador Taco (1)
Shrimp & melted cheese in ranchero sauce.
Langosta Taco (1)
Grilled lobster, cheese, bell peppers and cream sauce in a corn tortilla.
Marlin Taco (1)
Grilled in a corn tortilla with cheese, spicy cream sauce, cabbage and diced tomatoes
Tia Nacha Taco (1)
Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.
Carnitas Taco (1)
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, guacamole and pico de gallo
Camaron Enchilado Taco (2)
Corn tortilla with grilled shrimp, butter, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Pulpo Enchilado Taco (2)
Corn tortilla with grilled octopus, garlic, red chile sauce & cheese topped with cabbage.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco (2)
Flour tortilla taco with grilled shrimp, cream cheese and serrano peppers wrapped in bacon. Topped with spicy mango and zarandeado sauces.
Surf 'n' Turf Taco (2)
Grilled shrimp, rib eye steak, cabbage, diced tomato, crispy onions, cilantro and avocado wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rib Eye Taco (2)
Flour tortillas with thin sliced rib eye topped with guacamole, cilantro & onions.
Pescado Taco (2)
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered fish.
Camaron Taco (2)
Corn tortilla with grilled or beer battered shrimp.
Governador Taco (2)
Shrimp & melted cheese in ranchero sauce.
Langosta Taco (2)
Grilled lobster, cheese, bell peppers and cream sauce in a corn tortilla.
Marlin Taco (2)
Grilled in a corn tortilla with cheese, spicy cream sauce, cabbage and diced tomatoes
Tia Nacha Taco (2)
Grilled tacos with beans, marlin & cheese.
Carnitas Taco (2)
Seasoned braised pork, corn tortilla, guacamole and pico de gallo
Burritos
Seafood Specialties
Langostinos a la Plancha
Grilled prawns. Served with salad, rice, beans & tortillas. Add garlic sauce $3
Langosta Puerto Nuevo
Lobster Puerto Nuevo style. Served with salad, rice, beans & tortillas. Add garlic sauce $3
Camarones en Salsa
Shrimp sautéed in your choice of Karina’s signature spicy chile poblano sauce, Salsa de Ajo or a La Diabla style and served with rice, salad and tortillas (a La Diabla served with rice, beans and tortillas).
Filete en Salsa
Fish filete sautéed in your choice of Zarandeado, Karina’s signature spicy chile poblano sauce, Salsa de Ajo or a La Diabla style and served with rice, salad and tortillas (a La Diabla served with rice, beans and tortillas).
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp served with rice, salad & tortillas.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon with a butter caper sauce. Served with rice & steamed seasonal vegetables.
Lonja de Pargo
Charbroiled fish filet served with sautéed vegetables, rice, salad and tortillas. Add Grilled Shrimp $7
Pescado Frito Regular
Fried whole red snapper. Served with rice, salad & tortillas. Prices vary according to weight.
Seafood Enchiladas
Corn tortillas topped with our signature spicy Karina’s sauce and filled with crab & shrimp. Served with rice & beans.
Angus Steaks
Mexican Favoritos
Carne Asada
Thin sliced rib eye cooked to perfection and topped with guacamole, cilantro, onions & beans. Served with flour tortillas.
Cielo, Mar y Tierra
Grilled chicken, rib eye steak & 4 jumbo shrimp. Served with beans & guacamole.
Enchiladas Verdes
Shredded chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & black beans.
Carnitas
Baked tender pork, accompanied by guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & beans.
Tampiquena
Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled onions accompanied by a cheese enchilada, beans, guacamole & tortillas.
Combination Plate
Enchilada Verde (Shredded Chicken or Cheese), Crispy Chicken Taco and Chile Relleno. Served with rice & beans.
Chicken Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Fajitas House
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with chicken, steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with shrimptopped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed and topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Tomatoes, onions & green bell pepper sautéed with steak and shrimp topped with Zarandeado sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Soups & Salads
Cup Seafood Soup
Vegetables & fish in a seafood broth.
Bowl Clam Chowder
Cup Clam Chowder
Siete Mares
Seven seas soup, a rich seafood broth served with freshly cooked shrimp, octopus, squid, fish, scallops, crab, mussels, clams & vegetables.
Ensalada Caesar
Ensalada de Mercado
Black beans, romaine lettuce, corn, salsa fresca, avocado, cotija cheese, creamy cilantro dressing.
Sides & Extras
Barilla de Camaron
Chiles Toreados
Chips
French Fries
Rice
Salsa Karina's 3 oz.
Salsa Karina's 6 oz.
Side Beans
Side Guacamole
Side order Avocado
Side Salsa Habanera
Side Steamed Veggies
Sour Cream
Tortillas (3)
Tostada Shells (4)
Zarandeado Sauce 3 oz.
Zarandeado Sauce 6oz
Spicy Mayo
Side Green Salad
Pico De Gallo
Desserts
Kids Menu
Online Drinks
Acqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fresca
Horchata
Hot Tea
Jamaica
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
Mineral Water
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red bull
Sangria Bottle
Shirley Temple
Sparkling Lemonade
Sprite
Squirt
Tamarindo
Topo Chico
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
