Karina’s Ceviches & More

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Rib Eye Taco
Carnitas Taco

Appetizers

Spicy Crispy Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp tossed in a spicy mango sauce.

Mango Jalapeño Sashimi

$12.00

Sliced mango and Ahi Tuna drizzled with a sweet mango sauce and served with spicy jalapeño soy sauce.

Shrimp Taquitos

$12.00

Shrimp, cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers rolled and deep fried in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Seafood Cocktails

Campechana

$13.00

Combination of shrimp, octopus and scallops

Coctel De Camarón

$13.00

Shrimp cocktail

Ceviche Tostada

Camarón Cocido Tostada

$6.50

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.

Marina Mixto Tostada

$6.50

Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber and serrano peppers all marinated in lime juice.

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$7.00

Fresh ahi tuna marinated in lime juice with red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, cucumber & ginger with sesame oil.

Costeño Tostada

$6.50

Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, red asado pepper & topped off with a spicy clam sauce.

Ahi Poke Tostada

$7.50

Sushi-grade ahi tuna, sesame oil, sesame seeds and red chili flakes served on a tostada shell with crispy onions, pickled red onions, cilantro and spicy mayo.

Ceviche Karina's Tostada

$6.50

Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina's spicy chile serrano sauce.

Pescado Tostada

$6.00

Chopped white fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & serrano pepper marinated in lime juice.

Ceviche Plate

Camarón Cocido Plate

$14.50

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber& Serano peppers marinated in lime juice.

Marina Mixto Plate

$14.50

Cooked shrimp, octopus, bay scallops, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers in lime juice.

Ahi Tuna Plate

$15.00

Fresh Ahi tuna in lime juice with red onions, Serrano peppers, cilantro, cucumber & ginger tossed with sesame oil.

Costeño Plate

$14.50

Lime marinated shrimp ceviche with red onions, cilantro cucumbers and red asado peppers in a spicy clam sauce.

Ceviche Karina's Plate

$14.50

Shrimp, cucumber & avocado in Karina's signature green chile sauce.

Pescado Plate

$14.00

Fish, onion, tomato, cilantro, cucumber & Serrano peppers marinated in lime juice.

Aguachile De Camaron Plate

$15.50

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, chilies and salt. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

Aguachile de Pulpo Plate

$15.50

Octopus cooked in lime juice, chilies and salt. Topped with cilantro & cucumbers.

Fajitas

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$17.50

Steak and shrimp sautéed with tomato, onion, and green bell peppers. Served over rice and with tortillas.

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.50

With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

With guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.

Rotisserie Chicken Taco

$4.50

With spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage served in a corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco

$5.50

with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.

Seared Ahi Tuna Taco

$5.50

Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Cucumber, Spicy Mayonnaise, Crispy Onions in a flour tortilla

Del Mar Taco

$5.50

Octopus, scallops, shrimp with cabbage cilantro and grilled onion.

Rib Eye Taco

$5.50

With guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.

Marlín Taco

$5.50

with cheese, corn in a grilled tortilla.

Camarón Enchilado Taco

$5.50

Shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.

Gobernador Taco

$5.50

Shrimp with bell peppers, onion, melted cheese in a corn tortilla.

Lobster Taco

$6.50

Lobster with bell peppers, onion, cheese served in a corn tortilla.

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.50

Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.

Burritos

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo

Lobster Burrito

$16.00

with bell pepper, cabbage, onion, cheese

Surf & Turf Burrito

$15.50

Shrimp and rib eye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo.

Rib Eye Burrito

$14.00

rib eye steak, guacamole, cilantro, onion

Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

$12.75

spicy mayo, pico de gallo, cabbage

California Burrito Burrito

$14.00

Steak, cheese, pico, guacamole, cheese and french fries

Carnitas Burrito

$12.75

with guacamole, pico de gallo

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.75

pineapple, guacamole, onion

Fish Burrito

$12.75

With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Grilled vegetables, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.

Burrito del Mar Burrito

$15.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Rib Eye Quesadilla

$13.75

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.75

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.75

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Fries

Surf & Turf

$15.00

Shrimp, carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, french fries

Carne Asada

$15.00

Carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy mayo, cheese, french fries

French Fries

$4.00

Soups & Sides

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

SM Chip and Salsa

$3.00

One Tostada

$0.50

Four Tostadas

$1.50

Drinks

Sprite

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Water

$5.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Clamato Mix

$3.50
Karina’s Ceviches & More image

