Karla Bakery - Doral 2000 NW 87th Ave

No reviews yet

2000 Northwest 87th Avenue

Suite 6

Doral, FL 33172

Popular Items

Mini Croquette Party 25
Mixed Pastries Party 25
Café con Leche Large

Drinks

Colada

Colada

$1.89
Café con Leche Small

Café con Leche Small

$3.49
Café con Leche Large

Café con Leche Large

$3.99
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.09
Cuban Ground Coffee Espresso Bag

Cuban Ground Coffee Espresso Bag

$5.99
Chocolate Caliente Small

Chocolate Caliente Small

$2.99Out of stock
Chocolate Caliente Large

Chocolate Caliente Large

$3.49Out of stock
Mamey Shake

Mamey Shake

$6.39
Mango Shake

Mango Shake

$5.19

Combos

#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo

$8.69

2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche Small

#2 Ham & Cheese Omelette Combo

$9.29

Tortilla de Jamon y Queso, Papitas Fritas, Tostada con Mantequilla y Café con Leche

#3 Omelette Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Sandwich de Huevo con Jamon, Queso, Cebolla, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#4 Ham and Cheese Croissant Combo

$9.99

Croissant de Jamon y Queso, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#5 Steak Sandwich Combo

$12.89

Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#6 Cubano Sandwich Combo

$11.99

#7 Midnight Sandwich Combo

$12.29

#8 Croquetas Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Pastries, Empanadas Tequeno

Beef Pastry

Beef Pastry

$1.79
Coconut Pastry

Coconut Pastry

$1.69
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$1.67
Guava and Cheese Pastry

Guava and Cheese Pastry

$1.59
Cheese Pastry

Cheese Pastry

$1.69
Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.99
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.69

Spinach with Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Chicken Croquette

Chicken Croquette

$1.49
Cod Croquette

Cod Croquette

$1.59
Ham Croquette

Ham Croquette

$1.49
Cheese Tequeño

Cheese Tequeño

$2.49

Guava and Cheese Tequeño

$2.59

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.99
Prepared Croquette

Prepared Croquette

$9.49
Midnight Sandwich

Midnight Sandwich

$9.29
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.89
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Omelette Sandwich

$7.99

Desserts

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$2.59
Panetela Borracha

Panetela Borracha

$2.49
Señorita Almendra

Señorita Almendra

$2.69
Señorita Azucar

Señorita Azucar

$2.69
Señorita Dulce Leche

Señorita Dulce Leche

$2.79
Yemitas

Yemitas

$1.39

Arroz Con Leche

$2.69

Natilla

$1.99Out of stock
Marquesitas de Chocolate

Marquesitas de Chocolate

$2.59

Sides/Tostadas

Tostada With Butter

Tostada With Butter

$2.29

Side of 2 eggs

$3.19

Panes Y Galletas

Sponge Rusk

Sponge Rusk

$3.49
Pan de Bono

Pan de Bono

$2.49

Cuban Bread

$1.89

Pan de Bono con Guayaba

$2.49

Capuchino Cakes

Capuchino Cake (15 People)

$34.99

Bombon Cakes

Bombon Cake (15 People)

$39.99Out of stock

Cake Corazon Bombon

$45.99

Swiss Roll

Capuchino Swiss Roll

$14.49

Neapolitan

$14.69Out of stock

Tatianoff

$14.29Out of stock

Velas

Sparkler Candles

$8.69

Karla Bakery Cakes (8-12 People)

Vainilla Cake (8-12 people)

$16.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake (8 -12 People)

$16.99Out of stock

Party Platters

Mini Croquette Party 25

Mini Croquette Party 25

$9.49

Bocaditos de Pasta Party 25*

$11.69

Bocaditos de Lasca Party 25

$12.99

Mixed Pastries Party 25

$11.49

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today. We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

2000 Northwest 87th Avenue, Suite 6, Doral, FL 33172

