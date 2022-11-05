Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Karla Cuban Bakery - 70th/4th

96 Reviews

$

7004 SW 4th St.

Miami, FL 33144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Croquette Party 25
Mixed Pastries Party 25
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo

Drinks

Colada

Colada

$1.89
Café con Leche Small

Café con Leche Small

$2.99
Café con Leche Large

Café con Leche Large

$3.49
Cortadito

Cortadito

$2.09
Cuban Ground Coffee Espresso Bag

Cuban Ground Coffee Espresso Bag

$5.99
Chocolate Caliente Small

Chocolate Caliente Small

$2.99
Chocolate Caliente Large

Chocolate Caliente Large

$3.49
Mamey Shake

Mamey Shake

$5.49
Mango Shake

Mango Shake

$4.49

Combos

#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo

$8.49

2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche Small

#2 Ham & Cheese Omelette Combo

$8.99

Tortilla de Jamon y Queso, Papitas Fritas, Tostada con Mantequilla y Café con Leche

#3 Omelette Sandwich Combo

$10.89

Sandwich de Huevo con Jamon, Queso, Cebolla, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#4 Ham and Cheese Croissant Combo

$9.79

Croissant de Jamon y Queso, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#5 Steak Sandwich Combo

$12.29

Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda

#6 Cubano Sandwich Combo

$11.99

#7 Midnight Sandwich Combo

$11.99

#8 Croquetas Sandwich Combo

$12.29

Pastries, Empanadas Tequeno

Beef Pastry

Beef Pastry

$1.59
Coconut Pastry

Coconut Pastry

$1.49
Guava Pastry

Guava Pastry

$1.57
Guava and Cheese Pastry

Guava and Cheese Pastry

$1.49
Cheese Pastry

Cheese Pastry

$1.49
Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.99
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.69

Spinach with Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Chicken Croquette

Chicken Croquette

$1.49
Cod Croquette

Cod Croquette

$1.59
Ham Croquette

Ham Croquette

$1.49
Cheese Tequeño

Cheese Tequeño

$2.49

Guava and Cheese Tequeño

$2.59

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.79
Prepared Croquette

Prepared Croquette

$9.29
Midnight Sandwich

Midnight Sandwich

$8.99
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.69
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.79

Omelette Sandwich

$7.89

Desserts

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$2.59
Panetela Borracha

Panetela Borracha

$2.49
Señorita Almendra

Señorita Almendra

$2.69
Señorita Azucar

Señorita Azucar

$2.69
Señorita Dulce Leche

Señorita Dulce Leche

$2.79
Yemitas

Yemitas

$1.39

Arroz Con Leche

$2.69

Natilla

$1.99

Red Valvet Cup Cakes

$1.49Out of stock
Flan Individual

Flan Individual

$2.29Out of stock
Marquesitas de Chocolate

Marquesitas de Chocolate

$2.59

Sides/Tostadas

Tostada With Butter

Tostada With Butter

$1.99

Side of 2 eggs

$2.79

Panes Y Galletas

Sponge Rusk

Sponge Rusk

$2.89
Pan de Bono

Pan de Bono

$2.49

Cuban Bread

$1.89

Pan de Bono con Guayaba

$2.49

Capuchino Cakes

Capuchino Cake (15 People)

$34.99

Bombon Cakes

Bombon Cake (15 People)

$39.99

Cake Corazon Bombon

$39.99

Swiss Roll

Capuchino Swiss Roll

$14.49

Neapolitan

$14.69

Tatianoff

$14.29

Velas

Sparkler Candles

$7.49

Karla Bakery Cakes (8-12 People)

Vainilla Cake (8-12 people)

$16.99

Chocolate Cake (8 -12 People)

$16.99

Party Platters

Mini Croquette Party 25

Mini Croquette Party 25

$9.49

Bocaditos de Pasta Party 25*

$11.69

Bocaditos de Lasca Party 25

$12.99

Mixed Pastries Party 25

$11.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today. We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

Website

Location

7004 SW 4th St., Miami, FL 33144

Directions

Gallery
Karla Cuban Bakery image
Karla Cuban Bakery image
BG pic
Karla Cuban Bakery image

Map
