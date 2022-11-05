Bakeries
Karla Cuban Bakery - 70th/4th
96 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today. We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.
Location
7004 SW 4th St., Miami, FL 33144
