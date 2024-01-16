- Home
Karl's Cafe 11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway S
11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway South
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bakery
- Croissant
Indulge in the perfect start to your day with our classic Croissant. This delicate pastry features a golden, flaky exterior that gives way to a soft, buttery interior.$2.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Indulge in the rich, buttery goodness of our Chocolate Croissant. Made with flaky, golden-brown pastry that's perfectly layered and filled with a generous amount of decadent chocolate$2.00
- Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle Cookie
Our classic Snickerdoodle Cookie is a delightful treat that combines a soft, chewy texture with a perfect balance of cinnamon and sugar.$2.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our classic Chocolate Chip Cookie, baked to perfection with a golden, crispy edge and a soft, chewy center. Each bite is bursting with rich, semi-sweet chocolate chips.$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Muffin
A timeless favorite, our Classic Blueberry Muffin is bursting with juicy blueberries and a hint of vanilla. This muffin offers the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness in every bite.$3.00
- GF/V Double Chocolate Muffin
Our Double Chocolate Muffin, a delicious treat that’s both gluten-free and vegan. Crafted with rich, dark chocolate and moist, cocoa-infused batter, this muffin is perfect for a guilt-free breakfast or a delightful snack, each bite promises a burst of chocolatey goodness without compromising on taste or dietary preferences.$3.00
- Banana Muffin
Our Banana Muffin is a delightful blend of ripe bananas and warm spices.$3.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Indulge in the sweet, gooey goodness of our cinnamon roll. Each bite is a perfect blend of soft, fluffy dough swirled with a rich cinnamon-sugar filling, topped with cream cheese frosting.$3.00
- Blueberry Scone$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Start your day right with our Egg and Cheese Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich! A biscuit envelops a perfectly cooked egg and a slice of melted cheese, creating a savory delight that's both satisfying and delicious.$4.50
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Our Egg, Cheese, and Bacon Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich has a layer of fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy bacon between two warm, buttery biscuits.$4.50
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Our satisfying Egg, Cheese, and Sausage Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich, is a delightful combination of fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and savory sausage nestled between two warm, flaky biscuits.$4.50
- Kolache- Jalapeno
Spice up your morning with our Jalapeño Kolache! A warm, fluffy pastry filled with sausage, and topped with jalapenos and baked to golden perfection. Each bite is a delightful balance of spicy and buttery flavors, sure to awaken your taste buds.$3.50
- Kolache- Pimento cheese
Savor the Southern flavors with our Pimento Cheese Kolache, a delightful pimento cheese fluffy pastry. Each bite is a perfect balance of tangy cheese and savory goodness, making it a delicious choice for breakfast, brunch, or anytime snack.$3.50
- Kolache- Everything bagel
Indulge in our savory Everything Bagel Kolache, a delightful twist on a classic favorite! Enjoy the perfect blend of everything bagel seasoning topping a soft, pillowy dough.$3.50
- Kolache- peach and Cheese$3.00
- Nutter Butter Cookie$3.00
Coffee
- Drink of the Day (Ube Lemonade, Dirty Ube Matcha, Lavender Matcha, or Vanilla Lavender Latte)$3.00
- Espresso
A shot of intense, rich coffee with a layer of golden crema, perfect for those who enjoy a bold and concentrated coffee experience.$1.00
- Double Espresso
Need an extra jolt? Double the intensity with our Double Espresso. It's two shots of our finely crafted espresso, delivering twice the richness, twice the aroma, and twice the kick. A powerful pick-me-up for those who need that extra boost to kickstart their day.$1.50
- 12oz Americano$1.50
- 16oz Americano$1.75
- Cappuccino 8oz$2.75
- 12oz Latte
A smooth and creamy coffee made with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of milk foam, perfect for those who prefer a milder coffee flavor.$2.75
- 16oz Latte
Embrace the comforting embrace of our Latte. A blend of rich espresso and steamed milk, topped with a thin layer of velvety foam. Its smooth, mellow flavor profile is perfect for those who prefer a gentler coffee experience.$3.00
- 12oz Macchiato$2.75
- 16oz Macchiato$3.00
- 12oz Drip Coffee$1.00
- 16oz Drip Coffee$1.50
Non-Coffee
- Green Tea
A soothing blend of premium green tea leaves, rich in antioxidants and renowned for its health benefits.$2.00
- Black Tea
A bold and invigorating tea made from the finest black tea leaves, offering a robust flavor and a natural energy boost.$2.00
- White Tea
Delicate and subtle, our white tea is made from young tea leaves and buds, gently steamed and dried to preserve its natural flavor. Light and refreshing, it's a perfect choice for a relaxing break.$2.00
- 12oz Hot Matcha Latte
A creamy and indulgent drink made with finely ground Japanese matcha tea and steamed milk. Rich in antioxidants and with a unique, earthy flavor.$3.00
- 16oz Matcha Latte
Our matcha latte, is a harmonious blend of finely ground green tea and creamy steamed milk. With its vibrant green hue and earthy undertones, it's a luxurious treat for both the palate and the soul.$3.50
- 12oz Hot Chai Latte
A spiced tea latte made with a blend of black tea, aromatic spices, and steamed milk. Warm and comforting!$2.75
- 16oz Chai Latte
Warm and aromatic, our chai latte is a comforting embrace of exotic spices and velvety milk. Infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves.$3.00
- 12oz Hot Chocolate$2.00
- 16oz Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Lemonade$1.75
Grab and Go
- Orange
FREE: Enjoy the juicy sweetness of an Orange, bursting with vitamin C and natural goodness. A refreshing treat that will awaken your senses and brighten your day.
- Apple
FREE: Experience the crisp and refreshing taste of an apple. Packed with fiber and essential nutrients.
- Banana
FREE: Savor the creamy texture and tropical flavor of a banana, a natural source of potassium and energy.OUT OF STOCK
- Chewy Protein Bar
Try our Chewy Protein Bar, packed with 10 grams of protein to power you through your day.$0.50
- Nut Bar
Our Nut Bar is a satisfying snack that's perfect for any time of day. Packed with a variety of nuts for a rich, nutty flavor, this bar is also a great source of protein and healthy fats.$0.50OUT OF STOCK
- Granola Bar$0.50OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
11228 Saint Johns Industrial Parkway South, Jacksonville, FL 32246