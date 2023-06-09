Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine
209 North Main Street
Andover, MA 01810
FOOD
Hot Starters
Egg Rolls (2)
Grounded Pork
Fried Dumplings (6)
Handmade Pot-Stickers
Steam Dumplings (6)
Handmade Pot-Stickers
Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt
Edamame w. Chili Sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Chicken Fingers
Crab Rangoon (6)
Fried Japanese Gyoza
choice of PORK / VEGETABLE
Steam Japanese Gyoza
choice of PORK / VEGETABLE
Scallion Pancake
Boneless Spare Ribs
🔥 Salt & Peppers Spicy Calamari
🔥 Salt & Peppers Spicy Shrimp
🔥 Salt & Peppers Seafood Combo
Duck Bao Buns (2)
Hoisin Braised Duck Confit, Cucumber & Scallions, served w. Steamed Fluffy Buns
Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
🔥 Salt & Peppers Chicken Wings
Beef Teriyaki On Skewers (4)
🔥Thai Style Spare Ribs w. Bones
Tender Braised Spare Ribs in s Sweet & Spicy Thai Basil Sauce, Cilantro for Garnish
Fried Shumai
Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling
Steam Shumai
Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling
Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Chicken and Hoisin Sauce
Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts（Must Try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Vegetable and Hoisin Sauce
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Shrimp and Hoisin Sauce
Pu Pu Platter For Two
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Egg Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Pu Pu Platter For Three
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Egg Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Crispy Shrimp Tempura
Cold Starters
A5 Wagyu Beef Ishiyaki (6)
🔥🐬 Tuna Pizza
Tuna, Red Onion, Black Olives, Japapeno, Anchovy Aioli
🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno
Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce
🔥🐬 Karma Three Layers
Torched Albacore Tuna over Spicy Crabmeat & Sea Scallops w. Salmon and Tobiko on the top.
🐬 Raw Oyster on the Half Shell
Standish Shore Oysters Sharp, Brine, Buttery, Texture & Crispy Mineral Finish- the Perfect Oyster
🔥🐬 Tuna Taco
Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions & Wasabi infused Fish Roe served on Crispy Chips
🐬 Rising Sun
Hot Oil Sears Salmon
🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche
Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes
🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Scallop & Eel
Albacore Tuna wraps w. Scallops and Eel tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top
🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Lobster
Albacore Tuna wraps w. Eel and Lobster Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top
🐬 Sashimi Ceviche
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.
🔥🐬 Crispy Rice w. Spicy Tuna
🐬Seared Shima-Aji & Tarragon Salsa (2)
🐬 O'toro w. Caviar Truffle 24K Gold Leaf (2)
🐬 Seared Hamachi w. Banana Pepper Mousse (1pc)
🐬 Oyster & Watermelon, Pearls, Ikura (2pc)
🐬 Otoro Explosion Hand Roll (1pc)
🐬 Hokkaido Schallop Nigiri w. Black Sea Salt, Yuzu Foam (1pc)
Soup
Salad
🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Sashimi Salad
Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing. Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad
🐬 Seaweed Salad w. Tobiko
🐬 Avocado Salad
Avocado, Crabmeat, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. Light Lemony Mayo.
House Salad
🔥🐬 Tuna Poke Salad
🔥 Korean Kimchi
Poultry/Meat
🔥General Gao's Chicken
Mongolian w. Chicken
Quickly cooked Chicken w. Scallions Onions & Garlic
Mongolian w. Beef
Quickly cooked Beef w. Scallions Onions & Garlic
🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Chicken
Chicken stir-fried in a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans
🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Beef
Beef stir-fried in a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans
Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot
Broccoli w. Chicken
Broccoli w. Beef
🔥 Sichuan w. Chicken
Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.
🔥 Sichuan w. Beef
Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.
Ginger Chicken w. String Bean
Sesame Chicken
Sesame Beef
Crispy Honey w. Chicken
Crispy Honey w. Beef
Basil Treasure
Chicken, Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic, Ginger & Pea Pods in Brown Basil Sauce
🔥 Orange Peel w. Chicken
Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce
🔥 Orange Peel w. Beef
Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce
🔥 Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts
Cashew Chicken
🔥Fresh Mango Chicken
Cilantro, Mild Spicy Curry w. Coconut Mango Sauce
Coffee Beef Short Rib w. Bone
Marinated Short Rib stir-fried glazed w. delicious Coffee Brown Sauce
Peking Duck ( Half)
Glazed and roasted, the skin is extremely crisp, the meat juicy, and the pancake paper-thin
Peking Duck (Whole)
Glazed and roasted, the skin is extremely crisp, the meat juicy, and the pancake paper-thin
6 Side Pancake
Seafood
Whole Hardshell Lobster
1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion
Salt & Pepper Lobster
Happy Family
A family of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Vegetables stir-fried in delicate Brown Sauce, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest.
Pineapple Shrimp
🔥 Sichuan From the Sea
Prepared in a Red Chili Pepper Garlic Sauce, combination w. Scallops, Shrimps & Calamari
Sizzling Scallop & Shrimp
🔥 Mango Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed w. shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions in a carved Mango Shells
🔥 Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts
Bird's Nest XO Sauce
Ocean Scallops, Calamari Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest
Black Cod w. Citrus Miso Sauce
Steam Vegetable w. Shrimp
Vegetables
Stir Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy
🔥 Stir Fried Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
🔥 Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Sauteed Oriental Pea Pod Stems
🔥 Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans w. Grounded Pork
🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu (SILKEN)
Sichuan's famous Dish of SilkenTofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli
🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu (CRISPY)
Sichuan's famous Dish Crispy Tofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli
Mix Vegetable
Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Plain Fried Rice
House Combo Fried Rice
🔥 Basil Fried Rice
Stri-fried w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers & Egg.
🔥 Pineapple Fried Rice
Fresh Pineapple, Chicken, Shrimp, Onion, mixed Peas and Egg stir-fried, served in a Carved Out Pineapple
(S) Jasmine Rice
(L) Jasmine Rice
(S) Brown Rice
(L) Brown Rice
Sushi Rice (S)
Sushi Rice (L)
Noodles
Pad Thai
Rice Noodles The most famous Thai Noodle Dish, stir-fried w. Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables, topped w. Ground Peanuts
Chicken Lo Mein
Pork Lo Mein
Beef Lo Mein
Shrimp Lo Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein
Plain Lo Mein
House Combo Lo Mein
🔥 Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup
Slowly cooked Broth, Sapporo Ramen, Spicy stir-fried Beef, Bean Sprout & Kimchi.
Singapore Street Noodle
Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables,Egg & Onion Stir fired w. Thin Rice Noodles, Served w. Karma Curry Peanut sauce on the side
🔥Stir Fried Black Pepper Japanese Thick Udon Noodles
Choice of : VEGETABLE/BEEF/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/PORK
🔥 Cantonese Basil Chow Fun
Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions & Scallions.
Beef Chow Fun
Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Beef, Onions & Scallions.
Japanese & Korean Entrees
Hibachi
Cooked on an iron griddle w. Garlic Butter & assorted Stir-Fried Vegetables. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK SHRIMP FILET MIGNON or TWO LOBSTER TAILS
Teriyaki
Tender meat or seafood grilled to perfection, smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK FILET MIGNON or SCOTTISH SALMON
🔥Korean Spicy Chicken
🔥Korean Spicy Beef
Sushi OO
🐬O'toro
Premium Bluefin Fatty Tuna
🐬Maguro
Tuna
🐬Hamachi
Yellowtail
🐬Kinmedai
Japanese Golden Snapper
🐬Nodoguro
Japan Blackthroat Seaperch
🐬Albacore Tuna
🐬King Salmon
🐬Sake
Salmon
🐬Smoke Salmon
🐬Madai
Japanese Snapper
🐬Suzuki
Sea Bass
🐬Saba
Pickled Mackerel
🐬Amaebi
Japanese Sweet Shrimp
🐬Ika
Squid
🐬Shima Aji
🐬Hokkigai
Arctic Surf Clam
🐬Uni (1pc)
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin
🐬Ikura
Salmon Roe
🐬Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green
🐬Kaibashira
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
Real Snow Crabmeat
Tako
Cooked Octopus
Tamago
Homemade Egg Omelet
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Ebi
Sashimi OO
🐬 (SA) O'toro
Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna
🐬(SA) Maguro
Tuna
🐬 (SA) Hamachi
Yellowtail
🐬(SA) Kinmedai
🐬(SA) Nodoguro
🐬 (SA) Albacore Tuna
🐬 (SA) King Salmon
New Zealand
🐬 (SA) Sake
Salmon
🐬 (SA) Smoke Salmon
Scottish Salmon
🐬 (SA) Madai
Japanese Snapper
🐬 (SA) Suzuki
Sea Bass
🐬(SA) Saba
Pickled Mackerel
🐬 (SA) Amaebi
Japanese Sweet Shrimp
🐬 (SA) Ika
Squid
🐬(SA) Shima Aji
🐬 (SA) Hokkigai
Arctic Surf Clam
🐬 (SA) Uni (1pc)
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin
🐬(SA) Ikura
Salmon Roe
🐬(SA) Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green
🐬 (SA) Kaibashira
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
(SA) Real Snow Crab Meat
(SA) Tako
Cooked Octopus
(SA) Tamago
Homemade Egg Omeler
(SA) Unagi
Freshwater Eel
(SA) Ebi
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
Karma Special Maki OO
🔥🐬 Fired Dragon Maki
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crumb on top of the roll w. Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado & Cucumber
🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Crunch Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado topped w. Grilled Scallops, Chili Aioli.
🔥🐬 Seared O'toro Maki
Asparagus, Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Spicy Mayo, Bonito and O'toro torched on top w. Gingery Sauce & Jalapeno
🔥🐬 Spicy Olivia Maki
Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crumb. topped w. Seared Salmon, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing
🔥🐬 Pineapple Express Maki
Soy Paper Wraps w. Pineapple & Cucumber inside, covered w. Dice of Tuna & Salmon, Tempura Crumb & four kinds of Tobikos
🔥🐬 Lemon Basil Salmon Maki
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, topped w. Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slide, Basil Oil & Microgreens
🔥🐬 Spicy Lobster Maki
Lobster, Jalapeno Pepper, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado & Cucumber w. Tobiko on top
🐬 Gator Emporium
Snow Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado covered by roasted Eel, Fingering potato chips
🔥🐬 Volcano Maki
Salmon w. Avocado at the bottom topped w. baked Spicy Mayo, Sea Scallops and Crabmeat
🔥🐬 Phoenix Sunrise
Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger
🔥🐬 Rainbow Special Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll w. Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno & Tobiko on the top
🔥🐬 Snow Mountain Maki
Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w. Snow Crab Meat on the top
🔥🐬 Crazy Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & avocado Roll w. spicy tuna on the top
🔥🐬 Paradise
Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top
🐬 Kobe Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Fried Onion topped with Seared Wagyu Beef, Truffle Aioli, Poke Sauce
🔥🐬 Floral Salmon
Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seard King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno
🔥🐬 Kale A Licious
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado in Soypaper wrap, Crispy Kale Cilantro Dressing on the top
🔥🐬 Seared Hamachi Maki + Caviar
Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, covered w. Hamachi, Black Tobiko, sweet Miso & Sudachi
🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki Melted Cheese Volcano
Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado & Tobiko wrapped in a Roll Tempura-style, w. Baked Spicy sea scallops & Crab-meat w. Melted Cheese
🔥🐬 Baked Salmon Maki
Crab Meat, Avocado covered w. a bed of Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sweet Potato on the top
🔥🐬 Kiss Of Fire Maki
Soy Paper Wraps w. Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura crumbs, topped w. diced Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Wasabi flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce.
🐬 Fusion Maki + Caviar
Super White Tuna, Avocado, Mango & Sweet Walnuts topped w. Seared Tuna, Black Tobiko
🔥🐬 The Hipster Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, topped w. Spicy Tuna, Lemon Sliced, Green Onion drizzled w. Ponzu
🐬 Ichiban A5 Wagyu on Fire Roll
O'toro, Avocado, Scallion, Chili, A5 Wagyu
Traditional Rolls OO
🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
Philly Maki
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber Avocado & Cream Cheese.
🔥🐬 Spider Maki
Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko Cucumber & Avocado w. Spicy Mayo
🔥 Spicy Scallop Maki (fully cooked)
Baked spicy sea scallop, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and tempura crumbs
🐬 California Maki
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado & Flying Fish Roe
🐬 Rainbow Maki
California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado
🐬 Salmon Avocado Maki
🐬 Caterpillar Maki
Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, topped w.layer of Avocado & Eel Sauce
🐬 Alaskan Maki
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Broccoli Maki
Tempura style Broccoli
Avocado & Cucumber Maki
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Avocado Maki
Idaho Maki
Deep-fried Sweet Potato
Futo Maki
Pickles, Egg Omelet, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushrooms & Lettuce
Unaavo Maki
Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
🔥🐬 Shrimp Tempura Maki
Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
🐬Tekka Maki
Yellowfin Tuna
🐬Sake Maki
Salmon
🐬Negi Hama Maki
Yellowtail & Scallion.
Tuna Advocado Maki
Sushi Entrees OO
GLUTEN-FREE
(GF) Hot Starters
(GF) Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt
🔥 (GF) Edamame w. Chili Sauce
(GF) Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & vegetable.
(GF) Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Chicken
(GF) Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Shrimp
(GF) Cold Starters
🔥🐬 (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)
Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes
🔥🐬 (GF) Raw Oyster on the Half Shell
🔥🐬 (GF) Tuna Taco (Must try)
Tuna, spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion & Wasabi infused Fish Roe, served on siced Cucumber
(GF) Avocado Salad
(GF) Poultry / Meat
🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken
In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans
(GF) Broccoli w. Chicken
🔥 (GF) Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts
Quick-fried with chicken, peanuts, chili peppers, green and red peppers, mushrooms and celery
(GF) Broccoli w. Beef
🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Beef
In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans
(GF) Seafood
(GF) Whole. Hardshell Lobster
1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion
(GF) Happy Family
A family of beef, chicken, shrimp, sea scallops & vegetables stir-fried in delicate white sauce
(GF) Bird's Nest Delicacies
Ocean scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked in our famous white garlic sauce with fresh vegetables
(GF) Basil Treasure
Chicken, shrimp & scallops with garlic, ginger & pea pods in white basil sauce
(GF) Rice & Noodles
(GF) Pad Thai
(Most popular Thai rice noodles) Stir-fried with chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, ground peanuts
(GF) Fried Rice
Choice of : VEGETABLE / CHICKEN /BEEF /SHRIMP
(GF) House Combo Fried Rice
(GF) Singapore Street Noodles
Chicken, shrimp, vegetables,egg and onion, stir-fried with thin rice noodles
🔥 (GF) Cantonese Basil Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, basil onion & scallion
(GF) Sushi / Sashimi OO
🐬 (GF) O'toro
Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna
🐬 (GF) Maguro
Tuna
🐬 (GF) Hamachi
Yellowtail
🐬 (GF) Kinmedai
🐬 (GF) Nodoguro
🐬 (GF) Albacore Tuna
🐬 (GF) King Salmon
New Zealand
🐬 (GF) Sake
Salmon
🐬 (GF) Madai
Japanese Snapper
🐬 (GF) Suzuki
Sea Bass
🐬 (GF) Saba
Pickled Mackerel
🐬 (GF) Ika
Squid
🐬 (GF) Shima Aji
🐬 (GF) Uni (1pc)
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin
🐬 (GF) Kaibashira
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
🐬(GF) Hokkigai
Arctic Surf Clam
(GF) Ebi
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
(GF) Karma Special and Traditional Maki OO
🔥🐬(GF) Lemon Basil Salmon
Spicy salmon, cucumber, Topped with salmon, avocado,thin slide lemon basil oil, microgreens.
🔥🐬(GF) Spicy Lobster Maki
Cooked fresh lobster tail, jalapeño pepper, lettuce, avocado and cucumber
🔥🐬(GF) Paradise Maki
Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top
🔥🐬(GF) Phoenix Sunrise
Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger
🐬 (GF) Rainbow Maki
California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado
🐬(GF) Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
🐬(GF) Salmon Avocado Maki
🐬(GF) Tekka Maki
Yellowfin Tuna
🐬(GF) Sake Maki
Salmon
🐬(GF) Negi Hama Maki
Yellowtail & Scallion.
(GF) Avocado & Cucumber Maki
(GF) Sushi Entrees OO
TOGO DRINK
Martinis (8 oz)
Polynesian drink (8 oz)
Sake
EXTRAS
Sauce
1 pack Chinese Soy Sauce
2 oz. Hoisin Sauce
2 oz. Hot Mustard
2 oz. Hot Oil
2 oz. Ginger Sauce
2 oz. Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce 3oz
Duck Sauce 8 Oz
Pint Duck Sauce
Quart Duck Sauce
2 oz. Ginger Dressing
Pint Sweet & Sour Sauce
2 oz. Sushi Soy Sauce
2 oz. Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Wasabi
Ginger
2oz. Spicy Mayo
2oz. Eel Sauce
2oz.Ponzu Sauce
Pint Teriyaki Sauce
Curry Peanut Sauce
Call for Open Hours
Fusion sushi, a cross between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France, is Karma's specialty. Our chefs add their own personal style and the outcome is so amazing that is has an almost addictive quality to it.
209 North Main Street, Andover, MA 01810