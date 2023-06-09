Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine

209 North Main Street

Andover, MA 01810

FOOD

Hot Starters

Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Grounded Pork

Fried Dumplings (6)

$14.00

Handmade Pot-Stickers

Steam Dumplings (6)

$14.00

Handmade Pot-Stickers

Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt

$10.00

Edamame w. Chili Sauce

$9.00

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crab Rangoon (6)

$11.00

Fried Japanese Gyoza

$12.00

choice of PORK / VEGETABLE

Steam Japanese Gyoza

$12.00

choice of PORK / VEGETABLE

Scallion Pancake

$11.00

Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.00

🔥 Salt & Peppers Spicy Calamari

$20.00

🔥 Salt & Peppers Spicy Shrimp

$20.00

🔥 Salt & Peppers Seafood Combo

$23.00

Duck Bao Buns (2)

$13.00

Hoisin Braised Duck Confit, Cucumber & Scallions, served w. Steamed Fluffy Buns

Crispy Chicken Wings (6)

$15.00

🔥 Salt & Peppers Chicken Wings

$16.00

Beef Teriyaki On Skewers (4)

$14.00

🔥Thai Style Spare Ribs w. Bones

$16.00

Tender Braised Spare Ribs in s Sweet & Spicy Thai Basil Sauce, Cilantro for Garnish

Fried Shumai

$8.00

Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling

Steam Shumai

$8.00

Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling

Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Chicken and Hoisin Sauce

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts（Must Try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Vegetable and Hoisin Sauce

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Shrimp and Hoisin Sauce

Pu Pu Platter For Two

$29.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Egg Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Pu Pu Platter For Three

$43.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Egg Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Crispy Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Cold Starters

A5 Wagyu Beef Ishiyaki (6)

$98.00

🔥🐬 Tuna Pizza

$18.00

Tuna, Red Onion, Black Olives, Japapeno, Anchovy Aioli

🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno

$20.00

Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce

🔥🐬 Karma Three Layers

$16.00

Torched Albacore Tuna over Spicy Crabmeat & Sea Scallops w. Salmon and Tobiko on the top.

🐬 Raw Oyster on the Half Shell

$18.00

Standish Shore Oysters Sharp, Brine, Buttery, Texture & Crispy Mineral Finish- the Perfect Oyster

🔥🐬 Tuna Taco

$20.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions & Wasabi infused Fish Roe served on Crispy Chips

🐬 Rising Sun

$19.00

Hot Oil Sears Salmon

🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche

$16.00

Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes

🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Scallop & Eel

$18.00

Albacore Tuna wraps w. Scallops and Eel tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top

🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Lobster

$22.00

Albacore Tuna wraps w. Eel and Lobster Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top

🐬 Sashimi Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.

🔥🐬 Crispy Rice w. Spicy Tuna

$24.00

🐬Seared Shima-Aji & Tarragon Salsa (2)

$17.00

🐬 O'toro w. Caviar Truffle 24K Gold Leaf (2)

$38.00

🐬 Seared Hamachi w. Banana Pepper Mousse (1pc)

$8.00

🐬 Oyster & Watermelon, Pearls, Ikura (2pc)

$13.00

🐬 Otoro Explosion Hand Roll (1pc)

$33.00

🐬 Hokkaido Schallop Nigiri w. Black Sea Salt, Yuzu Foam (1pc)

$8.00

Soup

Pint Miso Soup

$5.00

Quart Miso Soup

$10.00

🔥Pint Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

🔥Quart Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

🔥 Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup For Two

$16.00

Pint Crystal Wonton Soup

$5.00

Quart Crystal Wonton Soup

$10.00

🔥Pint Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$8.00

🔥Quart Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$16.00

Salad

🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Sashimi Salad

$21.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing. Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad

🐬 Seaweed Salad w. Tobiko

$9.00

🐬 Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Crabmeat, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. Light Lemony Mayo.

House Salad

$9.00

🔥🐬 Tuna Poke Salad

$16.00

🔥 Korean Kimchi

$7.00

Poultry/Meat

🔥General Gao's Chicken

$19.00

Mongolian w. Chicken

$21.00

Quickly cooked Chicken w. Scallions Onions & Garlic

Mongolian w. Beef

$21.00

Quickly cooked Beef w. Scallions Onions & Garlic

🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Chicken

$20.00

Chicken stir-fried in a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans

🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Beef

$20.00

Beef stir-fried in a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans

Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot

$18.00

Broccoli w. Chicken

$17.00

Broccoli w. Beef

$18.00

🔥 Sichuan w. Chicken

$17.00

Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.

🔥 Sichuan w. Beef

$18.00

Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.

Ginger Chicken w. String Bean

$17.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Sesame Beef

$19.00

Crispy Honey w. Chicken

$18.00

Crispy Honey w. Beef

$19.00

Basil Treasure

$22.00

Chicken, Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic, Ginger & Pea Pods in Brown Basil Sauce

🔥 Orange Peel w. Chicken

$18.00

Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce

🔥 Orange Peel w. Beef

$19.00

Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce

🔥 Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts

$17.00

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

🔥Fresh Mango Chicken

$19.00

Cilantro, Mild Spicy Curry w. Coconut Mango Sauce

Coffee Beef Short Rib w. Bone

$28.00

Marinated Short Rib stir-fried glazed w. delicious Coffee Brown Sauce

Peking Duck ( Half)

$38.00Out of stock

Glazed and roasted, the skin is extremely crisp, the meat juicy, and the pancake paper-thin

Peking Duck (Whole)

$73.00Out of stock

Glazed and roasted, the skin is extremely crisp, the meat juicy, and the pancake paper-thin

6 Side Pancake

$5.00Out of stock

Seafood

Whole Hardshell Lobster

$51.00

1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion

Salt & Pepper Lobster

$51.00

Happy Family

$24.00

A family of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Vegetables stir-fried in delicate Brown Sauce, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest.

Pineapple Shrimp

$21.00

🔥 Sichuan From the Sea

$23.00

Prepared in a Red Chili Pepper Garlic Sauce, combination w. Scallops, Shrimps & Calamari

Sizzling Scallop & Shrimp

$23.00

🔥 Mango Shrimp

$22.00

Shrimp sauteed w. shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions in a carved Mango Shells

🔥 Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts

$20.00

Bird's Nest XO Sauce

$25.00

Ocean Scallops, Calamari Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest

Black Cod w. Citrus Miso Sauce

$28.00

Steam Vegetable w. Shrimp

$22.00

Vegetables

Stir Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy

$14.00

🔥 Stir Fried Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

🔥 Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Sauteed Oriental Pea Pod Stems

$18.00

🔥 Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans w. Grounded Pork

$14.00

🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu (SILKEN)

$15.00

Sichuan's famous Dish of SilkenTofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli

🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu (CRISPY)

$15.00

Sichuan's famous Dish Crispy Tofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli

Mix Vegetable

$18.00

Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Plain Fried Rice

$14.00

House Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

🔥 Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Stri-fried w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers & Egg.

🔥 Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.00

Fresh Pineapple, Chicken, Shrimp, Onion, mixed Peas and Egg stir-fried, served in a Carved Out Pineapple

(S) Jasmine Rice

$3.50

(L) Jasmine Rice

$7.00

(S) Brown Rice

$4.50

(L) Brown Rice

$9.00

Sushi Rice (S)

$5.00

Sushi Rice (L)

$10.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice Noodles The most famous Thai Noodle Dish, stir-fried w. Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables, topped w. Ground Peanuts

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00

Pork Lo Mein

$14.00

Beef Lo Mein

$14.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$14.00

Plain Lo Mein

$14.00

House Combo Lo Mein

$15.00

🔥 Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup

$20.00

Slowly cooked Broth, Sapporo Ramen, Spicy stir-fried Beef, Bean Sprout & Kimchi.

Singapore Street Noodle

$17.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables,Egg & Onion Stir fired w. Thin Rice Noodles, Served w. Karma Curry Peanut sauce on the side

🔥Stir Fried Black Pepper Japanese Thick Udon Noodles

$20.00

Choice of : VEGETABLE/BEEF/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/PORK

🔥 Cantonese Basil Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions & Scallions.

Beef Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Beef, Onions & Scallions.

Japanese & Korean Entrees

All Entrees Include Miso Soup, House Salad & Rice. Substitute Brown Rice for Additional $1.00

Hibachi

Cooked on an iron griddle w. Garlic Butter & assorted Stir-Fried Vegetables. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK SHRIMP FILET MIGNON or TWO LOBSTER TAILS

Teriyaki

Tender meat or seafood grilled to perfection, smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK FILET MIGNON or SCOTTISH SALMON

🔥Korean Spicy Chicken

$25.00

🔥Korean Spicy Beef

$29.00

Sushi OO

🐬O'toro

$24.00

Premium Bluefin Fatty Tuna

🐬Maguro

$10.00

Tuna

🐬Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail

🐬Kinmedai

$12.00

Japanese Golden Snapper

🐬Nodoguro

$25.00

Japan Blackthroat Seaperch

🐬Albacore Tuna

$7.00

🐬King Salmon

$11.00

🐬Sake

$8.00

Salmon

🐬Smoke Salmon

$8.00

🐬Madai

$9.00

Japanese Snapper

🐬Suzuki

$7.00

Sea Bass

🐬Saba

$6.00

Pickled Mackerel

🐬Amaebi

$16.00

Japanese Sweet Shrimp

🐬Ika

$8.00

Squid

🐬Shima Aji

$10.00

🐬Hokkigai

$7.00

Arctic Surf Clam

🐬Uni (1pc)

$15.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin

🐬Ikura

$11.00

Salmon Roe

🐬Tobiko

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green

🐬Kaibashira

$12.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops

Real Snow Crabmeat

$15.00

Tako

$7.00

Cooked Octopus

Tamago

$6.00

Homemade Egg Omelet

Unagi

$10.00

Freshwater Eel

Ebi

$7.00

Sashimi OO

🐬 (SA) O'toro

$36.00

Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna

🐬(SA) Maguro

$15.00

Tuna

🐬 (SA) Hamachi

$13.50

Yellowtail

🐬(SA) Kinmedai

$18.00

🐬(SA) Nodoguro

$37.50

🐬 (SA) Albacore Tuna

$17.50

🐬 (SA) King Salmon

$16.50

New Zealand

🐬 (SA) Sake

$12.00

Salmon

🐬 (SA) Smoke Salmon

$12.00

Scottish Salmon

🐬 (SA) Madai

$10.50

Japanese Snapper

🐬 (SA) Suzuki

$12.00

Sea Bass

🐬(SA) Saba

$9.00

Pickled Mackerel

🐬 (SA) Amaebi

$24.00

Japanese Sweet Shrimp

🐬 (SA) Ika

$12.00

Squid

🐬(SA) Shima Aji

$15.00

🐬 (SA) Hokkigai

$10.50

Arctic Surf Clam

🐬 (SA) Uni (1pc)

$30.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin

🐬(SA) Ikura

$16.50

Salmon Roe

🐬(SA) Tobiko

$10.50

Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green

🐬 (SA) Kaibashira

$18.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops

(SA) Real Snow Crab Meat

$22.50

(SA) Tako

$10.50

Cooked Octopus

(SA) Tamago

$9.00

Homemade Egg Omeler

(SA) Unagi

$15.00

Freshwater Eel

(SA) Ebi

$10.50

Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

Karma Special Maki OO

Substitute Brown Rice or Soy Paper for any Maki Roll additional $1.00

🔥🐬 Fired Dragon Maki

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crumb on top of the roll w. Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado & Cucumber

🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Crunch Maki

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado topped w. Grilled Scallops, Chili Aioli.

🔥🐬 Seared O'toro Maki

$28.00

Asparagus, Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Spicy Mayo, Bonito and O'toro torched on top w. Gingery Sauce & Jalapeno

🔥🐬 Spicy Olivia Maki

$21.00

Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crumb. topped w. Seared Salmon, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing

🔥🐬 Pineapple Express Maki

$24.00

Soy Paper Wraps w. Pineapple & Cucumber inside, covered w. Dice of Tuna & Salmon, Tempura Crumb & four kinds of Tobikos

🔥🐬 Lemon Basil Salmon Maki

$23.00

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, topped w. Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slide, Basil Oil & Microgreens

🔥🐬 Spicy Lobster Maki

$19.00

Lobster, Jalapeno Pepper, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado & Cucumber w. Tobiko on top

🐬 Gator Emporium

$25.00

Snow Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado covered by roasted Eel, Fingering potato chips

🔥🐬 Volcano Maki

$18.00

Salmon w. Avocado at the bottom topped w. baked Spicy Mayo, Sea Scallops and Crabmeat

🔥🐬 Phoenix Sunrise

$32.00

Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger

🔥🐬 Rainbow Special Maki

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll w. Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno & Tobiko on the top

🔥🐬 Snow Mountain Maki

$25.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w. Snow Crab Meat on the top

🔥🐬 Crazy Maki

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & avocado Roll w. spicy tuna on the top

🔥🐬 Paradise

$23.00

Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top

🐬 Kobe Roll

$33.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Fried Onion topped with Seared Wagyu Beef, Truffle Aioli, Poke Sauce

🔥🐬 Floral Salmon

$28.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seard King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno

🔥🐬 Kale A Licious

$23.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado in Soypaper wrap, Crispy Kale Cilantro Dressing on the top

🔥🐬 Seared Hamachi Maki + Caviar

$25.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, covered w. Hamachi, Black Tobiko, sweet Miso & Sudachi

🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki Melted Cheese Volcano

$20.00

Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado & Tobiko wrapped in a Roll Tempura-style, w. Baked Spicy sea scallops & Crab-meat w. Melted Cheese

🔥🐬 Baked Salmon Maki

$19.00

Crab Meat, Avocado covered w. a bed of Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sweet Potato on the top

🔥🐬 Kiss Of Fire Maki

$22.00

Soy Paper Wraps w. Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura crumbs, topped w. diced Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Wasabi flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce.

🐬 Fusion Maki + Caviar

$26.00

Super White Tuna, Avocado, Mango & Sweet Walnuts topped w. Seared Tuna, Black Tobiko

🔥🐬 The Hipster Maki

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, topped w. Spicy Tuna, Lemon Sliced, Green Onion drizzled w. Ponzu

🐬 Ichiban A5 Wagyu on Fire Roll

$36.00

O'toro, Avocado, Scallion, Chili, A5 Wagyu

Traditional Rolls OO

Substitute Brown Rice or Soy Paper for any Maki Roll additional $1.00

🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Maki

$11.00

Tuna & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

Philly Maki

$11.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber Avocado & Cream Cheese.

🔥🐬 Spider Maki

$17.00

Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko Cucumber & Avocado w. Spicy Mayo

🔥 Spicy Scallop Maki (fully cooked)

$13.00

Baked spicy sea scallop, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and tempura crumbs

🐬 California Maki

$9.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado & Flying Fish Roe

🐬 Rainbow Maki

$18.00

California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado

🐬 Salmon Avocado Maki

$10.00

🐬 Caterpillar Maki

$17.00

Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, topped w.layer of Avocado & Eel Sauce

🐬 Alaskan Maki

$10.00

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Broccoli Maki

$7.00

Tempura style Broccoli

Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

cucumber

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Idaho Maki

$8.00

Deep-fried Sweet Potato

Futo Maki

$11.00

Pickles, Egg Omelet, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushrooms & Lettuce

Unaavo Maki

$10.00

Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

🔥🐬 Shrimp Tempura Maki

$15.00

Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

🐬Tekka Maki

$9.00

Yellowfin Tuna

🐬Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

🐬Negi Hama Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail & Scallion.

Tuna Advocado Maki

$11.00

Sushi Entrees OO

All Entrees Include Miso Soup and House Salad

🐬 Sashimi Platter

$53.00

Sixteen Pieces of Fresh Raw Fish & Bowl of White Rice

🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two

$120.00

Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls

🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Three

$180.00

Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls

GLUTEN-FREE

(GF) Hot Starters

(GF) Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt

$9.00

🔥 (GF) Edamame w. Chili Sauce

$10.00

(GF) Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & vegetable.

(GF) Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Chicken

(GF) Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Shrimp

(GF) Cold Starters

🔥🐬 (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)

$16.00

Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes

🔥🐬 (GF) Raw Oyster on the Half Shell

$18.00

🔥🐬 (GF) Tuna Taco (Must try)

$21.00

Tuna, spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion & Wasabi infused Fish Roe, served on siced Cucumber

(GF) Avocado Salad

$12.00

(GF) Poultry / Meat

🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken

$20.00

In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans

(GF) Broccoli w. Chicken

$17.00

🔥 (GF) Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts

$17.00

Quick-fried with chicken, peanuts, chili peppers, green and red peppers, mushrooms and celery

(GF) Broccoli w. Beef

$17.00

🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Beef

$20.00

In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans

(GF) Seafood

(GF) Whole. Hardshell Lobster

$51.00

1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion

(GF) Happy Family

$24.00

A family of beef, chicken, shrimp, sea scallops & vegetables stir-fried in delicate white sauce

(GF) Bird's Nest Delicacies

$25.00

Ocean scallops, calamari, and shrimp cooked in our famous white garlic sauce with fresh vegetables

(GF) Basil Treasure

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp & scallops with garlic, ginger & pea pods in white basil sauce

(GF) Vegetables

(GF) Stir-fried Asian Baby Bok Choy

$14.00

(GF) Sauteed Pea Pod Steams

$18.00

(GF) Rice & Noodles

(GF) Pad Thai

$19.00

(Most popular Thai rice noodles) Stir-fried with chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, ground peanuts

(GF) Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of : VEGETABLE / CHICKEN /BEEF /SHRIMP

(GF) House Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

(GF) Singapore Street Noodles

$17.00

Chicken, shrimp, vegetables,egg and onion, stir-fried with thin rice noodles

🔥 (GF) Cantonese Basil Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, basil onion & scallion

(GF) Sushi / Sashimi OO

Each sushi order comes with two pieces, additional $2 surcharge for sashimi (3 pieces)

🐬 (GF) O'toro

$24.00

Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna

🐬 (GF) Maguro

$10.00

Tuna

🐬 (GF) Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail

🐬 (GF) Kinmedai

$12.00

🐬 (GF) Nodoguro

$25.00

🐬 (GF) Albacore Tuna

$7.00

🐬 (GF) King Salmon

$11.00

New Zealand

🐬 (GF) Sake

$8.00

Salmon

🐬 (GF) Madai

$9.00

Japanese Snapper

🐬 (GF) Suzuki

$7.00

Sea Bass

🐬 (GF) Saba

$6.00

Pickled Mackerel

🐬 (GF) Ika

$8.00

Squid

🐬 (GF) Shima Aji

$10.00

🐬 (GF) Uni (1pc)

$15.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin

🐬 (GF) Kaibashira

$12.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops

🐬(GF) Hokkigai

$7.00

Arctic Surf Clam

(GF) Ebi

$7.00

Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

(GF) Karma Special and Traditional Maki OO

Substitute brown rice or soy paper for any Roll additional $1.00

🔥🐬(GF) Lemon Basil Salmon

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, Topped with salmon, avocado,thin slide lemon basil oil, microgreens.

🔥🐬(GF) Spicy Lobster Maki

$16.00

Cooked fresh lobster tail, jalapeño pepper, lettuce, avocado and cucumber

🔥🐬(GF) Paradise Maki

$23.00

Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top

🔥🐬(GF) Phoenix Sunrise

$32.00

Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger

🐬 (GF) Rainbow Maki

$18.00

California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado

🐬(GF) Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.00

Tuna mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber

🐬(GF) Salmon Avocado Maki

$10.00

🐬(GF) Tekka Maki

$9.00

Yellowfin Tuna

🐬(GF) Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

🐬(GF) Negi Hama Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail & Scallion.

(GF) Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

(GF) Sushi Entrees OO

🐬(GF) Sashimi Plater

$53.00

Sixteen pieces of fresh raw fish and bowl of white rice.

TOGO DRINK

Martinis (8 oz)

(TOGO) Cucumber Cosmo

$16.00

(TOGO) Cosmoplitan

$16.00

(TOGO) Lychee Tini

$16.00

(TOGO) Pama Cosmo

$16.00

(TOGO) Ginger Tini

$16.00

(TOGO) Espresso Tini

$16.00

Polynesian drink (8 oz)

(TOGO) Mai Tai

$16.00

(TOGO) White Mai Tai

$16.00

(TOGO) Scorpion Bowl

$16.00

(TOGO) Pineapple Passion

$16.00

(TOGO) Zombie

$16.00

Sake

(TOGO) Lychee Sake

$18.00

(TOGO) Mango Sake

$18.00

(TOGO) (B) Momokawa Sake

$26.00

(TOGO) (B) Hananomai Junmai

$30.00

(TOGO) (B) Okunomatsu Ginjo

$30.00

(TOGO) (B) Kurosawa Junmai

$25.00

(TOGO) (B) Ozeki Nigori

$26.00

(TOGO) Hot Sake

$14.00

EXTRAS

Sauce

1 pack Chinese Soy Sauce

2 oz. Hoisin Sauce

2 oz. Hot Mustard

2 oz. Hot Oil

2 oz. Ginger Sauce

$0.25

2 oz. Duck Sauce

$0.25

Duck Sauce 3oz

$0.50

Duck Sauce 8 Oz

$2.00

Pint Duck Sauce

$4.00

Quart Duck Sauce

$8.00

2 oz. Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Pint Sweet & Sour Sauce

$4.00

2 oz. Sushi Soy Sauce

$0.25

2 oz. Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.25

Wasabi

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

2oz. Spicy Mayo

$0.50

2oz. Eel Sauce

$0.50

2oz.Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Pint Teriyaki Sauce

$4.00

Curry Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Utensil

Chopstick

Folk

Spoon

Paper plate

No Chopstick

No Folk

No Spoon

No Utensil

Fusion sushi, a cross between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France, is Karma's specialty. Our chefs add their own personal style and the outcome is so amazing that is has an almost addictive quality to it.

209 North Main Street, Andover, MA 01810

