Karma - Burlington

review star

No reviews yet

75 Middlesex Tpk

Burlington, MA 01803

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon (6)
Spicy Tuna Maki

Cold Starters

Chili Maguro

$23.00

Tuna, Garlic chili ponzu, fresh truffle, fried jalapenos

Salmon Ceviche

$17.00

Must-Try. Citrus-marinated Salmon, Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Topped w/ Jalapeno & Tomatoes

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno

$22.00

Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno slices and a ponzu soy dressing

Sashimi Ceviche

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w/ Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed w/ Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing

Karma Three Layers

$17.00

Must-Try. Torched Albacore over Spicy Crabmeat & Scallops w/ Diced Salmon

Kinmedai w/ Jalapeno Salsa (3)

$22.00

Tuna Pizza

$17.00

Crispy Wonton Chips, Tuna Sashimi, Tomato, Jalapeno, Anchovy Aioli

Tuna Taco

$22.00

Must-Try. Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Wasabi Infused Fish Roe Served on Crispy Chips

Spicy Lobster Bomb

$23.00

Albacore Wrapped Lobster Tempura Style, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko On Top

Rising Sun

$20.00

Hot oil Seared New Style Salmon Sashimi

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$25.00

Lightly Fried Rice w/ Spicy Tuna in Soy Sauce

Hot Starters

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crab Rangoon (6)

$11.00

Pan Fried Dumplings(6)

$15.00

Handmade Pot-stickers served with a soy-ginger sauce

Steamed Dumpings (6)

$15.00

Handmade Pot-Stickers Served with a Soy-Ginger Sauce

Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Wings Wok (Tossed w/ Salt & Jalapeno Peppers)

$17.00

Beef Teriyaki Skewers (4)

$14.00

Salt & Pepper Spicy Calamari

$21.00

Thai Style Spare Ribs (w/ Bones)

$17.00

Julienne Thai Basil, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Cilantro For Garnish

Organic Edamame (w/ Sea Salt)

$9.00

Wok-Tossed Edamame (w/ Chili Sauce)

$10.00

Duck Bao Buns (2)

$13.00

Must-Try. Hoisin braised Duck Confit, Cucumber, Scallions, Served w/ Steamed Fluffy Buns

Scallion Pancakes

$12.00

Pork Gyoza

$12.00

Served Steamed or Pan Fried

Vegetable Gyoza

$12.00

Served Steamed or Pan Fried

Lettuce Wraps (w/ Pine Nuts)

$19.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w/ Hoisin Sauce & Your Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable

Pu Pu Platter For Two

$30.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spare Ribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Pu Pu Platter For Three

$45.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spare Ribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Shrimp Tempura (4 piece)

$20.00

4 shrimp tempura served with duck sauce

Soup & Salad

Tataki Sashimi Salad

$22.00

Maguro or Sake tataki over a salad of spring mix, black pepper, tomatoes and avocado

Seaweed Salad with Tobikko

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, avocado, and crab meat, topped with tobiko and wasabi aioli

House Salad w/ Ginger Dressing

$6.00+

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$7.00+

Crystal Wonton Soup

$5.00+

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00+

Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup (For Two)

$16.00

Sushi

2 pieces of Nigiri Sushi Except where noted

Albacore Tuna

$7.00

Bonto Abi

$16.00

Japanese Sweet Shrimp

Ebi

$7.00

Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail

Ika

$8.00

Squid

Ikura

$11.00

Salmon Roe

Kaibashira

$12.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops

King Salmon

$11.00

New Zealand Salmon

Kinimedai

$13.00

Japanese Golden Snapper

Madai

$9.00

Japanese Snapper

Maguro

$10.00

Tuna

Nodoguro

$25.00

Japanese Black Throat Sea Perch

Otoro

$26.00

Premium Bluefin Fatty Tuna

Saba

$6.00

Pickled Mackerel

Sake

$9.00

Salmon

Shima Aji

$11.00

Striped Jack

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Scottish Salmon

Suzuki

$10.00

Sea Bass

Tako

$7.00

Cooked Octopus

Tamago

$6.00

Homemade Egg Omelet

Tobiko

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe. Choice of: Orange, Black, Gold, Green

Unagi

$10.00

Freshwater Eel

Uni (1)

$18.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin, One piece per order

Sashimi

3 pieces except where noted

(SA) Albacore Tuna

$10.50

(SA) Bonto Abi

$24.00

Japanese Sweet Shrimp

(SA) Ebi

$9.00

Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

(SA) Hamachi

$13.50

Yellowtail

(SA) Ika

$12.00

Squid

(SA) Ikura

$12.00

Salmon Roe

(SA) Kaibashira

$15.00

Japanese Hokkaido Sea Scallop

(SA) King Salmon

$13.50

New Zealand Salmon

(SA) Kinimedai

$19.50

Japanese Golden Snapper

(SA) Madai

$13.50

Japanese Snapper

(SA) Maguro

$13.50

Tuna

(SA) Nodoguro

$37.50

Japanese Black Throat Sea Pearch

(SA) Otoro

$39.00

Premium Bluefin Fatty Tuna

(SA) Saba

$9.00

Pickled Mackerel

(SA) Sake

$13.50

Salmon

(SA) Shima Aji

$16.50

Striped Jack

(SA) Smoked Salmon

$13.50

Scottish Salmon

(SA) Suzuki

$15.00

Sea Bass

(SA) Tako

$10.50

Cooked Octopus

(SA) Tamago

$9.00

Homemade Egg Omelet

(SA) Tobiko

$10.50

Flying Fish Roe

(SA) Unagi

$15.00

Freshwater Eel

(SA) Uni

$35.00

Japanese Hokkaido Sea Urchin

Sushi Entrees

Grand Platter (For Two)

$125.00

Chef's Choice of 10 Pieces of Sushi, 16 Pieces of Sashimi, and a Special Maki Roll. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad

Grand Platter (For Three)

$185.00

Chef's Choice of 15 Pieces of Sushi, 21 Pieces of Sashimi, and 2 Special Maki Rolls. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad

Chirashi Don

$60.00

Classic style of sushi: A bed of sushi rice topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, ikura, uni, and otoro. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad

Sashimi Platter

$55.00

Sixteen Pieces of Fresh Raw Fish, Sushi Rice. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad

Japanese Entrees

Chicken Hibachi

$26.00

Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Sirloin Steak Hibachi

$30.00

Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$34.00

Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$28.00

Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$26.00

Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Sirloin Steak Teriyaki

$30.00

Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Scottish Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$34.00

Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$28.00

Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00

Poultry

General Gao's Chicken

$20.00

Crispy Fried White Meat Chicken Wok-Tossed in General Gao's Famous Sauce

Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken

$19.00

White Meat Chicken In A Hot Pepper Sauce, Served On A Bed Of String beans

Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot

$20.00

Can be made spicy

HALF Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken

$29.00

WHOLE Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken

$56.00

HALF Roasted Peking Duck w/ Pancakes

$40.00

WHOLE Roasted Peking Duck w/ Pancakes

$78.00

Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanuts

$19.00

Diced White Meat Chicken with Vegetables in a Spicy Sauce, Topped with Roasted Peanuts

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$18.00

Mongolian Chicken

$20.00

Quickly Cooked Chicken w/ Scallion, Onions, Garlic, Served On Sizzling Plate

Mango Chicken

$20.00

White Meat Chicken Chicken Sauteed w/ Shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions Served in Mango Shells

Meat

Yuen-Yang Spicy Beef

$22.00

In A Hot Pepper Sauce, Served On A Bed Of String beans

Beef w/ Broccoli

$20.00

Mongolian Beef

$24.00

Marinated Steak w/ Scallion, Onions, Garlic

Black Pepper Beef Short Ribs

$28.00

Four large beef short ribs, green & red peppers, black pepper soy sauce

Garlic Beef Tenderloin

$36.00

Crispy Pork w/ Sweet & Sour Sauce

$18.00

Crispy Pork with Onions, Bell Peppers and Pineapple in Our Sweet and Sour Sauce

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$18.00

Fried Bone-in Pork Chops Wok-Tossed with Garlic, Salt and Pepper

Seafood

Red Lantern

$39.00

Fried Spiced Soft Shell Crab, Shrimp, and Calamari

Pineapple Shrimp

$26.00

Crispy Prawns, Pineapple , Candied Walnuts

Ma La Chili Prawns

$26.00

Shrimp w/ Mix Vegetables

$24.00

Happy Family

$27.00

A Family Of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Vegetables, Stir-fried in Delicate Brown Sauce, Served In A Crispy Bird's Nest

Bird's Nest Delicacies w/ XO Sauce

$26.00

Ocean Scallops, Calamari, Shrimp, Fresh Vegetables in XO Sauce, Served In A Crispy Taro Bird's Nest

Black Cod w/ Citrus Miso Sauce

$29.00

Marinated Black Cod Served with Broccoli and Asparagus Topped with a Miso Glaze

Wok-Fried Codfish in Soya Sauce

$35.00

Hong Kong Style Sauteed Lobster

$46.00

Known as Cantonese Bei fung Tong style (1.75 - 2lb).

Ginger & Scallion Lobster

$46.00

Chinese XO Scallops

$24.00

Steamed Scallops with Vermicelli Noodles on Half Shell

Mango Shrimp

$24.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions, Served in Mango Shells

Vegetables

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$18.00

Stir-Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy

$16.00

Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli

$15.00

Sichuan Dry-Fried Green Beans w/ Pork

$15.00

Sautéed with Fresh Chili, Minced Pork

Stir-Fried Pea Shoots w/ Garlic

$19.00

Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$17.00

Sichuan's Famous Dish Of Silken Or Crispy Tofu In A Vegetarian Sauce w/ Steamed Broccoli

Braised Tofu

$17.00

Golden Crispy Tofu, Garlic, Peppers, Bok Choy

Kung Pao Tofu

$17.00

General Gao's Tofu

$17.00

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai Chicken and Shrimp

$20.00

The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Shrimp, Chicken, Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts

Pad Thai Chicken

$20.00

The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried Chicken, Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts

Pad Thai Vegetarian

$20.00

The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Vegetables and Topped w/ Ground Peanuts

Pad Thai Shrimp

$20.00

The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Shrimp and Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts

Fried Rice

$16.00

Rice with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Egg Choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable *Vegetable comes with Broccoli and mushrooms as well*

Dry Scallop & Egg White Fried Rice

$18.00

Rice, Egg Whites, Scallions, topped with Fried Scallops

Cantonese Basil Chow Fun

$19.00

Wide Flat Rice Noodle Stir-fried w/ Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onion, Scallion and Bean Sprouts

Soy Sauce Chow Mein

$16.00

Egg noodles with onions, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce along with choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable, Beef

Stir-Fried Yee Mein

$16.00

Flat Cantonese egg noodles, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chinese Chives, Stir-Fried in Delicate Dark Soy Sauce

SM Jasmine Rice

$3.00

LRG Jasmine Rice

$6.00

SM Brown Rice

$4.00

LRG Brown Rice

$8.00

SM Sushi Rice

$5.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$25.00

Fresh Pineapple, Chicken, Shrimp, Onion, Mixed Peas, Cilantro, and Egg Served in a Carved Out Pineapple

Vegetarian Pineapple Fried Rice

$25.00

Fresh Pineapple, Onion, Mixed Peas, Cilantro, and Egg Served in a Carved Out Pineapple

Vegetarian Basil Chow Fun

$19.00

Wide Rice Noodle Stir-fried w/ Snow Peas, , Basil, Onion, Scallion

Traditional Roll

Spicy Tuna Maki

$12.00

Tuna, Cucumber, and Tempura Flakes Mixed w/ Spicy Mayo

Spicy Sake Maki

$12.00

Salmon and Cucumber Mixed with Spicy Mayo

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$16.00

Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Topped with Eel Sauce

Spider Maki

$17.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko, Cucumber, Avocado w/ Spicy Mayo

California Maki

$10.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko

Salmon Avocado Maki

$11.00

Rainbow Maki

$19.00

California Roll Topped w/ Layer Of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado

Caterpillar Maki

$17.00

Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, Topped w/ Layer of Avocado, Eel Sauce

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Yellowfin Tuna

Sake Maki

$9.00

Salmon

Negi-hama Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail, Scallion

Unaavo Maki

$11.00

Eel w/ Avocado

Philly Maki

$12.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese

Idaho Maki

$8.00

Fried Sweet Potato Topped with Eel Sauce

Broccoli Maki

$7.00

Tempura Style Broccoli

Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Karma Special Maki

Snow Mountain Maki

$28.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w/ Real Snow Crab Meat, Scallion, Eel Sauce On Top

Seared Hamachi Maki + Caviar

$24.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Covered w/ Seared Hamachi, Caviar, Eel Sauce, Yuzu Miso, Lime

Black Pepper Scallop Maki

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura, Tuna, and Avocado topped with Scallops, Jalapeno, Black Pepper and Chili Aioli

Baked Salmon Maki

$21.00

Crab Meat, Avocado,Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo Covered w/ Baked Salmon, Eel Sauce, Crunchy Sweet Potato On Top

The Hipster Maki

$23.00

Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna, Lemon Slices, Red Onion, Micro Greens Drizzled w/ Cilantro Ponzu Sauce

Fire Dragon Maki

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes On Top Of The Roll w/ Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber

Kiss of Fire Maki

$22.00

Soy Paper Wraps w/ Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Diced Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Wasabi Flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce, Truffle Oil

Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki w/ Melted Cheese Volcano

$20.00

Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo Wrapped In A Roll Tempura-style, Topped w/ Baked Spicy Sea Scallops, Crab Meat w/ Melted Cheese and Scallions

Fusion Maki

$26.00

White Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Sweet Walnuts, Wasabi Mayo, Topped w/ Seared Tuna, Eel Sauce & Russian Caviar

Rainbow Special Maki

$24.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Tobiko and Eel Sauce

Ichiban A5 Wagyu On Fire Roll

$38.00

Otoro, A5 Wagyu, Avocado, Scallion, Chili, Jalapeno, Wasabi, Chives, Cucumber, Topped with Fried Shallot, Fried Onions, Edible Flowers

Crazy Maki

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Tempura Crunchies

Kobe Maki

$36.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Fried Onion, Thai Basil Dressing, Crab, Scallions,Topped w/ Seared Wagyu Beef, Truffle Aioli, Cilantro

Spicy Olivia Maki

$23.00

Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crunchies, Topped w/ Seared Salmon, Eel Sauce, Tabasco, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing

Pineapple Express Maki

$24.00

Soy Paper Wrap w/ Pineapple, Avocado, Cucumber Inside, Tempura Flakes, Covered w/ Dice of Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Tempura Crumb, Four Kinds Of Tobikos, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo

Lemon Basil Salmon Maki

$24.00

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Topped w/ Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slice, Cilantro Dressing, Truffle Oil, Basil Oil, Micro-greens

Spicy Lobster Maki

$19.00

Lobster, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo w/ Tobiko On Top

Alligator Maki

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Covered By Roasted Eel, Crab Stick, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo On Top

Paradise

$24.00

Spicy Salmon, Mango, Tempura Flakes w/ Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat On Top

Volcano Maki

$19.00

Salmon w/ Avocado Roll At The Bottom, Topped w/ Baked Spicy Mayo Sea Scallops, Crabmeat, Tempura Flakes

Phoenix Sunrise

$33.00

Akami, Torched Otoro, Oshinko, Avocado, Jalapeno, Scallions, Candied Ginger and Wasabi

Shrimp Explosion Maki

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cilantro, Yellowtail, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo

Kale A Licious

$25.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Scallions, Tempura Flakes in Soy Paper Wrap topped with Salmon, Kale, Ginger Sauce, Truffle Oil Cilantro Dressing and Spicy Mayo

Floral Salmon

$28.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seared King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno, Eel Sauce, Aioli, Ikura

Karma Sushi Special

Otoro w/ Caviar Truffle (2)

$39.00

Oba Tempura w/ Uni Caviar (2)

$22.00

Hamachi Thai Basil (2)

$17.00

Otoro w/ Rainbow Mix (2)

$24.00

King Salmon & Kale (2)

$15.00

Hamachi Black Truffle Dressing (2)

$16.00

Fingerling Potato & King Salmon (2)

$15.00

Otoro Explosion Handroll (1)

$36.00

OToro, Uni, Caviar, Ikura

Hamachi w/ Banana Pepper (2)

$15.00

Shima Aji & Japanese Uni

$17.00

Salmon & Tarragon Salsa (2)

$15.00

Hokkaido Scallops & Black Seat Salt, Yuzu Foam (2)

$17.00

Hamachi w/ Coconut Dressing (2)

$17.00

Sides

Broccoli side

$4.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Crispy Rice

$3.00

Cucumber & Scallions

$2.50

Duck Sauce

$0.50

Duck Sauce 3oz

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing 3oz

$3.00

GingerSoy Sauce

$1.00

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Pancakes

$5.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sushi Soy Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Wonton Chips Side

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Gluten Free Carrot Cake

$12.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$12.00

Mai-Tai To Go

Mai-Tai To Go

$22.00Out of stock

2 of our Mai-Tai's bottled for you to enjoy at home

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fusion sushi, a combination between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France is our specialty. Fusion Sushi, Authentic Cantonese Dishes and Craft Cocktails along with a wide selection of Japanese Whiskey and Sake. Come dine with us and experience the Karma of great dining.

Website

Location

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

Gallery
Karma - Burlington image
Karma - Burlington image
Karma - Burlington image
Karma - Burlington image

