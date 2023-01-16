- Home
Karma - Burlington
No reviews yet
75 Middlesex Tpk
Burlington, MA 01803
Popular Items
Cold Starters
Chili Maguro
Tuna, Garlic chili ponzu, fresh truffle, fried jalapenos
Salmon Ceviche
Must-Try. Citrus-marinated Salmon, Avocado, Mango, Cucumber, Topped w/ Jalapeno & Tomatoes
Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeno
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno slices and a ponzu soy dressing
Sashimi Ceviche
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w/ Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Mixed w/ Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing
Karma Three Layers
Must-Try. Torched Albacore over Spicy Crabmeat & Scallops w/ Diced Salmon
Kinmedai w/ Jalapeno Salsa (3)
Tuna Pizza
Crispy Wonton Chips, Tuna Sashimi, Tomato, Jalapeno, Anchovy Aioli
Tuna Taco
Must-Try. Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Wasabi Infused Fish Roe Served on Crispy Chips
Spicy Lobster Bomb
Albacore Wrapped Lobster Tempura Style, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko On Top
Rising Sun
Hot oil Seared New Style Salmon Sashimi
Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna
Lightly Fried Rice w/ Spicy Tuna in Soy Sauce
Hot Starters
Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)
Chicken Fingers
Crab Rangoon (6)
Pan Fried Dumplings(6)
Handmade Pot-stickers served with a soy-ginger sauce
Steamed Dumpings (6)
Handmade Pot-Stickers Served with a Soy-Ginger Sauce
Boneless Spare Ribs
Crispy Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings Wok (Tossed w/ Salt & Jalapeno Peppers)
Beef Teriyaki Skewers (4)
Salt & Pepper Spicy Calamari
Thai Style Spare Ribs (w/ Bones)
Julienne Thai Basil, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Cilantro For Garnish
Organic Edamame (w/ Sea Salt)
Wok-Tossed Edamame (w/ Chili Sauce)
Duck Bao Buns (2)
Must-Try. Hoisin braised Duck Confit, Cucumber, Scallions, Served w/ Steamed Fluffy Buns
Scallion Pancakes
Pork Gyoza
Served Steamed or Pan Fried
Vegetable Gyoza
Served Steamed or Pan Fried
Lettuce Wraps (w/ Pine Nuts)
Cold Lettuce Cups w/ Hoisin Sauce & Your Choice of: Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable
Pu Pu Platter For Two
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spare Ribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Pu Pu Platter For Three
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spare Ribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Shrimp Tempura (4 piece)
4 shrimp tempura served with duck sauce
Soup & Salad
Tataki Sashimi Salad
Maguro or Sake tataki over a salad of spring mix, black pepper, tomatoes and avocado
Seaweed Salad with Tobikko
Avocado Salad
Lettuce, avocado, and crab meat, topped with tobiko and wasabi aioli
House Salad w/ Ginger Dressing
Miso Soup
Spicy Seafood Miso Soup
Crystal Wonton Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup (For Two)
Sushi
Albacore Tuna
Bonto Abi
Japanese Sweet Shrimp
Ebi
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Kaibashira
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
King Salmon
New Zealand Salmon
Kinimedai
Japanese Golden Snapper
Madai
Japanese Snapper
Maguro
Tuna
Nodoguro
Japanese Black Throat Sea Perch
Otoro
Premium Bluefin Fatty Tuna
Saba
Pickled Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Shima Aji
Striped Jack
Smoked Salmon
Scottish Salmon
Suzuki
Sea Bass
Tako
Cooked Octopus
Tamago
Homemade Egg Omelet
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe. Choice of: Orange, Black, Gold, Green
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Uni (1)
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin, One piece per order
Sushi Entrees
Grand Platter (For Two)
Chef's Choice of 10 Pieces of Sushi, 16 Pieces of Sashimi, and a Special Maki Roll. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad
Grand Platter (For Three)
Chef's Choice of 15 Pieces of Sushi, 21 Pieces of Sashimi, and 2 Special Maki Rolls. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad
Chirashi Don
Classic style of sushi: A bed of sushi rice topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, ikura, uni, and otoro. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad
Sashimi Platter
Sixteen Pieces of Fresh Raw Fish, Sushi Rice. Includes Miso Soup & House Salad
Japanese Entrees
Chicken Hibachi
Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Sirloin Steak Hibachi
Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Shrimp Hibachi
Cooked On An Iron Griddle w/ Garlic Butter & Assorted Stir-fried Vegetables. Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Chicken Teriyaki
Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Sirloin Steak Teriyaki
Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Scottish Salmon Teriyaki
Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Filet Mignon Teriyaki
Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Shrimp Teriyaki
Includes Miso Soup & White Rice. Substitute brown rice for additional $1.00
Poultry
General Gao's Chicken
Crispy Fried White Meat Chicken Wok-Tossed in General Gao's Famous Sauce
Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken
White Meat Chicken In A Hot Pepper Sauce, Served On A Bed Of String beans
Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot
Can be made spicy
HALF Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken
WHOLE Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken
HALF Roasted Peking Duck w/ Pancakes
WHOLE Roasted Peking Duck w/ Pancakes
Kung Pao Chicken w/ Peanuts
Diced White Meat Chicken with Vegetables in a Spicy Sauce, Topped with Roasted Peanuts
Chicken w/ Broccoli
Mongolian Chicken
Quickly Cooked Chicken w/ Scallion, Onions, Garlic, Served On Sizzling Plate
Mango Chicken
White Meat Chicken Chicken Sauteed w/ Shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions Served in Mango Shells
Meat
Yuen-Yang Spicy Beef
In A Hot Pepper Sauce, Served On A Bed Of String beans
Beef w/ Broccoli
Mongolian Beef
Marinated Steak w/ Scallion, Onions, Garlic
Black Pepper Beef Short Ribs
Four large beef short ribs, green & red peppers, black pepper soy sauce
Garlic Beef Tenderloin
Crispy Pork w/ Sweet & Sour Sauce
Crispy Pork with Onions, Bell Peppers and Pineapple in Our Sweet and Sour Sauce
Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
Fried Bone-in Pork Chops Wok-Tossed with Garlic, Salt and Pepper
Seafood
Red Lantern
Fried Spiced Soft Shell Crab, Shrimp, and Calamari
Pineapple Shrimp
Crispy Prawns, Pineapple , Candied Walnuts
Ma La Chili Prawns
Shrimp w/ Mix Vegetables
Happy Family
A Family Of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops, Vegetables, Stir-fried in Delicate Brown Sauce, Served In A Crispy Bird's Nest
Bird's Nest Delicacies w/ XO Sauce
Ocean Scallops, Calamari, Shrimp, Fresh Vegetables in XO Sauce, Served In A Crispy Taro Bird's Nest
Black Cod w/ Citrus Miso Sauce
Marinated Black Cod Served with Broccoli and Asparagus Topped with a Miso Glaze
Wok-Fried Codfish in Soya Sauce
Hong Kong Style Sauteed Lobster
Known as Cantonese Bei fung Tong style (1.75 - 2lb).
Ginger & Scallion Lobster
Chinese XO Scallops
Steamed Scallops with Vermicelli Noodles on Half Shell
Mango Shrimp
Sauteed Shrimp, Shredded Mango, Bell Peppers, Onions, Served in Mango Shells
Vegetables
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
Stir-Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy
Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli
Sichuan Dry-Fried Green Beans w/ Pork
Sautéed with Fresh Chili, Minced Pork
Stir-Fried Pea Shoots w/ Garlic
Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu
Sichuan's Famous Dish Of Silken Or Crispy Tofu In A Vegetarian Sauce w/ Steamed Broccoli
Braised Tofu
Golden Crispy Tofu, Garlic, Peppers, Bok Choy
Kung Pao Tofu
General Gao's Tofu
Rice & Noodles
Pad Thai Chicken and Shrimp
The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Shrimp, Chicken, Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts
Pad Thai Chicken
The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried Chicken, Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts
Pad Thai Vegetarian
The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Vegetables and Topped w/ Ground Peanuts
Pad Thai Shrimp
The Most Famous Thai Rice Noodle Dish, Stir-fried w/ Shrimp and Vegetables, Topped w/ Ground Peanuts
Fried Rice
Rice with Carrots, Onions, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Egg Choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable *Vegetable comes with Broccoli and mushrooms as well*
Dry Scallop & Egg White Fried Rice
Rice, Egg Whites, Scallions, topped with Fried Scallops
Cantonese Basil Chow Fun
Wide Flat Rice Noodle Stir-fried w/ Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onion, Scallion and Bean Sprouts
Soy Sauce Chow Mein
Egg noodles with onions, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce along with choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable, Beef
Stir-Fried Yee Mein
Flat Cantonese egg noodles, Shiitake Mushrooms, Chinese Chives, Stir-Fried in Delicate Dark Soy Sauce
SM Jasmine Rice
LRG Jasmine Rice
SM Brown Rice
LRG Brown Rice
SM Sushi Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fresh Pineapple, Chicken, Shrimp, Onion, Mixed Peas, Cilantro, and Egg Served in a Carved Out Pineapple
Vegetarian Pineapple Fried Rice
Fresh Pineapple, Onion, Mixed Peas, Cilantro, and Egg Served in a Carved Out Pineapple
Vegetarian Basil Chow Fun
Wide Rice Noodle Stir-fried w/ Snow Peas, , Basil, Onion, Scallion
Traditional Roll
Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna, Cucumber, and Tempura Flakes Mixed w/ Spicy Mayo
Spicy Sake Maki
Salmon and Cucumber Mixed with Spicy Mayo
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Topped with Eel Sauce
Spider Maki
Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko, Cucumber, Avocado w/ Spicy Mayo
California Maki
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko
Salmon Avocado Maki
Rainbow Maki
California Roll Topped w/ Layer Of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado
Caterpillar Maki
Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, Topped w/ Layer of Avocado, Eel Sauce
Tekka Maki
Yellowfin Tuna
Sake Maki
Salmon
Negi-hama Maki
Yellowtail, Scallion
Unaavo Maki
Eel w/ Avocado
Philly Maki
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Cream Cheese
Idaho Maki
Fried Sweet Potato Topped with Eel Sauce
Broccoli Maki
Tempura Style Broccoli
Avocado & Cucumber Maki
Karma Special Maki
Snow Mountain Maki
Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w/ Real Snow Crab Meat, Scallion, Eel Sauce On Top
Seared Hamachi Maki + Caviar
Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Covered w/ Seared Hamachi, Caviar, Eel Sauce, Yuzu Miso, Lime
Black Pepper Scallop Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Tuna, and Avocado topped with Scallops, Jalapeno, Black Pepper and Chili Aioli
Baked Salmon Maki
Crab Meat, Avocado,Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo Covered w/ Baked Salmon, Eel Sauce, Crunchy Sweet Potato On Top
The Hipster Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna, Lemon Slices, Red Onion, Micro Greens Drizzled w/ Cilantro Ponzu Sauce
Fire Dragon Maki
Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Tempura Flakes On Top Of The Roll w/ Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber
Kiss of Fire Maki
Soy Paper Wraps w/ Cucumber, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Diced Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Wasabi Flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce, Truffle Oil
Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki w/ Melted Cheese Volcano
Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo Wrapped In A Roll Tempura-style, Topped w/ Baked Spicy Sea Scallops, Crab Meat w/ Melted Cheese and Scallions
Fusion Maki
White Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Sweet Walnuts, Wasabi Mayo, Topped w/ Seared Tuna, Eel Sauce & Russian Caviar
Rainbow Special Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Tobiko and Eel Sauce
Ichiban A5 Wagyu On Fire Roll
Otoro, A5 Wagyu, Avocado, Scallion, Chili, Jalapeno, Wasabi, Chives, Cucumber, Topped with Fried Shallot, Fried Onions, Edible Flowers
Crazy Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Topped w/ Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce, Tempura Crunchies
Kobe Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Fried Onion, Thai Basil Dressing, Crab, Scallions,Topped w/ Seared Wagyu Beef, Truffle Aioli, Cilantro
Spicy Olivia Maki
Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crunchies, Topped w/ Seared Salmon, Eel Sauce, Tabasco, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing
Pineapple Express Maki
Soy Paper Wrap w/ Pineapple, Avocado, Cucumber Inside, Tempura Flakes, Covered w/ Dice of Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Tempura Crumb, Four Kinds Of Tobikos, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo
Lemon Basil Salmon Maki
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes Topped w/ Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slice, Cilantro Dressing, Truffle Oil, Basil Oil, Micro-greens
Spicy Lobster Maki
Lobster, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo w/ Tobiko On Top
Alligator Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Covered By Roasted Eel, Crab Stick, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo On Top
Paradise
Spicy Salmon, Mango, Tempura Flakes w/ Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat On Top
Volcano Maki
Salmon w/ Avocado Roll At The Bottom, Topped w/ Baked Spicy Mayo Sea Scallops, Crabmeat, Tempura Flakes
Phoenix Sunrise
Akami, Torched Otoro, Oshinko, Avocado, Jalapeno, Scallions, Candied Ginger and Wasabi
Shrimp Explosion Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cilantro, Yellowtail, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo
Kale A Licious
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Scallions, Tempura Flakes in Soy Paper Wrap topped with Salmon, Kale, Ginger Sauce, Truffle Oil Cilantro Dressing and Spicy Mayo
Floral Salmon
Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo, Seared King Salmon, Shiso, Ikura, Jalapeno, Eel Sauce, Aioli, Ikura
Karma Sushi Special
Otoro w/ Caviar Truffle (2)
Oba Tempura w/ Uni Caviar (2)
Hamachi Thai Basil (2)
Otoro w/ Rainbow Mix (2)
King Salmon & Kale (2)
Hamachi Black Truffle Dressing (2)
Fingerling Potato & King Salmon (2)
Otoro Explosion Handroll (1)
OToro, Uni, Caviar, Ikura
Hamachi w/ Banana Pepper (2)
Shima Aji & Japanese Uni
Salmon & Tarragon Salsa (2)
Hokkaido Scallops & Black Seat Salt, Yuzu Foam (2)
Hamachi w/ Coconut Dressing (2)
Sides
Broccoli side
Chili Oil
Crispy Rice
Cucumber & Scallions
Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce 3oz
Eel Sauce
Ginger Dressing 3oz
GingerSoy Sauce
Hot Mustard
Pancakes
Pickled Ginger
Soy Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sushi Soy Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Wasabi
Wonton Chips Side
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fusion sushi, a combination between Japanese flavors and the delicate sauces and styles of France is our specialty. Fusion Sushi, Authentic Cantonese Dishes and Craft Cocktails along with a wide selection of Japanese Whiskey and Sake. Come dine with us and experience the Karma of great dining.
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington, MA 01803