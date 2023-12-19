Karma - Concord
105 Thoreau Street
Concord, MA 01742
DRINKS
Mocktails & Soda
- Asian Coffee$5.00
- Banana Colada (NA)$8.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Fresh Squeeze Apple Juice$8.00
- Goslings Ginger Beer$6.00
- Japanese Green Tea$3.00
- Non Alcoholic Mojito$8.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pina Colada (NA)$8.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Saratoga Spark$4.00
- Saratoga Spring$4.00
- Shirley temple$4.00
- Soda$4.00
- Straw colada (NA)$8.00
White, Rosé, Sparkling
Red Wine
- Altos Rioja$12.00
- Cabernet Franc$14.00
- Catena Malbec$12.00
- Domaine Noblaie Carbenet Franc$14.00
- Parducci Merlot$10.00
- Silver Palm Cab Sauv$12.00
- Liberty School Reserve Cab Sauv$15.00
- (B) Altos Rioja$45.00
- (B)Parducci Merlot$37.00
- (B) Catena Malbec$45.00
- (B) Cabernet Franc$53.00
- (B)Domaine Noblaie Carbenet Franc$53.00
- (B) Jackson PinotNoir$45.00
- (B)Silver Palm Cab Sauv$45.00
- (B) Liberty School Reserve Sauv$57.00
- Le Maestrelle Super Tuscan$50.00
- (B)FreemarkAbbey Cab Sauv$80.00
- (B)Mt. Brave Cab Sauv$140.00
Special Drinks
Beer
- Allagash White$9.00
- Asahi$8.00
- Athletic Run Wild IPA (N/A)$7.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona Extra$8.00
- Corona Light$8.00
- Down East Cider (GF)$9.00
- Echigo$12.00
- Guinness$8.00
- Heineken$8.00
- Kirin$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- O’ Doul’s (N/A)$6.00
- Sierra Nevada$9.00
- Tsing Tao$8.00
- Wormtown Be Hoppy$12.00
Sake
Soju
FOOD
Hot Dish Appetizers
- Organic Edamame$8.00
- Steam Shumai$12.00
Handmade dumplings filled with ground pork and shrimp
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
- Scallion Pancake$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
- 🔥Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings$18.00
- 🔥Crispy Calamari$17.00
Lightly breaded and fried with peppery flavor
- Vegetable Spring Rolls (3)$9.00
- 🔥Salt & Pepper Seafood Delight$25.00
- Thai Style Spare Ribs w. Bones$18.00
Julienne Thai Basil, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Cilantro for garnish
- Crab Rangoon (6)$12.00
- Gyoza$12.00
Japanese dumplings with your choice of pork OR vegetables, served steamed OR pan fried.
- 🔥Spicy Organic Edamame$10.00
- Asian Street Fries$8.00
Served with sweet chili garlic sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$11.00
- Shrimp and Vegetables Tempura$16.00
- Oriental Sampler$33.00
A combination of crab rangoon, spring rolls, beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, chicken wings and shrimp tempura
- Duck Bao Buns$14.00
Hoisin Braised Duck Confit, Cucumber & Scallions, served w. Steamed Fluffy Buns
- Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts$17.00
Served with your choice of CHICKEN, SHRIMP, BEEF or VEGETABLES
- 🔥Chongqing Crispy Chicken$14.00
Stir-fried chili peppers with fried chicken chunks
- Malaysian Style Beef Teriyaki on Skewers$14.00
Served w. peanut sauce
- Malaysian Style Chicken Teriyaki on Skewers$14.00
Served w. peanut sauce
- 🔥Crispy Samosa$13.00
Curry ground beef and potato
Cold Dish Appetizers
- 🔥🐬 Karma Three Layers$18.00
Torched albacore tuna over spicy crab meat & scallops w/ salmon and scallion on top
- 🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno$20.00
Most tender sliced yellowtail served with citrus ponzu sauce & cilantro (mildly spicy)
- 🔥🐬 Tuna Pizza (MUST TRY)$20.00
Tuna spring mix, onion, olives, jalapeño, & tomatoes
- 🐬 Oyster (6)$18.00
Standish Shores Duxbury MA
- 🔥🐬 Tuna Taco (6)$22.00
Tuna, spicy light mayo, sesame seeds, green onions & wasabi infused fish roe. Served on crispy chips.
- 🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Scallop & Eel$22.00
Albacore tuna wrapped w. scallop & eel, tempura style, spicy tuna, avocado w. tobikko on the top
- 🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Lobster$26.00
Albacore tuna wrapped w. lobster tail, tempura style, spicy tuna, avocado w. tobikko on the top
- 🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche (must try)$18.00
Citrus-marinated salmon, shisho, avocado, cucumber & mango. Topped w/ jalapeño & tomatoes
- 🐬 Tuna Tataki$20.00
Tuna seared & chilled, sliced over bed of cucumber, white radish, crispy garlic chips
- 🔥🐬 Summer Hand Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, Avocado, Crumbs rolled w. thinly sliced Cucumber handroll style
- 🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Naruto$19.00
Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Tobikko, Oba rolled in thinly sliced cucumber w. Spicy Ponzu
- 🐬 Hamachi Thai Basil$9.00
- 🐬Torched Otoro in Truffle Tamari Sauce$28.00
- 🐬Beef Tataki$20.00
Beef seared & chilled, sliced over a bed of cucumber, white radish, crispy garlic chips
- Bigeye Tune "Poke Style" Chili Ponzu$19.00
- 🐬Torched Tuna in Truffle Tamari Sauce$20.00
Soup
- Miso Soup (S)$5.00
- Miso Soup (L)$10.00
- Hot & Sour Soup (S)$5.00
- Hot & Sour Soup (L)$10.00
- Hong Kong Crystal Wonton Soup (S)$6.00
in a shrimp broth
- Hong Kong Crystal Wonton Soup (L)$10.00
in a shrimp broth
- 🔥Spicy Seafood Miso Soup (S)$9.00
- 🔥Spicy Seafood Miso Soup (L)$16.00
- 🔥Thai Style Tom Yum Soup$9.00
Hot and sour broth seasoned with exotic thai herbs, shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass & lime juice
- Ginseng Chicken Soup$15.00
With bamboo pith. Health benefits of ginseng aids in reducing stress, relieving symptoms of aging, weight loss, and preventing diabetes
- Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)$9.00
Salad
- Avocado Salad$12.00
Avocado, crab stick, mango, lettuce, tomatoes, tobiko, mixed w. light lemonade mayo
- Garden Salad w. Ginger Dressing$8.00
- Grilled Cauliflower w. Cilantro Dressing$10.00
- Japanese Seaweed Salad w. Tobiko$10.00
- Thai Papaya Salad$14.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- Thai Papaya Salad w. Beef$20.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- Thai Papaya Salad w. Chicken$20.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- 🐬Sashimi Ceviche Salad$19.00
Sliced tuna, salmon, yellowtail w. cucumber, cherry tomatoes, orange supreme mixed w. Karma's signature citrus dressing
- 🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Sashimi Salad (Must Try)$22.00
Seared tuna sashimi w. mustard dressing, served with avocado & spring mix
Poultry
- 🔥General Tso's Chicken$19.00
- 🔥Kung Pao Chicken$17.00
- Mongolian Chicken$22.00
Quickly cooked Chicken w. Scallions Onions & Garlic
- Asparagus Chicken$21.00
- 🔥Tangerine Chicken$20.00
Lightly breaded fried chicken with fresh orange peels and a mild chili sauce
- 🔥Basil Chicken$22.00
Sliced chicken with basil leaves and mixed vegetables
- Chicken Broccoli$19.00
- Chicken Pea Pods$19.00
- Chicken Green Beans$19.00
- Chicken Mushrooms$19.00
- Chicken Ginger & Scallions$19.00
- Chicken Mixed Vegetables$19.00
- Sesame chicken$20.00
Beef
Seafood
- 🔥Kung Pao Shrimp$22.00
Chicken stir fried w. vegetables and peanuts.
- 🔥Tangerine Shrimp$23.00
Lightly breaded fried shrimp with fresh orange peels and a mild chili sauce
- Asparagus Shrimp$23.00
- Crystal Sea Scallops$26.00
Stir-fried with pea pods, carrots, shiitake mushroom in light white sauce
- Fried Egg Tofu and Seafood$23.00
- Shrimp Broccoli$22.00
- Shrimp Ginger Scallions$22.00
- Shrimp Green Beans$22.00
- Shrimp Mixed Veg$22.00
- Shrimp Mushrooms$22.00
- Shrimp Pea Pods$22.00
Vegetables
- 🔥Sichuan String Beans$16.00
- 🔥Curry with Mixed Vegetables$23.00
- 🔥Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Sichuan's famous dish of silken or crispy tofu w/ steamed broccoli
- 🔥Sichuan Asparagus$18.00
- Baby Bok Choy$16.00
Sautéed w/ garlic
- Broccoli$16.00
Sautéed w/ garlic sauce
- Chinese Broccoli$17.00
Sautéed w/ garlic & ginger
- Fried Egg Tofu and Mushroom Medley$17.00
- Mixed Vegetables$17.00
- Okra$18.00
Sautéed w/ garlic
- Pea Pod Stems$20.00
- Pumpkin Tofu$18.00
Fried silken egg, tofu w. fresh pumpkin sauce
Rice
- Fried Rice$16.00
Choice of : CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/VEGETABLES
- House Combo Fried Rice$17.00
- 🔥Basil Fried Rice$18.00
Stri-fried w. chicken, shrimp, basil, onions, bell peppers & egg
- Seafood Fried Rice$21.00
Shrimp, sea scallops, squid and vegetables
- Pineapple Fried Rice$22.00
Stir-fried rice with fresh pineapple, chicken, shrimp, vegetables and egg served in a carved out pineapple
- Curried Chicken w Rice$27.00
- Hainanese Chicken w Rice$27.00
- Brown Rice (S)$4.00
- Brown Rice (L)$8.00
- Sushi Rice (S)$6.00
- Sushi Rice (L)$12.00
- White Rice (S)$3.00
- White Rice (L)$5.00
Noodles
- Pad Thai$19.00
The most famous Thai Noodle dish, stir-fried rice noodles w. shrimp, chicken & vegetables topped w. ground peanuts
- 🔥Basil Chow Fun$19.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried w. chicken, shrimp, basil, onions & scallions
- Crispy Angel Hair Noodles$24.00
Stir-fried beef, chicken, shrimp & vegetables, served on semi-crispy noodles with gravy
- 🔥Black Pepper Udon Noodles$25.00
Stir-fried beef, shrimp, chicken and vegetables
- Stir-Fried Thin Noodles$16.00
Choice of : CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/VEGETABLES
- House Combo Thin Noodles$17.00
- Seafood Combo Thin Noodles$21.00
Shrimp, sea scallops, squid and vegetables
- Lobster w. Udon Noodles (Whole)$55.00
Fresh lobster stir-fried with ginger, scallions and udon noodles
- Seafood Cantonese Chow Foon$32.00
Lobster tail, shrimp, sea scallops & squid stir-fried with wide flat noodles & Chinese broccoli in egg white sauce
- Hong Kong Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
Rice stick noodles with chicken and vegetables in shrimp broth
- Stir Fried Udon$17.00
Choice of : CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/VEGETABLES
- House Combo Udon$18.00
- 🔥Thai Udon Noodles Soup$20.00
- Plain Noodles$10.00
- Steam Udon$8.00
Chef Kong's Specials
- 🔥Basil Treasure$26.00
Chicken, shrimp, and sea scallops w/ garlic pea pods in brown basil sauce
- 🔥Sizzling Sea Scallops and Vegetables in Spicy Garlic Sauce$28.00
Served with mixed vegetables in spicy garlic sauce
- 🔥Black Pepper Beef/Shrimp/Scallops$28.00
Pea pods, onions, green & red pepper in black pepper sauce
- Black Pepper Filet Mignon$40.00
- Cantonese Lobster$50.00
Stir-fried fresh whole lobster w. ginger & scallion
- Coffee-Rubbed Sliced Steak$38.00
Sliced steak marinated in a coffee rub with vegetables & served w. chef's special sauce
- Mango Chicken$24.00
Chicken sautéed w. fresh mango & selected vegetables in mango wine sauce
- 🔥Sizzling Shrimp and Vegetables in Spicy Garlic Sauce$28.00
Served with mixed vegetables in spicy garlic sauce
- Golden Pineapple Shrimp$26.00
Crispy shrimp over chunks of pineapple, mixed greens & topped w. sweet walnut & pineapple flavored mayo sauce
- 🔥Crispy Thai Chicken$29.00
Deep fried chicken (w. bone & skin on) topped w. thin sliced onion, mango, red & green peppers in Thai sweet chili sauce
- 🔥🔥Curry Prawns$37.00
Shell on prawns w/ head cooked w. curry paste, lily bulbs & almond
- Duck w. Plum Sauce$36.00
- Mango Shrimp$26.00
Shrimp sautéed w. fresh mango & selected vegetables in mango wine sauce
- Grilled Salmon$32.00
Served w. your choice of basil or ginger scallion sauce
- Happy Family$26.00
A combination of stir-fried beef, chicken, shrimp, sea scallops, & vegetables served in a crispy bird's nest. (Bird's nest dine-in only)
- 🔥Seafood On Fire$32.00
Sea scallops, shrimp, squid and vegetables wrapped in foil, lit on fire
Sushi ( Nigiri )
- Maguro (SU)$5.00
Tuna
- Sake (SU)$4.00
Salmon
- King Salmon (SU)$5.00
New Zealand
- Hamachi (SU)$5.00
Yellowtail
- Albacore Tuna (SU)$4.00
- O'toro (SU)$12.00
Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna
- Madai (SU)$5.00
Japanese Snapper
- Amaebi (SU)$7.00
Japanese Sweet Shrimp
- Avocado (SU)$3.00
- Ebi (SU)$4.00
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
- Hokkigai (SU)$4.00
Arctic Surf Clam
- Ika (SU)$4.00
Squid
- Ikura (SU)$5.00
Salmon Roe
- Kaibashira (SU)$7.00
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
- Kanikama (SU)$3.00
- Kinmedai (SU)$6.00
Japanese Golden snapper
- Saba (SU)$4.00
Pickled Mackerel
- Shima Aji (SU)$5.00
Striped jack
- Smoke Salmon (SU)$5.00
Scottish Salmon
- Snow Crab Leg Meat (SU)$8.00
- Suzuki (SU)$4.00
Sea Bass
- Tako (SU)$4.00
Cooked Octopus
- Tamago (SU)$3.00
Homemade Egg Omeler
- Tobiko Black (SU)$4.00
- Tobiko Orange (SU)$4.00
- Tobiko Wasabi (SU)$4.00
- Tobiko Yuzu (SU)$4.00
- Unagi (SU)$5.00
Freshwater Eel
- Uni (SU)$12.00
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin
Sashimi
- Maguro (SA)$5.00
- Sake (SA)$4.00
- Hamachi (SA)$5.00
- King Salmon (SA)$5.00
- Otoro (SA)$12.00
- Albacore Tuna (SA)$4.00
- Amaebi (SA)$7.00
- Ebi (SA)$4.00
- Hokkigai (SA)$4.00
- Ika (SA)$4.00
- Ikura (SA)$5.00
- Kaibashira (SA)$7.00
- Kanikama (SA)$3.00
- Kinmedai (SA)$6.00
- Madai (SA)$5.00
- Saba (SA)$4.00
- Shima Aji (SA)$5.00
- Smoke Salmon (SA)$5.00
- Snow Crab Leg Met (SA)$8.00
- Suzuki (SA)$4.00
- Tako (SA)$4.00
- Tamago (SA)$3.00
- Tobiko Black (SA)$4.00
- Tobiko Orange (SA)$4.00
- Tobiko Wasabi (SA)$4.00
- Tobiko Yuzu (SA)$4.00
- Unagi (SA)$5.00
- Uni (SA)$12.00
- Avocado (SA)$3.00
Karma Special Maki
- Super King Spider Maki$30.00
- Lemon Basil Salmon Maki$25.00
- Phoenix Sunrise$33.00
- Crazy Maki$22.00
- Fire Dragon Maki$22.00
- Baked Salmon Maki$22.00
- Pineapple Express Maki$26.00
- Rainbow Special Maki$22.00
- Scallop Crunch Maki$23.00
- Hipster Maki$25.00
- Paradise Maki$25.00
- Fusion Maki$22.00
- Golden Banana Maki$18.00
- Spicy Scallop Maki$20.00
- Snow Mountain Maki$27.00
- Seared Hamachi Maki$23.00
- Spicy Lobster Maki$22.00
- Seared O Toro Maki$32.00
- Alligator Maki$22.00
- Kiss of Fire Maki$22.00
- Spicy Olivia Maki$23.00
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Volcano$23.00
- Tiger’s Eye$20.00
- Willy Roll$32.00
- Rasta Maki$25.00
Traditional Rolls
- California Maki$10.00
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado & Flying Fish Roe
- Sake Maki$9.00
Salmon
- Tekka Maki$10.00
Yellowfin Tuna
- Salmon Avocado Maki$12.00
- Tuna Avo Maki$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Maki$11.00
Tuna & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
- Rainbow Maki$18.00
California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado
- Philly Maki$12.00
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber Avocado & Cream Cheese.
- Negi Hama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail & Scallion.
- Avocado Maki$7.00
- Broccoli Maki$7.00
Tempura style Broccoli
- Spicy Salmon Maki$11.00
Salmon & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
- Caterpillar Maki$18.00
Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, topped w.layer of Avocado & Eel Sauce
- Kappa Maki$7.00
Cucumber
- Avocado & Cucumber Maki$8.00
- Alaskan Maki$12.00
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
- Idaho Maki$8.00
Deep-fried Sweet Potato
- Spicy Yellowtail Maki$11.00
Yellowtail & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
- Spider Maki$18.00
Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko Cucumber & Avocado w. Spicy Mayo
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$15.00
Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- Asparagus Maki$8.00
- Tobikko Maki$14.00
- Una Avocado Maki$12.00
Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
- Una Cucumber Maki$12.00
Sushi Entrees
- Sashimi Platter$55.00
Chef's choice of 15pcs assorted sashimi (includes miso soup and house salad)
- House Deluxe Platter$57.00
The finest sushi, sashimi, spicy tuna avocado roll combo from our chef’s recommended assortment
- Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two$120.00
Chef’s choice of assorted sushi, sashimi, and special maki
- Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Three$180.00
Chef’s Choice of assorted sushi, sashimi, and special maki
Japanese Entrees
GLUTEN-FREE
(GF) Hot Appetizers
- (GF) Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt$8.00
- 🔥 (GF) Edamame w. Chili Sauce$10.00
- (GF) Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts$17.00
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & vegetable.
- (GF) Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts$17.00
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Chicken
- (GF) Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts$17.00
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Shrimp
- (GF) Beef Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts$17.00
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Beef
(GF) Cold Appetizers
- (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)$18.00
Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes
- (GF) Raw Oyster on the Half Shell$18.00
Standish Shores Duxbury MA
- (GF) Summer Hand Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna and Avocado rolled w. thinly sliced Cucumber handroll style
- (GF) Tuna Taco W.Cucumber$22.00
Tuna, spicy light mayo, sesame seeds, green onions & wasabi infused fish roe. Served on cucumber slices
(GF) Soup
(GF) Salad
- (GF) Avocado Salad$14.00
Avocado, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. light lemony Mayo
- (GF) Seaweed Salad$10.00
- (GF) Thai Papaya Salad$14.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- (GF) Chicken Thai Papaya Salad$20.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- (GF) Beef Thai Papaya Salad$20.00
Served w. dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, cherry tomatoes in a special sweet, spicy, sour, lime juice dressing
- (GF) Grilled Cauliflower with Cilantro Dressing$10.00
- 🐬 (GF) Sashimi Ceviche Salad$19.00
Sliced tuna, salmon, yellowtail w. cucumber, cherry tomatoes, orange supreme mixed w. Karma's signature citrus dressing
(GF) Vegetables
(GF) Rice & Noodles
- (GF) Fried Rice$16.00
Choice of : VEGETABLE / CHICKEN /BEEF /SHRIMP
- (GF) House Fried Rice(no pork)$17.00
- (GF) Pad Thai$19.00
(Most popular Thai rice noodles) Stir-fried with chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, ground peanuts
- (GF) HK Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, basil onion & scallion
(GF) Karma Maki Rolls
- (GF) Spicy Tuna Maki$11.00
Tuna mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
- (GF) Spicy Salmon Maki$11.00
Salmon mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
- (GF) Spicy Yellowtail Maki$11.00
Yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
- (GF) Alaskan Maki$10.00
Salmon,avocado and cucumber
- (GF) Avocado & Cucumber Maki$8.00
- (GF) Rainbow Maki$18.00
Avocado cucumber roll topped with layer of tuna, salmon, yellowtail,avocado
- (GF) Salmon Avocado Maki$12.00
- (GF) Tuna Avocado Maki$12.00
- (GF) Avocado Maki$7.00
- (GF) Cucumber Maki$7.00
- (GF) Philly Maki$12.00
- (GF) Tekka Maki$10.00
- (GF) Sake Maki$9.00
- (GF) Negi-Hama Maki$9.00
Yellowtail with scallion
- 🐬 (GF) Lemon Basil Maki$25.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, Topped with salmon, avocado,thin slide lemon basil oil, microgreens.
- 🐬 (GF) Paradise$25.00
(GF) Japanese Entrees
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
At Karma, we offer a taste of Upscale Asian Cuisine that you will remember. We have a large selection of Chinese, Japanese, Malaysian selections and Sushi & Sashimi. Our specialty is Fusion Sushi, a cross between Japanese Flavors and delicate sauces and styles of France.
105 Thoreau Street, Concord, MA 01742