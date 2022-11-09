Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Karma Sushi Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

6 E RT 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California
Firecracker

Zensai

2pc Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.00

2pc or 4pc

4pc Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

Asparagus Fries

$8.00

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled jumbo shrump, sweet pineapple chilli sauce

Baked Mussels

$8.00

New Zealand green-lipped mussels, choose spicy or sweet sake sauce

Blistered Shishitos

$9.00

Japanese Peppers, yuzu salt, ginger

Edamame

$6.50

Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt

Miso Soup

$4.00

Vegetarian upon request

Pork Gyoza

$8.50

Shrimp Shumai

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$18.00

SPAM Musubi

$7.00

Spicy Tofu App

$10.00

Fried tofu, ginger, house-made teriyaki sauce, red chili

Tempura Appetizer

-Shrimp (6pc) -Broccoli, onion, yam -Shrimp(3pc) and veggie

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.50

Vegetable Gyoza, Pork Gyoza, or Shrimp Shumai

Salads

House Spring Greens

$5.00

Olivia's Garden

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sesame, ginger, spring greens

Spicy Tuna Salad

$18.00

Fresh ahi tuna, spicy house dressing, tobiko, spring greens

Sunomono

$6.00

Fresh cucumber, sweet vinegar, daikon

Takomono

$10.00

Our fresh Sunomono salad topped with grilled sushi-grade octopus

Wasabi Wedge

$18.00

Nigiri Sushi (2pc)

Ahi tataki Nigiri

$10.00

Albacore tataki Nigiri

$10.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail

Inari Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Tofu

Maguro Nigiri

$9.00

Tuna

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$12.00

Suzuki Nigiri

$8.00

Sea Bass

Tako Nigiri

$9.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Egg

Tobiko Nigiri

$8.50

Unagi Nigiri

$11.00

Freshwater Eel

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

$17.00

Yellowtail

Maguro Sashimi

$18.00

Tuna

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

Suzuki Sashimi

$14.00

Sea bass

Tako Sashimi

$15.00

Octopus

Specialty Sashimi and Dons

Ahi Tataki Sashimi

$18.00

Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$17.00

Albacore, tataki sauce, wasabi aioli, fried onion, scallion; sashimi or nigiri

Karma Karpaccio Sashimi

$18.00

Pepper seared tuna, capers, wasabi aioli, scallion; sashimi or nigiri

Ultimate Tuna Trio

$20.00

Sample plate of the three previous sashimis

Chirashi Don

$32.00

Fresh sashimi cuts, authentic Japanese garnishes, served over sushi rice. Inculdes miso soup

Spicy Sashimi Don

$30.00

Sliced salmon, yellowtail, tuna, fresh sucumbers, spicy aioli on a bed of steamed rice; finished with avocado, sprouts & tobiko. Inculdes miso soup

Tekka Don

$27.00

Unagi Don

$26.00

Hosomaki (6pc Thin Roll)

Asparagus Thin Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Thin Roll

$6.50

Salmon Thin Roll

$7.50

Tuna Thin Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail Thin Roll

$8.50

Maki (8pc Roll)

Avocado Maki

$8.00

California

$8.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel Cucumber

$12.00

Real Crab Cali

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Krab

$8.00

Spicy Lobster

$15.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Signature Rolls

Alaska Roll

$14.00

Fresh salmon, snow crab, avocado

Black Cat

$16.00

Spicy lobster, tempura asparagus, mango, & avocado with black sesame & sweet sauce

Blind Tiger

$14.00

Bonsai

$16.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh yellowtail, ponzu, srirracha

Caterpillar

$15.00

Freshwater eel, krab, cucumber, topped with sweet avocado, sweet sauce

Firecracker

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with spicy scallop & krab mix, tempura crunch, eel sauce

Flying Dragon

$15.00

Cooked shrimp, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, avocado, cream cheese. Tempura-fried, topped with spicy eel sauce, scallion

Green Dragon

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with fresh avocado, eel sauce

Harmony

$12.00

Tempura green onion, avocado, mango, topped with avocado and red bell pepper, ponzu

Kaibab

$16.00

Hamachi, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, topped with salmon, tataki sauce, green chile aioli, sriracha, scallion

Kaptain Krunch Roll

$16.00

Tempura kin krab leg, spicy lobster, avocado, cucumber, topped with sweet sauce

Karma Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, tobiko, cream cheese, topped with freshwater eel, avoccado, sweet sauce, wasabi cream, sriracha

Lucy

$13.00

Tuna, avocado, roasted red peppers, mango, wrapped with soy paper, citrus ponzu sauce

Orpheum

$16.00

Spicy shrimp, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with ahi tataki, avocado, wasabi pesto, tataki sauce

Philly

$12.00

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Rainbow

$15.00

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, ebi, hamachi, suzuki

Red Dragon

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with spicy tuna, sriracha ponzu, scallion

Rocky Point Roll

$12.00

Cooked shrimp, avpocado, asparagus, topped with tempura crunch, sweet sauce

Three Amigos

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber. Topped with ahi tataki, seared albacore, spicy tataki sauce, cilantro

Tokyo Bagel

$13.00

Vegas

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, krab, tobiko. Tempura-fried, topped with sweet sauce

Volcano

$18.00

Baked scallops, krab over California roll with spicy mayo, sweet sauce, tobiko

Sushi/Sashimi Combos

Combo A

$17.00

6pc Nigiri (pre-selected)

Combo B

$20.00

8pc Nigiri (pre-selected)

Sashimi Combo for One

$20.00

Pre-selected Assortment

Sashimi Combo for Two

$27.00

Pre-selected Assortment

Entori (entrees)

Karma Burger

$18.00

Char-grilled, Monteray Jack cheese, fresh avocado, bacon, tempura onion, steak fries; choice of miso soup or house salad

Karma Classic Fried Rice

Grilled chicken, or pork chashu, mushroom, egg, onion, carrot, garlic, ginger, sesame; comes with choice of miso soup OR house salad

SPAM & Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy Tofu Entree

$16.00

Comes with steamed rice, scallion, hibachi vegetables, red ginger, and choice of miso soup OR house salad

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.00

Comes with steamed rice, scallion, hibachi vegetables, red ginger, and choice of miso soup OR house salad

Teriyaki Salmon

$22.00

Comes with steamed rice, scallion, hibachi vegetables, red ginger, and choice of miso soup OR house salad

Yakisoba

Ramen

Miso Hippie

$16.00

Sapporo-style miso broth, fried tofu, sesame seed, crispy onion straws, garlic oil, scallion

Mucho Midori

$18.00

Roasted green chile, chicken and pork broth, pork chashu, boiled egg, garlic oil, sesame seed, scallion, cilantro

Tokyo Nights

$17.00

Grilled chicken and soy broth, chicken chashu, boiled egg, naruto, garlic oil, bonito flake, scallion

Tonkotsu Style

$18.00

Rich pork broth, pork chashu, boiled egg, naruto, sesame, garlic oil, red ginger

Wavy Gravy

$16.00

Curry-infused chicken broth, wazy noodle, grilled chicken, cilantro, crispy nori chip, scallion

Extra Noodle

$3.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with seasoned fries

Fish Sticks

$10.00

Tempura king krab (3pc) with steak fries

Kids Fried Rice

Chicken, Veggie, or Tofu

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Chicken, with a light soy broth

Kids Teriyaki Grill

Chicken or Salmon

Party Platters

Ichi Platter

$120.00

Ni Platter

$80.00

San Platter

$50.00

Shi Platter

$50.00

Go Platter

$95.00

Roku Platter

$85.00

Nana Platter

$55.00

Sides

4oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Enzo Family Donation

$5.00

Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

One ounce

Humane Society Donation

$5.00

inside add salmon

$6.00

inside add tuna

$6.00

Pork Chashu

$6.00

Side Dressing

Side Eel Sauce

Side of Chili Oil

Side of Fried Rice

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Ginger

Side of Ponzu

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Side of Wasabi

Side Pork Chashu

$6.00

Side Sp Tuna salad Dressing

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Sriracha

Side Teriyaki Sauce

Side Wasabi Aioli

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Bananas Tempura

$11.00

Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate and raspberry sauces

Green Tea Ice Cream

$7.00

Lychee Sorbet

$7.00

Served with fresh blackberries

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Pick any three from these flavors: Mango, Strawberry, Black Sesame, Kona Coffee, chocolate, Vanilla, Green Tea, Red Bean

Raspberry Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, raspberry purée and chocolate sauce

Tempura Cheesecake

$11.00

Served on a bed of whipped cream with choice of chocolate, raspberry, and/or Kahlúa caramel sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple-Green Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Green Tea

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Organic Green Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Sedona Water

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Black Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Karma Sushi Bar Grill serves it up! Enjoy our fresh, beautiful and delicious sushi and imaginative cocktails in our hip, casual downtown Flagstaff restaurant. Karma Sushi Bar Grill is consistently voted Flagstaff’s “Best Sushi, Japanese and Seafood” by readers of the Arizona Daily Sun.

Website

Location

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Collins Irish Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2 N.LEROUX FLAGSTAFF, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
BIGFOOT BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
The Vault - Sedona
orange starNo Reviews
361 Forest Road Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
The Mayor
orange starNo Reviews
101 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Altitudes Bar & Grill
orange star3.4 • 847
2 South Beaver St, Ste 200 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston