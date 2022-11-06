Karma - Westford
174 Littleton Road
Westford, MA 01886
Hot Starters
Egg Rolls (2)
Grounded Pork& Vegs
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Chicken Fingers
Crab Rangoon (6)
Dumpling (6) Steam
Pork
Dumpling (6) Fried
Pork
Crispy Chicken Wings
🔥 Salt & Peppers Chicken Wings
Boneless Spare Ribs
Beef Teriyaki On Skewers (4)
🔥Salt & Peppers Spicy Calamari
🔥Salt & Peppers Seafood Combo
🔥Thai Style Spare Ribs w. Bones
Julienne Thai Basil, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Cilantro for garnish
Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt
🔥Edamame w. Chili Sauce
Duck Bao Buns
Hoisin Braised Duck Confit, Cucumber & Scallions, served w. Steamed Fluffy Buns
Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts（Must Try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Vegetable and Hoisin Sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Chicken and Hoisin Sauce
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. Shrimp and Hoisin Sauce
Scallion Pancake
Japanese Gyoza
choice of PORK / VEGETABLE served steamed or pan fried.
Shumai
Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling served steamed or fried
Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
Pu Pu Platter For Two
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Pu Pu Platter For Three
Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers
Cold Starters
🔥🐬 Karma Three Layers (Must try)
Torched Albacore Tuna over Spicy Crabmeat & Sea Scallops w. Salmon and Tobiko on the top.
🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno
Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce
🔥🐬 Tuna Pizza
Olives, Jalapeno, Tomatoes & Light Mayo.
🐬 Sashimi Ceviche
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.
🐬 Raw Oyster on the Half Shell
Standish shore oysters Sharp, brine, buttery, texture & crisp mineral finish- the perfect oyster
🔥🐬 Tuna Taco (Must try)
Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions & Wasabi infused Fish Roe served on Crispy Chips
🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Scallop & Eel
White Tuna wraps w. Scallops and Eel Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top
🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Lobster
White Tuna wraps w. Eel and Lobster Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top
🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche (Must try)
Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes
🐬 Tuna Tataki
Tune seared & chilled, served rare over bed of Shredded Cucumber, Seaweed, Fried Garlic Chips
🔥🐬 Summer Hand Roll
Spicy tuna, Avocado, Crumbs rolled w. thinly sliced Cucumber handroll style
🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Naruto
Salmon, Mango, Avocado rolled in thinly sliced cucumber w. Spicy Citrus Dressing
El-Topo Roll
🐬Shima-Aji w.Tarragon Salsa(2pc)
🐬Hamachi W.BananaPepper
Soup
Pint Miso Soup
Quart Miso Soup
🔥Pint Spicy Seafood Miso Soup
🔥Quart Spicy Seafood Miso Soup
Pint Crystal Wonton Soup
Quart Crystal Wonton Soup
🔥Pint Hot & Sour Soup
🔥Quart Hot & Sour Soup
🔥 Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup For Two
Pint Egg Drop Soup
Quart Egg Drop Soup
Salad
Seaweed Salad w.Tobiko
Avocado Salad
Avocado, Crabmeat, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. Light Lemony Mayo.
Sm House Salad
Lg House Salad
🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Salad (Must Try)
Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing. Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad
🔥 Korean Kimchi
🔥🐬Tuna Poke Salad
Poultry/Meat
Peking Duck(Half)
Peking Duck(Whole)
6 Pancake
🔥General Gao's Chicken
🔥Fresh Mango Chicken
Cilantro, Mild Spicy Curry w. Coconut Mango Sauce
🔥 Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts
Cashew Chicken
Ginger Chicken w. String Bean
Basil Treasure
Chicken, Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic, Ginger & Pea Pods in Brown Basil Sauce
Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot
Broccoli w. Chicken or Beef
Mix Vegetables W. Chicken or Beef or Shrimp
🔥 Sichuan w. Chicken or Beef
Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.
Crispy Honey w. Chicken or Beef
Sesame Chicken
🔥 Orange Peel w. Chicken or Beef
Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce
🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Beef Or Chicken
In a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans，Choice of Chicken or Beef.
Mongolian w. Chicken or Beef
Quickly cooked Chicken w. Scallions Onions & Garlic
Coffee Beef Short Rib w. Bone
Marinated Short Rib stir-fried glazed w. delicious Coffee Brown Sauce
Seafood
Whole Hardshell Lobster
1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion
Happy Family
A family of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Vegetables stir-fried in delicate Brown Sauce, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest.
Pineapple Shrimp
🔥 Sichuan From the Sea
Prepared in a Red Chili Pepper Garlic Sauce, combination w. Scallops, Shrimps & Calamari
Sizzling Scallop & Shrimp
Coconut Jumbo Shrimp
Bird's Nest XO Sauce
Ocean Scallops, Calamari Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest
Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts
Black Cod w. Citrus Miso Sauce
Imperial Couple
Ocean Scallops & Shrimp sautéed w. Vegetables, garnished w. Pea Pods, served over Soft Egg Noodles.
🔥Mango Shrimp
Vegetables
Stir Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy
Buddah's Feast
Mixed Vegetables & Tofu (steamed or stri-fried)
🔥 Stir Fried Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
🔥 Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
🔥 Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans w. Grounded Pork
Sauteed Oriental Pea Pod Stems
🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu
Sichuan's famous Dish of SILKEN/CRISPY Tofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli
Mix Vegetable Delight
Rice & Noodles
Fried Rice
Choice of : Choice of : VEGETABLE/CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/PORK
House Combo Fried Rice
🔥 Basil Fried Rice
Stri-fried w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers & Egg.
Lo Mein
Choice of : VEGETABLE/CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/PORK
House Combo Lo Mein
Stir Fried Udon Noodles
Choice of : VEGETABLE/BEEF/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/PORK
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai Noodle dish, Stir-fried w. Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables topped w.ground Peanuts
Singapore Street Noodle
Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables,Egg & Onion Stir fired w. Thin Rice Noodles, Served w. Karma Curry Peanut sauce on the side
🔥 Cantonese Basil Chow Fun
Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions & Scallions.
🔥 Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup
Slowly cooked Broth, Sapporo Ramen, Spicy stir-fried Beef, Bean Sprout & Kimchi.
🔥Pineapple Fried Rice
🔥Black Pepper Udon Noodles
Sm Brown Rice
Lg Brown Rice
Sm White Rice
Lg White Rice
Sm Sushi Rice
Lg Sushi Rice
Sushi & Sashimi
🐬O'toro
Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna
🐬Maguro
Tuna
🐬Hamachi
Yellowtail
🐬Kinmedai
Japanese Golden snapper
🐬Nodoguro
Japan black throat seaperch
🐬Albacore Tuna
🐬King Salmon
New Zealand
🐬 Sake
Salmon
🐬Smoke Salmon
Scottish Salmon
🐬 Madai
Japanese Snapper
🐬 Suzuki
Sea Bass
🐬 Saba
Pickled Mackerel
🐬 Amaebi
Japanese Sweet Shrimp
🐬 Ika
Squid
🐬Shima Aji
Striped jack
Tamago
Homemade Egg Omeler
🐬 Uni (1pc)
Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin
🐬 Ikura
Salmon Roe
🐬 Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green
🐬 Kaibashira
Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops
Real Snow Crab Meat
Tako
Cooked Octopus
🐬 Hokkigai
Arctic Surf Clam
Unagi
Freshwater Eel
Ebi
Cooked Jumbo Shrimp
Karma Special Maki
🔥🐬 Snow Mountain Maki
Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w. Snow Crab Meat on the top. Has DAIRY!!
🔥🐬 Seared Hamachi Maki
Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, covered w. Hamachi, Black Tobiko, sweet Miso & Sudachi
🔥🐬 Baked Salmon Maki
Crab Meat, Avocado covered w. a bed of Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sweet Potato on the top
🔥🐬 The Hipster Maki
Has DAIRY! Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, topped w. Spicy Tuna, Lemon Sliced, Green Onion drizzled w. Ponzu
🔥🐬 Fired Dragon Maki
Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crumb on top of the roll w. Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado & Cucumber
🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Crunch Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado topped w. Grilled Scallops, Chili Aioli.
🔥🐬 Kiss Of Fire Maki
Soy Paper Wraps w. Cucumber, Tempura crumbs, topped w. diced Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Wasabi flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce.
🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki Melted Cheese Volcano
Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado & Tobiko wrapped in a Roll Tempura-style, w. Baked Spicy sea scallops & Crab-meat w. Melted Cheese
🐬 Fusion Maki
Super White Tuna, Avocado, Mango & Sweet Walnuts topped w. Seared Tuna, Black Tobiko
🔥🐬 Rainbow Special Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll w. Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno & Tobiko on the top
🔥🐬 Crazy Maki
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & avocado Roll w. spicy tuna on the top
🔥🐬 Seared O'toro Maki
Asparagus, Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Spicy Mayo, Bonito and O'toro torched on top w. Gingery Sauce & Jalapeno
🔥🐬 Spicy Olivia Maki
Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crumb. topped w. Seared Salmon, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing
🔥🐬 Pineapple Express Maki
Soy Paper Wraps w. Pineapple & Cucumber inside, covered w. Dice of Tuna & Salmon, Tempura Crumb & four kinds of Tobikos
🔥🐬 Lemon Basil Salmon Maki
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, topped w. Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slide, Basil Oil & Microgreens
🔥🐬 Spicy Lobster Maki
Lobster, Jalapeno Pepper, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado & Cucumber w. Tobiko on top
🐬Gator Emporium
Has DAIRY!!Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado coverd by roasted Eel, Crab Stick & TobIko o the top
🔥🐬 Tiger's Eye
Tuna, Salmon, Asparagus, wrapped up in double layers, Lightly Fried, topped w. chef’s special sauce
🔥🐬 Volcano Maki
Salmon w. Avocado at the bottom topped w. baked Spicy Mayo, Sea Scallops and Crabmeat
🔥🐬 Carol Special Maki
White Tuna, Sweet Crispy Walnuts, Mango, Avocado Roll topped w. Baked Scallop, Crabmeat & Melted cheese
🔥🐬 Paradise
Has DAIRY!!Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top
🔥🐬 Phoenix Sunrise
Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger
🔥🐬 Kale A-Lious
🐬Floral Salmon
Kobe Roll
Has DAIRY!! Shrimp tempura, Avocado, fried onion topped with seared wagyu beef , truffle aioli , poke sauce
Traditional Rolls
🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Shrimp Tempura Maki
Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
🔥🐬 Spider Maki
Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko Cucumber & Avocado w. Spicy Mayo
🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Maki (fully cooked)
Baked spicy sea scallop, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and tempura crumbs
🐬 California Maki
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado & Flying Fish Roe
🐬 Rainbow Maki
California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado
🐬 Salmon Avocado Maki
Tuna Avo Maki
🐬 Caterpillar Maki
Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, topped w.layer of Avocado & Eel Sauce
🐬 Alaskan Maki
Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber
Broccoli Maki
Tempura style Broccoli
Avocado & Cucumber Maki
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Avocado Maki
Idaho Maki
Deep-fried Sweet Potato
Futo Maki
Pickles, Egg Omelet, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushrooms & Lettuce
Unaavo Maki
Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Philly Maki
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber Avocado & Cream Cheese.
🐬Tekka Maki
Yellowfin Tuna
🐬Sake Maki
Salmon
🐬Negi Hama Maki
Yellowtail & Scallion.
Sushi Entrees
🐬 Sashimi Platter
Sixteen Pieces of Fresh Raw Fish & Bowl of White Rice# has peanut oil in one of fish
🔥🐬 House Special Deluxe Platter
The Finest Sushi (7), Sashimi (8), Spicy Tuna Roll Combo from Our Chef’s recommended assortment
🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls, Has peanut oil in one of fish.
🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Three
Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls, has peanut oil in one of fish.
Japanese Entrees
Hibachi
Cooked on an iron griddle w. Garlic Butter & assorted Stir-Fried Vegetables. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK SHRIMP FILET MIGNON or TWO LOBSTER TAILS
Teriyaki
Tender meat or seafood grilled to perfection, smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK FILET MIGNON or SCOTTISH SALMON
Korean Entrees
(GF) Hot Starters
(GF) Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt
🔥 (GF) Edamame w. Chili Sauce
(GF) Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & vegetable.
(GF) Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Chicken
(GF) Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)
Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Shrimp
🔥（GF) Salt& Pepper Calamari
🔥(GF) Salt & Pepper seafood Combo
(GF) Cold Starters
(GF) Soup
(GF) Salad
(GF) House Specials
🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken or Beef
In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans
（GF）Coconut Shrimp
（GF）Pineapple Shrimp
🔥（GF）General Gao Chicken
（GF）Ginger Scallion Lobster
(GF) Crispy Honey Chicken
(GF)Mix Vegs w. Chicken
(GF)Mix Vegs w. Shrimp
🔥（GF）Orange Peel Chicken
🔥（GF) Orange Peel Beef
🔥(GF) Orange Peel Shrimp
(GF) Vegetables
(GF) Rice & Noodles
(GF) Fried Rice
Choice of : VEGETABLE / CHICKEN /BEEF /SHRIMP
(GF) House Fried Rice(no pork)
(GF) Pad Thai
(Most popular Thai rice noodles) Stir-fried with chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, ground peanuts
(GF) Singapore Street Noodles
Chicken, shrimp, vegetables,egg and onion, stir-fried with thin rice noodles
🔥 (GF) Cantonese Basil Chow Fun
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, basil onion & scallion
(GF) Karma Maki Roll
(GF)Spicy Tuna Maki
Tuna mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
(GF)Spicy Salmon Maki
Salmon mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
(GF)Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber
(GF)Alaskan Maki
Salmon,avocado and cucumber
(GF)Avocado & Cucumber Maki
(GF) Rainbow Maki
Avocado cucumber roll topped with layer of tuna, salmon, yellowtail,avocado
(GF) Salmon Avocado Maki
(GF) Tuna Avocado Maki
(GF) Avocado Maki
(GF) Cucumber Maki
(GF) Philly Maki
(GF) Tekka Maki
(GF) Sake Maki
(GF) Negi-Hama Maki
Yellowtail with scallion
🔥🐬(GF) Lemon Basil Salmon
Spicy salmon, cucumber, Topped with salmon, avocado,thin slide lemon basil oil, microgreens.
🐬(GF) Paradise
(GF) Sushi Entrees
Sauce
1 pack Chinese Soy Sauce
1 oz. Hoisin Sauce
1 oz. Hot Mustard
2 oz. Hot Oil
2 oz. Ginger Sauce
3 oz. Duck Sauce
8 oz. Duck Sauce
Pint Duck Sauce
Quart Duck Sauce
3 oz. Ginger Dressing
2 oz. Sushi Soy Sauce
2 oz. Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Wasabi
Ginger
2oz. Spicy Mayo
2oz. Eel Sauce
2oz.Ponzu Sauce
3oz. Teriyaki Sauce
2oz. Shiracha
8oz.Peanut Curry Sauce
Fresh Wasabi
