Karma - Westford

174 Littleton Road

Westford, MA 01886

Hot Starters

Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Grounded Pork& Vegs

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crab Rangoon (6)

$11.00

Dumpling (6) Steam

$14.00

Pork

Dumpling (6) Fried

$14.00

Pork

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

🔥 Salt & Peppers Chicken Wings

$16.00

Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.00

Beef Teriyaki On Skewers (4)

$14.00

🔥Salt & Peppers Spicy Calamari

$20.00

🔥Salt & Peppers Seafood Combo

$23.00

🔥Thai Style Spare Ribs w. Bones

$16.00

Julienne Thai Basil, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Cilantro for garnish

Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt

$9.00

🔥Edamame w. Chili Sauce

$10.00

Duck Bao Buns

$13.00

Hoisin Braised Duck Confit, Cucumber & Scallions, served w. Steamed Fluffy Buns

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts（Must Try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Vegetable and Hoisin Sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Chicken and Hoisin Sauce

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. Shrimp and Hoisin Sauce

Scallion Pancake

$11.00

Japanese Gyoza

$12.00

choice of PORK / VEGETABLE served steamed or pan fried.

Shumai

$8.00

Round Shell Shrimp Dumpling served steamed or fried

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Pu Pu Platter For Two

$29.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Pu Pu Platter For Three

$43.00

Crab Rangoon, Shrimp Tempura, Boneless Spareribs, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Fingers

Cold Starters

🔥🐬 Karma Three Layers (Must try)

$16.00

Torched Albacore Tuna over Spicy Crabmeat & Sea Scallops w. Salmon and Tobiko on the top.

🔥🐬 Yellowtail Sashimi w. Jalapeno

$20.00

Tender Yellowtail Sliced, Jalapenos, Cilantro served w. Citrus Ponzu Sauce

🔥🐬 Tuna Pizza

$18.00

Olives, Jalapeno, Tomatoes & Light Mayo.

🐬 Sashimi Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail w. Cucumber, cherry tomatoes, Orange Supreme mixed w. Karma's Signature Citrus Dressing.

🐬 Raw Oyster on the Half Shell

$18.00

Standish shore oysters Sharp, brine, buttery, texture & crisp mineral finish- the perfect oyster

🔥🐬 Tuna Taco (Must try)

$20.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions & Wasabi infused Fish Roe served on Crispy Chips

🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Scallop & Eel

$18.00

White Tuna wraps w. Scallops and Eel Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top

🔥🐬 Spicy Bomb w. Lobster

$22.00

White Tuna wraps w. Eel and Lobster Tempura style, w. spicy tuna & avocado, Tobiko on the top

🔥🐬 Salmon Ceviche (Must try)

$16.00

Citrus-marinated Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers, topped w. Jalapeno & Tomatoes

🐬 Tuna Tataki

$18.00

Tune seared & chilled, served rare over bed of Shredded Cucumber, Seaweed, Fried Garlic Chips

🔥🐬 Summer Hand Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, Avocado, Crumbs rolled w. thinly sliced Cucumber handroll style

🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Naruto

$15.00

Salmon, Mango, Avocado rolled in thinly sliced cucumber w. Spicy Citrus Dressing

El-Topo Roll

$18.00

🐬Shima-Aji w.Tarragon Salsa(2pc)

$17.00

🐬Hamachi W.BananaPepper

$8.00

Soup

Pint Miso Soup

$5.00

Quart Miso Soup

$10.00

🔥Pint Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$8.00

🔥Quart Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$16.00

Pint Crystal Wonton Soup

$5.00

Quart Crystal Wonton Soup

$10.00

🔥Pint Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

🔥Quart Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

🔥 Spicy Seafood Tom Yum Soup For Two

$16.00

Pint Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Quart Egg Drop Soup

$10.00

Salad

Seaweed Salad w.Tobiko

$9.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Crabmeat, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. Light Lemony Mayo.

Sm House Salad

$5.00

Lg House Salad

$9.00

🔥🐬 Tuna Tataki Salad (Must Try)

$21.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi w. Mustard Dressing. Served on Avocado & Fresh Lettuce Salad

🔥 Korean Kimchi

$7.00

🔥🐬Tuna Poke Salad

$16.00

Poultry/Meat

Peking Duck(Half)

$38.00

Peking Duck(Whole)

$73.00

6 Pancake

$5.00

🔥General Gao's Chicken

$19.00

🔥Fresh Mango Chicken

$19.00

Cilantro, Mild Spicy Curry w. Coconut Mango Sauce

🔥 Kung Pao Chicken w. Peanuts

$17.00

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Ginger Chicken w. String Bean

$17.00

Basil Treasure

$22.00

Chicken, Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic, Ginger & Pea Pods in Brown Basil Sauce

Garlic Chicken in Hot Clay Pot

$18.00

Broccoli w. Chicken or Beef

$17.00

Mix Vegetables W. Chicken or Beef or Shrimp

$17.00

🔥 Sichuan w. Chicken or Beef

$17.00

Sautéed in a spicy Garlic sauce, Crispy Sweet Walnuts on top.

Crispy Honey w. Chicken or Beef

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

🔥 Orange Peel w. Chicken or Beef

$18.00

Tossed w. Fresh Orange Peel & Mild Chili sauce

🔥Yuen Yang Spicy Beef Or Chicken

$20.00

In a Hot Pepper Sauce, served on a bed of string Beans，Choice of Chicken or Beef.

Mongolian w. Chicken or Beef

$21.00

Quickly cooked Chicken w. Scallions Onions & Garlic

Coffee Beef Short Rib w. Bone

$28.00

Marinated Short Rib stir-fried glazed w. delicious Coffee Brown Sauce

Seafood

Whole Hardshell Lobster

$50.00

1.75- 2.00 lb w. Ginger & Scallion

Happy Family

$24.00

A family of Beef, Chicken, Shrimp, Sea Scallops & Vegetables stir-fried in delicate Brown Sauce, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest.

Pineapple Shrimp

$21.00

🔥 Sichuan From the Sea

$23.00

Prepared in a Red Chili Pepper Garlic Sauce, combination w. Scallops, Shrimps & Calamari

Sizzling Scallop & Shrimp

$23.00

Coconut Jumbo Shrimp

$21.00

Bird's Nest XO Sauce

$25.00

Ocean Scallops, Calamari Shrimp & Fresh Vegetables, served in a Crispy Bird’s Nest

Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts

$20.00

Black Cod w. Citrus Miso Sauce

$28.00

Imperial Couple

$23.00

Ocean Scallops & Shrimp sautéed w. Vegetables, garnished w. Pea Pods, served over Soft Egg Noodles.

🔥Mango Shrimp

$22.00

Vegetables

Stir Fried Asian Baby Bok Choy

$14.00

Buddah's Feast

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables & Tofu (steamed or stri-fried)

🔥 Stir Fried Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

🔥 Stir Fried Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

🔥 Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans w. Grounded Pork

$14.00

Sauteed Oriental Pea Pod Stems

$18.00

🔥 Vegetarian Ma Po Tofu

$15.00

Sichuan's famous Dish of SILKEN/CRISPY Tofu in a Vegetarian Sauce w. Steamed Broccoli

Mix Vegetable Delight

$14.00

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of : Choice of : VEGETABLE/CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/PORK

House Combo Fried Rice

$15.00

🔥 Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Stri-fried w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers & Egg.

Lo Mein

$14.00

Choice of : VEGETABLE/CHICKEN/BEEF/SHRIMP/PORK

House Combo Lo Mein

$15.00

Stir Fried Udon Noodles

$17.00

Choice of : VEGETABLE/BEEF/CHICKEN/SHRIMP/PORK

Pad Thai

$19.00

The most famous Thai Noodle dish, Stir-fried w. Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables topped w.ground Peanuts

Singapore Street Noodle

$17.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetables,Egg & Onion Stir fired w. Thin Rice Noodles, Served w. Karma Curry Peanut sauce on the side

🔥 Cantonese Basil Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide Rice Noodles Stir-fired w. Chicken, Shrimp, Basil, Onions & Scallions.

🔥 Spicy Ramen Noodle Soup

$20.00

Slowly cooked Broth, Sapporo Ramen, Spicy stir-fried Beef, Bean Sprout & Kimchi.

🔥Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.00

🔥Black Pepper Udon Noodles

$20.00

Sm Brown Rice

$4.00

Lg Brown Rice

$8.00

Sm White Rice

$3.00

Lg White Rice

$5.00

Sm Sushi Rice

$6.00

Lg Sushi Rice

$12.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Each sushi order comes with two pieces, Additional $2 surcharge for sashimi (3 pieces).

🐬O'toro

$24.00

Premium Bluefin fatty Tuna

🐬Maguro

$10.00

Tuna

🐬Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail

🐬Kinmedai

$12.00

Japanese Golden snapper

🐬Nodoguro

$25.00

Japan black throat seaperch

🐬Albacore Tuna

$7.00

🐬King Salmon

$11.00

New Zealand

🐬 Sake

$8.00

Salmon

🐬Smoke Salmon

$8.00

Scottish Salmon

🐬 Madai

$9.00

Japanese Snapper

🐬 Suzuki

$7.00

Sea Bass

🐬 Saba

$6.00

Pickled Mackerel

🐬 Amaebi

$16.00

Japanese Sweet Shrimp

🐬 Ika

$8.00

Squid

🐬Shima Aji

$10.00

Striped jack

Tamago

$6.00

Homemade Egg Omeler

🐬 Uni (1pc)

$7.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Urchin

🐬 Ikura

$11.00

Salmon Roe

🐬 Tobiko

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe choice of Orange / Black / Gold/ Green

🐬 Kaibashira

$12.00

Japan Hokkaido Sea Scallops

Real Snow Crab Meat

$15.00

Tako

$7.00

Cooked Octopus

🐬 Hokkigai

$7.00

Arctic Surf Clam

Unagi

$10.00

Freshwater Eel

Ebi

$7.00

Cooked Jumbo Shrimp

Karma Special Maki

Substitute Brown Rice or Soy Paper for any Maki Roll additional $1.00

🔥🐬 Snow Mountain Maki

$25.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko w. Snow Crab Meat on the top. Has DAIRY!!

🔥🐬 Seared Hamachi Maki

$25.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura, Spicy Mayo, covered w. Hamachi, Black Tobiko, sweet Miso & Sudachi

🔥🐬 Baked Salmon Maki

$19.00

Crab Meat, Avocado covered w. a bed of Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sweet Potato on the top

🔥🐬 The Hipster Maki

$21.00

Has DAIRY! Shrimp Tempura, Snow Crab, Cucumber, topped w. Spicy Tuna, Lemon Sliced, Green Onion drizzled w. Ponzu

🔥🐬 Fired Dragon Maki

$20.00

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crumb on top of the roll w. Tempura Crabmeat, Avocado & Cucumber

🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Crunch Maki

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado topped w. Grilled Scallops, Chili Aioli.

🔥🐬 Kiss Of Fire Maki

$22.00

Soy Paper Wraps w. Cucumber, Tempura crumbs, topped w. diced Spicy Tuna, Salmon & Wasabi flavored Chili Sweet Soy Sauce.

🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Tempura Maki Melted Cheese Volcano

$20.00

Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado & Tobiko wrapped in a Roll Tempura-style, w. Baked Spicy sea scallops & Crab-meat w. Melted Cheese

🐬 Fusion Maki

$26.00

Super White Tuna, Avocado, Mango & Sweet Walnuts topped w. Seared Tuna, Black Tobiko

🔥🐬 Rainbow Special Maki

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Roll w. Tuna, Salmon, Jalapeno & Tobiko on the top

🔥🐬 Crazy Maki

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & avocado Roll w. spicy tuna on the top

🔥🐬 Seared O'toro Maki

$28.00

Asparagus, Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Spicy Mayo, Bonito and O'toro torched on top w. Gingery Sauce & Jalapeno

🔥🐬 Spicy Olivia Maki

$21.00

Spicy Crab Meat, Avocado, Tempura Crumb. topped w. Seared Salmon, Spring Mix, Jalapeno Dressing

🔥🐬 Pineapple Express Maki

$24.00

Soy Paper Wraps w. Pineapple & Cucumber inside, covered w. Dice of Tuna & Salmon, Tempura Crumb & four kinds of Tobikos

🔥🐬 Lemon Basil Salmon Maki

$23.00

Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, topped w. Salmon, Avocado, Lemon Slide, Basil Oil & Microgreens

🔥🐬 Spicy Lobster Maki

$19.00

Lobster, Jalapeno Pepper, Lettuce, Tempura Flake, Avocado & Cucumber w. Tobiko on top

🐬Gator Emporium

$25.00

Has DAIRY!!Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Avocado coverd by roasted Eel, Crab Stick & TobIko o the top

🔥🐬 Tiger's Eye

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Asparagus, wrapped up in double layers, Lightly Fried, topped w. chef’s special sauce

🔥🐬 Volcano Maki

$18.00

Salmon w. Avocado at the bottom topped w. baked Spicy Mayo, Sea Scallops and Crabmeat

🔥🐬 Carol Special Maki

$21.00

White Tuna, Sweet Crispy Walnuts, Mango, Avocado Roll topped w. Baked Scallop, Crabmeat & Melted cheese

🔥🐬 Paradise

$23.00

Has DAIRY!!Spicy Salmon & Mango Roll w. bed of Avocado, Spicy Snow Crab Meat on the top

🔥🐬 Phoenix Sunrise

$32.00

Akami & Torched Toro, Takuwan, Avocado, Serrano, Soy Glaze, Candied Ginger

🔥🐬 Kale A-Lious

$23.00

🐬Floral Salmon

$28.00

Kobe Roll

$33.00

Has DAIRY!! Shrimp tempura, Avocado, fried onion topped with seared wagyu beef , truffle aioli , poke sauce

Traditional Rolls

Substitute Brown Rice or Soy Paper for any Maki Roll additional $1.00

🔥🐬 Spicy Tuna Maki

$11.00

Tuna & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail & Cucumber, mixed w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Shrimp Tempura Maki

$15.00

Deep-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce

🔥🐬 Spider Maki

$17.00

Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab, Lettuce, Tobiko Cucumber & Avocado w. Spicy Mayo

🔥🐬 Spicy Scallop Maki (fully cooked)

$13.00

Baked spicy sea scallop, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and tempura crumbs

🐬 California Maki

$9.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado & Flying Fish Roe

🐬 Rainbow Maki

$18.00

California Roll topped w. Layer of Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail & avocado

🐬 Salmon Avocado Maki

$10.00

Tuna Avo Maki

$11.00

🐬 Caterpillar Maki

$17.00

Eel, Cucumber, Tobiko, topped w.layer of Avocado & Eel Sauce

🐬 Alaskan Maki

$10.00

Salmon, Avocado & Cucumber

Broccoli Maki

$7.00

Tempura style Broccoli

Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

cucumber

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Idaho Maki

$8.00

Deep-fried Sweet Potato

Futo Maki

$11.00

Pickles, Egg Omelet, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiitake Mushrooms & Lettuce

Unaavo Maki

$10.00

Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Philly Maki

$11.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Cucumber Avocado & Cream Cheese.

🐬Tekka Maki

$9.00

Yellowfin Tuna

🐬Sake Maki

$8.00

Salmon

🐬Negi Hama Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail & Scallion.

Sushi Entrees

All Entrees Include Miso Soup and House Salad

🐬 Sashimi Platter

$53.00

Sixteen Pieces of Fresh Raw Fish & Bowl of White Rice# has peanut oil in one of fish

🔥🐬 House Special Deluxe Platter

$60.00

The Finest Sushi (7), Sashimi (8), Spicy Tuna Roll Combo from Our Chef’s recommended assortment

🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Two

$120.00

Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls, Has peanut oil in one of fish.

🔥🐬 Grand Sushi & Sashimi Platter For Three

$180.00

Chef’s Choice of assorted Sushi, Sashimi, Special Rolls, has peanut oil in one of fish.

Japanese Entrees

All Entrees Include Miso Soup, House Salad & Rice. Substitute Brown Rice for Additional $1.00

Hibachi

Cooked on an iron griddle w. Garlic Butter & assorted Stir-Fried Vegetables. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK SHRIMP FILET MIGNON or TWO LOBSTER TAILS

Teriyaki

Tender meat or seafood grilled to perfection, smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Choice of: CHICKEN SIRLOIN STEAK FILET MIGNON or SCOTTISH SALMON

Korean Entrees

All Entrees Include Miso Soup, Kimchi & Rice. Substitute Brown Rice for Additional $1.00

Spicy Chicken

$25.00

Spicy Beef

$29.00

(GF) Hot Starters

(GF) Organic Edamame w. Sea Salt

$9.00

🔥 (GF) Edamame w. Chili Sauce

$10.00

(GF) Vegetable Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & vegetable.

(GF) Chicken Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Chicken

(GF) Shrimp Lettuce Wraps w. Pine Nuts (Must try)

$16.00

Cold Lettuce Cups w. White Sauce & Shrimp

🔥（GF) Salt& Pepper Calamari

$20.00

🔥(GF) Salt & Pepper seafood Combo

$23.00

(GF) Cold Starters

🔥🐬 (GF) Salmon Ceviche (Must try)

$16.00

Citrus-marinated salmon, shiso leaf, avocado, cucumber, mango, topped with jalapeno & tomatoes

🔥🐬 (GF) Raw Oyster on the Half Shell

$18.00

🔥🐬 (GF) Summer Hand Roll

$12.00

🐬(GF) Sashimi Ceviche

$16.00

🔥🐬 (GF) Tuna Taco W.Cucumber

$22.00

🔥🐬 (GF) Spicy Salmon Naruto

$15.00

(GF) Soup

(GF) SM Miso Soup

$5.00

(GF) LG Miso Soup

$10.00

🔥(GF)Spicy Seafood Tomyum

$16.00

(GF) SM Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

(GF) Salad

(GF) Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Mango, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tobiko, mixed w. light lemony Mayo

(GF) House Specials

🔥 (GF) Yuen-Yang Spicy Chicken or Beef

$20.00

In a hot pepper sauce, served on a bed of string beans

（GF）Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

（GF）Pineapple Shrimp

$21.00

🔥（GF）General Gao Chicken

$19.00

（GF）Ginger Scallion Lobster

$50.00

(GF) Crispy Honey Chicken

$18.00

(GF)Mix Vegs w. Chicken

$18.00

(GF)Mix Vegs w. Shrimp

$20.00

🔥（GF）Orange Peel Chicken

$18.00

🔥（GF) Orange Peel Beef

$19.00

🔥(GF) Orange Peel Shrimp

$21.00

(GF) Vegetables

(GF) Stir-fried Asian Baby Bok Choy

$14.00

(GF) Stir-Fried Buddha's Feast

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables

(GF) Sauteed Pea Pod Steams

$18.00

(GF)Mix Vegetable Delight

$14.00

(GF) Rice & Noodles

(GF) Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of : VEGETABLE / CHICKEN /BEEF /SHRIMP

(GF) House Fried Rice(no pork)

$15.00

(GF) Pad Thai

$19.00

(Most popular Thai rice noodles) Stir-fried with chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, ground peanuts

(GF) Singapore Street Noodles

$17.00

Chicken, shrimp, vegetables,egg and onion, stir-fried with thin rice noodles

🔥 (GF) Cantonese Basil Chow Fun

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, basil onion & scallion

(GF) Karma Maki Roll

Substitute brown rice or soy paper for any Roll additional $1.00

(GF)Spicy Tuna Maki

$11.00

Tuna mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber

(GF)Spicy Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber

(GF)Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo, cucumber

(GF)Alaskan Maki

$10.00

Salmon,avocado and cucumber

(GF)Avocado & Cucumber Maki

$7.00

(GF) Rainbow Maki

$18.00

Avocado cucumber roll topped with layer of tuna, salmon, yellowtail,avocado

(GF) Salmon Avocado Maki

$10.00

(GF) Tuna Avocado Maki

$11.00

(GF) Avocado Maki

$6.00

(GF) Cucumber Maki

$6.00

(GF) Philly Maki

$11.00

(GF) Tekka Maki

$9.00

(GF) Sake Maki

$8.00

(GF) Negi-Hama Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail with scallion

🔥🐬(GF) Lemon Basil Salmon

$23.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, Topped with salmon, avocado,thin slide lemon basil oil, microgreens.

🐬(GF) Paradise

$23.00

(GF) Sushi Entrees

🐬(GF) Sashimi Plater

$53.00

Sixteen pieces of fresh raw fish and bowl of white rice.

Martinis (8 oz)

(TOGO) Cucumber Cosmo

$15.00

(TOGO) Cosmoplitan

$15.00

(TOGO) Lychee Tini

$15.00

(TOGO) Pama Cosmo

$15.00

(TOGO) Ginger Tini

$15.00

(TOGO) Espresso Tini

$15.00

Cocktails (8 oz)

(TOGO) Mai Tai

$15.00

(TOGO) GreyGoose Mai Tai

$15.00

(TOGO) Scorpion Bowl

$15.00

(TOGO) Zombie

$15.00

(TOGO)Mango Maitai

$15.00

Sauce

1 pack Chinese Soy Sauce

1 oz. Hoisin Sauce

1 oz. Hot Mustard

2 oz. Hot Oil

$0.50

2 oz. Ginger Sauce

$0.50

3 oz. Duck Sauce

$0.50

8 oz. Duck Sauce

$2.00

Pint Duck Sauce

$4.00

Quart Duck Sauce

$8.00

3 oz. Ginger Dressing

$1.00

2 oz. Sushi Soy Sauce

$0.50

2 oz. Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Ginger

$1.00

2oz. Spicy Mayo

$0.50

2oz. Eel Sauce

$0.50

2oz.Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

3oz. Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

2oz. Shiracha

$0.50

8oz.Peanut Curry Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
174 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886

