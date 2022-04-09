Restaurant header imageView gallery

KarmaFarm 3792 Roswell Rd NE

review star

No reviews yet

Roswell Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BigPhatty Arepa
Whuddup Yall Bowl
Karmivore

Arepas

Whuddup Yall Arepa

Whuddup Yall Arepa

$16.00

Our crispy oven ‘fried’ chicken. KarmaFarm fan favorite, sitting comfortably in our handmade-daily warm grilled yuca pocket! Get in your Feels and go Zesty, BBQ’ey, Creole-Curry or try our new Buffalo Ranch. BeYou. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

BigPhatty Arepa

BigPhatty Arepa

$14.00

Slow roasted chicken breast, hand pulled and shredded, then placed lovingly into our handmade-daily warm grilled yuca pocket home! Go Big. Get into your Feels. Do BBQ, Pesto, Buffalo, VooDoo. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

All Nighter Arepa

All Nighter Arepa

$16.00Out of stock

Ok, certified Halal brisket, generously dry rubbed in our secret mix then slow cooked for 18-20 hours, then pulled and shredded and dropped into our famous housemade daily warm grilled yuca pocket. HandHeldHeaven. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

PhatAlbert

$16.00

Absolute. Flavor. Bomb. Shredded chicken, Avocado, Vegan Mac with Mac sauce, VooDooGoo and Ranch with krunchies. Ridiculous. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Vegan Hellarepa

Vegan Hellarepa

$14.00

How about some avocado, roasted sweet potatoes and creamy chickpea smash all huddled up in our handmade-daily warm grilled yuca pocket with your choice of Feels? HowBoutIt? Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Vegan Shroomer Dude Arepa

Vegan Shroomer Dude Arepa

$14.00

Sautéed Shrooms & Organic Kale + Avocado & ChickpeaSmash stuffed in our warm grilled handmade yuca pocket. Smothered in your favorite Sauce/Goo. Insane. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

VeganBerty

$14.00

Special Vegan Arepa here. Half Avo, ChickpeaSmash, Organic Mac, Mac Sauce, VooDooGoo, Ranch, Krunchies. Dayum. Insane

Bowls

Whuddup Yall Bowl

Whuddup Yall Bowl

$20.00

Our now Famous Crispy Oven ‘Fried’ Chicken, atop your choice of base with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Chickpea Smash, Half Avocado and your choice of Feels. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

AvoKetoBowl

AvoKetoBowl

$20.00

Choose Shredded Chicken Breast or try our Verlasso Smoked Salmon from Patagonia with a base of your choice, garlicky roasted purple cabbage with a half avocado, organic toasted sesame oil, No-Soy Soy Sauce, sesame seeds, lemon and a little organic dried seaweed just for fun. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Vegan HellaBowl

Vegan HellaBowl

$18.00

If you’re a Hungry Vegan, the HellaBowl is for u. Roasted Sweet Potaotes, sautéed Shrooms & Organic Kale, Chickpea Smash, half Avocado all atop your choice of base and sauced up in your choice of Feels. Get some! Gluten, dairy & soy free.

BYO

Karmivore

Karmivore

Be Your Own Self? Master of your own Destiny? We got U. Just pick your Fav KarmaFarm Protein and 2 Sides and get on with it! Our entire menu is gluten, dairy and soy free.

Peace Love & Plants

$14.00

Lets Go Vegan! Save the animals and the environment by simply choosing 3 or 4 of our Sides. Who knew it was all that simple? Our entire menu is gluten, dairy and soy free.

Family Style

BBQ Chicken Quart (2lbs)

BBQ Chicken Quart (2lbs)

$40.00

Call to specify Tangy Mustard BBQ or Sticky Sweet. 404-464-7400. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

BBQ Chicken 16oz (1lb)

$20.00

Call to specify Tangy Mustard BBQ or Sticky Sweet. 404-464-7400. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Brisket Quart (2lbs)

$50.00Out of stock

Halal shredded 20 hour Cooked beef brisket. Call to make sauce selection. 404-464-7400. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Brisket 16oz (1lb)

$25.00Out of stock

Halal shredded 20 hour Cooked beef brisket. Call to make sauce selection. 404-464-7400. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

VooDoo Chicken Quart (2lbs)

$44.00

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

VooDoo Chicken 16oz (1lb)

$22.00

VooDoo Spuds Quart

$32.00

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

VooDoo Spuds 16oz

$16.00
SweetHeat Spuds Quart

SweetHeat Spuds Quart

$28.00

Roasted sweet potatoes in our kickin’ sweet heat sauce. Call for plain with sauce on side. Gluten, dairy & soy free.

SweetHeat Spuds 16oz

SweetHeat Spuds 16oz

$14.00

Roasted Cabbage Quart

$24.00

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Roasted Cabbage 16oz

$12.00

Momma’s Spicy Cabbage Quart

$28.00

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Momma’s Spicy Cabbage 16oz

$14.00
Organic Vegan Mac Quart

Organic Vegan Mac Quart

$32.00

GF organic corn & rice pasta (shape varies based on availability) doused in our famous turmeric vegan Mac sauce. No cheese of any kind. Gluten, dairy, nut & soy free.

Organic Vegan Mac 16oz

Organic Vegan Mac 16oz

$16.00

Chickpea Smash Quart

$30.00Out of stock

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Chickpea Smash 16oz

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Shrooms & Organic Spinach Quart

$32.00Out of stock

Gluten, dairy & soy free.

Roasted Shrooms & Organic Spinach 16oz

$16.00

Drinks

Montane

Montane

$2.00

Organic Pineapple Ginger Tumeric Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Freshly juiced Pineapple with a touch of organic ginger and organic tumeric

Organic Grapefruit Lime Ginger Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Freshly juiced in house with grapefruit organic ginger and organic lime

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for Supporting A Local Family Business!

Location

Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brack's Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 465
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Buckhead
orange star4.9 • 22
3757 Roswell Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Cafe West - Buckhead
orange star4.6 • 83
3792 Roswell Rd Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Postino Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
3655 Roswell Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
orange starNo Reviews
4225 Roswell Road NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequila - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
4279 Roswell Road NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston